Danske Bank A/S : ECBC 2020 Covered Bond framework

Danske Bank Covered Bond Framework

ECBC 2020

Funding & Liquidity

Danske Bank covered bond universe, a transparent pool structure1

Residential mortgages from • Denmark, D-pool

• Norway, I-pool

• Sweden, Danske Hypotek AB

• Finland, Danske Mortgage Bank Plc Commercial mortgages from • Sweden and Norway, C-pool

Pass-through principle based on mortgages from primarily Denmark • Capital Centre T, Adjustable-rate mortgages

• Capital Centre S, Fixed-rate callable mortgages

D-pool (AAA/AAA)

1 The migration to Danske Hypotek of Swedish residential loans from Danske Bank's I-pool and Swedish residential-like loans from Danske Bank's C-pool is ongoing. Details of the composition of individual cover pools can be found on the respective issuers' website

1

Danske bank Cover pool D characteristics

(as of 30th June 2020)

Pool notional DKK 28,1bn Collateral type 100% residential mortgages to private individuals (Retail) Number of Loans 48,123 Number of Borrowers 47,142 Number of Properties 47,496 Average Loan Size DKK 582,912 Property Type 100% Residential WA LTV 52.4% WA Seasoning 8.3 years Repayment type 48.4% Amortizing, 51.6% Interest Only Pool type Dynamic Rate type 71.6% Floating Rate, 28.4% Fixed Rate Issuance Notional DKK 25.2bn OC 11.2% Geographical location 100% in Danmark Pool Cut-off Date 30-06-2020 DKKbn

Volumes by LTV bucketsRegional distribution by loan volume, %

DK01 HovedstadenDK02 SjællandDK04 MidtjyllandDK05 NordjyllandDK03 Syddanmark

Volumes by seasoning; months

14 12 10 8 6 4 2 0

DKKbn

20

18

16

14

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

Danske bank Cover pool I characteristics

(as of 30th June 2020)

Pool notional DKK 108,9bn Collateral type 100% residential mortgages to private individuals (Retail) Number of Loans 76,802 Number of Borrowers 63,563 Number of Properties 72,789 Average Loan Size DKK 1,417,794 Property Type 100% Residential WA LTV 57.9% WA Seasoning 3.8 years Repayment type 17.9% Amortizing, 82.1% Interest Only Pool type Dynamic Rate type 86.3% Floating Rate, 13.7% Fixed Rate Issuance Notional DKK 91.8bn OC 19% Geographical location 95.6% in Norway, 4.4% in Sweden Pool Cut-off Date 30-06-2020 DKKbn

Volumes by LTV bucketsRegional distribution by loan volume, %

5%0%

AGDER & ROGALAND

Greater Gothenburg

Greater Stockholm

North Sweden

South Sweden

TRØNDELAG

VESTLAND, MØRE & ROMSDALEast Sweden

Greater Malmoe

INNLANDET

OSLO

TROMS, FINNMARK & NORDLAND

VESTFOLD, TELEMARK & VIKEN

West Sweden

Volumes by seasoning; months

50

45

40

35

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

DKKbn

30 25 20 15 10 5 0