Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging manage-

rial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Jacob Dahl

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Board of Directors

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

a)

Name

Danske Bank A/S

b)

LEI

MAES062Z21O4RZ2U7M96

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Shares

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

DK0010274414

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

DKK 160.95

6,208

d)

Aggregated information

- Total number of shares: 6,208

-

Aggregated volume

- Total price: DKK 999,177.60

-

Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-07-24

f)

Place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen

