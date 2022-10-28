Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Danske Bank A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:39 2022-10-28 am EDT
120.13 DKK   +5.05%
06:30aDanske Bank A/s : Fact Book Q3 2022
PU
01:09aMarketmind: Closer to fine
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danske Bank A/S : Fact Book Q3 2022

10/28/2022 | 06:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Danske Bank Fact Book Q3 2022

Table of contents

1. Group

1.1 Financial results and key figures

4

1.2 Net interest income

6

1.3 Net fee income

8

1.4 Net trading income

8

1.5 Operating expenses

9

1.6 Impairments

10

1.7 Loans and deposits

11

1.8 Capital figures and requirements

14

1.9 Forbearance

15

1.10 Allowance account

16

2. Business units

2.1 Personal Customers

18

2.2 Business Customers

22

2.3 Large Corporates & Institutions

26

2.4 Danica Pension

28

2.5 Northern Ireland

29

2.6 Non-core

31

27 Group Functions

32

3. Product units

3.1 Realkredit Danmark

34

3.2 Online banking

38

3.3 MobilePay

38

4. About Danske Bank

4.1 Market shares

40

4.2 FTE by business unit

40

4.3 Branches

41

4.4 Dividends and share buybacks

41

4.5 Share data

42

4.6 Ratings

43

4.7 Risk exposure amounts and risk weights

44

5. Macroeconomics

5.1 Exchange rates

46

5.2 Macroeconomic indicators

46

5.3 Charts

48

2

Danske Bank Fact Book Q3 2022

1. Group

3

Danske Bank Fact Book Q3 2022

1.1 Financial results and key figures

1.1.1 Income statement, quarterly - Danske Bank Group

Year to date

Year to date

(DKK millions)

Q322

Q222

Q122

Q421

Q321

Q221

Q121

Q420

2022

2021

Net interest income

6,307

5,810

5,630

5,551

5,533

5,515

5,450

5,447

17,746

16,498

Net fee income

2,999

3,157

3,379

3,824

3,106

3,193

3,402

3,644

9,536

9,700

Net trading income

503

-390

565

1,015

820

1,025

1,266

1,044

679

3,111

Net income from insurance business

-286

-122

84

512

594

491

491

350

-323

1,576

Other income

244

291

669

174

166

262

195

97

1,203

623

Total income

9,767

8,746

10,327

11,076

10,218

10,486

10,805

10,582

28,840

31,509

Operating expenses

6,777

6,421

6,371

6,789

6,104

6,497

6,273

7,695

19,570

18,874

of which resolution fund, bank tax etc.

237

250

240

164

164

198

160

148

728

523

of which impairment charges, other intangible assets

-

24

-

36

-

-

-

379

24

-

Provision for Estonia matter

14,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

14,000

-

Goodwill impairment charges

1,627

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,627

-

Profit before loan impairment charges

-12,637

2,325

3,955

4,286

4,114

3,989

4,531

2,886

-6,357

12,635

Loan impairment charges

368

192

234

-239

-151

240

497

713

794

587

Profit before tax, core

-13,005

2,133

3,721

4,525

4,265

3,750

4,034

2,173

-7,151

12,048

Profit before tax, Non-core

-28

31

-14

-25

6

-3

20

-113

-10

23

Profit before tax

-13,033

2,164

3,707

4,500

4,270

3,747

4,054

2,059

-7,161

12,071

Tax

760

458

862

846

936

955

914

609

2,080

2,805

Net profit

-13,792

1,705

2,845

3,654

3,334

2,792

3,139

1,450

-9,241

9,266

Net profit before goodwill imp. charges and provision for Estonia matter

1,835

1,705

2,845

3,654

3,334

2,792

3,139

1,450

6,386

9,266

Attributable to shareholders of Danske Bank A/S (the parent Company)

-13,792

1,700

2,765

3,552

3,217

2,676

3,025

1,333

-9,327

8,917

Attributable to additional tier 1 capital holders

-

5

81

102

117

117

115

118

86

349

1.1.2 Income statement, yearly - Danske Bank Group

(DKK millions)

2021*

2020*

2019*

2018

2017

Net interest income

22,049

22,151

22,104

23,571

23,806

Net fee income

13,525

12,217

12,636

15,258

15,852

Net trading income

4,126

4,297

4,350

4,570

7,087

Net income from insurance business

2,088

1,669

2,385

-

-

Other income

797

594

1,059

966

1,403

Total income

42,584

40,928

42,534

44,365

48,149

Operating expenses

25,663

27,027

25,900

25,011

22,722

of which resolution fund, bank tax etc.

687

606

-

-

-

of which impairment charges, other intangible assets

36

379

355

20

-

Goodwill impairment charges

-

-

803

-

-

Profit before loan impairment charges

16,921

13,901

15,831

19,354

25,427

Loan impairment charges

348

7,001

1,516

-650

-873

Profit before tax, core

16,573

6,900

14,315

20,004

26,300

Profit before tax, Non-core

-2

-596

-493

-282

-12

Profit before tax

16,571

6,304

13,822

19,722

26,288

Tax

3,651

1,715

-1,249

4,548

5,388

Net profit

12,920

4,589

15,072

15,174

20,900

Net profit before goodwill imp. charges and provision for Estonia matter

12,920

4,589

15,875

15,174

20,900

Attributable to additional tier 1 capital holders

451

551

786

781

786

Return on avg. shareholders' equity (%)

7.6

2.6

9.6

9.8

13.6

As described in Annual Report 2019, a restatement has been made between the income lines. Comparative figures have been restated accordingly.

* New organisation reflected in 2021, 2020 and 2019

4

Danske Bank Fact Book Q3 2022

1.1.3 Balance sheet - Danske Bank Group

Year to date

Year to date

(DKK millions)

2021

Q322

Q222

Q122

Q421

Q321

Q221

Q121

Q420

2022

Cash in hand

6,231

6,670

6,591

6,765

6,847

6,104

5,928

6,130

6,231

6,847

Due from credit institutions and central banks

256,327

245,632

282,777

320,042

296,950

335,557

336,606

345,938

256,327

296,950

Trading portfolio assets

784,553

661,318

616,570

509,589

608,253

612,527

652,541

682,945

784,553

608,253

Investment securities

301,993

307,005

306,538

303,425

304,698

304,812

302,638

296,769

301,993

304,698

Repo lending

283,801

280,561

259,145

253,954

220,822

236,761

276,908

257,883

283,801

220,822

Loans and advances (ex repos)

1,824,278

1,819,297

1,843,815

1,834,372

1,801,353

1,809,805

1,827,873

1,838,126

1,824,278

1,801,353

Assets under pooled schemes and unit-linked investment contracts

63,592

66,055

71,667

76,654

89,869

89,293

84,891

82,795

63,592

89,869

Assets under insurance contracts

745,736

637,475

591,837

547,806

542,718

532,154

532,470

545,708

745,736

542,718

Holdings in associated undertakings

86

81

81

82

81

199

204

209

86

81

Intangible assets

7,070

8,842

8,998

8,819

8,724

8,761

8,803

8,787

7,070

8,724

Investment property

1,211

1,236

1,981

2,263

2,284

2,397

2,382

2,256

1,211

2,284

Tangible assets

10,435

10,823

11,426

12,497

12,731

12,983

13,049

13,357

10,435

12,731

Current tax assets

4,822

4,784

4,355

3,998

2,451

3,126

3,305

4,444

4,822

2,451

Deferred tax assets

708

578

503

512

480

499

568

745

708

480

Others (including Non-core)¹

21,334

23,636

46,669

55,056

26,669

20,055

24,735

23,138

21,334

26,669

Total assets

4,312,177

4,073,992

4,052,954

3,935,834

3,924,931

3,975,032

4,072,903

4,109,231

4,312,177

3,924,931

Due to credit institutions and central banks

104,668

102,772

108,268

101,786

101,714

111,438

111,284

125,267

104,668

101,714

Trading portfolio liabilities

716,470

590,249

477,005

374,958

368,269

373,364

419,881

499,331

716,470

368,269

Repo deposits

204,229

217,035

235,731

193,391

242,940

267,557

250,403

223,973

204,229

242,940

Due to customers (ex repos)

1,187,316

1,155,841

1,176,842

1,167,638

1,154,717

1,197,910

1,229,654

1,193,173

1,187,316

1,154,717

Bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark

667,033

697,698

738,609

770,661

761,742

760,452

771,138

775,844

667,033

761,742

Deposits under pooled schemes and unit-linked investment contracts

64,521

66,660

72,320

76,982

90,361

90,017

86,263

82,905

64,521

90,361

Liabilities under insurance contracts

767,786

659,747

625,953

588,736

581,618

573,849

574,696

591,930

767,786

581,618

Other issued bonds¹

317,045

307,773

320,386

355,757

346,020

338,123

358,195

360,127

317,045

346,020

Provisions

859

859

1,026

874

864

889

929

1,091

859

864

Current tax liabilities

559

432

630

70

79

33

48

16

559

79

Deferred tax liabilities

1,861

2,195

2,230

1,794

1,811

1,933

1,826

1,805

1,861

1,811

Others (including Non-core)¹

83,433

61,834

77,524

87,161

59,241

47,470

59,827

52,754

83,433

59,241

Subordinated debt

40,008

39,503

38,917

39,321

39,306

38,836

38,253

32,337

40,008

39,306

Total liabilities

4,155,788

3,902,598

3,875,442

3,759,130

3,748,683

3,801,872

3,902,397

3,940,552

4,155,788

3,748,683

Share capital

8,622

8,622

8,622

8,622

8,622

8,622

8,622

8,622

8,622

8,622

Foreign currency translation reserve

-2,331

-1,801

-391

-612

-765

-689

-643

-1,050

-2,331

-765

Reserve for bonds at fair value (OCI)

-2,006

-1,270

-575

34

62

157

177

354

-2,006

62

Proposed dividends

-

-

-

1,724

-

-

-

1,724

-

-

Retained earnings

152,104

165,843

164,120

161,439

159,723

156,523

153,735

150,521

152,104

159,723

Shareholders' equity

156,389

171,394

171,776

171,207

167,642

164,613

161,890

160,171

156,389

167,642

Additional tier 1 capital holders

-

-

5,736

5,497

8,606

8,548

8,615

8,508

-

8,606

Total equity

156,389

171,394

177,512

176,704

176,248

173,161

170,505

168,679

156,389

176,248

Total liabilities and equity

4,312,177

4,073,992

4,052,954

3,935,834

3,924,931

3,975,032

4,072,903

4,109,231

4,312,177

3,924,931

Total risk exposure amount, Group, end of period

845,063

861,658

856,640

860,173

817,631

816,185

797,739

784,184

845,063

817,631

1 Since 31 D ecember 2021, A ssets held fo r sale and Liabilities in dispo sal gro ups held fo r sale are presented separately fro m Other assets and Other liabilities respectively. T he co mparative info rmatio n at 30 September 2021 has been restated.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 10:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DANSKE BANK A/S
06:30aDanske Bank A/s : Fact Book Q3 2022
PU
01:09aMarketmind: Closer to fine
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/27Financial Shares Rise as Investors Eye Rates -- Financials Roundup
DJ
10/27European Markets Close Mixed as ECB Makes Another Jumbo Rate Hike
MT
10/27Denmark's central bank raises key rate to highest level in 13 years
RE
10/27Danske Bank A/s : Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment - Q3 2022
PU
10/27Danske Bank Gains 12% As Estonia Case Nears Resolution With Potential Settlement
MT
10/27ECB hikes interest rates again
RE
10/27Danske Bank books $1.9 bln provision to settle Estonia case
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DANSKE BANK A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 40 263 M 5 415 M 5 415 M
Net income 2022 8 789 M 1 182 M 1 182 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 4,83%
Capitalization 97 350 M 13 092 M 13 092 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,42x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 21 663
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 114,35 DKK
Average target price 129,17 DKK
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Rasch Egeriis Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Martin Blessing Chairman
Frans Woelders Group Chief Operating Officer
Satnam Lehal Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S1.24%13 092
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-21.62%365 477
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.38%287 837
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%198 702
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.86%173 262
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.15%142 577