Danske Bank A/S : Gerrit Zalm - English CV

Gerrit Zalm

Born 6 May 1952 Nationality Dutch Gender Male Joined the Board 18 March 2019, independent Most recently re-elected 2020 Term expiration 2021 Committees Nomination Committee (member) Risk Committee (member)

Competencies

Broad professional background originally anchored in economics and later politics

Broad and holistic perspective on the financial services sector and its role in society and strong advocate of tighter regulations and less self-supervision

Significant experience across the audit and risk committees' areas both within and outside banking and a significant senior leadership and board exposure track record

Unique blend of regulator and banking executive experience and considerable experience in dealing with stakeholder and reputation management

Former employment

2010-2017

CEO and chairman, ABN AMRO Group & ABN AMRO Bank

2009-2010

CEO and chairman, ABN AMRO Bank

2008-2009 Chief Financial Officer, DSB Bank NV

2007-2008 Chief Economist, DSB Bank NV

2003-2007 Finance Minister Balkenende II Cabinet and Deputy Prime Minister 

2002-2003 Parliamentary Leader of the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy

1994-2002 Finance Minister, Paars I and II Cabinets

1989-1994 Director, Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis

1989-1994 Professor Economic Policy, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam

1988-1989 Deputy Director, Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis

1985-1988 Director, General Economic Policy, Ministry of Economic Affairs

1983-1985 Deputy Director, General Economic Policy, Ministry of Economic Affairs

1981-1983 Deputy Director, Budgetary Affairs, Ministry of Finance

1975-1981 Various positions in the Ministry of Finance

Formal training

2008

Honorary Doctorate, Economics, Vrije Universiteit, Amsterdam 

1975

Master's Degree, Economics, Vrije Universiteit, Amsterdam

Directorships and other offices

Private-sector directorships

Royal Dutch Shell (member of the board of directors)

Y-Group (member of the advisory board)

MALZ BV (director)

Entities which do not pursue predominantly commercial objectives

Central Bureau of Statistics, Netherlands (chairman of the advisory board)

Foundation Schuldenlab.nl (chairman)

Stichting VU MC Fonds (member of the supervisory council)

Trustees of the National Academy for Finance and Economics (chairman)

Wigo4it, cooperative effort of the social assistance organisations of the four largest cities in the Netherlands (Advisory Council chairman)

NRG Foundation (chairman)