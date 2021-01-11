Danske Bank A/S : Fitch Upgrades Realkredit Danmarks CC T Covered Bonds to AAA Affirms CC S Covered Bonds at AAA

1/8/2021 Fitch Upgrades Realkredit Danmark's CC T Covered Bonds to 'AAA', Affirms CC S Covered Bonds at 'AAA'

notches, a payment continuity uplift (PCU) of six notches and a recovery uplift of two notches.

The Stable Outlook for both programmes is driven by that on Realkredit's IDR and the three-notch cushion against an IDR downgrade.

For the CC S cover pool, which consists of Danish xed-rate residential and commercial mortgages, Fitch gives credit to 5.9% OC. This is the lowest nominal OC observed in the last 12 months and provides more protection than the 4% 'AAA' breakeven OC for the programme.

For the CC T cover pool, which consists of Danish oating-rate residential and commercial mortgages, Fitch gives credit to 6.5% OC. This is also the lowest nominal OC observed in the last 12 months and provides more protection than the 6% 'AAA' breakeven OC for the programme.

Uplifts

Fitch currently does not assign a resolution uplift to Realkredit's covered bonds, as the issuer is a specialised mortgage lender not operationally integrated into a parent bank and the bail-in tool is not applicable to specialised mortgage banks in Denmark.

The six-notch PCU for both programmes re ects the liquidity protection in place for at least 12 months. Of the outstanding bonds in CC S, 99% have a pass-through amortisation pro le and all of CC T bonds have extendible maturity. The remaining bonds of CC S are hard-bullet, whose redemptions are covered by liquid assets for at least 12 months. The six notches also re ect interest payment protection of at least three months in both programmes.

Both programmes are eligible for a recovery uplift of two notches. The combination of 'AA+' timely payment rating and a one-notch recovery uplift results in the lowest breakeven OC supporting the 'AAA' ratings.

OC Protection

The Fitch-breakeven OC has slightly increased for CC S and reduced for CC T. For CC S the Fitch 'AAA' breakeven OC has increased to 4.0% from 3.5%. For CC T the Fitch 'AAA' breakeven OC has decreased to 6% from 7% over the last 12 months.

The 50bp increase in Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven OC for CC S re ects the higher default rates of the commercial pool. This is the result of loans having longer tenors and a slight