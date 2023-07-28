2023 EU-wide Stress Test: Credit risk IRB

Danske Bank A/S

16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36

Baseline Scenario

31/12/2023 31/12/2024 31/12/2025

Stock of Stock of Stock of Coverage Ratio - Stock of Stock of Stock of Coverage Ratio - Stock of Stock of Stock of Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 provisions for provisions for provisions for Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 provisions for provisions for provisions for Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 provisions for provisions for provisions for

Stage 3 Stage 3 Stage 3

exposure exposure exposure Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 exposure exposure exposure Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 exposure exposure exposure Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3

exposure exposure exposure

exposure exposure exposure exposure exposure exposure exposure exposure exposure

(mln EUR, %)

Central banks 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 -

Central governments 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 -

Institutions 1,186 119 13 2 6 8 61.32% 1,183 113 22 2 5 13 58.68% 1,170 118 30 2 4 17 56.43%

Corporates 98,984 30,383 4,146 151 549 1,280 30.87% 96,258 31,511 5,744 148 575 1,580 27.51% 93,867 32,279 7,366 145 590 1,890 25.65%

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending 17 8 17 0 0 7 41.47% 16 8 19 0 0 7 39.44% 14 8 20 0 0 8 37.95%

Corporates - Of Which: SME 40,972 12,542 2,304 80 299 706 30.64% 39,584 12,969 3,266 78 307 874 26.76% 38,378 13,206 4,234 76 311 1,045 24.67%

Retail 101,458 13,057 2,046 21 205 607 29.68% 98,877 15,184 2,499 21 248 677 27.11% 97,122 16,450 2,988 20 274 753 25.19%

Retail - Secured on real estate property 94,425 11,164 1,585 12 143 299 18.89% 91,917 13,294 1,962 12 188 342 17.45% 90,234 14,563 2,377 12 215 391 16.45%

Danske Bank A/S Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME 2,563 346 135 2 8 31 22.81% 2,535 349 161 2 8 35 21.61% 2,508 351 186 2 8 39 20.75%

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME 91,861 10,818 1,450 11 135 268 18.52% 89,382 12,945 1,802 10 180 308 17.08% 87,726 14,212 2,191 10 207 352 16.09%

Retail - Qualifying Revolving 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 -

Retail - Other Retail 7,033 1,893 461 9 62 308 66.79% 6,960 1,890 537 9 60 335 62.41% 6,888 1,888 611 9 60 362 59.17%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME 747 244 97 2 12 57 58.59% 782 197 108 2 10 62 57.02% 791 177 119 2 9 66 55.79%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME 6,287 1,649 364 7 49 251 68.97% 6,178 1,693 429 7 51 273 63.78% 6,097 1,710 493 6 51 295 59.98%

Equity 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 -

Securitisation

Other non-credit obligation assets 184 151 13 0 1 1 9.55% 193 134 21 0 1 2 9.15% 197 122 28 0 1 3 9.00%

IRB TOTAL 201,811 43,709 6,217 174 761 1,896 30.50% 196,511 46,941 8,285 171 828 2,272 27.43% 192,356 48,969 10,412 167 869 2,662 25.57%

Baseline Scenario

31/12/2023 31/12/2024 31/12/2025

Stock of Stock of Stock of Coverage Ratio - Stock of Stock of Stock of Coverage Ratio - Stock of Stock of Stock of Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 provisions for provisions for provisions for Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 provisions for provisions for provisions for Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 provisions for provisions for provisions for

Stage 3 Stage 3 Stage 3

exposure exposure exposure Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 exposure exposure exposure Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 exposure exposure exposure Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3

exposure exposure exposure

exposure exposure exposure exposure exposure exposure exposure exposure exposure

(mln EUR, %)

Central banks 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 -

Central governments 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 -

Institutions 8 0 0 0 0 0 27.36% 8 0 0 0 0 0 27.89% 8 0 0 0 0 0 28.09%

Corporates 52,212 11,058 2,324 92 221 668 28.73% 49,682 12,534 3,378 87 248 848 25.10% 47,902 13,241 4,452 84 260 1,034 23.23%

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending 11 6 17 0 0 7 41.80% 10 5 18 0 0 7 39.81% 10 4 20 0 0 8 38.32%

Corporates - Of Which: SME 29,036 6,760 1,714 59 165 512 29.86% 27,535 7,502 2,473 56 186 638 25.81% 26,443 7,821 3,246 54 195 769 23.69%

Retail 59,888 6,900 1,371 13 139 442 32.20% 58,492 8,031 1,637 13 170 489 29.89% 57,513 8,723 1,924 13 190 540 28.07%

Retail - Secured on real estate property 56,108 5,702 1,070 7 98 237 22.17% 54,686 6,910 1,284 7 132 265 20.67% 53,711 7,647 1,521 7 153 297 19.55%

DENMARK Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME 2,201 243 115 1 6 26 22.69% 2,170 252 137 1 6 29 21.52% 2,146 255 158 1 6 33 20.67%

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME 53,907 5,459 955 6 92 211 22.11% 52,516 6,658 1,147 6 126 236 20.56% 51,566 7,392 1,363 5 147 265 19.42%

Retail - Qualifying Revolving 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 -

Retail - Other Retail 3,781 1,198 301 6 41 204 67.79% 3,805 1,121 353 6 38 224 63.45% 3,802 1,076 402 6 36 243 60.32%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME 434 107 64 2 7 39 60.64% 458 76 71 2 5 42 59.63% 464 64 77 2 4 45 58.81%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME 3,347 1,091 237 4 34 165 69.72% 3,347 1,046 282 4 33 182 64.41% 3,337 1,012 326 4 32 198 60.67%

Equity 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 -

Securitisation

Other non-credit obligation assets 161 138 13 0 1 1 9.55% 175 116 21 0 1 2 9.15% 182 101 28 0 1 2 8.99%

IRB TOTAL 112,270 18,095 3,709 105 362 1,111 29.95% 108,357 20,682 5,035 100 419 1,339 26.59% 105,605 22,065 6,403 97 450 1,577 24.63%

Baseline Scenario

31/12/2023 31/12/2024 31/12/2025

Stock of Stock of Stock of Coverage Ratio - Stock of Stock of Stock of Coverage Ratio - Stock of Stock of Stock of Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 provisions for provisions for provisions for Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 provisions for provisions for provisions for Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 provisions for provisions for provisions for

Stage 3 Stage 3 Stage 3

exposure exposure exposure Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 exposure exposure exposure Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 exposure exposure exposure Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3

exposure exposure exposure

exposure exposure exposure exposure exposure exposure exposure exposure exposure

(mln EUR, %)

Central banks 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 -

Central governments 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 -

Institutions 166 22 0 0 0 0 24.62% 149 38 1 0 0 0 18.01% 137 49 2 0 1 0 16.75%

Corporates 21,522 8,697 502 35 174 164 32.64% 22,348 7,602 770 36 153 229 29.67% 22,505 7,187 1,029 36 146 291 28.26%

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending 0 0 0 0 0 0 27.31% 0 0 0 0 0 0 26.99% 0 0 0 0 0 0 26.79%

Corporates - Of Which: SME 6,932 2,702 270 14 88 100 36.97% 7,213 2,297 393 15 73 129 32.69% 7,230 2,163 511 15 69 156 30.51%

Retail 12,821 1,341 135 3 18 31 22.82% 12,487 1,627 183 3 22 39 21.14% 12,265 1,794 237 3 25 48 20.09%

Retail - Secured on real estate property 11,755 1,091 107 2 12 17 15.97% 11,453 1,352 148 2 16 23 15.50% 11,252 1,507 195 2 19 30 15.28%

SWEDEN Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME 194 48 7 0 1 2 23.78% 203 38 9 0 1 2 21.99% 204 35 11 0 1 2 21.00%

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME 11,560 1,043 100 2 11 15 15.42% 11,250 1,314 139 2 15 21 15.07% 11,048 1,472 183 2 18 27 14.93%

Retail - Qualifying Revolving 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 -

Retail - Other Retail 1,066 250 28 1 6 14 49.46% 1,034 274 35 1 6 16 45.01% 1,014 287 43 1 6 18 42.11%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME 245 66 12 0 2 5 43.64% 251 57 15 0 2 6 40.71% 252 53 17 0 2 7 38.72%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME 821 184 15 1 3 8 54.23% 783 217 20 1 4 10 48.22% 761 234 25 1 5 11 44.44%

Equity 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 -

Securitisation

Other non-credit obligation assets 1 3 0 0 0 0 11.73% 1 3 0 0 0 0 11.47% 1 3 0 0 0 0 11.33%

IRB TOTAL 34,510 10,063 637 37 192 195 30.55% 34,985 9,270 955 39 176 267 28.02% 34,908 9,033 1,268 39 172 339 26.71%

Baseline Scenario

31/12/2023 31/12/2024 31/12/2025

Stock of Stock of Stock of Coverage Ratio - Stock of Stock of Stock of Coverage Ratio - Stock of Stock of Stock of Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 provisions for provisions for provisions for Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 provisions for provisions for provisions for Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 provisions for provisions for provisions for

Stage 3 Stage 3 Stage 3

exposure exposure exposure Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 exposure exposure exposure Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 exposure exposure exposure Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3

exposure exposure exposure

exposure exposure exposure exposure exposure exposure exposure exposure exposure

(mln EUR, %)

Central banks 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 -

Central governments 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 -

Institutions 2 0 0 0 0 0 31.88% 2 0 0 0 0 0 31.89% 2 0 0 0 0 0 31.89%

Corporates 8,899 3,652 370 15 47 133 36.06% 9,003 3,395 523 15 47 162 30.90% 8,973 3,273 675 15 47 190 28.17%

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.57% 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.80% 2 0 0 0 0 0 1.04%

Corporates - Of Which: SME 1,894 902 202 5 13 66 32.68% 1,885 860 253 5 13 75 29.50% 1,863 833 302 5 12 83 27.52%

Retail 9,877 2,291 400 4 26 97 24.21% 9,667 2,403 498 4 27 107 21.51% 9,522 2,448 597 4 27 117 19.65%

Retail - Secured on real estate property 8,824 2,104 300 2 17 32 10.53% 8,633 2,211 383 2 18 37 9.72% 8,503 2,256 469 2 18 43 9.19%

FINLAND Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME 71 19 10 0 0 2 23.22% 71 18 11 0 0 2 22.10% 70 18 12 0 0 3 21.21%

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME 8,753 2,085 290 2 17 29 10.09% 8,562 2,193 372 2 17 35 9.35% 8,433 2,238 457 2 18 40 8.87%

Retail - Qualifying Revolving 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 -

Retail - Other Retail 1,053 187 100 2 9 65 65.29% 1,034 192 114 2 9 70 61.13% 1,019 193 128 2 9 74 57.85%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME 35 27 13 0 1 9 67.45% 37 25 14 0 1 9 65.78% 37 23 16 0 1 10 64.43%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME 1,018 160 87 2 8 57 64.98% 998 167 100 2 8 60 60.46% 982 170 113 2 8 64 56.93%

Equity 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 -

Securitisation

Other non-credit obligation assets 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 -