Danske Bank A/S : Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment - Q3 2022

At the end of September 2022, the Danske Bank Group's solvency need amounted to DKK 89.5 billion, or 10.6% of its total risk exposure amount (REA). With total capital of DKK 180.2 billion and a total capital ratio of 21.3%, the Danske Bank Group had DKK 36.9 billion in excess of the sum of its solvency need and the combined buffer requirement.

The Danske Bank Group monitors its risks through the coordinated efforts of credit and risk departments at both Danske Bank A/S and Realkredit Danmark A/S. Realkredit Danmark A/S is a subsidiary of Danske Bank A/S and is included in the report on the Danske Bank Group in accordance with the Danish Executive Order on Calculation of Risk Exposures, Own Funds and Solvency Need. The present report, including the description of the process and method used for determining the solvency need, covers the companies mentioned above and is published on the websites of the individual companies.

This report is a supplement to the Danske Bank Group's annual Risk Management report, which contains further details. This document includes

The objective of this Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment report is to address the disclosure requirements stipulated in the Danish Executive Order of 3 December 2020 on Calculation of Risk Exposures, Own Funds and Solvency Need (Schedule 2) and in the Danish Financial Business Act. The report concerns the Danske Bank Group, Danske Bank A/S, the Realkredit Danmark Group (sub-group) and Realkredit Danmark A/S.

2. Process for determining the solvency need

2.1 Basis for capital management

The primary objectives of the Group's capital management practices are to support the Group's business strategy and to ensure a sufficient level of capital to withstand even severe downturns without breaching regulatory requirements.

Credit institutions assume risks as part of conducting business, and sometimes financial losses occur. The first response to losses is the individual institution's earnings. In a given year, if earnings are not sufficient to cover losses, they are covered by excess capital, that is, the part of the institution's capital that exceeds its solvency need.

The Group's capital management ensures that the Group has sufficient capital to cover the risks associated with its activities. The Group uses advanced approaches for all significant risk types in combination with adjustments based on expert assessments, if necessary.

The Group develops its capital management framework on an ongoing basis, taking international guidelines and best- practice recommendations into consideration. The Group monitors national and international measures that may influence its capital position and capital management framework.

The Group's capital management is based on the Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (ICAAP). As its primary capital management tool, the Group's ICAAP, including the ICAAPs of its subsidiaries, helps provide a clear picture of capital and risks throughout the Group.

The regulatory framework for the Group's capital management is rooted in the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) and the Capital Requirements Directive (CRD), which can be divided into three pillars:

Pillar I contains a set of mathematical formulas for the calculation of risk exposure amounts for credit risk, market risk and operational risk. The minimum capital requirement is 8% of the total REA.

Pillar II contains the framework for the contents of the ICAAP, including the identification of a credit institution's risks, the calculation of its solvency need and stress testing. It also includes the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), which is a dialogue between an institution and the relevant financial supervisory authority on the institution's

ICAAP.

Pillar III deals with market discipline and sets forth disclosure requirements for risk and capital management .

While Pillar I entails the calculation of risks and the capital requirement on the basis of uniform rules for all credit institutions, the ICAAP under Pillar II takes into account the individual characteristics of a given institution and covers all relevant risk types, including risks not addressed under Pillar I.

As part of the ICAAP, management identifies the risks to which the Group is exposed for the purpose of assessing its risk profile. When the risks have been identified, the Group determines the means by which they will be mitigated . These are usually business procedures, contingency plans and other measures. Finally, the Group determines what risk s will be covered by capital. In the ICAAP, the Group determines its solvency need on the basis of internal models and other means, and it conducts stress tests to ensure that it always has sufficient capital to support its chosen business strategy.

2.2 Risk identification

The Group is involved in a number of business activities. These activities can be divided roughly into five segments: banking , market, asset management, insurance, and group-wide activities. The latter category covers management activities that are not specific to any of the first four business activities but broadly support them all. Each of these activities entails vari ous risks, and they fall into the nine main categories of the Group's enterprise risk management framework. These risks can be mapped to the risk types listed in the Danish Executive Order on Calculation of Risk Exposure s, Own Funds and Solvency Need.

