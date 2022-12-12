Danske Bank A/S : Christian Bornfeld - English CV

Christian Bornfeld
HEAD OF PERSONAL CUSTOMERS AND FINANCIAL CRIME RISK &
|
PREVENTION
|
|
Born
|
19 December 1976
|
Nationality
|
Danish
|
Gender
|
Male
|
Joined the Executive Leadership Team
|
1 May 2022
Former employment
|
2022-
|
Member of the Executive Leadership Team, Head of Personal Customers and
|
Head of Financial Crime Risk & Prevention, Danske Bank A/S
|
|
|
|
2022
|
Member of the Executive Leadership Team and Head of Personal Customers,
|
Danske Bank A/S from 1 May to 1 June 2022
|
|
|
|
2017-2022
|
Chief Innovation & Technology Officer (Group COO) and Vice Chair of the
|
Executive Board, ABN AMRO, Amsterdam
|
|
|
|
2015-2017
|
COO, Retail and Commercial Banking, Nordea, Copenhagen/Stockholm
|
|
|
2014-2016
|
Head of Digital Banking, Nordea, Copenhagen/Stockholm
|
|
|
2013-2014
|
Head of IT, Retail Banking, Nordea, Copenhagen/Stockholm
|
|
|
2012-2013
|
CIO, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Danske Bank A/S
|
|
|
2011-2012
|
Head of IT Strategy, Enterprise Architecture & Technology Innovation, Danske
|
Bank A/S
|
|
|
|
2008-2011
|
Head of IT Architecture, Software Engineering & Test, Danske Bank A/S
|
|
|
1999-2008
|
Various technology leadership roles, IBM A/S
|
Formal training
|
|
|
|
2008
|
London Business School Executive Training Program
|
|
|
2007
|
MSc Economics, University of Copenhagen
Directorships and other offices
Realkredit Danmark A/S (chairman of the board of directors)
Vipps AS (member of the board of directors)
Finans Danmark (personal substitute to the chairman of the board of directors)
