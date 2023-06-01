Advanced search
Danske Bank A/S : Exclusion Instruction

06/01/2023 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Exclusion Instruction

1. Objective

This Instruction defines the framework for how we in Danske Bank integrate exclusions in our investment management processes on basis of sustainability-related considerations. Our approach to responsible investment is based on the principle of Double Materiality meaning that we therefore consider sustainability factors from the perspective of:

  1. Financial Materiality: Protect the value of our investments and generate attractive returns
  2. Environmental and Societal materiality: Reduce the nega- tive impacts and maximize the positive impacts that our investments have on society.

The Instruction operationalises our general commitment to consider and prioritise the principal adverse impact that our investment decisions may have on society as enshrined by the Responsible Investment Policy.

While focussed on the Environmental and Societal materiality, the Instruction also works to protect the value of our clients' investments in that exclusions defined by this Instruction limit exposures to issuers negatively impacted by sustainability factors.

2. Definitions

The below definitions apply to the terms used throughout the Instruction. Any term not defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to it in the Responsible Investment Policy.

Double Materiality

the determination of whether a sustainability factor is of relevance when

investing from either the perspective of Financial Materiality and/or

Environmental and Social Materiality

ESG

environmental, social or governance

Environmental & Social materiality (also the inside-out impacts that an issuer's/company's economic and financial

referred to as "Impact Materiality")

activities may have on sustainability factors

Financial Materiality

the outside-in impacts that sustainability factors may have on a company's/

issuer's economic and financial activities throughout their entire value chain (both

upstream and downstream), affecting the value (returns) of such activities.

3. Scope

The Instruction applies to investment management activities of Danske Bank as covered by the Responsible Investment Policy. Exclusions governed by this Instruction are applied to different degrees and in different combinations by investment products managed by Danske Bank. We strive to maintain certain baseline exclusions applicable to all investment products. In addition, we have extended criteria which is applied to specific products. The extent to which an exclusion applies to a given investment product is to be outlined in pre- contractual disclosures of that product.

The Instruction covers direct investments in instruments (e.g. equity, bonds) issued by issuers that are excluded per the exclusions outlined in this Instruction . This also includes labelled sustainability bonds issued by excluded issuers. Affiliation to an excluded issuer does in principle not trigger an exclusion of instruments issued by such affiliated entity. Sovereign based exclusions can also capture other related issuers such as state-owned enterprises.

The Instruction does not apply to investments in derivatives such index derivatives or other broad-based derivatives.

1

Subject to the binding elements of a given investment product, indirect investments in issuers through underlying funds are not in scope of this Instruction.

Exclusions covered by this Instruction are supplemented by statutory restrictions/bans on investing in issuers targeted by sanctions as governed through Danske Bank's AML/CTF and Sanctions Policy.

3.1. Target group

This Instruction applies to all employees, functions, and units in Danske Bank Group that are involved in or oversee investment management activities. The Instruction is also applicable to any employee, function and/or units in Group subsidiaries if adopted and/or incorporated by the subsidiary in accordance with applicable governance rules.

4. Exclusions

For the investment products, we make available, we apply three different categories of exclusions aimed to reduce exposures to investments that respectively:

  • are involved in activities and or with a conduct harmful to society;
  • are involved in activities with negative climate impact; or
  • are involved in non-ethical and/or controversial activities

Exclusions captured by these categories are outlined in the table, with the reservation that certain clients might request to have specific exclusions not listed below added to these categories.

Activities and conduct harmful to society

Exclusion

Definition

Activity

Criteria/

Data source

threshold1

Enhanced

Incident and event-based screening:

Incident-based

Case-specific

Proprietary

sustainability

Involvement in sustainability related

and/or weak

Model based on

standards2

controversies, practices, or other

sustainability

input from ESG

(Norm-based

activities considered unacceptable in

governance

Data Providers

screening)

relations to norms.

(ISS, MSCI,

Sustainalytics,

Good Governance test:

Non-adherence to

Case-specific

VerRisk

Screening covering pre-set indicators

good governance

MapleCroft),

on sound management structures,

practices

Investment Teams,

employee relations, remuneration of

Responsible

staff and tax compliance. The indicators

Investment Team,

are purposefully simplistic, considering

Leading investors/

the differences in market-specific,

Nordic institutions,

and industry specific governance

NGOs & Other

practices across the globe, to allow for

stakeholders

comparability and monitoring.

Country exclusions:

Incident-based

Case-specific

Screening of countries' exposure to and

and/or weak

management of sustainability factors,

sustainability

aimed at identifying countries that

governance

express weak sustainability practices,

have weak governance, or have weak

social safeguards

  1. Revenue threshold means maximum revenue percentage from activity and Yes/No refers to binary categories where no revenue threshold, and where 'Yes' means restriction in place.
  2. See methodology paper: "Enhanced Sustainability Standards Screening" to be publicly available at: https://danskebank.com/sustainability-related-disclosures

2

Exclusion

Definition

Activity

Criteria/ threshold Data source

Principal Adverse Impacts: Exclusion thresholds based on principal adverse impact criteria set- out in the methodology paper for the Danske Bank SDG Model and applicable to sustainable investments per the model.

Activities with negative climate impact

Sustainability performance

Performance-

ISS-ESG,

based and linked

Responsible

to products making

Investment

sustainable

investmentsas

their objective

Exclusion

Definition

Activity

Criteria/ threshold

Data source

Tar sands

Tar sands, also known as oil sands (incl.

Surface mining (P)

5% Revenue

ISS-ESG

heavy oil as equivalent) or crude bitumen,

or more technically bituminous sands, are

In-situ recovery (P)

5% Revenue

ISS-ESG

a type of unconventional petroleum

deposit. Oil sands are either loose sands or

partially consolidated sandstone

containing a naturally occurring mixture of

sand, clay,and water, saturated with a

dense and extremely viscous form of

petroleum technically referred to as

bitumen (or colloquially as tar due to its

superficially similar appearance).

Thermal coal3

Thermal coal designates coal used

Surface mining/

5% Revenue

ISS-ESG

by power plants and industrial steam

"opencast mining"

5% Revenue

boilers to produce electricity or process

(P)

steam.

Coal extraction: Coal extraction refers

Underground

5% Revenue

ISS-ESG

to the process of mining/extracting

mining/"deep

5% Revenue

coal from the surface of the ground or

mining" (P)

underground mines. Surface mining is

also referred to as 'opencast' mining and

underground mining as 'deep' mining.

Power generation: Generation of

Power generation

5% Revenue

ISS-ESG

electricity using thermal coal as the

(D)

energy source.

Peat-fired power

Peat is organic fuel consisting of

Power generation

5% Revenue

ISS-ESG

generation

spongy material formed by the partial

(D)

decomposition of organic matter,

primarily plant material, in wetlands.

3 Issuers that are on a transitional pathway to meet the long-term ambitions of the EU Paris Agreement are not covered by the thermal coal exclusion criteria and definitions when assessed and concluded by the Responsible Investment Committee to meet transition criteria based on Level 3 of the Transitional Pathway Initiative and have credible transition targets following the Science Based Initiative (SBTi). Such investments are however not eligible for investment products making sustainable investments as their objective.

For more information, see the document "Reduction of activities resulting in significant negative impact on climate"available on https://danskebank.com/sustainability/sustainable-finance/responsible-investments/sustainability-related-disclosures

3

Exclusion

Definition

Activity

Criteria/ threshold

Data source

Fossil fuels

Fossil fuel, any of a class of hydrocarbon-

Exploration (P)

5% Revenue

Sustainalytics

containing materials of biological origin

occurring within Earth's crust that can

Production (P)

5% Revenue

Sustainalytics

be used as a source of energy. Fossil

fuels include coal, petroleum, natural

Refining (D)

5% Revenue

Sustainalytics

gas, oil shales, bitumens, tar sands, and

heavy oils.

Transportation (D)

5% Revenue

Sustainalytics

Storage (D)

5% Revenue

Sustainalytics

Energy equipment

5% Revenue

Sustainalytics

& services4 (U)

Non-ethical and/or controversial activities

Exclusion

Definition

Activity

Criteria/ threshold

Data source

Controversial

Controversial weapons include the

Production (P)

Yes

ISS-ESG

weapons

following:

• Anti-personnel mines

Maintenance (D)

Yes

ISS-ESG

• Biological weapons

• Chemical weapons

Sale (D)

Yes

ISS-ESG

• Cluster munition

• Nuclear weapons

Prime Contracting

Yes

ISS-ESG

• Nuclear weapons outside the Non-

(D)

Proliferation Treaty

• Depleted uranium ammunition and

Key Sub-

Yes

ISS-ESG

armour

Contracting (U)

• Incendiary weapons

• White phosphorus weapons

Supplier of Key

ISS-ESG

Components (U)

Yes

The weapons are considered

controversial as their production and

use are assessed to be in conflict

with the prohibitions set out in

international conventions and national

financing prohibitions because of

their discriminate effects and the

disproportionate harm they cause.

Tobacco

Tobacco products are products made

Leaf growing (P)

5% Revenue

ISS-ESG

entirely or partly of leaf tobacco as

raw material, which are intended to be

Harvesting (P)

5% Revenue

ISS-ESG

smoked, sucked, chewed or snuffed.

Tobacco products are also electronic

Curing (P)

5% Revenue

ISS-ESG

cigarettes and other 'Next-Generation-

Products'.

Leaf processing (P)

5% Revenue

ISS-ESG

End-product

5% Revenue

ISS-ESG

manufacturers (D)

Value-added

5% Revenue

ISS-ESG

resellers (D) (VAR)

4 *Based on GICS industry group classification (101010)

4

Non-ethical and/or controversial activities

Exclusion

Definition

Activity

Criteria/ threshold

Data source

Alcohol

Alcohol refers to alcoholic beverages

Wineyard owners

5% Revenue

ISS-ESG

with alcohol volume higher than 2,25%.

& operators (P)

Alcohol is a psychoactive drug that is

the active ingredient in drinks such as

Brewing (P)

5% Revenue

ISS-ESG

beer, wine, and distilled spirits.

Distilling (P)

5% Revenue

ISS-ESG

Fermenting (P)

5% Revenue

ISS-ESG

Nightclub-,bar-, &

5% Revenue

ISS-ESG

pub-chains (D)

Liquor stores (D)

5% Revenue

ISS-ESG

Malt, barley, other

5% Revenue

ISS-ESG

commodity inputs

(U)

Gambling

Gambling refers to the waging of money

Betting operators

5% Revenue

ISS-ESG

on a game or event such as sports,

(P)

cards or dice games, gaming machines

and lotteries. Gambling has historically

Casinos (P)

5% Revenue

ISS-ESG

taken place in physical venues but is

now also taking place online.

Lotteries (P)

5% Revenue

ISS-ESG

Gambling brokers

5% Revenue

ISS-ESG

(P)

End-product

5% Revenue

ISS-ESG

manufacturer (P)

Affiliates/Lead

5% Revenue

ISS-ESG

generation/

performance

marketing (D)

Integrated casino

5% Revenue

ISS-ESG

systems (U)

5

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 13:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
