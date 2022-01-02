Danske Bank A/S : EBA transparency exercise 2021

The information on Collateral valuation - loans and advances applies only to banks meeting at least one of the criteria for significance and having a ratio of non-performing loans and advances divided by total loans and advances
(excluding loans and advances classified as held for sale, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits ) of 5% or above, therefore this bank is not required to report it to the EBA.
Da
202009
202012
202103
202106
2021 EU-wide Transparency Exercise
Key Metrics
Danske Bank A/S
As of
As of
As of
As of
COREP CODE
REGULATION
(mln EUR, %)
30/09/2020
31/12/2020
31/03/2021
30/06/2021
Available capital (amounts)
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital - transitional period
18,730
19,316
19,435
19,769
C 01.00 (r020,c010)
Article 50 of CRR
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital - transitional period - as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs
18,440
18,973
19,176
19,488
C 01.00 (r020,c010)
Article 50 of CRR
transitional arrangements had not been applied
- C 05.01 (r440,c010)
Tier 1 capital - transitional period
21,126
21,638
21,819
22,754
C 01.00 (r015,c010)
Article 25 of CRR
Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements had not been applied -
20,836
21,296
21,560
22,473
C 01.00 (r015,c010)
Article 25 of CRR
transitional definition
- C 05.01 (r440,c010)
- C 05.01 (r440,c020)
Total capital - transitional period
23,973
24,206
25,127
25,563
C 01.00 (r010,c010)
Articles 4(118) and 72 of CRR
Total capital - transitional period - as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements
23,683
23,864
24,868
25,282
C 01.00 (r010,c010) - C 05.01 (r440,c010)
Articles 4(118) and 72 of CRR
had not been applied
- C 05.01 (r440,c020) - C 05.01 (r440,c030)
Risk exposure amounts
Total risk exposure amount
102,937
105,388
107,262
109,758
C 02.00 (r010,c010)
Articles 92(3), 95, 96 and 98 of CRR
Total risk exposure amount as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements had not
102,907
105,358
107,249
109,746
C 02.00 (r010,c010)
Articles 92(3), 95, 96 and 98 of CRR
been applied
- C 05.01 (r440,c040)
Capital ratios
Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) - transitional definition
18.20%
18.33%
18.12%
18.01%
CA3 {1}
-
Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) - transitional definition - as
17.92%
18.01%
17.88%
17.76%
(C 01.00 (r020,c010)
- C 05.01 (r440,c010) )/
-
if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements had not been applied
(C 02.00 (r010,c010)
- C 05.01 (r440,c040) )
Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) - transitional definition
20.52%
20.53%
20.34%
20.73%
CA3 {3}
-
Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional
(C 01.00 (r015,c010)
- C 05.01 (r440,c010)
-
20.25%
20.21%
20.10%
20.48%
C 05.01 (r440,c020) ) / (C 02.00 (r010,c010)
- C
-
arrangements had not been applied
05.01 (r440,c040) )
Total capital (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) - transitional definition
23.29%
22.97%
23.43%
23.29%
CA3 {5}
-
Total capital (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs
(C 01.00 (r010,c010)
- C 05.01 (r440,c010)
23.01%
22.65%
23.19%
23.04%
- C 05.01 (r440,c020) - C 05.01 (r440,c030) /
-
transitional arrangements had not been applied
(C 02.00 (r010,c010) - C 05.01 (r440,c040) )
Leverage ratios
Leverage ratio total exposure measure - using a transitional definition of Tier 1 capital
477,455
485,998
493,364
483,819
C 47.00 (r300,c010)
Article 429 of the CRR; Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/62 of 10 October 2014
amending CRR
Leverage ratio - using a transitional definition of Tier 1 capital
4.42%
4.45%
4.42%
4.70%
C 47.00 (r340,c010)
Article 429 of the CRR; Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/62 of 10 October 2014
amending CRR
202009
202012
202103
202106
2021 EU-wide Transparency Exercise
Leverage ratio
Danske Bank A/S
As of
As of
As of
As of
COREP CODE
REGULATION
(mln EUR, %)
30/09/2020
31/12/2020
31/03/2021
30/06/2021
A.1
Tier 1 capital - transitional definition
21,126
21,638
21,819
22,754
C 47.00 (r320,c010)
A.2
Tier 1 capital - fully phased-in definition
20,798
21,265
21,560
22,473
C 47.00 (r310,c010)
Article 429 of the CRR; Delegated Regulation
(EU) 2015/62 of 10 October 2014 amending
B.1
Total leverage ratio exposures - using a transitional definition of Tier 1 capital
477,455
485,998
493,364
483,819
C 47.00 (r300,c010)
CRR
B.2
Total leverage ratio exposures - using a fully phased-in definition of Tier 1 capital
477,128
485,655
493,106
483,538
C 47.00 (r290,c010)
C.1
Leverage ratio - using a transitional definition of Tier 1 capital
4.4%
4.5%
4.4%
4.7%
[A.1]/[B.1]
C.2
Leverage ratio - using a fully phased-in definition of Tier 1 capital
4.4%
4.4%
4.4%
4.6%
[A.2]/[B.2]
202009
202012
202103
202106
2021 EU-wide Transparency Exercise
Capital
Danske Bank A/S
(mln EUR, %)
As of 30/09/2020
As of 31/12/2020
As of 31/03/2021
As of 30/06/2021
COREP CODE
REGULATION
A
OWN FUNDS
23,973
24,206
25,127
25,563
C 01.00 (r010,c010)
Articles 4(118) and 72 of CRR
A.1
COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL (net of deductions and after applying
18,730
19,316
19,435
19,769
C 01.00 (r020,c010)
Article 50 of CRR
transitional adjustments)
A.1.1
Capital instruments eligible as CET1 Capital (including share premium and net own capital
1,142
1,149
1,148
1,150
C 01.00 (r030,c010)
Articles 26(1) points (a) and (b), 27 to 29, 36(1) point (f) and 42 of CRR
instruments)
A.1.2
Retained earnings
19,782
20,157
20,376
20,520
C 01.00 (r130,c010)
Articles 26(1) point (c), 26(2) and 36 (1) points (a) and (l) of CRR
A.1.3
Accumulated other comprehensive income
0
0
0
0
C 01.00 (r180,c010)
Articles 4(100), 26(1) point (d) and 36 (1) point (l) of CRR
A.1.4
Other Reserves
0
0
0
0
C 01.00 (r200,c010)
Articles 4(117) and 26(1) point (e) of CRR
A.1.5
Funds for general banking risk
0
0
0
0
C 01.00 (r210,c010)
Articles 4(112), 26(1) point (f) and 36 (1) point (l) of CRR
A.1.6
Minority interest given recognition in CET1 capital
0
0
0
0
C 01.00 (r230,c010)
Article 84 of CRR
A.1.7
Adjustments to CET1 due to prudential filters
-130
-113
-160
-163
C 01.00 (r250,c010)
Articles 32 to 35 of and 36 (1) point (l) of CRR
A.1.8
(-) Intangible assets (including Goodwill)
-803
-692
-697
-642
C 01.00 (r300,c010) + C 01.00 (r340,c010)
Articles 4(113), 36(1) point (b) and 37 of CRR. Articles 4(115), 36(1) point (b) and 37 point (a)
of CCR
A.1.9
(-) DTAs that rely on future profitability and do not arise from temporary differences net of
-2
-23
-44
-34
C 01.00 (r370,c010)
Articles 36(1) point (c) and 38 of CRR
associated DTLs
A.1.10
(-) IRB shortfall of credit risk adjustments to expected losses
0
0
0
0
C 01.00 (r380,c010)
Articles 36(1) point (d), 40 and 159 of CRR
A.1.11
(-) Defined benefit pension fund assets
-277
-296
-329
-351
C 01.00 (r390,c010)
Articles 4(109), 36(1) point (e) and 41 of CRR
A.1.12
(-) Reciprocal cross holdings in CET1 Capital
0
0
0
0
C 01.00 (r430,c010)
Articles 4(122), 36(1) point (g) and 44 of CRR
A.1.13
(-) Excess deduction from AT1 items over AT1 Capital
0
0
0
0
C 01.00 (r440,c010)
Article 36(1) point (j) of CRR
A.1.14
(-) Deductions related to assets which can alternatively be subject to a 1.250% risk weight
0
0
0
0
C 01.00 (r450,c010) + C 01.00 (r460,c010) +
Articles 4(36), 36(1) point (k) (i) and 89 to 91 of CRR; Articles 36(1) point (k) (ii), 243(1) point
C 01.00 (r470,c010) + C 01.00 (r471,c010)+
(b), 244(1) point (b) and 258 of CRR; Articles 36(1) point k) (iii) and 379(3) of CRR; Articles
C 01.00 (r472,c010)
36(1) point k) (iv) and 153(8) of CRR and Articles 36(1) point k) (v) and 155(4) of CRR.
A.1.14.1
Of which: from securitisation positions (-)
0
0
0
0
C 01.00 (r460,c010)
Articles 36(1) point (k) (ii), 243(1) point (b), 244(1) point (b) and 258 of CRR
A.1.15
(-) Holdings of CET1 capital instruments of financial sector entities where the institiution
0
0
0
0
C 01.00 (r480,c010)
Articles 4(27), 36(1) point (h); 43 to 46, 49 (2) and (3) and 79 of CRR
does not have a significant investment
A.1.16
(-) Deductible DTAs that rely on future profitability and arise from temporary differences
0
0
0
0
C 01.00 (r490,c010)
Articles 36(1) point (c) and 38; Articles 48(1) point (a) and 48(2) of CRR
A.1.17
(-) Holdings of CET1 capital instruments of financial sector entities where the institiution has
0
0
0
0
C 01.00 (r500,c010)
Articles 4(27); 36(1) point (i); 43, 45; 47; 48(1) point (b); 49(1) to (3) and 79 of CRR
a significant investment
A.1.18
(-) Amount exceding the 17.65% threshold
0
0
0
0
C 01.00 (r510,c010)
Article 48 of CRR
A.1.18A
(-) Insufficient coverage for non-performing exposures
-2
C 01.00 (r513,c010)
Article 36(1), point (m) and Article 47c CRR
OWN FUNDS
A.1.18B
(-) Minimum value commitment shortfalls
0
Transitional period
C 01.00 (r514,c010)
Article 36(1), point (n) and Article 132c(2) CRR
A.1.18C
(-) Other foreseeable tax charges
0
C 01.00 (r515,c010)
Article 36(1), point (l) CRR
A.1.19
(-) Additional deductions of CET1 Capital due to Article 3 CRR
0
0
0
0
C 01.00 (r524,c010)
Article 3 CRR
A.1.20
CET1 capital elements or deductions - other
-1,273
-1,209
-1,117
-989
C 01.00 (r529,c010)
-
A.1.21
Transitional adjustments
290
343
259
281
CA1 {1.1.1.6 + 1.1.1.8 + 1.1.1.26}
-
A.1.21.1
Transitional adjustments due to grandfathered CET1 Capital instruments (+/-)
0
0
0
0
C 01.00 (r220,c010)
Articles 483(1) to (3), and 484 to 487 of CRR
A.1.21.2
Transitional adjustments due to additional minority interests (+/-)
0
0
0
0
C 01.00 (r240,c010)
Articles 479 and 480 of CRR
A.1.21.3
Other transitional adjustments to CET1 Capital (+/-)
290
343
259
281
C 01.00 (r520,c010)
Articles 469 to 472, 478 and 481 of CRR
A.2
ADDITIONAL TIER 1 CAPITAL (net of deductions and after transitional adjustments)
2,395
2,323
2,384
2,985
C 01.00 (r530,c010)
Article 61 of CRR
A.2.1
Additional Tier 1 Capital instruments
2,395
2,323
2,384
2,985
C 01.00 (r540,c010) + C 01.00 (r670,c010)
A.2.2
(-) Excess deduction from T2 items over T2 capital
0
0
0
0
C 01.00 (r720,c010)
A.2.3
Other Additional Tier 1 Capital components and deductions
0
0
0
0
C 01.00 (r690,c010) + C 01.00 (r700,c010) +
C 01.00 (r710,c010) + C 01.00 (r740,c010) +
C 01.00 (r744,c010) + C 01.00 (r748,c010)
A.2.4
Additional Tier 1 transitional adjustments
0
0
0
0
C 01.00 (r660,c010) + C 01.00 (r680,c010) +
C 01.00 (r730,c010)
A.3
TIER 1 CAPITAL (net of deductions and after transitional adjustments)
21,126
21,638
21,819
22,754
C 01.00 (r015,c010)
Article 25 of CRR
A.4
TIER 2 CAPITAL (net of deductions and after transitional adjustments)
2,847
2,568
3,309
2,808
C 01.00 (r750,c010)
Article 71 of CRR
A.4.1
Tier 2 Capital instruments
2,847
2,568
3,309
2,808
C 01.00 (r760,c010) + C 01.00 (r890,c010)
C 01.00 (r910,c010) + C 01.00 (r920,c010) +
A.4.2
Other Tier 2 Capital components and deductions
0
0
0
0
C 01.00 (r930,c010) + C 01.00 (r940,c010) +
C 01.00 (r950,c010) + C 01.00 (r970,c010) +
C 01.00 (r974,c010) + C 01.00 (r978,c010)
A.4.3
Tier 2 transitional adjustments
0
0
0
0
C 01.00 (r880,c010) + C 01.00 (r900,c010) +
C 01.00 (r960,c010)
OWN FUNDS
B
TOTAL RISK EXPOSURE AMOUNT
102,937
105,388
107,262
109,758
C 02.00 (r010,c010)
Articles 92(3), 95, 96 and 98 of CRR
REQUIREMENTS
B.1
Of which: Transitional adjustments included
31
30
13
13
C 05.01 (r010;c040)
C.1
COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO (transitional period)
18.20%
18.33%
18.12%
18.01%
CA3 {1}
-
CAPITAL RATIOS (%)
C.2
TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO (transitional period)
20.52%
20.53%
20.34%
20.73%
CA3 {3}
-
Transitional period
C.3
TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO (transitional period)
23.29%
22.97%
23.43%
23.29%
CA3 {5}
-
CET1 Capital
D
COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL (fully loaded)
18,440
18,973
19,176
19,488
[A.1-A.1.13-A.1.21+MIN(A.2+A.1.13-
A.2.2-A.2.4+MIN(A.4+A.2.2-
-
Fully loaded
A.4.3,0),0)]
CET1 RATIO (%)
E
COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO (fully loaded)
17.92%
18.01%
17.88%
17.76%
[D.1]/[B-B.1]
-
Fully loaded1
F
Adjustments to CET1 due to IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
290
343
259
281
C 05.01 (r440,c010)
F
Adjustments to AT1 due to IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
0
0
0
0
C 05.01 (r440,c020)
Memo items
F
Adjustments to T2 due to IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
0
0
0
0
C 05.01 (r440,c030)
F
Adjustments included in RWAs due to IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
31
30
13
13
C 05.01 (r440,c040)
(1)The fully loaded CET1 ratio is an estimate calculated based on bank's supervisory reporting. Therefore, any capital instruments that are not eligible from a regulatory point of view at the reporting date are not taken into account in this calculation.
Fully loaded CET1 capital ratio estimation is based on the formulae stated in column "COREP CODE" - please note that this might lead to differences to fully loaded CET1 capital ratios published by the participating banks e.g. in their Pillar 3 disclosure
202009
202012
202103
202106
2021 EU-wide Transparency Exercise
Overview of Risk exposure amounts
Danske Bank A/S
RWAs
(mln EUR, %)
As of 30/09/2020
As of 31/12/2020
As of 31/03/2021
As of 30/06/2021
COREP CODE
C 02.00 (r040, c010) -[C 07.00 (r090, c220, s001) + C 07.00 (r110, c220, s001)+ C 07.00 (r130, c220, s001)
Credit risk (excluding CCR and Securitisations)1
80,338
82,666
83,592
86,272
+ C 08.01 (r040, c260, s001) + C 08.01 (r050, c260, s001) + C 08.01 (r060, c260, s001) + C 08.01 (r040,
c260, s002) + C 08.01 (r050, c260, s002,) + C 08.01 (r060, c260, s002)]-[ C 02.00 (R470, c010)] - C
02.00 (R460, c010)]
C 02.00 (r060, c010)-[C 07.00 (r090, c220, s001) + C 07.00 (r110, c220, s001)+ C 07.00 (r130, c220,
Of which the standardised approach
17,539
18,687
20,750
23,305
s001)]
C 02.00 (R250, c010) - [C 08.01 (r040, c260, s002) + C 08.01 (r050, c260, s002) + C 08.01 (r060, c260,
Of which the foundation IRB (FIRB) approach
3,125
3,110
3,062
3,101
s002)]
C 02.00 (R310, c010) - [C 08.01 (r040, c260, s001) + C 08.01 (r050, c260, s001) + C 08.01 (r060, c260,
Of which the advanced IRB (AIRB) approach
58,403
59,599
58,247
58,292
s001)]
C 02.00 (R420, c010)
Of which equity IRB
0
0
0
0
C 07.00 (r090, c220, s001) + C 07.00 (r110, c220, s001)+ C 07.00 (r130, c220, s001) + C 08.01 (r040,
Counterparty credit risk (CCR, excluding CVA)2
4,604
4,459
4,027
4,159
c260, s001) + C 08.01 (r050, c260, s001) + C 08.01 (r060, c260, s001) + C 08.01 (r040, c260, s002) + C
08.01 (r050, c260, s002,) + C 08.01 (r060, c260, s002) + C 02.00 (R460, c010)]
C 02.00 (R640, c010)
Credit valuation adjustment - CVA
650
610
473
712
C 02.00 (R490, c010)
Settlement risk
0
0
0
1
C 02.00 (R470, c010)
Securitisation exposures in the banking book (after the cap)
130
137
144
143
C 02.00 (R520, c010)
Position, foreign exchange and commodities risks (Market risk)
5,211
5,363
6,856
6,206
C 02.00 (R530, c010)
Of which the standardised approach
30
31
35
52
C 02.00 (R580, c010)
Of which IMA
5,181
5,332
6,821
6,154
C 19.00_010_601*12.5+C 20.00_010_450*12.5+MAX(C 24.00_010_090,C 24.00_010_100,C
24.00_010_110)*12.5
Of which securitisations and resecuritisations in the trading book
0
0
0
0
C 02.00 (R680, c010)
Large exposures in the trading book
0
0
0
0
C 02.00 (R590, c010)
Operational risk
9,857
9,772
9,777
9,778
C 02.00 (R600, c010)
Of which basic indicator approach
0
0
0
0
C 02.00 (R610, c010)
Of which standardised approach
9,857
9,772
9,777
9,778
C 02.00 (R620, c010)
Of which advanced measurement approach
0
0
0
0
C 02.00 (R630, c010) + C 02.00 (R690, c010)
Other risk exposure amounts
2,147
2,382
2,394
2,487
Total
102,937
105,388
107,262
109,758
1 The positions "of which" are for information and do not need to sum up to Credit risk (excluding CCR and Securitisations)
2 On-balance sheet exposures related to Free Deliveries [according to Article 379(1)] have not been included in 'Counterparty Credit Risk (CCR, excluding CVA)'. They are instead reported in the 'Credit Risk (excluding CCR and Securitisations)' section.
