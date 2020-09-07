Danske Bank A/S : ECBC 2020 Covered Bond framework

Danske Bank Covered Bond Framework
Danske Bank covered bond universe, a transparent pool structure1
Residential mortgages from
-
• Denmark, D-pool
-
• Norway, I-pool
-
• Sweden, Danske Hypotek AB
-
• Finland, Danske Mortgage Bank Plc
Commercial mortgages from
Pass-through principle based on mortgages from primarily Denmark
-
• Capital Centre T, Adjustable-rate mortgages
-
• Capital Centre S, Fixed-rate callable mortgages
D-pool (AAA/AAA)
1 The migration to Danske Hypotek of Swedish residential loans from Danske Bank's I-pool and Swedish residential-like loans from Danske Bank's C-pool is ongoing. Details of the composition of individual cover pools can be found on the respective issuers' website
1
Danske bank Cover pool D characteristics
(as of 30th June 2020)
|
Pool notional
|
DKK 28,1bn
|
Collateral type
|
100% residential mortgages to private individuals (Retail)
|
Number of Loans
|
48,123
|
Number of Borrowers
|
47,142
|
Number of Properties
|
47,496
|
Average Loan Size
|
DKK 582,912
|
Property Type
|
100% Residential
|
WA LTV
|
52.4%
|
WA Seasoning
|
8.3 years
|
Repayment type
|
48.4% Amortizing, 51.6% Interest Only
|
Pool type
|
Dynamic
|
Rate type
|
71.6% Floating Rate, 28.4% Fixed Rate
|
Issuance Notional
|
DKK 25.2bn
|
OC
|
11.2%
|
Geographical location
|
100% in Danmark
|
Pool Cut-off Date
|
30-06-2020
DKKbn
Volumes by LTV bucketsRegional distribution by loan volume, %
DK01 HovedstadenDK02 SjællandDK04 MidtjyllandDK05 NordjyllandDK03 Syddanmark
Volumes by seasoning; months
14 12 10 8 6 4 2 0
20
18
16
14
12
10
8
6
4
2
0
Danske bank Cover pool I characteristics
(as of 30th June 2020)
|
Pool notional
|
DKK 108,9bn
|
Collateral type
|
100% residential mortgages to private individuals (Retail)
|
Number of Loans
|
76,802
|
Number of Borrowers
|
63,563
|
Number of Properties
|
72,789
|
Average Loan Size
|
DKK 1,417,794
|
Property Type
|
100% Residential
|
WA LTV
|
57.9%
|
WA Seasoning
|
3.8 years
|
Repayment type
|
17.9% Amortizing, 82.1% Interest Only
|
Pool type
|
Dynamic
|
Rate type
|
86.3% Floating Rate, 13.7% Fixed Rate
|
Issuance Notional
|
DKK 91.8bn
|
OC
|
19%
|
Geographical location
|
95.6% in Norway, 4.4% in Sweden
|
Pool Cut-off Date
|
30-06-2020
DKKbn
Volumes by LTV bucketsRegional distribution by loan volume, %
AGDER & ROGALAND
Greater Gothenburg
Greater Stockholm
North Sweden
South Sweden
TRØNDELAG
VESTLAND, MØRE & ROMSDALEast Sweden
Greater Malmoe
INNLANDET
OSLO
TROMS, FINNMARK & NORDLAND
VESTFOLD, TELEMARK & VIKEN
West Sweden
Volumes by seasoning; months
50
45
40
35
30
25
20
15
10
5
0
30 25 20 15 10 5 0
