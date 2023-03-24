|
Danske Bank A/S : Insider transaction disclosure no. 3
Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging manage-
rial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Raija-LeenaHankonen-Nybom
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Member of the Board of Directors
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Danske Bank A/S
|
b)
|
LEI
|
MAES062Z21O4RZ2U7M96
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
-
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
-
Price(s) and volume(s)
-
Aggregated information
-
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Shares
|
|
DK0010274414
|
|
Purchase
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
DKK 136.24
|
2,100
|
- Total number of shares: 2,100
|
|
- Total price: DKK 286,104
|
|
2023-03-24
|
|
Nasdaq Copenhagen
|
Disclaimer
Danske Bank A/S published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 19:02:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about DANSKE BANK A/S
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on DANSKE BANK A/S
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
49 543 M
7 244 M
7 244 M
|Net income 2023
|
15 949 M
2 332 M
2 332 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|7,47x
|Yield 2023
|7,41%
|
|Capitalization
|
116 B
16 751 M
16 964 M
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|2,34x
|Capi. / Sales 2024
|2,31x
|Nbr of Employees
|21 022
|Free-Float
|77,7%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|17
|Last Close Price
|139,70 DKK
|Average target price
|167,06 DKK
|Spread / Average Target
|19,6%