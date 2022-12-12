Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Danske Bank A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-12-09 am EST
129.00 DKK   +0.78%
02:43aDanske Bank A/s : Christian Bornfeld - English CV
PU
02:21aCalling peak inflation: Five questions for the ECB
RE
12/09Calling peak inflation: Five questions for the ECB
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danske Bank A/S : Christian Bornfeld - English CV

12/12/2022 | 02:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Christian Bornfeld

HEAD OF PERSONAL CUSTOMERS AND FINANCIAL CRIME RISK &

PREVENTION

Born

19 December 1976

Nationality

Danish

Gender

Male

Joined the Executive Leadership Team

1 May 2022

Former employment

2022-

Member of the Executive Leadership Team, Head of Personal Customers and

Head of Financial Crime Risk & Prevention, Danske Bank A/S

2022

Member of the Executive Leadership Team and Head of Personal Customers,

Danske Bank A/S from 1 May to 1 June 2022

2017-2022

Chief Innovation & Technology Officer (Group COO) and Vice Chair of the

Executive Board, ABN AMRO, Amsterdam

2015-2017

COO, Retail and Commercial Banking, Nordea, Copenhagen/Stockholm

2014-2016

Head of Digital Banking, Nordea, Copenhagen/Stockholm

2013-2014

Head of IT, Retail Banking, Nordea, Copenhagen/Stockholm

2012-2013

CIO, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Danske Bank A/S

2011-2012

Head of IT Strategy, Enterprise Architecture & Technology Innovation, Danske

Bank A/S

2008-2011

Head of IT Architecture, Software Engineering & Test, Danske Bank A/S

1999-2008

Various technology leadership roles, IBM A/S

Formal training

2008

London Business School Executive Training Program

2007

MSc Economics, University of Copenhagen

Directorships and other offices

Realkredit Danmark A/S (chairman of the board of directors)

Vipps AS (member of the board of directors)

Finans Danmark (personal substitute to the chairman of the board of directors)

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 07:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DANSKE BANK A/S
02:43aDanske Bank A/s : Christian Bornfeld - English CV
PU
02:21aCalling peak inflation: Five questions for the ECB
RE
12/09Calling peak inflation: Five questions for the ECB
RE
12/08Danske Bank A/s : commits to increased focus on biodiversity
PU
12/07Danske Bank A/s : Christian Bornfeld - English CV
PU
12/07European Midday Briefing: Shares Extend Losses on Economic Worr..
DJ
12/07North American Morning Briefing: Stocks to Struggle Again as Growth Worries L..
DJ
12/07European Midday Briefing: Shares Extend Losses as Economic Worr..
DJ
12/05Danske Bank A/s : Sustainability Risk Integration Instruction
PU
12/02Sterling holds near five-month peak, set for fourth week of gains
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DANSKE BANK A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 40 552 M 5 748 M 5 748 M
Net income 2022 -5 398 M -765 M -765 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -20,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 110 B 15 556 M 15 556 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,71x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 21 528
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 129,00 DKK
Average target price 147,06 DKK
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Rasch Egeriis Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Martin Blessing Chairman
Frans Woelders Group Chief Operating Officer
Satnam Lehal Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S14.21%15 556
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.54%387 652
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.22%259 766
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.59%210 023
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.42%161 946
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.41%153 785