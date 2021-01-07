Danske Bank A/S : Danish prosecutors drop money laundering charges against ex-Danske Bank staff

COPENHAGEN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Danish prosecutors said on
Thursday they had dropped charges against six former Danske Bank
employees as part of an investigation into the
bank's involvement in one of the world's biggest money
laundering scandals.
Danske Bank is under investigation in several countries,
including the United States, over some 200 billion euros ($246
billion) of suspicious transactions that passed through the
bank's Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015.
The Danish state prosecutor filed preliminary charges
against nine former managers in 2019 accused of breaching Danish
money laundering laws.
"We have not found gross negligence, and thus there is no
basis for indictment for having violated the money laundering
act," State Prosecutor Per Fiig told broadcaster DR, referring
to six of the former employees.
He declined to give an update on the three others.
A spokesman confirmed charges were dropped for six former
staff.
($1 = 0.8122 euros)
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely
and Mark Potter)