Information on the duties and positions under section 80(1) of the Danish Financial Business Act that have received consent from the Board of Directors

Name who by law or in

Danske Bank

accordance with the

Danske Bank

Independent

Position in

appointment in

articles of association

appointment in

business

internal

undertaking

is employed by the

external undertaking

undertaking

undertaking

Board of Directors

Carsten Egeriis

Danica Pension,

Chief Executive Officer

Livsforsikringsaktie

-

-

Chair

selskab

-

FR I af 16. September

-

Chair

2015 A/S

Christian Bornfeld

Realkredit Danmark

-

-

Chair

A/S

Head of Personal

-

Vipps AB

-

Board member

Customers and

Financial Crime Risk &

-

FR I af 16. September

-

Personal alternate

Prevention

2015 A/S

Dorthe Tolborg

Chief Compliance

-

-

-

-

Officer

Frans Woelders

-

-

Woelders Werkt

Owner

Chief Operating Officer

B.V.

Northern Bank Ltd.

-

-

Board member

Joachim Alpen

Head of Large

-

-

-

-

Corporates &

Institutions

Johanna Norberg

Head of Business

-

-

-

-

Customers & Country

Manager, Danske Bank

Sweden

Karsten Breum

-

Finanssektorens

-

Chair

Chief People Officer

Arbejdsgiverforening

(FA)

-

Finanskompetence-

-

Board member

puljen

-

Grænsefonden

-

Board member

Danske Banks Fond,

-

-

Board member

Denmark

Bikubens

-

-

Chair

Pensionsfond

Magnus Agustsson

Realkredit Danmark

-

-

Board member

Chief Risk Officer

A/S

Stephan Engels

-

-

SimCorp A/S

Board member

Chief Financial Officer

Stina Kjellström

-

-

-

-

Chief Audit Executive

Frederik Bjørn

Danske Bank

Head of Company

International

-

-

Chair

Secretariat

Luxembourg S.A.

