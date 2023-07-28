2023 EU-wide Stress Test
Bank Name
LEI Code
Country Code
Danske Bank A/S
MAES062Z21O4RZ2U7M96
DK
2023 EU-wide Stress Test: Summary
Danske Bank A/S
Actual
Baseline Scenario
Adverse Scenario
(mln EUR, %)
31/12/2022
31/12/2023
31/12/2024
31/12/2025
31/12/2023
31/12/2024
31/12/2025
Net interest income
3,408
4,820
5,081
5,388
3,263
3,345
3,332
Gains or losses on financial assets and liabilities held for trading and trading financial assets
181
203
203
203
-272
152
152
and trading financial liabilities
Impairment or (-) reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value
96
-430
-446
-441
-4,257
-728
-1,157
through profit or loss
Profit or (-) loss for the year
-680
1,781
1,988
2,253
-3,014
159
-115
Coverage ratio: non-performing exposure (%)
28.47%
30.44%
27.39%
25.54%
45.19%
36.46%
34.21%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
20,054
20,542
20,999
21,202
15,043
14,806
14,431
Total Risk exposure amount (all transitional adjustments included)
112,665
113,857
116,540
114,722
125,604
136,241
132,706
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, %
17.80%
18.04%
18.02%
18.48%
11.98%
10.87%
10.87%
Fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, %
17.45%
17.80%
17.87%
18.48%
11.75%
10.77%
10.87%
Tier 1 capital
22,111
22,598
23,056
23,259
17,099
16,863
16,488
Total leverage ratio exposures
441,528
441,528
441,528
441,528
441,528
441,528
441,528
Leverage ratio, %
5.01%
5.12%
5.22%
5.27%
3.87%
3.82%
3.73%
Fully loaded leverage ratio, %
4.92%
5.06%
5.19%
5.27%
3.81%
3.79%
3.74%
Memorandum item related to the application of IFRS-17 for banks with
insurance subsidiaries or participations: Fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio
17.40%
- With application of IFRS-17, %
IFRS 9 transitional arrangements?
Yes (static and dynamic)
2023 EU-wide Stress Test: Credit risk IRB
Danske Bank A/S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Actual
31/12/2022*
Exposure values
Risk exposure amounts
A-IRB
F-IRB
A-IRB
F-IRB
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
Stage 3
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
exposure
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
exposure
exposure
exposure
(mln EUR, %)
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Central governments
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Institutions
12,503
1
84
0
1,540
0
44
0
1,119
198
1
3
5
0
49.05%
Corporates
150,663
2,156
7,308
200
41,210
2,639
3,710
0
101,219
29,687
2,606
77
297
851
32.65%
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
24
15
3
0
7
13
2
0
17
10
15
0
1
7
44.58%
Corporates - Of Which: SME
52,382
1,097
2,455
135
14,176
1,551
1,296
0
42,122
12,330
1,367
37
197
499
36.52%
Retail
114,473
1,621
0
0
19,331
2,622
0
0
105,372
9,536
1,652
24
129
461
27.91%
Retail - Secured on real estate property
105,740
1,267
0
0
16,863
2,433
0
0
98,281
7,622
1,270
17
87
228
17.96%
Danske Bank A/S
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
2,885
108
0
0
457
265
0
0
2,581
354
109
1
5
25
23.00%
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
102,856
1,159
0
0
16,405
2,168
0
0
95,700
7,269
1,161
15
82
203
17.48%
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Other Retail
8,733
354
0
0
2,468
189
0
0
7,091
1,914
382
7
41
233
60.97%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
1,041
81
0
0
356
135
0
0
645
359
83
2
11
41
49.28%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
7,692
273
0
0
2,112
54
0
0
6,446
1,554
299
6
31
192
64.23%
Equity
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Securitisation
Other non-credit obligation assets
1,398
0
1,232
0
168
176
3
0
1
0
9.88%
IRB TOTAL
279,037
3,778
7,392
200
63,313
5,261
3,754
0
207,878
39,597
4,262
103
432
1,313
30.80%
Actual
31/12/2022*
Exposure values
Risk exposure amounts
A-IRB
F-IRB
A-IRB
F-IRB
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Stage 3
exposure
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
exposure
exposure
exposure
(mln EUR, %)
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Central governments
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Institutions
1,823
0
0
0
162
0
0
0
8
0
0
0
0
0
-
Corporates
70,843
1,098
2
0
19,160
1,397
1
0
56,093
8,171
1,330
38
118
458
34.43%
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
19
15
0
0
6
13
0
0
12
7
15
0
1
7
44.59%
Corporates - Of Which: SME
30,129
896
0
0
9,208
1,242
0
0
31,284
5,227
1,000
23
103
373
37.26%
Retail
67,057
1,135
0
0
10,347
1,265
0
0
61,938
5,079
1,142
14
83
329
28.78%
Retail - Secured on real estate property
61,910
895
0
0
8,892
1,148
0
0
58,248
3,736
896
10
57
184
20.56%
DENMARK
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
2,408
94
0
0
325
189
0
0
2,246
218
95
1
3
22
22.86%
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
59,501
801
0
0
8,567
958
0
0
56,001
3,518
801
9
53
163
20.28%
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Other Retail
5,147
239
0
0
1,456
117
0
0
3,691
1,342
247
4
26
145
58.65%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
581
55
0
0
193
84
0
0
358
191
56
1
6
27
47.54%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
4,566
184
0
0
1,262
33
0
0
3,333
1,152
190
3
20
118
61.94%
Equity
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Securitisation
Other non-credit obligation assets
1,023
0
885
0
137
170
3
0
1
0
9.87%
IRB TOTAL
140,747
2,233
2
0
30,554
2,662
1
0
118,177
13,421
2,475
52
202
787
31.79%
Actual
31/12/2022*
Exposure values
Risk exposure amounts
A-IRB
F-IRB
A-IRB
F-IRB
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
Stage 3
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
exposure
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
exposure
exposure
exposure
(mln EUR, %)
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Central governments
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Institutions
932
0
0
0
148
0
0
0
188
0
0
0
0
0
-
Corporates
36,161
229
20
0
11,269
412
9
0
18,609
11,905
206
21
114
79
38.15%
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
42.60%
Corporates - Of Which: SME
11,055
119
0
0
2,991
164
0
0
5,692
4,084
128
9
70
59
46.22%
Retail
14,242
95
0
0
1,464
227
0
0
13,331
871
95
3
13
22
23.51%
Retail - Secured on real estate property
12,879
75
0
0
1,116
191
0
0
12,213
666
75
2
8
12
16.32%
SWEDEN
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
248
4
0
0
69
12
0
0
159
87
4
0
1
1
28.91%
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
12,631
71
0
0
1,047
178
0
0
12,053
579
71
2
7
11
15.64%
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Other Retail
1,363
20
0
0
347
37
0
0
1,118
205
21
1
4
10
49.72%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
323
10
0
0
105
25
0
0
228
85
10
0
2
4
39.41%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
1,040
11
0
0
242
12
0
0
890
120
11
1
2
6
58.61%
Equity
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Securitisation
Other non-credit obligation assets
125
0
123
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
10.67%
IRB TOTAL
51,459
324
20
0
13,003
640
9
0
32,130
12,779
302
24
127
101
33.52%
Actual
31/12/2022*
Exposure values
Risk exposure amounts
A-IRB
F-IRB
A-IRB
F-IRB
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
Stage 3
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
exposure
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
exposure
exposure
exposure
(mln EUR, %)
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Central governments
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Institutions
1,198
0
20
0
46
0
5
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
-
Corporates
7,126
3
7,233
195
2,335
0
3,672
0
8,463
4,245
213
6
23
81
38.03%
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
0
0
3
0
0
0
2
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
-
Corporates - Of Which: SME
620
3
2,449
130
144
0
1,292
0
1,876
973
149
2
8
48
32.38%
Retail
11,718
285
0
0
2,619
781
0
0
10,218
2,044
306
4
19
80
26.23%
Retail - Secured on real estate property
10,905
217
0
0
2,288
762
0
0
9,139
1,868
220
2
12
22
9.99%
FINLAND
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
92
8
0
0
23
56
0
0
71
20
9
0
0
2
22.64%
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
10,813
209
0
0
2,265
706
0
0
9,068
1,848
211
2
12
20
9.46%
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Other Retail
813
68
0
0
330
19
0
0
1,079
176
86
1
7
58
67.85%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
68
10
0
0
32
12
0
0
33
31
11
0
1
7
68.66%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
745
58
0
0
298
6
0
0
1,045
144
75
1
6
51
67.73%
Equity
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Securitisation
Other non-credit obligation assets
109
0
109
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
IRB TOTAL
20,152
288
7,253
195
5,109
781
3,677
0
18,683
6,289
519
10
42
161
31.08%
2023 EU-wide Stress Test: Credit risk IRB
Danske Bank A/S
Actual
31/12/2022*
Exposure values
Risk exposure amounts
A-IRB
F-IRB
A-IRB
F-IRB
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
Stage 3
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
exposure
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
exposure
exposure
exposure
(mln EUR, %)
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Central governments
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Institutions
2,039
0
0
0
84
0
0
0
1
14
0
0
0
0
-
Corporates
18,249
672
12
0
5,397
770
6
0
10,577
4,771
668
6
38
213
31.96%
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
16.48%
Corporates - Of Which: SME
5,674
77
0
0
1,340
145
0
0
2,969
1,884
81
2
16
17
20.46%
Retail
20,856
83
0
0
4,734
331
0
0
19,377
1,455
83
3
13
17
20.01%
Retail - Secured on real estate property
19,531
70
0
0
4,442
316
0
0
18,237
1,282
70
2
9
8
11.83%
NORWAY
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
130
2
0
0
38
7
0
0
99
29
2
0
0
0
19.99%
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
19,401
68
0
0
4,404
309
0
0
18,138
1,254
68
2
8
8
11.59%
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Other Retail
1,325
13
0
0
292
14
0
0
1,140
172
13
0
4
8
63.87%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
66
6
0
0
23
13
0
0
26
49
6
0
2
2
43.85%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
1,259
7
0
0
269
1
0
0
1,114
123
7
0
2
6
79.01%
Equity
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Securitisation
Other non-credit obligation assets
110
0
84
0
29
2
0
0
0
0
-
IRB TOTAL
41,254
755
12
0
10,299
1,100
6
0
29,984
6,242
751
9
51
230
30.64%
Actual
31/12/2022*
Exposure values
Risk exposure amounts
A-IRB
F-IRB
A-IRB
F-IRB
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Stage 3
exposure
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
exposure
exposure
exposure
(mln EUR, %)
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Central governments
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Institutions
928
0
0
0
181
0
0
0
14
6
0
0
0
0
-
Corporates
1,660
4
10
0
444
2
3
0
1,200
8
4
1
0
1
28.77%
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Corporates - Of Which: SME
19
0
0
0
9
0
0
0
15
4
0
0
0
0
29.24%
Retail
58
2
0
0
22
3
0
0
49
9
2
0
0
1
53.07%
Retail - Secured on real estate property
48
1
0
0
16
3
0
0
43
5
1
0
0
0
38.73%
GERMANY
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
48
1
0
0
16
3
0
0
42
5
1
0
0
0
38.73%
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Other Retail
10
1
0
0
5
0
0
0
6
3
1
0
0
1
72.12%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
2
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
8
1
0
0
4
0
0
0
6
2
1
0
0
1
72.12%
Equity
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Securitisation
Other non-credit obligation assets
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
IRB TOTAL
2,648
6
10
0
647
5
3
0
1,262
23
6
1
0
2
37.86%
Actual
31/12/2022*
Exposure values
Risk exposure amounts
A-IRB
F-IRB
A-IRB
F-IRB
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
Stage 3
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
exposure
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
exposure
exposure
exposure
(mln EUR, %)
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Central governments
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Institutions
809
0
0
0
227
0
0
0
48
2
0
0
0
0
-
Corporates
4,515
12
0
0
506
29
0
0
627
145
12
1
1
3
21.15%
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Corporates - Of Which: SME
839
0
0
0
163
0
0
0
207
21
0
1
0
0
-
Retail
64
1
0
0
18
0
0
0
51
13
1
0
0
1
79.25%
Retail - Secured on real estate property
61
0
0
0
16
0
0
0
48
13
0
0
0
0
44.34%
UNITED KINGDOM
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
60
0
0
0
16
0
0
0
47
13
0
0
0
0
44.34%
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Other Retail
3
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
3
1
1
0
0
1
85.60%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
61.54%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
3
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
3
1
1
0
0
1
85.89%
Equity
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Securitisation
Other non-credit obligation assets
2
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
IRB TOTAL
5,390
13
0
0
753
29
0
0
726
161
13
1
2
3
24.69%
Actual
31/12/2022*
Exposure values
Risk exposure amounts
A-IRB
F-IRB
A-IRB
F-IRB
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Stage 3
exposure
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
exposure
exposure
exposure
(mln EUR, %)
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Central governments
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Institutions
183
0
0
0
39
0
0
0
10
0
0
0
0
0
-
Corporates
2,794
0
0
0
440
0
0
0
1,643
15
0
0
0
0
-
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Corporates - Of Which: SME
684
0
0
0
32
0
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail
7
1
0
0
2
1
0
0
7
1
1
0
0
0
44.65%
Retail - Secured on real estate property
7
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
12.32%
IRELAND
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
7
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
12.32%
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Other Retail
0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
52.34%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
52.28%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
74.32%
Equity
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Securitisation
Other non-credit obligation assets
4
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
IRB TOTAL
2,989
1
0
0
484
1
0
0
1,660
15
1
0
0
0
44.65%
* Stage 1, 2, and 3 exposures as well as related provisions already reflect the restated distribution across IFRS 9 stages as of 1 January 2023 as per Methodological Note.
2023 EU-wide Stress Test: Credit risk IRB
Danske Bank A/S
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
Baseline Scenario
31/12/2023
31/12/2024
31/12/2025
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
Stage 3
Stage 3
Stage 3
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
(mln EUR, %)
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Central governments
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Institutions
1,186
119
13
2
6
8
61.32%
1,183
113
22
2
5
13
58.68%
1,170
118
30
2
4
17
56.43%
Corporates
98,984
30,383
4,146
151
549
1,280
30.87%
96,258
31,511
5,744
148
575
1,580
27.51%
93,867
32,279
7,366
145
590
1,890
25.65%
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
17
8
17
0
0
7
41.47%
16
8
19
0
0
7
39.44%
14
8
20
0
0
8
37.95%
Corporates - Of Which: SME
40,972
12,542
2,304
80
299
706
30.64%
39,584
12,969
3,266
78
307
874
26.76%
38,378
13,206
4,234
76
311
1,045
24.67%
Retail
101,458
13,057
2,046
21
205
607
29.68%
98,877
15,184
2,499
21
248
677
27.11%
97,122
16,450
2,988
20
274
753
25.19%
Retail - Secured on real estate property
94,425
11,164
1,585
12
143
299
18.89%
91,917
13,294
1,962
12
188
342
17.45%
90,234
14,563
2,377
12
215
391
16.45%
Danske Bank A/S
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
2,563
346
135
2
8
31
22.81%
2,535
349
161
2
8
35
21.61%
2,508
351
186
2
8
39
20.75%
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
91,861
10,818
1,450
11
135
268
18.52%
89,382
12,945
1,802
10
180
308
17.08%
87,726
14,212
2,191
10
207
352
16.09%
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Other Retail
7,033
1,893
461
9
62
308
66.79%
6,960
1,890
537
9
60
335
62.41%
6,888
1,888
611
9
60
362
59.17%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
747
244
97
2
12
57
58.59%
782
197
108
2
10
62
57.02%
791
177
119
2
9
66
55.79%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
6,287
1,649
364
7
49
251
68.97%
6,178
1,693
429
7
51
273
63.78%
6,097
1,710
493
6
51
295
59.98%
Equity
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Securitisation
Other non-credit obligation assets
184
151
13
0
1
1
9.55%
193
134
21
0
1
2
9.15%
197
122
28
0
1
3
9.00%
IRB TOTAL
201,811
43,709
6,217
174
761
1,896
30.50%
196,511
46,941
8,285
171
828
2,272
27.43%
192,356
48,969
10,412
167
869
2,662
25.57%
Baseline Scenario
31/12/2023
31/12/2024
31/12/2025
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
Stage 3
Stage 3
Stage 3
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
(mln EUR, %)
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Central governments
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Institutions
8
0
0
0
0
0
27.36%
8
0
0
0
0
0
27.89%
8
0
0
0
0
0
28.09%
Corporates
52,212
11,058
2,324
92
221
668
28.73%
49,682
12,534
3,378
87
248
848
25.10%
47,902
13,241
4,452
84
260
1,034
23.23%
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
11
6
17
0
0
7
41.80%
10
5
18
0
0
7
39.81%
10
4
20
0
0
8
38.32%
Corporates - Of Which: SME
29,036
6,760
1,714
59
165
512
29.86%
27,535
7,502
2,473
56
186
638
25.81%
26,443
7,821
3,246
54
195
769
23.69%
Retail
59,888
6,900
1,371
13
139
442
32.20%
58,492
8,031
1,637
13
170
489
29.89%
57,513
8,723
1,924
13
190
540
28.07%
Retail - Secured on real estate property
56,108
5,702
1,070
7
98
237
22.17%
54,686
6,910
1,284
7
132
265
20.67%
53,711
7,647
1,521
7
153
297
19.55%
DENMARK
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
2,201
243
115
1
6
26
22.69%
2,170
252
137
1
6
29
21.52%
2,146
255
158
1
6
33
20.67%
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
53,907
5,459
955
6
92
211
22.11%
52,516
6,658
1,147
6
126
236
20.56%
51,566
7,392
1,363
5
147
265
19.42%
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Other Retail
3,781
1,198
301
6
41
204
67.79%
3,805
1,121
353
6
38
224
63.45%
3,802
1,076
402
6
36
243
60.32%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
434
107
64
2
7
39
60.64%
458
76
71
2
5
42
59.63%
464
64
77
2
4
45
58.81%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
3,347
1,091
237
4
34
165
69.72%
3,347
1,046
282
4
33
182
64.41%
3,337
1,012
326
4
32
198
60.67%
Equity
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Securitisation
Other non-credit obligation assets
161
138
13
0
1
1
9.55%
175
116
21
0
1
2
9.15%
182
101
28
0
1
2
8.99%
IRB TOTAL
112,270
18,095
3,709
105
362
1,111
29.95%
108,357
20,682
5,035
100
419
1,339
26.59%
105,605
22,065
6,403
97
450
1,577
24.63%
Baseline Scenario
31/12/2023
31/12/2024
31/12/2025
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
Stage 3
Stage 3
Stage 3
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
(mln EUR, %)
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Central governments
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Institutions
166
22
0
0
0
0
24.62%
149
38
1
0
0
0
18.01%
137
49
2
0
1
0
16.75%
Corporates
21,522
8,697
502
35
174
164
32.64%
22,348
7,602
770
36
153
229
29.67%
22,505
7,187
1,029
36
146
291
28.26%
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
0
0
0
0
0
0
27.31%
0
0
0
0
0
0
26.99%
0
0
0
0
0
0
26.79%
Corporates - Of Which: SME
6,932
2,702
270
14
88
100
36.97%
7,213
2,297
393
15
73
129
32.69%
7,230
2,163
511
15
69
156
30.51%
Retail
12,821
1,341
135
3
18
31
22.82%
12,487
1,627
183
3
22
39
21.14%
12,265
1,794
237
3
25
48
20.09%
Retail - Secured on real estate property
11,755
1,091
107
2
12
17
15.97%
11,453
1,352
148
2
16
23
15.50%
11,252
1,507
195
2
19
30
15.28%
SWEDEN
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
194
48
7
0
1
2
23.78%
203
38
9
0
1
2
21.99%
204
35
11
0
1
2
21.00%
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
11,560
1,043
100
2
11
15
15.42%
11,250
1,314
139
2
15
21
15.07%
11,048
1,472
183
2
18
27
14.93%
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Other Retail
1,066
250
28
1
6
14
49.46%
1,034
274
35
1
6
16
45.01%
1,014
287
43
1
6
18
42.11%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
245
66
12
0
2
5
43.64%
251
57
15
0
2
6
40.71%
252
53
17
0
2
7
38.72%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
821
184
15
1
3
8
54.23%
783
217
20
1
4
10
48.22%
761
234
25
1
5
11
44.44%
Equity
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Securitisation
Other non-credit obligation assets
1
3
0
0
0
0
11.73%
1
3
0
0
0
0
11.47%
1
3
0
0
0
0
11.33%
IRB TOTAL
34,510
10,063
637
37
192
195
30.55%
34,985
9,270
955
39
176
267
28.02%
34,908
9,033
1,268
39
172
339
26.71%
Baseline Scenario
31/12/2023
31/12/2024
31/12/2025
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
Stage 3
Stage 3
Stage 3
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
exposure
(mln EUR, %)
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Central governments
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Institutions
2
0
0
0
0
0
31.88%
2
0
0
0
0
0
31.89%
2
0
0
0
0
0
31.89%
Corporates
8,899
3,652
370
15
47
133
36.06%
9,003
3,395
523
15
47
162
30.90%
8,973
3,273
675
15
47
190
28.17%
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
2
0
0
0
0
0
0.57%
2
0
0
0
0
0
0.80%
2
0
0
0
0
0
1.04%
Corporates - Of Which: SME
1,894
902
202
5
13
66
32.68%
1,885
860
253
5
13
75
29.50%
1,863
833
302
5
12
83
27.52%
Retail
9,877
2,291
400
4
26
97
24.21%
9,667
2,403
498
4
27
107
21.51%
9,522
2,448
597
4
27
117
19.65%
Retail - Secured on real estate property
8,824
2,104
300
2
17
32
10.53%
8,633
2,211
383
2
18
37
9.72%
8,503
2,256
469
2
18
43
9.19%
FINLAND
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
71
19
10
0
0
2
23.22%
71
18
11
0
0
2
22.10%
70
18
12
0
0
3
21.21%
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
8,753
2,085
290
2
17
29
10.09%
8,562
2,193
372
2
17
35
9.35%
8,433
2,238
457
2
18
40
8.87%
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Other Retail
1,053
187
100
2
9
65
65.29%
1,034
192
114
2
9
70
61.13%
1,019
193
128
2
9
74
57.85%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
35
27
13
0
1
9
67.45%
37
25
14
0
1
9
65.78%
37
23
16
0
1
10
64.43%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
1,018
160
87
2
8
57
64.98%
998
167
100
2
8
60
60.46%
982
170
113
2
8
64
56.93%
Equity
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Securitisation
Other non-credit obligation assets
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
IRB TOTAL
18,779
5,944
769
19
72
230
29.91%
18,672
5,799
1,021
19
74
269
26.32%
18,497
5,722
1,273
19
74
308
24.17%
