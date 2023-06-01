Danske Bank A/S : Exclusion Instruction

This Instruction defines the framework for how we in Danske Bank integrate exclusions in our investment management processes on basis of sustainability-related considerations. Our approach to responsible investment is based on the principle of Double Materiality meaning that we therefore consider sustainability factors from the perspective of:
Financial Materiality: Protect the value of our investments and generate attractive returns
Environmental and Societal materiality: Reduce the nega- tive impacts and maximize the positive impacts that our investments have on society.
The Instruction operationalises our general commitment to consider and prioritise the principal adverse impact that our investment decisions may have on society as enshrined by the Responsible Investment Policy.
While focussed on the Environmental and Societal materiality, the Instruction also works to protect the value of our clients' investments in that exclusions defined by this Instruction limit exposures to issuers negatively impacted by sustainability factors.
2. Definitions
The below definitions apply to the terms used throughout the Instruction. Any term not defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to it in the Responsible Investment Policy.
Double Materiality
the determination of whether a sustainability factor is of relevance when
investing from either the perspective of Financial Materiality and/or
Environmental and Social Materiality
ESG
environmental, social or governance
Environmental & Social materiality (also the inside-out impacts that an issuer's/company's economic and financial
referred to as "Impact Materiality")
activities may have on sustainability factors
Financial Materiality
the outside-in impacts that sustainability factors may have on a company's/
issuer's economic and financial activities throughout their entire value chain (both
upstream and downstream), affecting the value (returns) of such activities.
3. Scope
The Instruction applies to investment management activities of Danske Bank as covered by the Responsible Investment Policy. Exclusions governed by this Instruction are applied to different degrees and in different combinations by investment products managed by Danske Bank. We strive to maintain certain baseline exclusions applicable to all investment products. In addition, we have extended criteria which is applied to specific products. The extent to which an exclusion applies to a given investment product is to be outlined in pre- contractual disclosures of that product.
The Instruction covers direct investments in instruments (e.g. equity, bonds) issued by issuers that are excluded per the exclusions outlined in this Instruction . This also includes labelled sustainability bonds issued by excluded issuers. Affiliation to an excluded issuer does in principle not trigger an exclusion of instruments issued by such affiliated entity. Sovereign based exclusions can also capture other related issuers such as state-owned enterprises.
The Instruction does not apply to investments in derivatives such index derivatives or other broad-based derivatives.
Subject to the binding elements of a given investment product, indirect investments in issuers through underlying funds are not in scope of this Instruction.
Exclusions covered by this Instruction are supplemented by statutory restrictions/bans on investing in issuers targeted by sanctions as governed through Danske Bank's AML/CTF and Sanctions Policy.
3.1. Target group
This Instruction applies to all employees, functions, and units in Danske Bank Group that are involved in or oversee investment management activities. The Instruction is also applicable to any employee, function and/or units in Group subsidiaries if adopted and/or incorporated by the subsidiary in accordance with applicable governance rules.
4. Exclusions
For the investment products, we make available, we apply three different categories of exclusions aimed to reduce exposures to investments that respectively:
are involved in activities and or with a conduct harmful to society;
are involved in activities with negative climate impact; or
are involved in non-ethical and/or controversial activities
Exclusions captured by these categories are outlined in the table, with the reservation that certain clients might request to have specific exclusions not listed below added to these categories.
Activities and conduct harmful to society
Exclusion
Definition
Activity
Criteria/
Data source
threshold1
Enhanced
Incident and event-based screening:
Incident-based
Case-specific
Proprietary
sustainability
Involvement in sustainability related
and/or weak
Model based on
standards2
controversies, practices, or other
sustainability
input from ESG
(Norm-based
activities considered unacceptable in
governance
Data Providers
screening)
relations to norms.
(ISS, MSCI,
Sustainalytics,
Good Governance test:
Non-adherence to
Case-specific
VerRisk
Screening covering pre-set indicators
good governance
MapleCroft),
on sound management structures,
practices
Investment Teams,
employee relations, remuneration of
Responsible
staff and tax compliance. The indicators
Investment Team,
are purposefully simplistic, considering
Leading investors/
the differences in market-specific,
Nordic institutions,
and industry specific governance
NGOs & Other
practices across the globe, to allow for
stakeholders
comparability and monitoring.
Country exclusions:
Incident-based
Case-specific
Screening of countries' exposure to and
and/or weak
management of sustainability factors,
sustainability
aimed at identifying countries that
governance
express weak sustainability practices,
have weak governance, or have weak
social safeguards
Revenue threshold means maximum revenue percentage from activity and Yes/No refers to binary categories where no revenue threshold, and where 'Yes' means restriction in place.
Principal Adverse Impacts: Exclusion thresholds based on principal adverse impact criteria set- out in the methodology paper for the Danske Bank SDG Model and applicable to sustainable investments per the model.
Activities with negative climate impact
Sustainability performance
Performance-
ISS-ESG,
based and linked
Responsible
to products making
Investment
sustainable
investmentsas
their objective
Exclusion
Definition
Activity
Criteria/ threshold
Data source
Tar sands
Tar sands, also known as oil sands (incl.
Surface mining (P)
5% Revenue
ISS-ESG
heavy oil as equivalent) or crude bitumen,
or more technically bituminous sands, are
In-situ recovery (P)
5% Revenue
ISS-ESG
a type of unconventional petroleum
deposit. Oil sands are either loose sands or
partially consolidated sandstone
containing a naturally occurring mixture of
sand, clay,and water, saturated with a
dense and extremely viscous form of
petroleum technically referred to as
bitumen (or colloquially as tar due to its
superficially similar appearance).
Thermal coal3
Thermal coal designates coal used
Surface mining/
5% Revenue
ISS-ESG
by power plants and industrial steam
"opencast mining"
5% Revenue
boilers to produce electricity or process
(P)
steam.
Coal extraction: Coal extraction refers
Underground
5% Revenue
ISS-ESG
to the process of mining/extracting
mining/"deep
5% Revenue
coal from the surface of the ground or
mining" (P)
underground mines. Surface mining is
also referred to as 'opencast' mining and
underground mining as 'deep' mining.
Power generation: Generation of
Power generation
5% Revenue
ISS-ESG
electricity using thermal coal as the
(D)
energy source.
Peat-fired power
Peat is organic fuel consisting of
Power generation
5% Revenue
ISS-ESG
generation
spongy material formed by the partial
(D)
decomposition of organic matter,
primarily plant material, in wetlands.
3 Issuers that are on a transitional pathway to meet the long-term ambitions of the EU Paris Agreement are not covered by the thermal coal exclusion criteria and definitions when assessed and concluded by the Responsible Investment Committee to meet transition criteria based on Level 3 of the Transitional Pathway Initiative and have credible transition targets following the Science Based Initiative (SBTi). Such investments are however not eligible for investment products making sustainable investments as their objective.