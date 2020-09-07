Log in
Danske Bank A/S : ECBC 2020 Covered Bond framework

09/07/2020 | 09:10am EDT

Danske Bank Covered Bond Framework

ECBC 2020

Funding & Liquidity

Danske Bank covered bond universe, a transparent pool structure1

Residential mortgages from

  • Denmark, D-pool

  • Norway, I-pool

  • Sweden, Danske Hypotek AB

  • Finland, Danske Mortgage Bank Plc

Commercial mortgages from

  • Sweden and Norway, C-pool

Pass-through principle based on mortgages from primarily Denmark

  • Capital Centre T, Adjustable-rate mortgages

  • Capital Centre S, Fixed-rate callable mortgages

D-pool (AAA/AAA)

1 The migration to Danske Hypotek of Swedish residential loans from Danske Bank's I-pool and Swedish residential-like loans from Danske Bank's C-pool is ongoing. Details of the composition of individual cover pools can be found on the respective issuers' website

1

Danske bank Cover pool D characteristics

(as of 30th June 2020)

Pool notional

DKK 28,1bn

Collateral type

100% residential mortgages to private individuals (Retail)

Number of Loans

48,123

Number of Borrowers

47,142

Number of Properties

47,496

Average Loan Size

DKK 582,912

Property Type

100% Residential

WA LTV

52.4%

WA Seasoning

8.3 years

Repayment type

48.4% Amortizing, 51.6% Interest Only

Pool type

Dynamic

Rate type

71.6% Floating Rate, 28.4% Fixed Rate

Issuance Notional

DKK 25.2bn

OC

11.2%

Geographical location

100% in Danmark

Pool Cut-off Date

30-06-2020

DKKbn

Volumes by LTV bucketsRegional distribution by loan volume, %

DK01 HovedstadenDK02 SjællandDK04 MidtjyllandDK05 NordjyllandDK03 Syddanmark

Volumes by seasoning; months

14 12 10 8 6 4 2 0

DKKbn

20

18

16

14

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

Danske bank Cover pool I characteristics

(as of 30th June 2020)

Pool notional

DKK 108,9bn

Collateral type

100% residential mortgages to private individuals (Retail)

Number of Loans

76,802

Number of Borrowers

63,563

Number of Properties

72,789

Average Loan Size

DKK 1,417,794

Property Type

100% Residential

WA LTV

57.9%

WA Seasoning

3.8 years

Repayment type

17.9% Amortizing, 82.1% Interest Only

Pool type

Dynamic

Rate type

86.3% Floating Rate, 13.7% Fixed Rate

Issuance Notional

DKK 91.8bn

OC

19%

Geographical location

95.6% in Norway, 4.4% in Sweden

Pool Cut-off Date

30-06-2020

DKKbn

Volumes by LTV bucketsRegional distribution by loan volume, %

5%0%

AGDER & ROGALAND

Greater Gothenburg

Greater Stockholm

North Sweden

South Sweden

TRØNDELAG

VESTLAND, MØRE & ROMSDALEast Sweden

Greater Malmoe

INNLANDET

OSLO

TROMS, FINNMARK & NORDLAND

VESTFOLD, TELEMARK & VIKEN

West Sweden

Volumes by seasoning; months

50

45

40

35

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

DKKbn

30 25 20 15 10 5 0

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 13:09:06 UTC
