    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen - 12/30 10:59:50 am
112.95 DKK   --.--%
DANSKE BANK A/S : EBA transparency exercise 2021
PU
DANSKE BANK A/S : Duties and positions approved by the Board of Directors
PU
Article 17
AQ
Danske Bank A/S : EBA transparency exercise 2021

01/02/2022 | 12:59pm EST
  1. on:
    ##
  1. on:
    ##

2021 EU-wide Transparency Exercise

d on:

Bank Name

Danske Bank A/S

##

LEI Code

MAES062Z21O4RZ2U7M96

Country Code

DK

The information on Collateral valuation - loans and advances applies only to banks meeting at least one of the criteria for significance and having a ratio of non-performing loans and advances divided by total loans and advances

(excluding loans and advances classified as held for sale, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits ) of 5% or above, therefore this bank is not required to report it to the EBA.

Da

202009

202012

202103

202106

2021 EU-wide Transparency Exercise

Key Metrics

Danske Bank A/S

As of

As of

As of

As of

COREP CODE

REGULATION

(mln EUR, %)

30/09/2020

31/12/2020

31/03/2021

30/06/2021

Available capital (amounts)

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital - transitional period

18,730

19,316

19,435

19,769

C 01.00 (r020,c010)

Article 50 of CRR

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital - transitional period - as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs

18,440

18,973

19,176

19,488

C 01.00 (r020,c010)

Article 50 of CRR

transitional arrangements had not been applied

- C 05.01 (r440,c010)

Tier 1 capital - transitional period

21,126

21,638

21,819

22,754

C 01.00 (r015,c010)

Article 25 of CRR

Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements had not been applied -

20,836

21,296

21,560

22,473

C 01.00 (r015,c010)

Article 25 of CRR

transitional definition

- C 05.01 (r440,c010)

- C 05.01 (r440,c020)

Total capital - transitional period

23,973

24,206

25,127

25,563

C 01.00 (r010,c010)

Articles 4(118) and 72 of CRR

Total capital - transitional period - as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements

23,683

23,864

24,868

25,282

C 01.00 (r010,c010) - C 05.01 (r440,c010)

Articles 4(118) and 72 of CRR

had not been applied

- C 05.01 (r440,c020) - C 05.01 (r440,c030)

Risk exposure amounts

Total risk exposure amount

102,937

105,388

107,262

109,758

C 02.00 (r010,c010)

Articles 92(3), 95, 96 and 98 of CRR

Total risk exposure amount as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements had not

102,907

105,358

107,249

109,746

C 02.00 (r010,c010)

Articles 92(3), 95, 96 and 98 of CRR

been applied

- C 05.01 (r440,c040)

Capital ratios

Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) - transitional definition

18.20%

18.33%

18.12%

18.01%

CA3 {1}

-

Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) - transitional definition - as

17.92%

18.01%

17.88%

17.76%

(C 01.00 (r020,c010)

- C 05.01 (r440,c010) )/

-

if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements had not been applied

(C 02.00 (r010,c010)

- C 05.01 (r440,c040) )

Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) - transitional definition

20.52%

20.53%

20.34%

20.73%

CA3 {3}

-

Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional

(C 01.00 (r015,c010)

- C 05.01 (r440,c010)

-

20.25%

20.21%

20.10%

20.48%

C 05.01 (r440,c020) ) / (C 02.00 (r010,c010)

- C

-

arrangements had not been applied

05.01 (r440,c040) )

Total capital (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) - transitional definition

23.29%

22.97%

23.43%

23.29%

CA3 {5}

-

Total capital (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs

(C 01.00 (r010,c010)

- C 05.01 (r440,c010)

23.01%

22.65%

23.19%

23.04%

- C 05.01 (r440,c020) - C 05.01 (r440,c030) /

-

transitional arrangements had not been applied

(C 02.00 (r010,c010) - C 05.01 (r440,c040) )

Leverage ratios

Leverage ratio total exposure measure - using a transitional definition of Tier 1 capital

477,455

485,998

493,364

483,819

C 47.00 (r300,c010)

Article 429 of the CRR; Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/62 of 10 October 2014

amending CRR

Leverage ratio - using a transitional definition of Tier 1 capital

4.42%

4.45%

4.42%

4.70%

C 47.00 (r340,c010)

Article 429 of the CRR; Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/62 of 10 October 2014

amending CRR

202009

202012

202103

202106

2021 EU-wide Transparency Exercise

Leverage ratio

Danske Bank A/S

As of

As of

As of

As of

COREP CODE

REGULATION

(mln EUR, %)

30/09/2020

31/12/2020

31/03/2021

30/06/2021

A.1

Tier 1 capital - transitional definition

21,126

21,638

21,819

22,754

C 47.00 (r320,c010)

A.2

Tier 1 capital - fully phased-in definition

20,798

21,265

21,560

22,473

C 47.00 (r310,c010)

Article 429 of the CRR; Delegated Regulation

(EU) 2015/62 of 10 October 2014 amending

B.1

Total leverage ratio exposures - using a transitional definition of Tier 1 capital

477,455

485,998

493,364

483,819

C 47.00 (r300,c010)

CRR

B.2

Total leverage ratio exposures - using a fully phased-in definition of Tier 1 capital

477,128

485,655

493,106

483,538

C 47.00 (r290,c010)

C.1

Leverage ratio - using a transitional definition of Tier 1 capital

4.4%

4.5%

4.4%

4.7%

[A.1]/[B.1]

C.2

Leverage ratio - using a fully phased-in definition of Tier 1 capital

4.4%

4.4%

4.4%

4.6%

[A.2]/[B.2]

202009

202012

202103

202106

2021 EU-wide Transparency Exercise

Capital

Danske Bank A/S

(mln EUR, %)

As of 30/09/2020

As of 31/12/2020

As of 31/03/2021

As of 30/06/2021

COREP CODE

REGULATION

A

OWN FUNDS

23,973

24,206

25,127

25,563

C 01.00 (r010,c010)

Articles 4(118) and 72 of CRR

A.1

COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL (net of deductions and after applying

18,730

19,316

19,435

19,769

C 01.00 (r020,c010)

Article 50 of CRR

transitional adjustments)

A.1.1

Capital instruments eligible as CET1 Capital (including share premium and net own capital

1,142

1,149

1,148

1,150

C 01.00 (r030,c010)

Articles 26(1) points (a) and (b), 27 to 29, 36(1) point (f) and 42 of CRR

instruments)

A.1.2

Retained earnings

19,782

20,157

20,376

20,520

C 01.00 (r130,c010)

Articles 26(1) point (c), 26(2) and 36 (1) points (a) and (l) of CRR

A.1.3

Accumulated other comprehensive income

0

0

0

0

C 01.00 (r180,c010)

Articles 4(100), 26(1) point (d) and 36 (1) point (l) of CRR

A.1.4

Other Reserves

0

0

0

0

C 01.00 (r200,c010)

Articles 4(117) and 26(1) point (e) of CRR

A.1.5

Funds for general banking risk

0

0

0

0

C 01.00 (r210,c010)

Articles 4(112), 26(1) point (f) and 36 (1) point (l) of CRR

A.1.6

Minority interest given recognition in CET1 capital

0

0

0

0

C 01.00 (r230,c010)

Article 84 of CRR

A.1.7

Adjustments to CET1 due to prudential filters

-130

-113

-160

-163

C 01.00 (r250,c010)

Articles 32 to 35 of and 36 (1) point (l) of CRR

A.1.8

(-) Intangible assets (including Goodwill)

-803

-692

-697

-642

C 01.00 (r300,c010) + C 01.00 (r340,c010)

Articles 4(113), 36(1) point (b) and 37 of CRR. Articles 4(115), 36(1) point (b) and 37 point (a)

of CCR

A.1.9

(-) DTAs that rely on future profitability and do not arise from temporary differences net of

-2

-23

-44

-34

C 01.00 (r370,c010)

Articles 36(1) point (c) and 38 of CRR

associated DTLs

A.1.10

(-) IRB shortfall of credit risk adjustments to expected losses

0

0

0

0

C 01.00 (r380,c010)

Articles 36(1) point (d), 40 and 159 of CRR

A.1.11

(-) Defined benefit pension fund assets

-277

-296

-329

-351

C 01.00 (r390,c010)

Articles 4(109), 36(1) point (e) and 41 of CRR

A.1.12

(-) Reciprocal cross holdings in CET1 Capital

0

0

0

0

C 01.00 (r430,c010)

Articles 4(122), 36(1) point (g) and 44 of CRR

A.1.13

(-) Excess deduction from AT1 items over AT1 Capital

0

0

0

0

C 01.00 (r440,c010)

Article 36(1) point (j) of CRR

A.1.14

(-) Deductions related to assets which can alternatively be subject to a 1.250% risk weight

0

0

0

0

C 01.00 (r450,c010) + C 01.00 (r460,c010) +

Articles 4(36), 36(1) point (k) (i) and 89 to 91 of CRR; Articles 36(1) point (k) (ii), 243(1) point

C 01.00 (r470,c010) + C 01.00 (r471,c010)+

(b), 244(1) point (b) and 258 of CRR; Articles 36(1) point k) (iii) and 379(3) of CRR; Articles

C 01.00 (r472,c010)

36(1) point k) (iv) and 153(8) of CRR and Articles 36(1) point k) (v) and 155(4) of CRR.

A.1.14.1

Of which: from securitisation positions (-)

0

0

0

0

C 01.00 (r460,c010)

Articles 36(1) point (k) (ii), 243(1) point (b), 244(1) point (b) and 258 of CRR

A.1.15

(-) Holdings of CET1 capital instruments of financial sector entities where the institiution

0

0

0

0

C 01.00 (r480,c010)

Articles 4(27), 36(1) point (h); 43 to 46, 49 (2) and (3) and 79 of CRR

does not have a significant investment

A.1.16

(-) Deductible DTAs that rely on future profitability and arise from temporary differences

0

0

0

0

C 01.00 (r490,c010)

Articles 36(1) point (c) and 38; Articles 48(1) point (a) and 48(2) of CRR

A.1.17

(-) Holdings of CET1 capital instruments of financial sector entities where the institiution has

0

0

0

0

C 01.00 (r500,c010)

Articles 4(27); 36(1) point (i); 43, 45; 47; 48(1) point (b); 49(1) to (3) and 79 of CRR

a significant investment

A.1.18

(-) Amount exceding the 17.65% threshold

0

0

0

0

C 01.00 (r510,c010)

Article 48 of CRR

A.1.18A

(-) Insufficient coverage for non-performing exposures

-2

C 01.00 (r513,c010)

Article 36(1), point (m) and Article 47c CRR

OWN FUNDS

A.1.18B

(-) Minimum value commitment shortfalls

0

Transitional period

C 01.00 (r514,c010)

Article 36(1), point (n) and Article 132c(2) CRR

A.1.18C

(-) Other foreseeable tax charges

0

C 01.00 (r515,c010)

Article 36(1), point (l) CRR

A.1.19

(-) Additional deductions of CET1 Capital due to Article 3 CRR

0

0

0

0

C 01.00 (r524,c010)

Article 3 CRR

A.1.20

CET1 capital elements or deductions - other

-1,273

-1,209

-1,117

-989

C 01.00 (r529,c010)

-

A.1.21

Transitional adjustments

290

343

259

281

CA1 {1.1.1.6 + 1.1.1.8 + 1.1.1.26}

-

A.1.21.1

Transitional adjustments due to grandfathered CET1 Capital instruments (+/-)

0

0

0

0

C 01.00 (r220,c010)

Articles 483(1) to (3), and 484 to 487 of CRR

A.1.21.2

Transitional adjustments due to additional minority interests (+/-)

0

0

0

0

C 01.00 (r240,c010)

Articles 479 and 480 of CRR

A.1.21.3

Other transitional adjustments to CET1 Capital (+/-)

290

343

259

281

C 01.00 (r520,c010)

Articles 469 to 472, 478 and 481 of CRR

A.2

ADDITIONAL TIER 1 CAPITAL (net of deductions and after transitional adjustments)

2,395

2,323

2,384

2,985

C 01.00 (r530,c010)

Article 61 of CRR

A.2.1

Additional Tier 1 Capital instruments

2,395

2,323

2,384

2,985

C 01.00 (r540,c010) + C 01.00 (r670,c010)

A.2.2

(-) Excess deduction from T2 items over T2 capital

0

0

0

0

C 01.00 (r720,c010)

A.2.3

Other Additional Tier 1 Capital components and deductions

0

0

0

0

C 01.00 (r690,c010) + C 01.00 (r700,c010) +

C 01.00 (r710,c010) + C 01.00 (r740,c010) +

C 01.00 (r744,c010) + C 01.00 (r748,c010)

A.2.4

Additional Tier 1 transitional adjustments

0

0

0

0

C 01.00 (r660,c010) + C 01.00 (r680,c010) +

C 01.00 (r730,c010)

A.3

TIER 1 CAPITAL (net of deductions and after transitional adjustments)

21,126

21,638

21,819

22,754

C 01.00 (r015,c010)

Article 25 of CRR

A.4

TIER 2 CAPITAL (net of deductions and after transitional adjustments)

2,847

2,568

3,309

2,808

C 01.00 (r750,c010)

Article 71 of CRR

A.4.1

Tier 2 Capital instruments

2,847

2,568

3,309

2,808

C 01.00 (r760,c010) + C 01.00 (r890,c010)

C 01.00 (r910,c010) + C 01.00 (r920,c010) +

A.4.2

Other Tier 2 Capital components and deductions

0

0

0

0

C 01.00 (r930,c010) + C 01.00 (r940,c010) +

C 01.00 (r950,c010) + C 01.00 (r970,c010) +

C 01.00 (r974,c010) + C 01.00 (r978,c010)

A.4.3

Tier 2 transitional adjustments

0

0

0

0

C 01.00 (r880,c010) + C 01.00 (r900,c010) +

C 01.00 (r960,c010)

OWN FUNDS

B

TOTAL RISK EXPOSURE AMOUNT

102,937

105,388

107,262

109,758

C 02.00 (r010,c010)

Articles 92(3), 95, 96 and 98 of CRR

REQUIREMENTS

B.1

Of which: Transitional adjustments included

31

30

13

13

C 05.01 (r010;c040)

C.1

COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO (transitional period)

18.20%

18.33%

18.12%

18.01%

CA3 {1}

-

CAPITAL RATIOS (%)

C.2

TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO (transitional period)

20.52%

20.53%

20.34%

20.73%

CA3 {3}

-

Transitional period

C.3

TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO (transitional period)

23.29%

22.97%

23.43%

23.29%

CA3 {5}

-

CET1 Capital

D

COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL (fully loaded)

18,440

18,973

19,176

19,488

[A.1-A.1.13-A.1.21+MIN(A.2+A.1.13-

A.2.2-A.2.4+MIN(A.4+A.2.2-

-

Fully loaded

A.4.3,0),0)]

CET1 RATIO (%)

E

COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO (fully loaded)

17.92%

18.01%

17.88%

17.76%

[D.1]/[B-B.1]

-

Fully loaded1

F

Adjustments to CET1 due to IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

290

343

259

281

C 05.01 (r440,c010)

F

Adjustments to AT1 due to IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

0

0

0

0

C 05.01 (r440,c020)

Memo items

F

Adjustments to T2 due to IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

0

0

0

0

C 05.01 (r440,c030)

F

Adjustments included in RWAs due to IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

31

30

13

13

C 05.01 (r440,c040)

(1)The fully loaded CET1 ratio is an estimate calculated based on bank's supervisory reporting. Therefore, any capital instruments that are not eligible from a regulatory point of view at the reporting date are not taken into account in this calculation.

Fully loaded CET1 capital ratio estimation is based on the formulae stated in column "COREP CODE" - please note that this might lead to differences to fully loaded CET1 capital ratios published by the participating banks e.g. in their Pillar 3 disclosure

202009

202012

202103

202106

2021 EU-wide Transparency Exercise

Overview of Risk exposure amounts

Danske Bank A/S

RWAs

(mln EUR, %)

As of 30/09/2020

As of 31/12/2020

As of 31/03/2021

As of 30/06/2021

COREP CODE

C 02.00 (r040, c010) -[C 07.00 (r090, c220, s001) + C 07.00 (r110, c220, s001)+ C 07.00 (r130, c220, s001)

Credit risk (excluding CCR and Securitisations)1

80,338

82,666

83,592

86,272

+ C 08.01 (r040, c260, s001) + C 08.01 (r050, c260, s001) + C 08.01 (r060, c260, s001) + C 08.01 (r040,

c260, s002) + C 08.01 (r050, c260, s002,) + C 08.01 (r060, c260, s002)]-[ C 02.00 (R470, c010)] - C

02.00 (R460, c010)]

C 02.00 (r060, c010)-[C 07.00 (r090, c220, s001) + C 07.00 (r110, c220, s001)+ C 07.00 (r130, c220,

Of which the standardised approach

17,539

18,687

20,750

23,305

s001)]

C 02.00 (R250, c010) - [C 08.01 (r040, c260, s002) + C 08.01 (r050, c260, s002) + C 08.01 (r060, c260,

Of which the foundation IRB (FIRB) approach

3,125

3,110

3,062

3,101

s002)]

C 02.00 (R310, c010) - [C 08.01 (r040, c260, s001) + C 08.01 (r050, c260, s001) + C 08.01 (r060, c260,

Of which the advanced IRB (AIRB) approach

58,403

59,599

58,247

58,292

s001)]

C 02.00 (R420, c010)

Of which equity IRB

0

0

0

0

C 07.00 (r090, c220, s001) + C 07.00 (r110, c220, s001)+ C 07.00 (r130, c220, s001) + C 08.01 (r040,

Counterparty credit risk (CCR, excluding CVA)2

4,604

4,459

4,027

4,159

c260, s001) + C 08.01 (r050, c260, s001) + C 08.01 (r060, c260, s001) + C 08.01 (r040, c260, s002) + C

08.01 (r050, c260, s002,) + C 08.01 (r060, c260, s002) + C 02.00 (R460, c010)]

C 02.00 (R640, c010)

Credit valuation adjustment - CVA

650

610

473

712

C 02.00 (R490, c010)

Settlement risk

0

0

0

1

C 02.00 (R470, c010)

Securitisation exposures in the banking book (after the cap)

130

137

144

143

C 02.00 (R520, c010)

Position, foreign exchange and commodities risks (Market risk)

5,211

5,363

6,856

6,206

C 02.00 (R530, c010)

Of which the standardised approach

30

31

35

52

C 02.00 (R580, c010)

Of which IMA

5,181

5,332

6,821

6,154

C 19.00_010_601*12.5+C 20.00_010_450*12.5+MAX(C 24.00_010_090,C 24.00_010_100,C

24.00_010_110)*12.5

Of which securitisations and resecuritisations in the trading book

0

0

0

0

C 02.00 (R680, c010)

Large exposures in the trading book

0

0

0

0

C 02.00 (R590, c010)

Operational risk

9,857

9,772

9,777

9,778

C 02.00 (R600, c010)

Of which basic indicator approach

0

0

0

0

C 02.00 (R610, c010)

Of which standardised approach

9,857

9,772

9,777

9,778

C 02.00 (R620, c010)

Of which advanced measurement approach

0

0

0

0

C 02.00 (R630, c010) + C 02.00 (R690, c010)

Other risk exposure amounts

2,147

2,382

2,394

2,487

Total

102,937

105,388

107,262

109,758

1 The positions "of which" are for information and do not need to sum up to Credit risk (excluding CCR and Securitisations)

2 On-balance sheet exposures related to Free Deliveries [according to Article 379(1)] have not been included in 'Counterparty Credit Risk (CCR, excluding CVA)'. They are instead reported in the 'Credit Risk (excluding CCR and Securitisations)' section.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2022 17:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
