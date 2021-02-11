Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Danske Bank A/S    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/11 07:49:33 am
109.6 DKK   -0.18%
01:35aDANSKE BANK A/S : Gerrit Zalm - English CV
PU
01:25aDANSKE BANK A/S : Christian Sagild - English CV
PU
02/09SIMCORP A/S : Kicks Off $24 Million Share Buyback Program
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danske Bank A/S : Gerrit Zalm - English CV

02/11/2021 | 07:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gerrit Zalm

ELECTED BY THE GENERAL MEETING

Born

6 May 1952

Nationality

Dutch

Gender

Male

Joined the Board

18 March 2019, independent

Most recently re-elected

2020

Term expiration

2021

Committees

Nomination Committee (member)

Risk Committee (member)

Competencies

Broad professional background originally anchored in economics and later politics

Broad and holistic perspective on the financial services sector and its role in society and strong advocate of tighter regulations and less self-supervision

Significant experience across the audit and risk committees' areas both within and outside banking and a significant senior leadership and board exposure track record

Unique blend of regulator and banking executive experience and considerable experience in dealing with stakeholder and reputation management

Former employment

2010-2017

CEO and chairman, ABN AMRO Group & ABN AMRO Bank

2009-2010

CEO and chairman, ABN AMRO Bank

  • 2008-2009 Chief Financial Officer, DSB Bank NV

  • 2007-2008 Chief Economist, DSB Bank NV

  • 2003-2007 Finance Minister Balkenende II Cabinet and Deputy Prime Minister

  • 2002-2003 Parliamentary Leader of the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy

  • 1994-2002 Finance Minister, Paars I and II Cabinets

  • 1989-1994 Director, Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis

  • 1989-1994 Professor Economic Policy, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam

  • 1988-1989 Deputy Director, Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis

  • 1985-1988 Director, General Economic Policy, Ministry of Economic Affairs

  • 1983-1985 Deputy Director, General Economic Policy, Ministry of Economic Affairs

  • 1981-1983 Deputy Director, Budgetary Affairs, Ministry of Finance

  • 1975-1981 Various positions in the Ministry of Finance

Formal training

2008

Honorary Doctorate, Economics, Vrije Universiteit, Amsterdam

1975

Master's Degree, Economics, Vrije Universiteit, Amsterdam

Directorships and other offices

Private-sector directorships

Royal Dutch Shell (member of the board of directors)

Y-Group (member of the advisory board)

MALZ BV (director)

Entities which do not pursue predominantly commercial objectives

Central Bureau of Statistics, Netherlands (chairman of the advisory board)

Foundation Schuldenlab.nl (chairman)

Stichting VU MC Fonds (member of the supervisory council)

Trustees of the National Academy for Finance and Economics (chairman)

Wigo4it, cooperative effort of the social assistance organisations of the four largest cities in the Netherlands (Advisory Council chairman)

NRG Foundation (chairman)

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 12:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DANSKE BANK A/S
01:35aDANSKE BANK A/S : Gerrit Zalm - English CV
PU
01:25aDANSKE BANK A/S : Christian Sagild - English CV
PU
02/09SIMCORP A/S : Kicks Off $24 Million Share Buyback Program
MT
02/09DANSKE BANK A/S : Akelius Residential Property Financing B.V. - Post-stabilisati..
AQ
02/09DANSKE BANK A/S : Pound hits highest since April 2018, eyes $1.38
RE
02/08DANSKE BANK A/S : Akelius Residential Property Financing B.V. - Pre-stabilisatio..
AQ
02/08Dollar steady after Friday's U.S. jobs-related losses; bitcoin soars
RE
02/08DANSKE BANK A/S : NCR Comments - Dansk Hypotek 8 Feb 2021
PU
02/08DANSKE BANK A/S : Annual Report 2020 (updated AGM version)
PU
02/08DANSKE BANK A/S : transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilitie..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 42 286 M 6 896 M 6 896 M
Net income 2021 9 614 M 1 568 M 1 568 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 5,36%
Capitalization 93 731 M 15 292 M 15 285 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,22x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 22 376
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 119,68 DKK
Last Close Price 109,80 DKK
Spread / Highest target 63,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chris Vogelzang Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Karsten Dybvad Dalsjö Chairman
Fredrik Lindstrom Group Chief Information Officer
Frans Woelders Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S9.09%15 292
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.9.91%425 879
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION8.81%285 304
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.58%274 159
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.24.12%212 571
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.24%201 059
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ