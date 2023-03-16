Danske Bank A/S : Chairman address - annual general meeting 2023

Annual General Meeting of Danske Bank 2023 The Board of Directors' report on the company's activities in 2022 CHECK AGAINST DELIVERY/THE SPOKEN WORD PREVAILS Welcome, once again, to our annual general meeting. Today is my first annual general meeting as chairman of Danske Bank's Board of Directors. But it is my fourth general meeting since I joined the board in 2020. I will share my report on the past year with our CEO, Carsten Egeriis and we will both try to keep it brief. Before I pass the word to Carsten, I want to highlight the key financial results for 2022 as well as the key priorities for us on the Board of Directors. But first, I want to thank you, our shareholders. The past five years have been challenging, for the bank and for you. With the resolution of the Estonia matter, and the solution we have presented to the debt collection case, we can now draw a line in the sand and focus more on the future and the opportunities that lie ahead of us. 1

I want to thank you for your continued support over the past years and for your enduring trust that we would be able to turn the boat and make Danske Bank a better bank. -- Improvement is an ongoing process. And we have made significant progress and increased our commercial momentum. For this, I also want to thank our employees. The past years have also been challenging for our employees, but despite all the challenges, they have never lost sight of our role as a bank: to create value for our customers and our shareholders. It is thanks to the hard work and efforts of Danske Bank's devoted employees that things now look brighter for Danske Bank, and we can shift our focus from the past to the future. -- Danske Bank is now in a better position than when I joined the bank in 2020, and things are moving in the right direction. How to best take advantage of the improved position that we now have is a key focus area for the Board and the Executive Leadership Team, and we look 2

forward to sharing our plans for the coming years. We will share them before summer. In June to be precise. In this process, the Board maintains a strong focus on capital productivity while ensuring that we have a shareholder-friendly capital distribution policy. KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS 2022 was a challenging year, with considerable financial volatility and uncertainty. But it was also a year during which we demonstrated the strength of Danske Bank in key areas. During 2022, our commercial momentum gathered strength with improved net interest income, resilient fee income and a continually downward trend in underlying costs. The volatility and sell-off on the financial markets led to lower net trading income and lower net income from our insurance business than in the year before. This meant that although net interest income was higher than in 2021, our total income for 2022 was slightly lower. For the full year, we posted a net loss of DKK 5.1 billion, against a net profit in 2021 of DKK 12.9 billion. 3

That we recorded a loss and not a profit was due to the provision of DKK 13.8 billion related to the Estonia matter and a goodwill impairment charge of DKK 1.6 billion related to the acquisition of SEB Pension in 2018. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge and the provision for the Estonia matter, we posted a net profit of DKK 10.6 billion, which corresponds to a return on shareholders' equity of 6.2 per cent. We need to achieve a return on equity above the cost of capital in the long term. From this perspective, 6.2% is not satisfactory. Total operating expenses were slightly higher than the year before, but if we exclude the high costs of closing our legacy issues, including the added costs of the solution we presented to the debt collection case, we made progress with lowering our costs by continuing to make our operations more efficient. This led to a decrease in the number of FTEs at Danske Bank. OUTLOOK 2023 We expect net profit for 2023 to be in the range of DKK 15-17 billion. We expect core income lines to grow in 2023, driven by higher net interest income and our continued efforts to drive commercial momentum. 4