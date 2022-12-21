Danske Bank A/S : Duties and positions approved by the Board of Directors

Information on the duties and positions under section 80(1) of the Danish Financial Business Act that have received consent from the Board of Directors
|
|
Name who by law or in
|
|
|
Danske Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
accordance with the
|
|
|
|
|
Danske Bank
|
|
|
Independent
|
|
|
Position in
|
|
|
|
|
appointment in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
articles of association
|
|
|
|
|
appointment in
|
|
|
business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
internal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
undertaking
|
|
|
is employed by the
|
|
|
|
|
external undertaking
|
|
|
undertaking
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
undertaking
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Board of Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Berit Behring
|
|
Danica Pension,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Head of Large
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Livsforsikringsaktie
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
Chair
|
Corporates &
|
|
|
|
|
|
selskab
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Carsten Egeriis
|
|
|
|
|
Banker og
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
-
|
|
|
Sparekassers
|
-
|
|
|
Board member
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ungdomskontakt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finansrådet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
FR I af 16. September
|
-
|
|
|
Chair
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015 A/S
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Christian Bornfeld
|
|
Realkredit Danmark
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
Chair
|
|
A/S
|
|
|
|
Head of Personal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Vipps AB
|
-
|
|
|
Board member
|
Customers and
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Crime Risk &
|
-
|
|
|
FR I af 16. September
|
-
|
|
|
Personal alternate
|
Prevention
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015 A/S
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Frans Woelders
|
|
Northern Bank Ltd.
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
Board member
|
Chief Operating Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
Woelders Werkt
|
|
Owner
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B.V.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Johanna Norberg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Head of Business
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Customers & Country
|
|
|
|
|
Manager, Danske Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sweden
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Karsten Breum
|
|
|
|
|
Finanssektorens
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chief People Officer
|
|
|
|
|
Arbejdsgiverforening
|
-
|
|
|
Chair
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(FA)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Finanskompetence-
|
-
|
|
|
Board member
|
|
|
|
|
|
puljen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Grænsefonden
|
-
|
|
|
Board member
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Danske Banks Fond,
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
Board member
|
|
|
|
|
Denmark
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bikubens
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
Chair
|
|
|
|
|
Pensionsfond
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Magnus Agustsson
|
|
Realkredit Danmark
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
Board member
|
Chief Risk Officer
|
|
A/S
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stephan Engels
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dorthe Tolborg
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Chief Audit Executive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Frederik Bjørn
|
|
Danske Bank
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
Chair
|
Head of Company
|
|
International
|
|
|
|
Secretariat
|
|
Luxembourg S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
