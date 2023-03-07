Danske Bank A/S : Comment on dropped preliminary charges

Holmens Kanal 2 - 12
7. MARCH 2023
Comment on dropped preliminary charges against Danske Bank A/S
for violation of the Market Abuse Regulation
On 6 February 2023, the Danish Special Crime Unit ("SCU") informed Danske Bank A/S that it had decided to drop the preliminary charges against Danske Bank A/S for violations of the Market Abuse Regulation.
The SCU's decision to drop the preliminary charges in relation to insufficient market monitoring and market manipulation entails that no criminal charges will be filed against Danske Bank A/S in accordance with section 721(1)(iii) of the Danish Administration of Justice Act.
Information about the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority's initial police referral and the dropped charges is available here.
