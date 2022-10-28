Danske Bank A/S : Fact Book Q3 2022

* New organisation reflected in 2021, 2020 and 2019

As described in Annual Report 2019, a restatement has been made between the income lines. Comparative figures have been restated accordingly.

1.1.3 Balance sheet - Danske Bank Group

Year to date Year to date (DKK millions) 2021 Q322 Q222 Q122 Q421 Q321 Q221 Q121 Q420 2022 Cash in hand 6,231 6,670 6,591 6,765 6,847 6,104 5,928 6,130 6,231 6,847 Due from credit institutions and central banks 256,327 245,632 282,777 320,042 296,950 335,557 336,606 345,938 256,327 296,950 Trading portfolio assets 784,553 661,318 616,570 509,589 608,253 612,527 652,541 682,945 784,553 608,253 Investment securities 301,993 307,005 306,538 303,425 304,698 304,812 302,638 296,769 301,993 304,698 Repo lending 283,801 280,561 259,145 253,954 220,822 236,761 276,908 257,883 283,801 220,822 Loans and advances (ex repos) 1,824,278 1,819,297 1,843,815 1,834,372 1,801,353 1,809,805 1,827,873 1,838,126 1,824,278 1,801,353 Assets under pooled schemes and unit-linked investment contracts 63,592 66,055 71,667 76,654 89,869 89,293 84,891 82,795 63,592 89,869 Assets under insurance contracts 745,736 637,475 591,837 547,806 542,718 532,154 532,470 545,708 745,736 542,718 Holdings in associated undertakings 86 81 81 82 81 199 204 209 86 81 Intangible assets 7,070 8,842 8,998 8,819 8,724 8,761 8,803 8,787 7,070 8,724 Investment property 1,211 1,236 1,981 2,263 2,284 2,397 2,382 2,256 1,211 2,284 Tangible assets 10,435 10,823 11,426 12,497 12,731 12,983 13,049 13,357 10,435 12,731 Current tax assets 4,822 4,784 4,355 3,998 2,451 3,126 3,305 4,444 4,822 2,451 Deferred tax assets 708 578 503 512 480 499 568 745 708 480 Others (including Non-core)¹ 21,334 23,636 46,669 55,056 26,669 20,055 24,735 23,138 21,334 26,669 Total assets 4,312,177 4,073,992 4,052,954 3,935,834 3,924,931 3,975,032 4,072,903 4,109,231 4,312,177 3,924,931 Due to credit institutions and central banks 104,668 102,772 108,268 101,786 101,714 111,438 111,284 125,267 104,668 101,714 Trading portfolio liabilities 716,470 590,249 477,005 374,958 368,269 373,364 419,881 499,331 716,470 368,269 Repo deposits 204,229 217,035 235,731 193,391 242,940 267,557 250,403 223,973 204,229 242,940 Due to customers (ex repos) 1,187,316 1,155,841 1,176,842 1,167,638 1,154,717 1,197,910 1,229,654 1,193,173 1,187,316 1,154,717 Bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark 667,033 697,698 738,609 770,661 761,742 760,452 771,138 775,844 667,033 761,742 Deposits under pooled schemes and unit-linked investment contracts 64,521 66,660 72,320 76,982 90,361 90,017 86,263 82,905 64,521 90,361 Liabilities under insurance contracts 767,786 659,747 625,953 588,736 581,618 573,849 574,696 591,930 767,786 581,618 Other issued bonds¹ 317,045 307,773 320,386 355,757 346,020 338,123 358,195 360,127 317,045 346,020 Provisions 859 859 1,026 874 864 889 929 1,091 859 864 Current tax liabilities 559 432 630 70 79 33 48 16 559 79 Deferred tax liabilities 1,861 2,195 2,230 1,794 1,811 1,933 1,826 1,805 1,861 1,811 Others (including Non-core)¹ 83,433 61,834 77,524 87,161 59,241 47,470 59,827 52,754 83,433 59,241 Subordinated debt 40,008 39,503 38,917 39,321 39,306 38,836 38,253 32,337 40,008 39,306 Total liabilities 4,155,788 3,902,598 3,875,442 3,759,130 3,748,683 3,801,872 3,902,397 3,940,552 4,155,788 3,748,683 Share capital 8,622 8,622 8,622 8,622 8,622 8,622 8,622 8,622 8,622 8,622 Foreign currency translation reserve -2,331 -1,801 -391 -612 -765 -689 -643 -1,050 -2,331 -765 Reserve for bonds at fair value (OCI) -2,006 -1,270 -575 34 62 157 177 354 -2,006 62 Proposed dividends - - - 1,724 - - - 1,724 - - Retained earnings 152,104 165,843 164,120 161,439 159,723 156,523 153,735 150,521 152,104 159,723 Shareholders' equity 156,389 171,394 171,776 171,207 167,642 164,613 161,890 160,171 156,389 167,642 Additional tier 1 capital holders - - 5,736 5,497 8,606 8,548 8,615 8,508 - 8,606 Total equity 156,389 171,394 177,512 176,704 176,248 173,161 170,505 168,679 156,389 176,248 Total liabilities and equity 4,312,177 4,073,992 4,052,954 3,935,834 3,924,931 3,975,032 4,072,903 4,109,231 4,312,177 3,924,931 Total risk exposure amount, Group, end of period 845,063 861,658 856,640 860,173 817,631 816,185 797,739 784,184 845,063 817,631

1 Since 31 D ecember 2021, A ssets held fo r sale and Liabilities in dispo sal gro ups held fo r sale are presented separately fro m Other assets and Other liabilities respectively. T he co mparative info rmatio n at 30 September 2021 has been restated.

