Danske Bank A/S : Fitch RD CC S and T Peer Review

03/09/2023 | 02:32am EST
Covered Bonds

Denmark

Realkredit Danmark's Capital Centres S & T Covered Bond Programmes - Peer Review

Three-NotchDowngrade Buffers: The 'AAA'/Stable ratings of Realkredit Danmark A/S's (A/Stable/F1) mortgage covered bonds issued from Capital Centres (CC) S and T are based on the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR) of 'A' and eight notches of various uplifts above the IDRs granted to the programmes. This provides buffers of three notches against an IDR downgrade to maintain the ratings. The 'AAA' ratings are also based on the overcollateralisation (OC) supporting the associated level of stresses. For these programmes, Fitch relies on the lowest OC observed over the past 12 months, which provide a buffer over the respective 'AAA' break-even OC.

Low Fitch 'AAA' Break-EvenOC: Fitch Ratings' 'AAA' break-even OC has remained stable at 3% for

  1. S while increasing to 3.5% from 3% for CC T. The increase in Fitch's 'AAA' break-even OC for CC T is driven by a lower administrative margin modelled on the assets, with a lower excess spread in the analysis. This led to an increased ALM loss component from minus 1.3% to minus 0.8%.

Credit Loss Drives Break-EvenOC: The credit loss is the main component of Fitch's 'AAA' break- even OC for both capital centres. It represents 3.3% for CC S, which is the portfolio loss floor under Fitch's criteria, applied to address the idiosyncratic risks of low-risk portfolios, and 4.4% for CC T. The higher credit loss for CC T is due to the larger share of variable rate and commercial loans.

Capital Centres Differ by Interest Rate Type: A key difference between the capital centres is the interest-rate type distribution of the collateral loans. CC S contains predominantly fixed rate assets for the life of the loan, while variable rate assets are refinanced through CC T. As rates increased in 2022, more borrowers opted for variable rates, and CCT increased in size while CC S decreased.

Key Rating Drivers

Realkredit Danmark A/S - SDRO

Realkredit Danmark A/S - SDRO

Programme

Capital Centre S (CC S)

Capital Centre T (CC T)

LT IDR

A

A

Resolution uplift (notches)

0

0

PCU (notches)

6

6

Timely payment rating level

AA+

AA+

Recovery uplift (notches)

2

2

CVB rating

AAA

AAA

CVB Outlook

Stable

Stable

Buffer against IDR downgrade

3

3

Break-even OC for rating (%)

3

3.5

OC Fitch relies upon (%)

5.7

6.4

Source: Fitch Ratings

Note: For abbreviations please see the Definitions table at the end of this report

Balance Principle Mitigates Mismatches: The balance principle of Danish mortgage covered bonds ensures a close connection between the cash flows received from the borrowers and the cash flows due to the bondholders, minimising interest rate, FX and refinancing risks. This is achieved by issuing a bond, or a portfolio of bonds, with terms matching the characteristics of the loans.

Strong Liquidity Protection: The six-notch payment continuity uplift (PCU) for both programmes reflects the liquidity protection in place for at least 12 months. The outstanding bonds in CC S have a pass-through amortisation profile and more than 99% of the CC T bonds have 12-month renewable extendible maturities. The remaining CC T bonds are hard-bullet and their redemptions are covered by liquid assets. The six notches also reflect interest payment protection of at least three months in both programmes. The PCU is capped at six notches (instead of eight) as the liquid assets are made up of highly rated bonds and therefore subject to market value risk.

Break-Even OC for Covered Bonds Rating

(%)

Credit loss

ALM loss

'AAA' Break-even OC

5

4

3

2

1

0 -1-2

CC S

CC T

Source: Fitch Ratings

Thomas Kaber

Sebastian Seitz, CFA, CAIA

+49 69 768 076 172

+49 69 768 076 267

thomas.kaber@fitchratings.com

sebastian.seitz@fitchratings.com

Peer Review │ 8 March 2023

fitchratings.com 1

Cover Pool - Peer Analysis

Cover Assets Credit Analysis

CCS

CCT

Covered bonds rating

AAA

AAA

Rating default rate (RDR) for rating (%)

11.3

17.3

Rating recovery rate (RRR) for rating (%)

64.5

69.4

Rating loss rate (RDR*(1-RRR) for rating (%)

4.0

5.3

'B' case loss rate (%)

0.4

0.4

Source: Fitch Ratings

  • Mixed Residential and Commercial Cover Pools: CC S is 66% composed of residential assets and 34% of commercial assets, while the respective exposures for CC T are 55% and 45%. Commercial loans within Realkredit cover pools are SME loans mainly in the retail, real estate and agriculture sectors.
  • For the residential assets, Fitch has derived foreclosure frequency (FF) assumptions based on the analysis of vintage cumulative default data. The expected FF is 1% for the residential assets in CC S and 1.51% for CC T, to which Fitch has applied high rating scenario multiples to derive FF in each rating scenarios. This is due to the low cumulative defaults in the mild economic environment in Denmark. On recovery prospects, we give full credit to the automated valuation model used for regulatory purposes.
  • Fitch differentiates between the social and cooperative housing segments and other commercial segments, given their very good historical performance. The expected annual average default rate for the performing commercial mortgage portfolio was set at 1.0% whereas that for the social and cooperative housing segment was set at 0.5%.
  • The share of residential and commercial assets in the portfolios has remained stable. The main differentiating factors between the two pools are the loan interest rate type, the share of interest-only loans, as well as the share of commercial properties and of social and cooperative housing. This drives the difference in the credit results: the credit loss is lower for CC S, which is made of fixed rate loans and has a higher proportion of residential as well as amortising loans and loans to social and cooperative housing.

Covered Bonds

Denmark

Cover Pool Composition (% of Total Cover Pool)

Commercial mortgages

Residential mortgages

100%

80%

60%

40%

20%

0%

Dec 21

Dec 22

Dec 21

Dec 22

CC S

CC T

Source: Fitch Ratings, Realkredit

Industry Distribution (% Commercial Pool, 4Q22)

Subsidised housing

Cooperative housing

Private rental

Manufacturing and manual industries

Office and business

Agriculture

CC S

CC T

0%

10%

20%

30%

40%

50%

60%

70%

80%

90%

100%

Source: Fitch Ratings, Realkredit

Loan Type

(%)

Fixed rate

Floating rate

Amortising

Interest only

100

80

60

40

20

0

Dec 21

Dec 22

Dec 21

Dec 22

CC S

CC T

Source: Fitch Ratings, Realkredit

Peer Review │ 8 March 2023

fitchratings.com 2

Break-Even Overcollateralisation - Peer Analysis

AAA Break-Even OC Components

Programme

ALM loss (%)

Credit loss (%)

CC S

-0.3

3.3

CC T

-0.8

4.4

Source: Fitch Ratings

Credit Loss

The credit loss component reflects the stressed credit loss derived by Fitch under its analysis of each cover pool in the 'AA+' timely payment rating level, which is the driving scenario for the 'AAA' break- even OC for both programmes. The floating rate characteristics of CC T's assets, along with its higher share of commercial assets and lower share of social and cooperative housing, results in a higher credit loss of 4.4% compared to 3.3% for CC S. The latter is the portfolio loss floor under Fitch's criteria, which is applied to address the idiosyncratic risks of low-risk portfolios.

ALM Loss

The balance principle of Danish mortgage bonds minimises interest rate, FX and liquidity risks. Notably, bonds issued out of CC T can be extended one year at a time, in case an interest rate or refinancing trigger is hit. Bonds in CC S have maturities that match that of the underlying assets. Fitch does not model a sale of assets in its cash flow analysis, but models the pass-through or maturity extension of bonds with these features in the event the bond refinancing post insolvency is not achieved. This results in low asset and liability management (ALM) losses for CC S and CC T, at minus 0.3% and minus 0.8% respectively.

Loans in CC T have variable or interest-reset rates. These loans are funded by the issuance of bonds with shorter maturities than the loan terms, creating a refinancing need when they mature. The Weighted Average (WA) time to maturity of the bonds is therefore low in CC T at two years, compared to the WA time to maturity of the assets of 22 years.

Cash Flow Analysis Driving Scenarios

Driving prepayment

Driving interest-rate

Driving default timing

Programme

scenario

scenario

scenario

CC S

High

Increasing

Quarter 1

CC T

High

Increasing

Quarter 1

Source: Fitch Ratings

Covered Bonds

Denmark

Unstressed Assets & Liabilities Maturity Mismatches (4Q22)

Unstressed WA time to maturity of liabilities (years)

Unstressed WA residual life of assets (years)

  1. S

CC T

0

5

10

15

20

25

30

(Years)

Source: Fitch Ratings, Realkredit

CC S - Assets and Liabilities Amortisation Profile (2Q22)

(DKKbn)

Cover pool outstanding balance

Covered bonds outstanding balance

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

1

6

11

16

21

26

31

36

41

46

51

56

61

66

71

76

81

86

91

96 101 106 111 116 116

Source: Fitch Ratings

CC T - Assets and Liabilities Amortisation Profile (2Q22)

Cover pool outstanding balance

Covered bonds outstanding balance

(DKKbn)

500

400

300

200

100

0

1

6

11

16

21

26

31

36

41

46

51

56

61

66

71

76

81

86

91

96 101 106 111 116 118

Source: Fitch Ratings

Peer Review │ 8 March 2023

fitchratings.com 3

Resolution Uplift, PCU and Recovery Uplift - Peer Analysis

Continuity Uplift Assessment

Programme

Resolution uplift (notches)

PCU (notches)

CC S

0

6

CC T

0

6

Source: Fitch Ratings

Resolution Uplift

  • Realkredit CC S and CC T programmes have been granted zero-notch resolution uplifts. This is because Realkredit is a specialised mortgage lender not operationally integrated into a parent bank and the bail-in tool is not applicable to specialised mortgage banks in Denmark.
  • According to Fitch's interpretation of the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD), specialised mortgage institutions that cannot receive deposits are not subject to the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL). Covered bonds issued by such institutions will be resolved in line with specific winding-down procedures under which they could bear losses. The Danish legislation specifies that the bail-in tool is not applicable to specialised mortgage institutions.
  • The resolution uplift applies to programmes issued from jurisdictions with an advanced bank resolution regime that includes a bail-in tool for senior liabilities and from which fully collateralised covered bonds or secured debt are exempt. In addition, resolution must not result in the direct enforcement of the recourse against the cover pool.

PCU

  • The six-notch PCU for both programmes reflects the liquidity protection in place for at least 12 months. The outstanding bonds in CC S have pass-through amortisation profiles, and more than 99% of the CC T bonds have an extendible maturity (12 month renewable). The remaining CC T bonds are hard-bullet and their redemptions are covered by liquid assets.
  • The specific balance principle applied to these programmes allows for matching between the interest payments received from the mortgage borrowers and the interests due on the bonds. Another protection is the government bonds held for OC purposes (Danish government bonds rated 'AAA') which may be used to face short-term liquidity shortfalls in times of stress. They cover more than three months of interest due on the bonds for both programmes. The CC also includes other liquid assets in the form of Danish covered bonds, but for the purpose of the PCU assessment they are not given credit for the coverage of short-term payment interruption risk on a three-month horizon.

Covered Bonds

Denmark

Recovery Uplift Assessment

Credit loss (%) in CVB rating

OC (%) Fitch relies

Maximum achievable

Programme

CVB rating

stress scenario

upon in its analysis recovery uplift (notches)

CC S

AAA

3.3

5.7

2

CC T

AAA

4.4

6.4

2

Source: Fitch Ratings

Recovery Uplift

  • The recovery uplift granted for both programmes is two notches as we expect the covered bonds to benefit from outstanding recoveries in the event of default. This is because no material risks to these recovery expectations were identified and the timely payment rating level is in the investment-grade range.
  • In addition, both programmes contain standard assets in the form of residential and commercial mortgages, allowing for the maximum recovery uplift under Fitch criteria.

Maximum Uplift Above IDR - Number of Notches

Maximum achievable recovery uplift

PCU

Resolution uplift

10

9

8

7

6

5

4

3

2

1

0

CC S

CC T

Source: Fitch Ratings

Peer Review │ 8 March 2023

fitchratings.com 4

ESG Considerations

ESG Relevance Scores Recap

CCS

CCT

GHG emissions & air quality

2

2

Energy management

1

1

Environmental (E)

Water & wastewater management

1

1

Waste & hazardous materials management;

2

2

ecological impacts

Exposure to environmental impacts

2

2

Human rights, community relations, access

2

2

& affordability

Customer welfare - fair messaging, privacy

3

3

Social (S)

& data security

Labour relations & practices

1

1

Employee wellbeing

1

1

Exposure to social impacts

3

3

Rule of Law, institutional and regulatory

3

3

quality

Governance (G)

Transaction & collateral structure

3

3

Transaction parties & operational risk

3

3

Data transparency & privacy

3

3

Source: Fitch Ratings

Credit-Relevant ESG Scale - Definitions

How relevant are E, S and G issues to the overall credit rating?

5

Highly relevant; a key transaction or programme rating driver that has a significant impact on an

individual basis

4

Relevant to transaction or programme ratings; not a key rating driver but has an impact on the

ratings in combination with other factors

3

Minimally relevant to ratings; either very low impact or actively mitigated in a way that results in

no impact on the transaction or programme ratings

2

Irrelevant to the transaction or programme ratings; relevant to the sector

1

Irrelevant to the transaction or programme ratings; irrelevant to the sector

Source: Fitch Ratings

Covered Bonds

Denmark

ESG Considerations

The highest level of ESG credit relevance is typically a score of 3 - ESG issues are credit neutral or have only a minimal credit impact on the programme, either due to their nature or the way in which they are being managed by the issuer. For CC S and CC T, Fitch assigned a maximum ESG relevance score of 3.

For more information on our ESG Relevance Scores, visit www.fitchratings.com/esg.

Peer Review │ 8 March 2023

fitchratings.com 5

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 07:31:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
