Danske Bank A/S : Gerrit Zalm - English CV

Gerrit Zalm
ELECTED BY THE GENERAL MEETING
|
Born
|
6 May 1952
|
Nationality
|
Dutch
|
Gender
|
Male
|
Joined the Board
|
18 March 2019, independent
|
Most recently re-elected
|
2020
|
Term expiration
|
2021
|
Committees
|
Nomination Committee (member)
|
Risk Committee (member)
Competencies
Broad professional background originally anchored in economics and later politics
Broad and holistic perspective on the financial services sector and its role in society and strong advocate of tighter regulations and less self-supervision
Significant experience across the audit and risk committees' areas both within and outside banking and a significant senior leadership and board exposure track record
Unique blend of regulator and banking executive experience and considerable experience in dealing with stakeholder and reputation management
Former employment
2010-2017
CEO and chairman, ABN AMRO Group & ABN AMRO Bank
2009-2010
CEO and chairman, ABN AMRO Bank
-
2008-2009 Chief Financial Officer, DSB Bank NV
-
2007-2008 Chief Economist, DSB Bank NV
-
2003-2007 Finance Minister Balkenende II Cabinet and Deputy Prime Minister
-
2002-2003 Parliamentary Leader of the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy
-
1994-2002 Finance Minister, Paars I and II Cabinets
-
1989-1994 Director, Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis
-
1989-1994 Professor Economic Policy, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
-
1988-1989 Deputy Director, Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis
-
1985-1988 Director, General Economic Policy, Ministry of Economic Affairs
-
1983-1985 Deputy Director, General Economic Policy, Ministry of Economic Affairs
-
1981-1983 Deputy Director, Budgetary Affairs, Ministry of Finance
-
1975-1981 Various positions in the Ministry of Finance
Formal training
2008
Honorary Doctorate, Economics, Vrije Universiteit, Amsterdam
1975
Master's Degree, Economics, Vrije Universiteit, Amsterdam
Directorships and other offices
Private-sector directorships
Royal Dutch Shell (member of the board of directors)
Y-Group (member of the advisory board)
MALZ BV (director)
Entities which do not pursue predominantly commercial objectives
Central Bureau of Statistics, Netherlands (chairman of the advisory board)
Foundation Schuldenlab.nl (chairman)
Stichting VU MC Fonds (member of the supervisory council)
Trustees of the National Academy for Finance and Economics (chairman)
Wigo4it, cooperative effort of the social assistance organisations of the four largest cities in the Netherlands (Advisory Council chairman)
NRG Foundation (chairman)