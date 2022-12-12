Danske Bank A/S : Christian Bornfeld - English CV

Christian Bornfeld

HEAD OF PERSONAL CUSTOMERS AND FINANCIAL CRIME RISK &

PREVENTION Born 19 December 1976 Nationality Danish Gender Male Joined the Executive Leadership Team 1 May 2022

Former employment

2022- Member of the Executive Leadership Team, Head of Personal Customers and Head of Financial Crime Risk & Prevention, Danske Bank A/S 2022 Member of the Executive Leadership Team and Head of Personal Customers, Danske Bank A/S from 1 May to 1 June 2022 2017-2022 Chief Innovation & Technology Officer (Group COO) and Vice Chair of the Executive Board, ABN AMRO, Amsterdam 2015-2017 COO, Retail and Commercial Banking, Nordea, Copenhagen/Stockholm 2014-2016 Head of Digital Banking, Nordea, Copenhagen/Stockholm 2013-2014 Head of IT, Retail Banking, Nordea, Copenhagen/Stockholm 2012-2013 CIO, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Danske Bank A/S 2011-2012 Head of IT Strategy, Enterprise Architecture & Technology Innovation, Danske Bank A/S 2008-2011 Head of IT Architecture, Software Engineering & Test, Danske Bank A/S 1999-2008 Various technology leadership roles, IBM A/S Formal training 2008 London Business School Executive Training Program 2007 MSc Economics, University of Copenhagen

Directorships and other offices

Realkredit Danmark A/S (chairman of the board of directors)

Vipps AS (member of the board of directors)

Finans Danmark (personal substitute to the chairman of the board of directors)