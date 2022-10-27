Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Danske Bank A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:29 2022-10-27 am EDT
112.98 DKK   +10.71%
05:16aDanske Bank books $1.9 billion provision in Estonia case
RE
05:14aDanske Bank A/s : Investor Presentation - Q3 2022
PU
05:14aDanske Bank A/s : Supervisory Diamond 2022Q3
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danske Bank A/S : Investor Presentation - Q3 2022

10/27/2022 | 05:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation

First nine months 2022

Investor Presentation - First nine months 2022

Agenda

01.

Danske Bank - brief overview

2 - 6

02.

Financial highlights - first nine months 2022

7 - 13

03.

Business & Product Units

14 - 17

04.

ESG, Sustainability, Financial Crime Prevention

18 - 26

05.

Credit Quality & Impairments

27 - 32

06.

Capital

33 - 36

07.

Funding & Liquidity

37 - 41

08.

Credit & ESG Ratings

42 - 45

09.

Tax & Material extraordinary items

46 - 48

10.

Contact info

49

1

Investor Presentation - First nine months 2022

We are a Nordic universal bank with strong regional roots

3.3 m

2,100+

21,000+

personal and business customers

large corporate and institutional

employees in

customers

10 countries

Assets under Management

Deposits

Loans

DKK 660bn*

>DKK 1,100 bn

>DKK 1,800 bn

Denmark (AAA)

Market leader

Sound funding structure (DKK bn)

Market share: 25%

2,317

Share of Group lending: 44%

168

Senior &

GDP growth 2022E: 3.0%

NPS bonds

Unemployment 2022E: 2.7%

1,819

Leading central bank rate: 0.65%

Bank loans

714

1,187

Deposits

Bank mortgages

395

252

Covered bonds

RD mortgages

710

710

Issued RD bonds

Loans Funding

Note: Share of Group lending is before loan impairment charges and excludes Large Corporates & Institutions (19%) and Asset Finance (3%) * Asset Management in LC&I

Finland (AA+)

3rd largest

Market share: 10%

Share of Group lending: 8%

GDP growth 2022E: 2.0%

Unemployment 2022E: 6.8%

Leading central bank rate: 0.75%

Norway (AAA)

Challenger position

Market share: 6%

Share of Group lending: 11%

GDP growth 2022E: 2.8%

Unemployment 2022E: 1.8%

Leading central bank rate: 2.25%

Sweden (AAA)

Challenger position

Market share: 6%

Share of Group lending: 12%

GDP growth 2022E: 2.4%

Unemployment 2022E: 7.4%

Leading central bank rate: 1.75%

Northern Ireland (AA)

Market leader

Market share Personal: 19%,

Business: 26%

Share of Group lending: 3%

2

Investor Presentation - First nine months 2022

Update on the Estonia matter: Additional provision of DKK 14bn in Q3; Net Profit revised to a net loss better than DKK 5.5 bn, incl. goodwill impairment of DKK 1.6 bn

Following discussionswith the US and Danish authorities, DanskeBank is now able tomake a reliable estimateofa potential resolution, which amounts toDKK 15.5bn and includesthe provision ofDKK 1.5bn recognized in 2018 . While there is still uncertainty around timingand whether a resolution will be reached, Danske Bank is workingtowardsa resolution before the end of this year.

The Board has decided tocancelthe remainingdividendfrom 2021 and will not proposeto theAGM in 2023 to pay out dividend for 2022.

Out ofthe capital charge in the form ofa Pillar2 add-on ofDKK 10bn relatedto the Estonia matter, DKK 7.5bn related to reputational risks hasbeen releasedon the basisofdialoguewith the Danish FSA.

CET1 ratio stand at 16.9% and our capital targetfor CET1 ofabove 16% in the short-term and total capitaltarget ofabove 20% is maintained

Net profit outlookfor 2022 is revised down from DKK 10 - 12bn to a net loss better than DKK5.5 bn. The outlook includesa goodwill impairment charge in our insurancebusinessofDKK 1.6bn.

3

Investor Presentation - First nine months 2022

Traction towards targets remains positive across our sustainability indicators

Sustainablefinance

Sustainableoperations

Impact initiatives

2023 Targets

Latest status

  • indicates Q3 update

Responsible

Sustainable

Governance &

Employee

Environmental

Entrepreneur-

Financial

investing

financing

integrity

well-being &

footprint

ship

confidence

diversity

DKK 150bn in

DKK 300bn in

Over 95% of

More than 35%

Reducing our CO2

10,000 start-ups

2m people

funds that have

sustainable

employees trained

women in senior

emissions by

& scale-ups

supported with

sustainability

financing - and

annually in risk

leadership

40% compared to

supported with

financial literacy

objectives 1) and

setting Paris

and compliance

positions and an

2019, towards

growth and impact

tools and

DKK 50bn invested

Agreement aligned

employee

60% by 2030

tools, services

expertise (since

in the green

climate targets for

engagement score

and expertise

2018)

transition by Danica

our lending portfolio

of 77

(since 2016)

Pension

DKK 53.5bn *

DKK 264bn *

96% trained

33% women

- 69%

7,059*

2.1 m*

in sust. funds (art. 9)

+ 2030 emission targets

for 2021 2)

DKK 37.0bn *

75

disclosed for shipping,

by Danica Pension

utilities and oil & gas

engagement score

1) This is a 2030 target to have at least DKK 150bn in investment funds that have sustainability objectives (article 9 funds).

2) Over-performance in 2021 was related to COVID-19 and reductions in travel.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 09:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DANSKE BANK A/S
05:16aDanske Bank books $1.9 billion provision in Estonia case
RE
05:14aDanske Bank A/s : Investor Presentation - Q3 2022
PU
05:14aDanske Bank A/s : Supervisory Diamond 2022Q3
PU
04:55aDanske Bank books an additional provision of DKK 14bn related to the Estonia matter, wh..
GL
04:54aDanske Bank books an additional provision of DKK 14bn related to the Estonia matter, wh..
AQ
04:30aDanske Bank Picks Caverion to Secure Branches, Offices in Nordic Region
MT
03:01aDanske Bank A/S and Caverion launch partnership in 5 countries - Over 200 branches will..
AQ
02:03aGermany needs billions to solve its energy crisis, but buyers are shunning its bonds
RE
10/25Danish Logistics Giant DSV Launches $398 Million Share Repurchase Program
MT
10/24Danske Bank Gets European Commission Approval for Merger of MobilePay, Vipps
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DANSKE BANK A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 40 055 M 5 423 M 5 423 M
Net income 2022 9 604 M 1 300 M 1 300 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,18x
Yield 2022 5,87%
Capitalization 86 879 M 11 762 M 11 762 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 21 663
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 102,05 DKK
Average target price 127,12 DKK
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Rasch Egeriis Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Martin Blessing Chairman
Frans Woelders Group Chief Operating Officer
Satnam Lehal Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S-9.65%11 762
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.51%364 039
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.76%286 473
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%200 991
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.75%173 452
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.52%142 047