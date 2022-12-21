Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  Danske Bank A/S
  News
  Summary
    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:59 2022-12-21 am EST
134.15 DKK   +2.21%
Danske Bank A/s : Duties and positions approved by the Board of Directors
PU
European Midday Briefing: Stocks Up Ahead of Likely U.S Gains
DJ
Danske Bank A/s : Insider transaction disclosure no. 6
PU
Danske Bank A/S : Duties and positions approved by the Board of Directors

12/21/2022 | 10:29am EST
Information on the duties and positions under section 80(1) of the Danish Financial Business Act that have received consent from the Board of Directors

Name who by law or in

Danske Bank

accordance with the

Danske Bank

Independent

Position in

appointment in

articles of association

appointment in

business

internal

undertaking

is employed by the

external undertaking

undertaking

undertaking

Board of Directors

Berit Behring

Danica Pension,

Head of Large

Livsforsikringsaktie

-

-

Chair

Corporates &

selskab

Institutions

Carsten Egeriis

Banker og

Chief Executive Officer

-

Sparekassers

-

Board member

Ungdomskontakt

Finansrådet

-

FR I af 16. September

-

Chair

2015 A/S

Christian Bornfeld

Realkredit Danmark

-

-

Chair

A/S

Head of Personal

-

Vipps AB

-

Board member

Customers and

Financial Crime Risk &

-

FR I af 16. September

-

Personal alternate

Prevention

2015 A/S

Frans Woelders

Northern Bank Ltd.

-

-

Board member

Chief Operating Officer

-

-

Woelders Werkt

Owner

B.V.

Johanna Norberg

Head of Business

-

-

-

-

Customers & Country

Manager, Danske Bank

Sweden

Karsten Breum

Finanssektorens

Chief People Officer

Arbejdsgiverforening

-

Chair

(FA)

-

Finanskompetence-

-

Board member

puljen

-

Grænsefonden

-

Board member

Danske Banks Fond,

-

-

Board member

Denmark

Bikubens

-

-

Chair

Pensionsfond

Magnus Agustsson

Realkredit Danmark

-

-

Board member

Chief Risk Officer

A/S

Stephan Engels

-

-

-

-

Chief Financial Officer

Dorthe Tolborg

-

-

-

-

Chief Audit Executive

Frederik Bjørn

Danske Bank

-

-

Chair

Head of Company

International

Secretariat

Luxembourg S.A.

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 15:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 40 552 M 5 790 M 5 790 M
Net income 2022 -5 398 M -771 M -771 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -20,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 112 B 15 943 M 15 943 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 21 528
Free-Float 77,7%
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 131,25 DKK
Average target price 147,06 DKK
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Rasch Egeriis Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Martin Blessing Chairman
Frans Woelders Group Chief Operating Officer
Satnam Lehal Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S16.20%15 943
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.87%383 341
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.65%258 242
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.86%206 089
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.59%156 154
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.63%149 877