prevent and mitigate the risks of adverse impacts on human rights, including all human rights as stated in:

The International Bill of Human Rights, including the Universal Declaration on Human rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work, including the ILO Minimum Age Convention and the ILO Worst Forms of Child Labour Convention

Danske Bank's investment activities are spread across the world. From our monitoring of investments, we have observed how issuers may incur significant regulatory, operational, and reputational risks and impacts from the absence of processes or systems for the management of actual or prospective human rights related issues.

Given the breadth of prospective impacts, we recognise that a standardised approach or governance model to human rights is not possible. This notwithstanding, Danske Bank's Position Statement on Human Rights sets out the overall expectations on the companies and issuers we invest in. Namely that they adhere to international standards for responsible business conduct such as the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises. In accordance with these standards, where relevant to demonstrate their adherence to these standards, we shall seek disclosures by the issuer demonstrating appropriate policies and processes that are commensurate to their size and circumstances.

To support with the identification of prompts for engagement, a screening is conducted annually leveraging the findings

of Danske Bank's Sustainable Investment model6 and publicly reported information to identify issuers with negative operational performance and/or when a severe sustainability event has occurred. Alongside Danske Bank Sustainable Investment House View Model, the assessment utilises the results from the controversies datasets that we receive from our ESG data vendors7.

Our Enhanced Sustainability Standards screen8 also supports the identification of certain companies/issuers engaged in certain activities and conduct deemed harmful to society. Through the application of the model, the Responsible Investment team reviews and assesses allegations to