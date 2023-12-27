Danske Bank A/S is Denmark's leading bank. The activity is organized around four areas: - retail banking; - market and investment banking: financial brokerage, merger-acquisition consulting, portfolio management, etc.; - insurance (Danica Pension): mainly life insurance and pension fund management; - other: primarily management of investment funds and asset management. At the end of 2022, the group managed DKK 1,262.3 billion in current deposits and DKK 932.7 billion in current loans.

Sector Banks