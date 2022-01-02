Danske Bank A/S : EBA transparency exercise 2021

(excluding loans and advances classified as held for sale, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits ) of 5% or above, therefore this bank is not required to report it to the EBA.

The information on Collateral valuation - loans and advances applies only to banks meeting at least one of the criteria for significance and having a ratio of non-performing loans and advances divided by total loans and advances

Leverage ratio - using a transitional definition of Tier 1 capital

Leverage ratio total exposure measure - using a transitional definition of Tier 1 capital

transitional arrangements had not been applied

Total capital (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs

Total capital (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) - transitional definition

arrangements had not been applied

Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional

Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) - transitional definition

if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements had not been applied

Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) - transitional definition - as

Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) - transitional definition

Total risk exposure amount as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements had not

had not been applied

Total capital - transitional period - as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements

Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements had not been applied -

transitional arrangements had not been applied

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital - transitional period - as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs

Leverage ratio - using a fully phased-in definition of Tier 1 capital

Leverage ratio - using a transitional definition of Tier 1 capital

Total leverage ratio exposures - using a fully phased-in definition of Tier 1 capital

Total leverage ratio exposures - using a transitional definition of Tier 1 capital

202009 202012 202103 202106 2021 EU-wide Transparency Exercise Capital Danske Bank A/S (mln EUR, %) As of 30/09/2020 As of 31/12/2020 As of 31/03/2021 As of 30/06/2021 COREP CODE REGULATION A OWN FUNDS 23,973 24,206 25,127 25,563 C 01.00 (r010,c010) Articles 4(118) and 72 of CRR A.1 COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL (net of deductions and after applying 18,730 19,316 19,435 19,769 C 01.00 (r020,c010) Article 50 of CRR transitional adjustments) A.1.1 Capital instruments eligible as CET1 Capital (including share premium and net own capital 1,142 1,149 1,148 1,150 C 01.00 (r030,c010) Articles 26(1) points (a) and (b), 27 to 29, 36(1) point (f) and 42 of CRR instruments) A.1.2 Retained earnings 19,782 20,157 20,376 20,520 C 01.00 (r130,c010) Articles 26(1) point (c), 26(2) and 36 (1) points (a) and (l) of CRR A.1.3 Accumulated other comprehensive income 0 0 0 0 C 01.00 (r180,c010) Articles 4(100), 26(1) point (d) and 36 (1) point (l) of CRR A.1.4 Other Reserves 0 0 0 0 C 01.00 (r200,c010) Articles 4(117) and 26(1) point (e) of CRR A.1.5 Funds for general banking risk 0 0 0 0 C 01.00 (r210,c010) Articles 4(112), 26(1) point (f) and 36 (1) point (l) of CRR A.1.6 Minority interest given recognition in CET1 capital 0 0 0 0 C 01.00 (r230,c010) Article 84 of CRR A.1.7 Adjustments to CET1 due to prudential filters -130 -113 -160 -163 C 01.00 (r250,c010) Articles 32 to 35 of and 36 (1) point (l) of CRR A.1.8 (-) Intangible assets (including Goodwill) -803 -692 -697 -642 C 01.00 (r300,c010) + C 01.00 (r340,c010) Articles 4(113), 36(1) point (b) and 37 of CRR. Articles 4(115), 36(1) point (b) and 37 point (a) of CCR A.1.9 (-) DTAs that rely on future profitability and do not arise from temporary differences net of -2 -23 -44 -34 C 01.00 (r370,c010) Articles 36(1) point (c) and 38 of CRR associated DTLs A.1.10 (-) IRB shortfall of credit risk adjustments to expected losses 0 0 0 0 C 01.00 (r380,c010) Articles 36(1) point (d), 40 and 159 of CRR A.1.11 (-) Defined benefit pension fund assets -277 -296 -329 -351 C 01.00 (r390,c010) Articles 4(109), 36(1) point (e) and 41 of CRR A.1.12 (-) Reciprocal cross holdings in CET1 Capital 0 0 0 0 C 01.00 (r430,c010) Articles 4(122), 36(1) point (g) and 44 of CRR A.1.13 (-) Excess deduction from AT1 items over AT1 Capital 0 0 0 0 C 01.00 (r440,c010) Article 36(1) point (j) of CRR A.1.14 (-) Deductions related to assets which can alternatively be subject to a 1.250% risk weight 0 0 0 0 C 01.00 (r450,c010) + C 01.00 (r460,c010) + Articles 4(36), 36(1) point (k) (i) and 89 to 91 of CRR; Articles 36(1) point (k) (ii), 243(1) point C 01.00 (r470,c010) + C 01.00 (r471,c010)+ (b), 244(1) point (b) and 258 of CRR; Articles 36(1) point k) (iii) and 379(3) of CRR; Articles C 01.00 (r472,c010) 36(1) point k) (iv) and 153(8) of CRR and Articles 36(1) point k) (v) and 155(4) of CRR. A.1.14.1 Of which: from securitisation positions (-) 0 0 0 0 C 01.00 (r460,c010) Articles 36(1) point (k) (ii), 243(1) point (b), 244(1) point (b) and 258 of CRR A.1.15 (-) Holdings of CET1 capital instruments of financial sector entities where the institiution 0 0 0 0 C 01.00 (r480,c010) Articles 4(27), 36(1) point (h); 43 to 46, 49 (2) and (3) and 79 of CRR does not have a significant investment A.1.16 (-) Deductible DTAs that rely on future profitability and arise from temporary differences 0 0 0 0 C 01.00 (r490,c010) Articles 36(1) point (c) and 38; Articles 48(1) point (a) and 48(2) of CRR A.1.17 (-) Holdings of CET1 capital instruments of financial sector entities where the institiution has 0 0 0 0 C 01.00 (r500,c010) Articles 4(27); 36(1) point (i); 43, 45; 47; 48(1) point (b); 49(1) to (3) and 79 of CRR a significant investment A.1.18 (-) Amount exceding the 17.65% threshold 0 0 0 0 C 01.00 (r510,c010) Article 48 of CRR A.1.18A (-) Insufficient coverage for non-performing exposures -2 C 01.00 (r513,c010) Article 36(1), point (m) and Article 47c CRR OWN FUNDS A.1.18B (-) Minimum value commitment shortfalls 0 Transitional period C 01.00 (r514,c010) Article 36(1), point (n) and Article 132c(2) CRR A.1.18C (-) Other foreseeable tax charges 0 C 01.00 (r515,c010) Article 36(1), point (l) CRR A.1.19 (-) Additional deductions of CET1 Capital due to Article 3 CRR 0 0 0 0 C 01.00 (r524,c010) Article 3 CRR A.1.20 CET1 capital elements or deductions - other -1,273 -1,209 -1,117 -989 C 01.00 (r529,c010) - A.1.21 Transitional adjustments 290 343 259 281 CA1 {1.1.1.6 + 1.1.1.8 + 1.1.1.26} - A.1.21.1 Transitional adjustments due to grandfathered CET1 Capital instruments (+/-) 0 0 0 0 C 01.00 (r220,c010) Articles 483(1) to (3), and 484 to 487 of CRR A.1.21.2 Transitional adjustments due to additional minority interests (+/-) 0 0 0 0 C 01.00 (r240,c010) Articles 479 and 480 of CRR A.1.21.3 Other transitional adjustments to CET1 Capital (+/-) 290 343 259 281 C 01.00 (r520,c010) Articles 469 to 472, 478 and 481 of CRR A.2 ADDITIONAL TIER 1 CAPITAL (net of deductions and after transitional adjustments) 2,395 2,323 2,384 2,985 C 01.00 (r530,c010) Article 61 of CRR A.2.1 Additional Tier 1 Capital instruments 2,395 2,323 2,384 2,985 C 01.00 (r540,c010) + C 01.00 (r670,c010) A.2.2 (-) Excess deduction from T2 items over T2 capital 0 0 0 0 C 01.00 (r720,c010) A.2.3 Other Additional Tier 1 Capital components and deductions 0 0 0 0 C 01.00 (r690,c010) + C 01.00 (r700,c010) + C 01.00 (r710,c010) + C 01.00 (r740,c010) + C 01.00 (r744,c010) + C 01.00 (r748,c010) A.2.4 Additional Tier 1 transitional adjustments 0 0 0 0 C 01.00 (r660,c010) + C 01.00 (r680,c010) + C 01.00 (r730,c010) A.3 TIER 1 CAPITAL (net of deductions and after transitional adjustments) 21,126 21,638 21,819 22,754 C 01.00 (r015,c010) Article 25 of CRR A.4 TIER 2 CAPITAL (net of deductions and after transitional adjustments) 2,847 2,568 3,309 2,808 C 01.00 (r750,c010) Article 71 of CRR A.4.1 Tier 2 Capital instruments 2,847 2,568 3,309 2,808 C 01.00 (r760,c010) + C 01.00 (r890,c010) C 01.00 (r910,c010) + C 01.00 (r920,c010) + A.4.2 Other Tier 2 Capital components and deductions 0 0 0 0 C 01.00 (r930,c010) + C 01.00 (r940,c010) + C 01.00 (r950,c010) + C 01.00 (r970,c010) + C 01.00 (r974,c010) + C 01.00 (r978,c010) A.4.3 Tier 2 transitional adjustments 0 0 0 0 C 01.00 (r880,c010) + C 01.00 (r900,c010) + C 01.00 (r960,c010) OWN FUNDS B TOTAL RISK EXPOSURE AMOUNT 102,937 105,388 107,262 109,758 C 02.00 (r010,c010) Articles 92(3), 95, 96 and 98 of CRR REQUIREMENTS B.1 Of which: Transitional adjustments included 31 30 13 13 C 05.01 (r010;c040) C.1 COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO (transitional period) 18.20% 18.33% 18.12% 18.01% CA3 {1} - CAPITAL RATIOS (%) C.2 TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO (transitional period) 20.52% 20.53% 20.34% 20.73% CA3 {3} - Transitional period C.3 TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO (transitional period) 23.29% 22.97% 23.43% 23.29% CA3 {5} - CET1 Capital D COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL (fully loaded) 18,440 18,973 19,176 19,488 [A.1-A.1.13-A.1.21+MIN(A.2+A.1.13- A.2.2-A.2.4+MIN(A.4+A.2.2- - Fully loaded A.4.3,0),0)] CET1 RATIO (%) E COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO (fully loaded) 17.92% 18.01% 17.88% 17.76% [D.1]/[B-B.1] - Fully loaded1 F Adjustments to CET1 due to IFRS 9 transitional arrangements 290 343 259 281 C 05.01 (r440,c010) F Adjustments to AT1 due to IFRS 9 transitional arrangements 0 0 0 0 C 05.01 (r440,c020) Memo items F Adjustments to T2 due to IFRS 9 transitional arrangements 0 0 0 0 C 05.01 (r440,c030) F Adjustments included in RWAs due to IFRS 9 transitional arrangements 31 30 13 13 C 05.01 (r440,c040)

(1)The fully loaded CET1 ratio is an estimate calculated based on bank's supervisory reporting. Therefore, any capital instruments that are not eligible from a regulatory point of view at the reporting date are not taken into account in this calculation.

Fully loaded CET1 capital ratio estimation is based on the formulae stated in column "COREP CODE" - please note that this might lead to differences to fully loaded CET1 capital ratios published by the participating banks e.g. in their Pillar 3 disclosure