Information on the duties and positions under section 80(1) of the Danish Financial Business Act that have received consent from the Board of Directors
Name who by law or in
Danske Bank
accordance with the
Danske Bank
Independent
Position in
appointment in
articles of association
appointment in
business
internal
undertaking
is employed by the
external undertaking
undertaking
undertaking
Board of Directors
Carsten Egeriis
Danica Pension,
Chief Executive Officer
Livsforsikringsaktie
-
-
Chair
selskab
-
FR I af 16. September
-
Chair
2015 A/S
Christian Bornfeld
Realkredit Danmark
-
-
Chair
A/S
Head of Personal
-
Vipps AB
-
Board member
Customers and
Financial Crime Risk &
-
FR I af 16. September
-
Personal alternate
Prevention
2015 A/S
Dorthe Tolborg
Chief Compliance
-
-
-
-
Officer
Frans Woelders
-
-
Woelders Werkt
Owner
Chief Operating Officer
B.V.
Northern Bank Ltd.
-
-
Board member
Joachim Alpen
Head of Large
-
-
-
-
Corporates &
Institutions
Johanna Norberg
Head of Business
-
-
-
-
Customers & Country
Manager, Danske Bank
Sweden
Karsten Breum
-
Finanssektorens
-
Chair
Chief People Officer
Arbejdsgiverforening
(FA)
-
Finanskompetence-
-
Board member
puljen
-
Grænsefonden
-
Board member
Danske Banks Fond,
-
-
Board member
Denmark
Bikubens
-
-
Chair
Pensionsfond
Magnus Agustsson
Realkredit Danmark
-
-
Board member
Chief Risk Officer
A/S
Stephan Engels
-
-
SimCorp A/S
Board member
Chief Financial Officer
Stina Kjellström
-
-
-
-
Chief Audit Executive
Frederik Bjørn
Danske Bank
Head of Company
International
-
-
Chair
Secretariat
Luxembourg S.A.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Danske Bank A/S published this content on 27 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2023 16:42:43 UTC.