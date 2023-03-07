Advanced search
    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
2023-03-07
162.73 DKK   -0.60%
10:25aDanske Bank A/s : Comment on dropped preliminary charges
PU
06:22aEuropean Midday Briefing: Powell Testimony in Focus
DJ
03:14aFTSE 100 Seen Flat After Mixed Asia Trading
DJ
Danske Bank A/S : Comment on dropped preliminary charges

03/07/2023 | 10:25am EST
Holmens Kanal 2 - 12

DK - 1092 København K

Tel. +45 45 14 00 00

7. MARCH 2023

Comment on dropped preliminary charges against Danske Bank A/S

for violation of the Market Abuse Regulation

On 6 February 2023, the Danish Special Crime Unit ("SCU") informed Danske Bank A/S that it had decided to drop the preliminary charges against Danske Bank A/S for violations of the Market Abuse Regulation.

The SCU's decision to drop the preliminary charges in relation to insufficient market monitoring and market manipulation entails that no criminal charges will be filed against Danske Bank A/S in accordance with section 721(1)(iii) of the Danish Administration of Justice Act.

Information about the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority's initial police referral and the dropped charges is available here.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 15:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
