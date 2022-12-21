Danske Bank A/S : Duties and positions approved by the Board of Directors

Information on the duties and positions under section 80(1) of the Danish Financial Business Act that have received consent from the Board of Directors

Name who by law or in Danske Bank accordance with the Danske Bank Independent Position in appointment in articles of association appointment in business internal undertaking is employed by the external undertaking undertaking undertaking Board of Directors Berit Behring Danica Pension, Head of Large Livsforsikringsaktie - - Chair Corporates & selskab Institutions Carsten Egeriis Banker og Chief Executive Officer - Sparekassers - Board member Ungdomskontakt Finansrådet - FR I af 16. September - Chair 2015 A/S Christian Bornfeld Realkredit Danmark - - Chair A/S Head of Personal - Vipps AB - Board member Customers and Financial Crime Risk & - FR I af 16. September - Personal alternate Prevention 2015 A/S Frans Woelders Northern Bank Ltd. - - Board member Chief Operating Officer - - Woelders Werkt Owner B.V. Johanna Norberg Head of Business - - - - Customers & Country Manager, Danske Bank Sweden Karsten Breum Finanssektorens Chief People Officer Arbejdsgiverforening - Chair (FA) - Finanskompetence- - Board member puljen - Grænsefonden - Board member Danske Banks Fond, - - Board member Denmark Bikubens - - Chair Pensionsfond Magnus Agustsson Realkredit Danmark - - Board member Chief Risk Officer A/S Stephan Engels - - - - Chief Financial Officer Dorthe Tolborg - - - - Chief Audit Executive Frederik Bjørn Danske Bank - - Chair Head of Company International Secretariat Luxembourg S.A.