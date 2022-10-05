Danske Bank A/S : Fitch Fitch Affirms Danske at A Outlook Stable 04 Oct 2022

04 OCT 2022

Fitch Affirms Danske at 'A'; Outlook Stable

Fitch Ratings - Warsaw - 04 Oct 2022: Fitch Ratings has affirmed Danske Bank A/S Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with a Stable Outlook and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. A full list of rating actions is below.

Fitch has withdrawn Danske's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor' as they are no longer relevant to the agency's coverage following the publication of its updated Bank Rating Criteria in November 2021. In line with the updated criteria, Fitch has assigned Danske a Government Support Rating (GSR) of 'no support' (ns).

Key Rating Drivers

High Credit Quality: Danske's ratings reflect its strong universal banking franchise in Denmark and, increasingly across the Nordic region. Danske's strong pan-Nordic focus provides stable revenue generation across a wide range of products, while taking on low levels of risk. Danske's strong financial profile is underpinned by its stable and diversified funding, solid capitalisation and stable asset quality. This offsets its subdued profitability, which has remained under pressure since 2019.

Danske's Short-Term IDR of 'F1' is the lower of two options mapping to a Long-Term IDR of 'A'. This reflects our assessment of the bank's funding and liquidity at 'a+', compared with the minimum level of 'aa-' for a Short-Term IDR of 'F1+'.

Potential AML Fine: At end-April 2022, Danske began final discussions with the US and Danish authorities regarding past anti-money-laundering (AML) control deficiencies in its Estonian branch, which is likely to result in a fine for the bank. Danske's earnings and robust capital surplus, which we expect to be maintained, are sufficient to absorb a potentially large fine.

Leading Danish Bank: The bank's robust business profile is a rating strength. Danske is Denmark's largest credit institution and the second-largest in the Nordic region. It is a growing challenger in Sweden, Norway and Finland and has a small franchise in Northern Ireland. Its revenue has been broadly stable, with a business model focused on traditional commercial banking, and capturing a larger share of its customers' spending by also offering wealth and life insurance products.

Low Risk Profile: We expect Danske's risk profile to remain resilient to the current economic downturn due to its consistently low-risk and tested underwriting standards. Danske's loan book is diversified by industry and geography and is prudently collateralised with conservative loan/value ratios. At end-June 2022, 60% of Danske's credit exposure was to low-risk sectors, dominated by mortgage loans, which is a natural asset-quality stabiliser due to historically low levels of impaired loans and muted credit losses.