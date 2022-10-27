Danske Bank A/S : Investor Presentation - Q3 2022

Investor Presentation - First nine months 2022

Update on the Estonia matter: Additional provision of DKK 14bn in Q3; Net Profit revised to a net loss better than DKK 5.5 bn, incl. goodwill impairment of DKK 1.6 bn

Following discussionswith the US and Danish authorities, DanskeBank is now able tomake a reliable estimateofa potential resolution, which amounts toDKK 15.5bn and includesthe provision ofDKK 1.5bn recognized in 2018 . While there is still uncertainty around timingand whether a resolution will be reached, Danske Bank is workingtowardsa resolution before the end of this year.

The Board has decided tocancelthe remainingdividendfrom 2021 and will not proposeto theAGM in 2023 to pay out dividend for 2022.

Out ofthe capital charge in the form ofa Pillar2 add-on ofDKK 10bn relatedto the Estonia matter, DKK 7.5bn related to reputational risks hasbeen releasedon the basisofdialoguewith the Danish FSA.

CET1 ratio stand at 16.9% and our capital targetfor CET1 ofabove 16% in the short-term and total capitaltarget ofabove 20% is maintained

Net profit outlookfor 2022 is revised down from DKK 10 - 12bn to a net loss better than DKK5.5 bn. The outlook includesa goodwill impairment charge in our insurancebusinessofDKK 1.6bn.