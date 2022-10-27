Danske Bank A/S : Investor Presentation - Q3 2022

We are a Nordic universal bank with strong regional roots
3.3 m
2,100+
21,000+
personal and business customers
large corporate and institutional
employees in
customers
10 countries
Assets under Management
Deposits
Loans
DKK 660bn*
>DKK 1,100 bn
>DKK 1,800 bn
Denmark (AAA)
Market leader
Sound funding structure (DKK bn)
Market share: 25%
2,317
Share of Group lending: 44%
168
Senior &
GDP growth 2022E: 3.0%
NPS bonds
Unemployment 2022E: 2.7%
1,819
Leading central bank rate: 0.65%
Bank loans
714
1,187
Deposits
Bank mortgages
395
252
Covered bonds
RD mortgages
710
710
Issued RD bonds
Loans Funding
Note: Share of Group lending is before loan impairment charges and excludes Large Corporates & Institutions (19%) and Asset Finance (3%) * Asset Management in LC&I
Finland (AA+)
3rd largest
Market share: 10%
Share of Group lending: 8%
GDP growth 2022E: 2.0%
Unemployment 2022E: 6.8%
Leading central bank rate: 0.75%
Norway (AAA)
Challenger position
Market share: 6%
Share of Group lending: 11%
GDP growth 2022E: 2.8%
Unemployment 2022E: 1.8%
Leading central bank rate: 2.25%
Sweden (AAA)
Challenger position
Market share: 6%
Share of Group lending: 12%
GDP growth 2022E: 2.4%
Unemployment 2022E: 7.4%
Leading central bank rate: 1.75%
Northern Ireland (AA)
Market leader
Market share Personal: 19%,
Business: 26%
Share of Group lending: 3%
2
Update on the Estonia matter: Additional provision of DKK 14bn in Q3; Net Profit revised to a net loss better than DKK 5.5 bn, incl. goodwill impairment of DKK 1.6 bn
Following discussionswith the US and Danish authorities, DanskeBank is now able tomake a reliable estimateofa potential resolution, which amounts toDKK 15.5bn and includesthe provision ofDKK 1.5bn recognized in 2018 . While there is still uncertainty around timingand whether a resolution will be reached, Danske Bank is workingtowardsa resolution before the end of this year.
The Board has decided tocancelthe remainingdividendfrom 2021 and will not proposeto theAGM in 2023 to pay out dividend for 2022.
Out ofthe capital charge in the form ofa Pillar2 add-on ofDKK 10bn relatedto the Estonia matter, DKK 7.5bn related to reputational risks hasbeen releasedon the basisofdialoguewith the Danish FSA.
CET1 ratio stand at 16.9% and our capital targetfor CET1 ofabove 16% in the short-term and total capitaltarget ofabove 20% is maintained
Net profit outlookfor 2022 is revised down from DKK 10 - 12bn to a net loss better than DKK5.5 bn. The outlook includesa goodwill impairment charge in our insurancebusinessofDKK 1.6bn.
3
Traction towards targets remains positive across our sustainability indicators
Sustainablefinance
Sustainableoperations
Impact initiatives
2023 Targets
Latest status
indicates Q3 update
Responsible
Sustainable
Governance &
Employee
Environmental
Entrepreneur-
Financial
investing
financing
integrity
well-being &
footprint
ship
confidence
diversity
DKK 150bn in
DKK 300bn in
Over 95% of
More than 35%
Reducing our CO2
10,000 start-ups
2m people
funds that have
sustainable
employees trained
women in senior
emissions by
& scale-ups
supported with
sustainability
financing - and
annually in risk
leadership
40% compared to
supported with
financial literacy
objectives 1) and
setting Paris
and compliance
positions and an
2019, towards
growth and impact
tools and
DKK 50bn invested
Agreement aligned
employee
60% by 2030
tools, services
expertise (since
in the green
climate targets for
engagement score
and expertise
2018)
transition by Danica
our lending portfolio
of 77
(since 2016)
Pension
DKK 53.5bn *
DKK 264bn *
96% trained
33% women
- 69%
7,059*
2.1 m*
in sust. funds (art. 9)
+ 2030 emission targets
for 2021 2)
DKK 37.0bn *
75
disclosed for shipping,
by Danica Pension
utilities and oil & gas
engagement score
1) This is a 2030 target to have at least DKK 150bn in investment funds that have sustainability objectives (article 9 funds).
2) Over-performance in 2021 was related to COVID-19 and reductions in travel.
4
