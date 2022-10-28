Danske Bank A/S : Fact Book Q3 2022

1.1.1 Income statement, quarterly - Danske Bank Group
Year to date
Year to date
(DKK millions)
Q322
Q222
Q122
Q421
Q321
Q221
Q121
Q420
2022
2021
Net interest income
6,307
5,810
5,630
5,551
5,533
5,515
5,450
5,447
17,746
16,498
Net fee income
2,999
3,157
3,379
3,824
3,106
3,193
3,402
3,644
9,536
9,700
Net trading income
503
-390
565
1,015
820
1,025
1,266
1,044
679
3,111
Net income from insurance business
-286
-122
84
512
594
491
491
350
-323
1,576
Other income
244
291
669
174
166
262
195
97
1,203
623
Total income
9,767
8,746
10,327
11,076
10,218
10,486
10,805
10,582
28,840
31,509
Operating expenses
6,777
6,421
6,371
6,789
6,104
6,497
6,273
7,695
19,570
18,874
of which resolution fund, bank tax etc.
237
250
240
164
164
198
160
148
728
523
of which impairment charges, other intangible assets
-
24
-
36
-
-
-
379
24
-
Provision for Estonia matter
14,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
14,000
-
Goodwill impairment charges
1,627
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,627
-
Profit before loan impairment charges
-12,637
2,325
3,955
4,286
4,114
3,989
4,531
2,886
-6,357
12,635
Loan impairment charges
368
192
234
-239
-151
240
497
713
794
587
Profit before tax, core
-13,005
2,133
3,721
4,525
4,265
3,750
4,034
2,173
-7,151
12,048
Profit before tax, Non-core
-28
31
-14
-25
6
-3
20
-113
-10
23
Profit before tax
-13,033
2,164
3,707
4,500
4,270
3,747
4,054
2,059
-7,161
12,071
Tax
760
458
862
846
936
955
914
609
2,080
2,805
Net profit
-13,792
1,705
2,845
3,654
3,334
2,792
3,139
1,450
-9,241
9,266
Net profit before goodwill imp. charges and provision for Estonia matter
1,835
1,705
2,845
3,654
3,334
2,792
3,139
1,450
6,386
9,266
Attributable to shareholders of Danske Bank A/S (the parent Company)
-13,792
1,700
2,765
3,552
3,217
2,676
3,025
1,333
-9,327
8,917
Attributable to additional tier 1 capital holders
-
5
81
102
117
117
115
118
86
349
1.1.2 Income statement, yearly - Danske Bank Group
(DKK millions)
2021*
2020*
2019*
2018
2017
Net interest income
22,049
22,151
22,104
23,571
23,806
Net fee income
13,525
12,217
12,636
15,258
15,852
Net trading income
4,126
4,297
4,350
4,570
7,087
Net income from insurance business
2,088
1,669
2,385
-
-
Other income
797
594
1,059
966
1,403
Total income
42,584
40,928
42,534
44,365
48,149
Operating expenses
25,663
27,027
25,900
25,011
22,722
of which resolution fund, bank tax etc.
687
606
-
-
-
of which impairment charges, other intangible assets
36
379
355
20
-
Goodwill impairment charges
-
-
803
-
-
Profit before loan impairment charges
16,921
13,901
15,831
19,354
25,427
Loan impairment charges
348
7,001
1,516
-650
-873
Profit before tax, core
16,573
6,900
14,315
20,004
26,300
Profit before tax, Non-core
-2
-596
-493
-282
-12
Profit before tax
16,571
6,304
13,822
19,722
26,288
Tax
3,651
1,715
-1,249
4,548
5,388
Net profit
12,920
4,589
15,072
15,174
20,900
Net profit before goodwill imp. charges and provision for Estonia matter
12,920
4,589
15,875
15,174
20,900
Attributable to additional tier 1 capital holders
451
551
786
781
786
Return on avg. shareholders' equity (%)
7.6
2.6
9.6
9.8
13.6
As described in Annual Report 2019, a restatement has been made between the income lines. Comparative figures have been restated accordingly.
* New organisation reflected in 2021, 2020 and 2019
4
Danske Bank Fact Book Q3 2022
1.1.3 Balance sheet - Danske Bank Group
Year to date
Year to date
(DKK millions)
2021
Q322
Q222
Q122
Q421
Q321
Q221
Q121
Q420
2022
Cash in hand
6,231
6,670
6,591
6,765
6,847
6,104
5,928
6,130
6,231
6,847
Due from credit institutions and central banks
256,327
245,632
282,777
320,042
296,950
335,557
336,606
345,938
256,327
296,950
Trading portfolio assets
784,553
661,318
616,570
509,589
608,253
612,527
652,541
682,945
784,553
608,253
Investment securities
301,993
307,005
306,538
303,425
304,698
304,812
302,638
296,769
301,993
304,698
Repo lending
283,801
280,561
259,145
253,954
220,822
236,761
276,908
257,883
283,801
220,822
Loans and advances (ex repos)
1,824,278
1,819,297
1,843,815
1,834,372
1,801,353
1,809,805
1,827,873
1,838,126
1,824,278
1,801,353
Assets under pooled schemes and unit-linked investment contracts
63,592
66,055
71,667
76,654
89,869
89,293
84,891
82,795
63,592
89,869
Assets under insurance contracts
745,736
637,475
591,837
547,806
542,718
532,154
532,470
545,708
745,736
542,718
Holdings in associated undertakings
86
81
81
82
81
199
204
209
86
81
Intangible assets
7,070
8,842
8,998
8,819
8,724
8,761
8,803
8,787
7,070
8,724
Investment property
1,211
1,236
1,981
2,263
2,284
2,397
2,382
2,256
1,211
2,284
Tangible assets
10,435
10,823
11,426
12,497
12,731
12,983
13,049
13,357
10,435
12,731
Current tax assets
4,822
4,784
4,355
3,998
2,451
3,126
3,305
4,444
4,822
2,451
Deferred tax assets
708
578
503
512
480
499
568
745
708
480
Others (including Non-core)¹
21,334
23,636
46,669
55,056
26,669
20,055
24,735
23,138
21,334
26,669
Total assets
4,312,177
4,073,992
4,052,954
3,935,834
3,924,931
3,975,032
4,072,903
4,109,231
4,312,177
3,924,931
Due to credit institutions and central banks
104,668
102,772
108,268
101,786
101,714
111,438
111,284
125,267
104,668
101,714
Trading portfolio liabilities
716,470
590,249
477,005
374,958
368,269
373,364
419,881
499,331
716,470
368,269
Repo deposits
204,229
217,035
235,731
193,391
242,940
267,557
250,403
223,973
204,229
242,940
Due to customers (ex repos)
1,187,316
1,155,841
1,176,842
1,167,638
1,154,717
1,197,910
1,229,654
1,193,173
1,187,316
1,154,717
Bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark
667,033
697,698
738,609
770,661
761,742
760,452
771,138
775,844
667,033
761,742
Deposits under pooled schemes and unit-linked investment contracts
64,521
66,660
72,320
76,982
90,361
90,017
86,263
82,905
64,521
90,361
Liabilities under insurance contracts
767,786
659,747
625,953
588,736
581,618
573,849
574,696
591,930
767,786
581,618
Other issued bonds¹
317,045
307,773
320,386
355,757
346,020
338,123
358,195
360,127
317,045
346,020
Provisions
859
859
1,026
874
864
889
929
1,091
859
864
Current tax liabilities
559
432
630
70
79
33
48
16
559
79
Deferred tax liabilities
1,861
2,195
2,230
1,794
1,811
1,933
1,826
1,805
1,861
1,811
Others (including Non-core)¹
83,433
61,834
77,524
87,161
59,241
47,470
59,827
52,754
83,433
59,241
Subordinated debt
40,008
39,503
38,917
39,321
39,306
38,836
38,253
32,337
40,008
39,306
Total liabilities
4,155,788
3,902,598
3,875,442
3,759,130
3,748,683
3,801,872
3,902,397
3,940,552
4,155,788
3,748,683
Share capital
8,622
8,622
8,622
8,622
8,622
8,622
8,622
8,622
8,622
8,622
Foreign currency translation reserve
-2,331
-1,801
-391
-612
-765
-689
-643
-1,050
-2,331
-765
Reserve for bonds at fair value (OCI)
-2,006
-1,270
-575
34
62
157
177
354
-2,006
62
Proposed dividends
-
-
-
1,724
-
-
-
1,724
-
-
Retained earnings
152,104
165,843
164,120
161,439
159,723
156,523
153,735
150,521
152,104
159,723
Shareholders' equity
156,389
171,394
171,776
171,207
167,642
164,613
161,890
160,171
156,389
167,642
Additional tier 1 capital holders
-
-
5,736
5,497
8,606
8,548
8,615
8,508
-
8,606
Total equity
156,389
171,394
177,512
176,704
176,248
173,161
170,505
168,679
156,389
176,248
Total liabilities and equity
4,312,177
4,073,992
4,052,954
3,935,834
3,924,931
3,975,032
4,072,903
4,109,231
4,312,177
3,924,931
Total risk exposure amount, Group, end of period
845,063
861,658
856,640
860,173
817,631
816,185
797,739
784,184
845,063
817,631
1 Since 31 D ecember 2021, A ssets held fo r sale and Liabilities in dispo sal gro ups held fo r sale are presented separately fro m Other assets and Other liabilities respectively. T he co mparative info rmatio n at 30 September 2021 has been restated.
