2023 EU-wide Stress Test: Summary

Danske Bank A/S

Actual

Baseline Scenario

Adverse Scenario

(mln EUR, %)

31/12/2022

31/12/2023

31/12/2024

31/12/2025

31/12/2023

31/12/2024

31/12/2025

Net interest income

3,408

4,820

5,081

5,388

3,263

3,345

3,332

Gains or losses on financial assets and liabilities held for trading and trading financial assets

181

203

203

203

-272

152

152

and trading financial liabilities

Impairment or (-) reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value

96

-430

-446

-441

-4,257

-728

-1,157

through profit or loss

Profit or (-) loss for the year

-680

1,781

1,988

2,253

-3,014

159

-115

Coverage ratio: non-performing exposure (%)

28.47%

30.44%

27.39%

25.54%

45.19%

36.46%

34.21%

Common Equity Tier 1 capital

20,054

20,542

20,999

21,202

15,043

14,806

14,431

Total Risk exposure amount (all transitional adjustments included)

112,665

113,857

116,540

114,722

125,604

136,241

132,706

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, %

17.80%

18.04%

18.02%

18.48%

11.98%

10.87%

10.87%

Fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, %

17.45%

17.80%

17.87%

18.48%

11.75%

10.77%

10.87%

Tier 1 capital

22,111

22,598

23,056

23,259

17,099

16,863

16,488

Total leverage ratio exposures

441,528

441,528

441,528

441,528

441,528

441,528

441,528

Leverage ratio, %

5.01%

5.12%

5.22%

5.27%

3.87%

3.82%

3.73%

Fully loaded leverage ratio, %

4.92%

5.06%

5.19%

5.27%

3.81%

3.79%

3.74%

Memorandum item related to the application of IFRS-17 for banks with

insurance subsidiaries or participations: Fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio

17.40%

- With application of IFRS-17, %

IFRS 9 transitional arrangements?

Yes (static and dynamic)

2023 EU-wide Stress Test: Credit risk IRB

Danske Bank A/S

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

Actual

31/12/2022*

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

Stage 3

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

exposure

exposure

exposure

(mln EUR, %)

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Institutions

12,503

1

84

0

1,540

0

44

0

1,119

198

1

3

5

0

49.05%

Corporates

150,663

2,156

7,308

200

41,210

2,639

3,710

0

101,219

29,687

2,606

77

297

851

32.65%

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

24

15

3

0

7

13

2

0

17

10

15

0

1

7

44.58%

Corporates - Of Which: SME

52,382

1,097

2,455

135

14,176

1,551

1,296

0

42,122

12,330

1,367

37

197

499

36.52%

Retail

114,473

1,621

0

0

19,331

2,622

0

0

105,372

9,536

1,652

24

129

461

27.91%

Retail - Secured on real estate property

105,740

1,267

0

0

16,863

2,433

0

0

98,281

7,622

1,270

17

87

228

17.96%

Danske Bank A/S

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

2,885

108

0

0

457

265

0

0

2,581

354

109

1

5

25

23.00%

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

102,856

1,159

0

0

16,405

2,168

0

0

95,700

7,269

1,161

15

82

203

17.48%

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Other Retail

8,733

354

0

0

2,468

189

0

0

7,091

1,914

382

7

41

233

60.97%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

1,041

81

0

0

356

135

0

0

645

359

83

2

11

41

49.28%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

7,692

273

0

0

2,112

54

0

0

6,446

1,554

299

6

31

192

64.23%

Equity

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Securitisation

Other non-credit obligation assets

1,398

0

1,232

0

168

176

3

0

1

0

9.88%

IRB TOTAL

279,037

3,778

7,392

200

63,313

5,261

3,754

0

207,878

39,597

4,262

103

432

1,313

30.80%

Actual

31/12/2022*

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Stage 3

exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

exposure

exposure

exposure

(mln EUR, %)

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Institutions

1,823

0

0

0

162

0

0

0

8

0

0

0

0

0

-

Corporates

70,843

1,098

2

0

19,160

1,397

1

0

56,093

8,171

1,330

38

118

458

34.43%

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

19

15

0

0

6

13

0

0

12

7

15

0

1

7

44.59%

Corporates - Of Which: SME

30,129

896

0

0

9,208

1,242

0

0

31,284

5,227

1,000

23

103

373

37.26%

Retail

67,057

1,135

0

0

10,347

1,265

0

0

61,938

5,079

1,142

14

83

329

28.78%

Retail - Secured on real estate property

61,910

895

0

0

8,892

1,148

0

0

58,248

3,736

896

10

57

184

20.56%

DENMARK

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

2,408

94

0

0

325

189

0

0

2,246

218

95

1

3

22

22.86%

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

59,501

801

0

0

8,567

958

0

0

56,001

3,518

801

9

53

163

20.28%

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Other Retail

5,147

239

0

0

1,456

117

0

0

3,691

1,342

247

4

26

145

58.65%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

581

55

0

0

193

84

0

0

358

191

56

1

6

27

47.54%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

4,566

184

0

0

1,262

33

0

0

3,333

1,152

190

3

20

118

61.94%

Equity

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Securitisation

Other non-credit obligation assets

1,023

0

885

0

137

170

3

0

1

0

9.87%

IRB TOTAL

140,747

2,233

2

0

30,554

2,662

1

0

118,177

13,421

2,475

52

202

787

31.79%

Actual

31/12/2022*

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

Stage 3

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

exposure

exposure

exposure

(mln EUR, %)

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Institutions

932

0

0

0

148

0

0

0

188

0

0

0

0

0

-

Corporates

36,161

229

20

0

11,269

412

9

0

18,609

11,905

206

21

114

79

38.15%

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

42.60%

Corporates - Of Which: SME

11,055

119

0

0

2,991

164

0

0

5,692

4,084

128

9

70

59

46.22%

Retail

14,242

95

0

0

1,464

227

0

0

13,331

871

95

3

13

22

23.51%

Retail - Secured on real estate property

12,879

75

0

0

1,116

191

0

0

12,213

666

75

2

8

12

16.32%

SWEDEN

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

248

4

0

0

69

12

0

0

159

87

4

0

1

1

28.91%

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

12,631

71

0

0

1,047

178

0

0

12,053

579

71

2

7

11

15.64%

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Other Retail

1,363

20

0

0

347

37

0

0

1,118

205

21

1

4

10

49.72%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

323

10

0

0

105

25

0

0

228

85

10

0

2

4

39.41%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

1,040

11

0

0

242

12

0

0

890

120

11

1

2

6

58.61%

Equity

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Securitisation

Other non-credit obligation assets

125

0

123

0

1

3

0

0

0

0

10.67%

IRB TOTAL

51,459

324

20

0

13,003

640

9

0

32,130

12,779

302

24

127

101

33.52%

Actual

31/12/2022*

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

Stage 3

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

exposure

exposure

exposure

(mln EUR, %)

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Institutions

1,198

0

20

0

46

0

5

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

-

Corporates

7,126

3

7,233

195

2,335

0

3,672

0

8,463

4,245

213

6

23

81

38.03%

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

0

0

3

0

0

0

2

0

0

2

0

0

0

0

-

Corporates - Of Which: SME

620

3

2,449

130

144

0

1,292

0

1,876

973

149

2

8

48

32.38%

Retail

11,718

285

0

0

2,619

781

0

0

10,218

2,044

306

4

19

80

26.23%

Retail - Secured on real estate property

10,905

217

0

0

2,288

762

0

0

9,139

1,868

220

2

12

22

9.99%

FINLAND

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

92

8

0

0

23

56

0

0

71

20

9

0

0

2

22.64%

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

10,813

209

0

0

2,265

706

0

0

9,068

1,848

211

2

12

20

9.46%

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Other Retail

813

68

0

0

330

19

0

0

1,079

176

86

1

7

58

67.85%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

68

10

0

0

32

12

0

0

33

31

11

0

1

7

68.66%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

745

58

0

0

298

6

0

0

1,045

144

75

1

6

51

67.73%

Equity

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Securitisation

Other non-credit obligation assets

109

0

109

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

IRB TOTAL

20,152

288

7,253

195

5,109

781

3,677

0

18,683

6,289

519

10

42

161

31.08%

2023 EU-wide Stress Test: Credit risk IRB

Danske Bank A/S

Actual

31/12/2022*

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

Stage 3

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

exposure

exposure

exposure

(mln EUR, %)

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Institutions

2,039

0

0

0

84

0

0

0

1

14

0

0

0

0

-

Corporates

18,249

672

12

0

5,397

770

6

0

10,577

4,771

668

6

38

213

31.96%

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

5

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

5

0

0

0

0

0

16.48%

Corporates - Of Which: SME

5,674

77

0

0

1,340

145

0

0

2,969

1,884

81

2

16

17

20.46%

Retail

20,856

83

0

0

4,734

331

0

0

19,377

1,455

83

3

13

17

20.01%

Retail - Secured on real estate property

19,531

70

0

0

4,442

316

0

0

18,237

1,282

70

2

9

8

11.83%

NORWAY

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

130

2

0

0

38

7

0

0

99

29

2

0

0

0

19.99%

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

19,401

68

0

0

4,404

309

0

0

18,138

1,254

68

2

8

8

11.59%

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Other Retail

1,325

13

0

0

292

14

0

0

1,140

172

13

0

4

8

63.87%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

66

6

0

0

23

13

0

0

26

49

6

0

2

2

43.85%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

1,259

7

0

0

269

1

0

0

1,114

123

7

0

2

6

79.01%

Equity

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Securitisation

Other non-credit obligation assets

110

0

84

0

29

2

0

0

0

0

-

IRB TOTAL

41,254

755

12

0

10,299

1,100

6

0

29,984

6,242

751

9

51

230

30.64%

Actual

31/12/2022*

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Stage 3

exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

exposure

exposure

exposure

(mln EUR, %)

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Institutions

928

0

0

0

181

0

0

0

14

6

0

0

0

0

-

Corporates

1,660

4

10

0

444

2

3

0

1,200

8

4

1

0

1

28.77%

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Corporates - Of Which: SME

19

0

0

0

9

0

0

0

15

4

0

0

0

0

29.24%

Retail

58

2

0

0

22

3

0

0

49

9

2

0

0

1

53.07%

Retail - Secured on real estate property

48

1

0

0

16

3

0

0

43

5

1

0

0

0

38.73%

GERMANY

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

48

1

0

0

16

3

0

0

42

5

1

0

0

0

38.73%

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Other Retail

10

1

0

0

5

0

0

0

6

3

1

0

0

1

72.12%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

2

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

8

1

0

0

4

0

0

0

6

2

1

0

0

1

72.12%

Equity

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Securitisation

Other non-credit obligation assets

1

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

IRB TOTAL

2,648

6

10

0

647

5

3

0

1,262

23

6

1

0

2

37.86%

Actual

31/12/2022*

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

Stage 3

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

exposure

exposure

exposure

(mln EUR, %)

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Institutions

809

0

0

0

227

0

0

0

48

2

0

0

0

0

-

Corporates

4,515

12

0

0

506

29

0

0

627

145

12

1

1

3

21.15%

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Corporates - Of Which: SME

839

0

0

0

163

0

0

0

207

21

0

1

0

0

-

Retail

64

1

0

0

18

0

0

0

51

13

1

0

0

1

79.25%

Retail - Secured on real estate property

61

0

0

0

16

0

0

0

48

13

0

0

0

0

44.34%

UNITED KINGDOM

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

60

0

0

0

16

0

0

0

47

13

0

0

0

0

44.34%

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Other Retail

3

1

0

0

2

0

0

0

3

1

1

0

0

1

85.60%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

61.54%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

3

1

0

0

2

0

0

0

3

1

1

0

0

1

85.89%

Equity

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Securitisation

Other non-credit obligation assets

2

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

IRB TOTAL

5,390

13

0

0

753

29

0

0

726

161

13

1

2

3

24.69%

Actual

31/12/2022*

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Stage 3

exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

exposure

exposure

exposure

(mln EUR, %)

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Institutions

183

0

0

0

39

0

0

0

10

0

0

0

0

0

-

Corporates

2,794

0

0

0

440

0

0

0

1,643

15

0

0

0

0

-

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Corporates - Of Which: SME

684

0

0

0

32

0

0

0

6

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail

7

1

0

0

2

1

0

0

7

1

1

0

0

0

44.65%

Retail - Secured on real estate property

7

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

7

0

0

0

0

0

12.32%

IRELAND

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

7

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

7

0

0

0

0

0

12.32%

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Other Retail

0

1

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

52.34%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

0

1

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

52.28%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

74.32%

Equity

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Securitisation

Other non-credit obligation assets

4

0

4

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

IRB TOTAL

2,989

1

0

0

484

1

0

0

1,660

15

1

0

0

0

44.65%

* Stage 1, 2, and 3 exposures as well as related provisions already reflect the restated distribution across IFRS 9 stages as of 1 January 2023 as per Methodological Note.

2023 EU-wide Stress Test: Credit risk IRB

Danske Bank A/S

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

31

32

33

34

35

36

Baseline Scenario

31/12/2023

31/12/2024

31/12/2025

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

Stage 3

Stage 3

Stage 3

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

(mln EUR, %)

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Institutions

1,186

119

13

2

6

8

61.32%

1,183

113

22

2

5

13

58.68%

1,170

118

30

2

4

17

56.43%

Corporates

98,984

30,383

4,146

151

549

1,280

30.87%

96,258

31,511

5,744

148

575

1,580

27.51%

93,867

32,279

7,366

145

590

1,890

25.65%

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

17

8

17

0

0

7

41.47%

16

8

19

0

0

7

39.44%

14

8

20

0

0

8

37.95%

Corporates - Of Which: SME

40,972

12,542

2,304

80

299

706

30.64%

39,584

12,969

3,266

78

307

874

26.76%

38,378

13,206

4,234

76

311

1,045

24.67%

Retail

101,458

13,057

2,046

21

205

607

29.68%

98,877

15,184

2,499

21

248

677

27.11%

97,122

16,450

2,988

20

274

753

25.19%

Retail - Secured on real estate property

94,425

11,164

1,585

12

143

299

18.89%

91,917

13,294

1,962

12

188

342

17.45%

90,234

14,563

2,377

12

215

391

16.45%

Danske Bank A/S

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

2,563

346

135

2

8

31

22.81%

2,535

349

161

2

8

35

21.61%

2,508

351

186

2

8

39

20.75%

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

91,861

10,818

1,450

11

135

268

18.52%

89,382

12,945

1,802

10

180

308

17.08%

87,726

14,212

2,191

10

207

352

16.09%

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Other Retail

7,033

1,893

461

9

62

308

66.79%

6,960

1,890

537

9

60

335

62.41%

6,888

1,888

611

9

60

362

59.17%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

747

244

97

2

12

57

58.59%

782

197

108

2

10

62

57.02%

791

177

119

2

9

66

55.79%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

6,287

1,649

364

7

49

251

68.97%

6,178

1,693

429

7

51

273

63.78%

6,097

1,710

493

6

51

295

59.98%

Equity

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Securitisation

Other non-credit obligation assets

184

151

13

0

1

1

9.55%

193

134

21

0

1

2

9.15%

197

122

28

0

1

3

9.00%

IRB TOTAL

201,811

43,709

6,217

174

761

1,896

30.50%

196,511

46,941

8,285

171

828

2,272

27.43%

192,356

48,969

10,412

167

869

2,662

25.57%

Baseline Scenario

31/12/2023

31/12/2024

31/12/2025

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

Stage 3

Stage 3

Stage 3

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

(mln EUR, %)

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Institutions

8

0

0

0

0

0

27.36%

8

0

0

0

0

0

27.89%

8

0

0

0

0

0

28.09%

Corporates

52,212

11,058

2,324

92

221

668

28.73%

49,682

12,534

3,378

87

248

848

25.10%

47,902

13,241

4,452

84

260

1,034

23.23%

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

11

6

17

0

0

7

41.80%

10

5

18

0

0

7

39.81%

10

4

20

0

0

8

38.32%

Corporates - Of Which: SME

29,036

6,760

1,714

59

165

512

29.86%

27,535

7,502

2,473

56

186

638

25.81%

26,443

7,821

3,246

54

195

769

23.69%

Retail

59,888

6,900

1,371

13

139

442

32.20%

58,492

8,031

1,637

13

170

489

29.89%

57,513

8,723

1,924

13

190

540

28.07%

Retail - Secured on real estate property

56,108

5,702

1,070

7

98

237

22.17%

54,686

6,910

1,284

7

132

265

20.67%

53,711

7,647

1,521

7

153

297

19.55%

DENMARK

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

2,201

243

115

1

6

26

22.69%

2,170

252

137

1

6

29

21.52%

2,146

255

158

1

6

33

20.67%

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

53,907

5,459

955

6

92

211

22.11%

52,516

6,658

1,147

6

126

236

20.56%

51,566

7,392

1,363

5

147

265

19.42%

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Other Retail

3,781

1,198

301

6

41

204

67.79%

3,805

1,121

353

6

38

224

63.45%

3,802

1,076

402

6

36

243

60.32%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

434

107

64

2

7

39

60.64%

458

76

71

2

5

42

59.63%

464

64

77

2

4

45

58.81%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

3,347

1,091

237

4

34

165

69.72%

3,347

1,046

282

4

33

182

64.41%

3,337

1,012

326

4

32

198

60.67%

Equity

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Securitisation

Other non-credit obligation assets

161

138

13

0

1

1

9.55%

175

116

21

0

1

2

9.15%

182

101

28

0

1

2

8.99%

IRB TOTAL

112,270

18,095

3,709

105

362

1,111

29.95%

108,357

20,682

5,035

100

419

1,339

26.59%

105,605

22,065

6,403

97

450

1,577

24.63%

Baseline Scenario

31/12/2023

31/12/2024

31/12/2025

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

Stage 3

Stage 3

Stage 3

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

(mln EUR, %)

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Institutions

166

22

0

0

0

0

24.62%

149

38

1

0

0

0

18.01%

137

49

2

0

1

0

16.75%

Corporates

21,522

8,697

502

35

174

164

32.64%

22,348

7,602

770

36

153

229

29.67%

22,505

7,187

1,029

36

146

291

28.26%

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

0

0

0

0

0

0

27.31%

0

0

0

0

0

0

26.99%

0

0

0

0

0

0

26.79%

Corporates - Of Which: SME

6,932

2,702

270

14

88

100

36.97%

7,213

2,297

393

15

73

129

32.69%

7,230

2,163

511

15

69

156

30.51%

Retail

12,821

1,341

135

3

18

31

22.82%

12,487

1,627

183

3

22

39

21.14%

12,265

1,794

237

3

25

48

20.09%

Retail - Secured on real estate property

11,755

1,091

107

2

12

17

15.97%

11,453

1,352

148

2

16

23

15.50%

11,252

1,507

195

2

19

30

15.28%

SWEDEN

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

194

48

7

0

1

2

23.78%

203

38

9

0

1

2

21.99%

204

35

11

0

1

2

21.00%

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

11,560

1,043

100

2

11

15

15.42%

11,250

1,314

139

2

15

21

15.07%

11,048

1,472

183

2

18

27

14.93%

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Other Retail

1,066

250

28

1

6

14

49.46%

1,034

274

35

1

6

16

45.01%

1,014

287

43

1

6

18

42.11%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

245

66

12

0

2

5

43.64%

251

57

15

0

2

6

40.71%

252

53

17

0

2

7

38.72%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

821

184

15

1

3

8

54.23%

783

217

20

1

4

10

48.22%

761

234

25

1

5

11

44.44%

Equity

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Securitisation

Other non-credit obligation assets

1

3

0

0

0

0

11.73%

1

3

0

0

0

0

11.47%

1

3

0

0

0

0

11.33%

IRB TOTAL

34,510

10,063

637

37

192

195

30.55%

34,985

9,270

955

39

176

267

28.02%

34,908

9,033

1,268

39

172

339

26.71%

Baseline Scenario

31/12/2023

31/12/2024

31/12/2025

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

Stage 3

Stage 3

Stage 3

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

exposure

(mln EUR, %)

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Institutions

2

0

0

0

0

0

31.88%

2

0

0

0

0

0

31.89%

2

0

0

0

0

0

31.89%

Corporates

8,899

3,652

370

15

47

133

36.06%

9,003

3,395

523

15

47

162

30.90%

8,973

3,273

675

15

47

190

28.17%

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

2

0

0

0

0

0

0.57%

2

0

0

0

0

0

0.80%

2

0

0

0

0

0

1.04%

Corporates - Of Which: SME

1,894

902

202

5

13

66

32.68%

1,885

860

253

5

13

75

29.50%

1,863

833

302

5

12

83

27.52%

Retail

9,877

2,291

400

4

26

97

24.21%

9,667

2,403

498

4

27

107

21.51%

9,522

2,448

597

4

27

117

19.65%

Retail - Secured on real estate property

8,824

2,104

300

2

17

32

10.53%

8,633

2,211

383

2

18

37

9.72%

8,503

2,256

469

2

18

43

9.19%

FINLAND

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

71

19

10

0

0

2

23.22%

71

18

11

0

0

2

22.10%

70

18

12

0

0

3

21.21%

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

8,753

2,085

290

2

17

29

10.09%

8,562

2,193

372

2

17

35

9.35%

8,433

2,238

457

2

18

40

8.87%

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Other Retail

1,053

187

100

2

9

65

65.29%

1,034

192

114

2

9

70

61.13%

1,019

193

128

2

9

74

57.85%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

35

27

13

0

1

9

67.45%

37

25

14

0

1

9

65.78%

37

23

16

0

1

10

64.43%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

1,018

160

87

2

8

57

64.98%

998

167

100

2

8

60

60.46%

982

170

113

2

8

64

56.93%

Equity

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Securitisation

Other non-credit obligation assets

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

IRB TOTAL

18,779

5,944

769

19

72

230

29.91%

18,672

5,799

1,021

19

74

269

26.32%

18,497

5,722

1,273

19

74

308

24.17%

