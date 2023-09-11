ECBC Presentation
Danske Bank
Investor Presentation - First half 2023
Agenda
01.
Danske Bank - brief overview
2
02.
Macro outlook
4
03.
Highlights - First half 2023
7
04.
ESG, Sustainability
12
05.
Credit Quality & Impairments
18
06.
Capital
25
07.
Funding & Liquidity
29
08.
Cover Pools
34
09.
Credit & ESG Ratings
38
10.
Contact info
41
11.
Appendix
42
1
Investor Presentation - First half 2023
We are a focused Nordic bank with strong regional roots
3.3m
2,000+
20,000+
personal and business customers
large corporate and institutional
employees in
customers
10 countries
Assets under Management
Deposits
Loans
DKK >690bn*
>DKK 1,000bn
>DKK 1,750bn
Denmark (AAA)
Market leader
Market share: 24%
Share of Group lending: 43%
GDP growth 2023E: 1.5%
Unemployment 2023E: 2.9%
Leading central bank rate: 3.1%
Northern Ireland (AA)
Market leader
Market share Personal: 19%
Business: 22%
Share of Group lending: 3%
Finland (AA+)
3rd largest
Market share: 10%
Share of Group lending: 8%
GDP growth 2023E: -0.2%
Unemployment 2023E: 7.0%
Leading central bank rate: 3.75%
Norway (AAA)**
Challenger position
Market share: 6%
Share of Group lending: 9%
GDP growth 2023E: 1.1%
Unemployment 2023E: 1.9%
Leading central bank rate: 3.75%
Sweden (AAA)
Challenger position
Market share: 5%
Share of Group lending: 11%
GDP growth 2023E: 0.5%
Unemployment 2023E: 7.5%
Leading central bank rate: 3.75%
Note: Share of Group lending is before loan impairment charges and excludes Large Corporates & Institutions (18%), Asset Finance (3%) and Global Private Banking (4%)
* Asset Management in LC&I. **Market share includes PC Norway, which has been announced to be sold with expected closing in Q4 2024.
2
Macro outlook
Investor Presentation - First half 2023
Nordic Outlook September 2023 - Modest economic cooling in the Nordics
Source: Danske Bank Research http://www.danskebank.com/danskeresearch
4
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Danske Bank A/S published this content on 11 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2023 07:32:01 UTC.