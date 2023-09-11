ECBC Presentation

Danske Bank

Investor Presentation - First half 2023

1

Investor Presentation - First half 2023

We are a focused Nordic bank with strong regional roots

3.3m

2,000+

20,000+

personal and business customers

large corporate and institutional

employees in

customers

10 countries

Assets under Management

Deposits

Loans

DKK >690bn*

>DKK 1,000bn

>DKK 1,750bn

Denmark (AAA)

Market leader

Market share: 24%

Share of Group lending: 43%

GDP growth 2023E: 1.5%

Unemployment 2023E: 2.9%

Leading central bank rate: 3.1%

Northern Ireland (AA)

Market leader

Market share Personal: 19%

Business: 22%

Share of Group lending: 3%

Finland (AA+)

3rd largest

Market share: 10%

Share of Group lending: 8%

GDP growth 2023E: -0.2%

Unemployment 2023E: 7.0%

Leading central bank rate: 3.75%

Norway (AAA)**

Challenger position

Market share: 6%

Share of Group lending: 9%

GDP growth 2023E: 1.1%

Unemployment 2023E: 1.9%

Leading central bank rate: 3.75%

Sweden (AAA)

Challenger position

Market share: 5%

Share of Group lending: 11%

GDP growth 2023E: 0.5%

Unemployment 2023E: 7.5%

Leading central bank rate: 3.75%

Note: Share of Group lending is before loan impairment charges and excludes Large Corporates & Institutions (18%), Asset Finance (3%) and Global Private Banking (4%)

* Asset Management in LC&I. **Market share includes PC Norway, which has been announced to be sold with expected closing in Q4 2024.

2

Macro outlook

Investor Presentation - First half 2023

Nordic Outlook September 2023 - Modest economic cooling in the Nordics

Source: Danske Bank Research http://www.danskebank.com/danskeresearch

4

