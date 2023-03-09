Danske Bank A/S : Fitch RD CC S and T Peer Review

Three-NotchDowngrade Buffers: The 'AAA'/Stable ratings of Realkredit Danmark A/S's (A/Stable/F1) mortgage covered bonds issued from Capital Centres (CC) S and T are based on the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR) of 'A' and eight notches of various uplifts above the IDRs granted to the programmes. This provides buffers of three notches against an IDR downgrade to maintain the ratings. The 'AAA' ratings are also based on the overcollateralisation (OC) supporting the associated level of stresses. For these programmes, Fitch relies on the lowest OC observed over the past 12 months, which provide a buffer over the respective 'AAA' break-even OC.

Low Fitch 'AAA' Break-EvenOC: Fitch Ratings' 'AAA' break-even OC has remained stable at 3% for

S while increasing to 3.5% from 3% for CC T. The increase in Fitch's 'AAA' break-even OC for CC T is driven by a lower administrative margin modelled on the assets, with a lower excess spread in the analysis. This led to an increased ALM loss component from minus 1.3% to minus 0.8%.

Credit Loss Drives Break-EvenOC: The credit loss is the main component of Fitch's 'AAA' break- even OC for both capital centres. It represents 3.3% for CC S, which is the portfolio loss floor under Fitch's criteria, applied to address the idiosyncratic risks of low-risk portfolios, and 4.4% for CC T. The higher credit loss for CC T is due to the larger share of variable rate and commercial loans.

Capital Centres Differ by Interest Rate Type: A key difference between the capital centres is the interest-rate type distribution of the collateral loans. CC S contains predominantly fixed rate assets for the life of the loan, while variable rate assets are refinanced through CC T. As rates increased in 2022, more borrowers opted for variable rates, and CCT increased in size while CC S decreased.