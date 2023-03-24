Advanced search
    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  11:59:56 2023-03-24 am EDT
136.35 DKK   -2.40%
03:03pDanske Bank A/s : Insider transaction disclosure no. 3
PU
02:30pDanske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
GL
09:22aDanske Bank A/s : Script for Q1 2023 pre-close call
PU
Danske Bank A/S : Insider transaction disclosure no. 3

03/24/2023 | 03:03pm EDT
Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging manage-

rial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Raija-LeenaHankonen-Nybom

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Board of Directors

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Danske Bank A/S

b)

LEI

MAES062Z21O4RZ2U7M96

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

  1. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

b) Nature of the transaction

  1. Price(s) and volume(s)
  2. Aggregated information
    • Aggregated volume
    • Price

e)

Date of the transaction

f)

Place of the transaction

Shares

DK0010274414

Purchase

Price(s)

Volume(s)

DKK 136.24

2,100

- Total number of shares: 2,100

- Total price: DKK 286,104

2023-03-24

Nasdaq Copenhagen

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 19:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
