    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:00 2022-10-28 am EDT
121.00 DKK   +5.82%
02:37pDanske Bank A/s : Insider transaction disclosures no. 3
PU
10:20aDanske Bank A/s : Insider transaction disclosures no. 2
PU
10:10aDanske Bank A/s : Speech from conference call Q2 2022
PU
Danske Bank A/S : Insider transaction disclosures no. 3

10/28/2022 | 02:37pm EDT
Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging manage-

rial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Johanna Norberg

2. Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Executive Leadership Team of Danske Bank A/S, Head of

Business Customers & Country Manager, Danske Bank Sweden

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Danske Bank A/S

b)

LEI

MAES062Z21O4RZ2U7M96

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Conditional shares

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

DK0010274414

b)

Nature of the transaction

Conditional shares granted as part of performance-based remuneration for

the financial years 2018 and 2021 transferred to account.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

DKK 0

3,390

DKK 0

2,437

  1. Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

- Total number of conditional shares: 5,827

- Total price: DKK 0

-

Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-10-28

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside marketplace

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 18:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
