Danske Bank A/S : Exclusion Instruction

Environmental and Societal materiality: Reduce the nega- tive impacts and maximize the positive impacts that our investments have on society.

Financial Materiality: Protect the value of our investments and generate attractive returns

This Instruction defines the framework for how we in Danske Bank integrate exclusions in our investment management processes on basis of sustainability-related considerations. Our approach to responsible investment is based on the principle of Double Materiality meaning that we therefore consider sustainability factors from the perspective of:

The Instruction operationalises our general commitment to consider and prioritise the principal adverse impact that our investment decisions may have on society as enshrined by the Responsible Investment Policy.

While focussed on the Environmental and Societal materiality, the Instruction also works to protect the value of our clients' investments in that exclusions defined by this Instruction limit exposures to issuers negatively impacted by sustainability factors.