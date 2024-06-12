NON-RATING ACTION COMMENTARY Realkredit Danmark's Covered Bonds Beneft from Increased Buffer Tue 04 Jun, 2024 - 11:13 AM ET Related Content: Realkredit Danmark's Capital Centres S & T Covered Bond Programmes - Peer Review Fitch Ratings-Frankfurt am Main-04 June 2024: The Danish mortgage covered bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S from capital centres (CC) S and T are rated 'AAA' and beneft from a six-notch buffer against an Issuer Default Rating (IDR) downgrade. The buffer increased from four notches following an update of Fitch's covered bonds rating criteria (see Fitch Ratings Raises the PCU of Realkredit Danmark's S and T Covered Bonds to Eight Notches from Six, published 19 April 2024). The 'AAA' ratings of both programmes are based on Realkredit Danmark's Long-Term IDR of 'A+', the 10 notches of uplift granted (eight notches of PCU and two notches of recovery uplift) and the overcollateralisation (OC) protection for covered bondholders. In its analysis Fitch relies on the lowest observed OC level over the past 12 months, which is 6.2% for CC S and 6.5% for CC T. In both cases the relied upon OC is higher than their respective 'AAA' break-even OC of 3% and 4%. One key differentiation between both programmes is the interest-rate characteristics of the cover assets: CC S contains fxed-rate assets for the life of the loans, whereas CC T primarily comprises foating-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages that reset periodically throughout the duration of the loans. Due to higher interest rates, the assets' volume in S decreased, in contrast to CC T's growth, indicating a borrower shift towards variable-rate mortgages to avoid committing to high fxed rates for longer tenors. Both programmes feature a pass-through amortisation structure, driven by the matching principle of assets and liabilities, a requirement for specialised mortgage banks in Denmark. The cover pools have residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans and substitute liquid assets. As of 1Q24, CC S comprises residential (74.4%), commercial (18.7%) and substitute assets (6.9%); the respective fgures for CC T are

65.2%, 28.4% and 6.4%. More detailed information on the two covered bond programmes is available in the report Realkredit Danmark's Capital Centres S & T Covered Bond Programmes - Peer Review at www.ftchratings.com or by clicking in the link above. Contact: Carlos Venegas Senior Analyst +49 69 768076 128 Fitch Ratings - a branch of Fitch Ratings Ireland Limited Neue Mainzer Strasse 46 - 50 60311 Frankfurt am Main Sebastian Seitz, CFA, CAIA Director +49 69 768076 267 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@theftchgroup.com Additional information is available on www.ftchratings.com All Fitch Ratings (Fitch) credit ratings are subject to certain limitations and disclaimers. Please read these limitations and disclaimers by following this link: https://www.ftchratings.com/understandingcreditratings. In addition, the following https://www.ftchratings.com/rating-defnitions-document details Fitch's rating defnitions for each rating scale and rating categories, including defnitions relating to default. Published ratings, criteria, and methodologies are available from this site at all times. Fitch's code of conduct, confdentiality, conficts of interest, affliate frewall, compliance, and other relevant policies and procedures are also available from the Code of Conduct section of this site. Directors and shareholders' relevant interests are available at https://www.ftchratings.com/site/regulatory. Fitch may have provided another permissible or ancillary service to the rated entity or its related third parties. Details of permissible or ancillary service(s) for which the lead analyst is based in an ESMA- or FCA-registered Fitch Ratings company (or branch of such a company) can be found on the entity summary page for this issuer on the Fitch Ratings website. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast

information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verifcation of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third- party verifcation it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existingthird-party verifcations such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verifcation sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verifcation can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to fnancial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of fnancial and other information are inherently forward- looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verifed as facts. As a result, despite any verifcation of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affrmed. The information in this report is provided 'as is' without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifcally mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identifed in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verifed and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the