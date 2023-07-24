Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging manage-
rial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Jacob Dahl
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Board of Directors
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a)
Name
Danske Bank A/S
b)
LEI
MAES062Z21O4RZ2U7M96
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
Shares
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
DK0010274414
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
DKK 160.95
6,208
d)
Aggregated information
- Total number of shares: 6,208
-
Aggregated volume
- Total price: DKK 999,177.60
-
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-07-24
f)
Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Danske Bank A/S published this content on 24 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2023 14:51:04 UTC.