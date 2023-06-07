|
Danske Bank A/S : - Investor Update
Focused Nordic leader with strong profitability
Investor update Copenhagen, June 7, 2023
|
08:00 - 08:30
|
Welcome and registration
|
|
|
08:30 - 09:00
|
CEO presentation
|
|
Carsten Egeriis
|
|
|
09:00 - 09:25
|
Financial performance
|
|
Stephan Engels
|
|
|
09:25 - 09:40
|
Q&A
|
|
|
09:40 - 09:45
|
Short break
|
|
|
09:45 - 10:45
|
Strategic priorities by business units
|
|
Berit Behring (LC&I), Johanna Norberg (BC), Christian Bornfeld (PC)
|
|
|
10:45 - 11:00
|
Digital and technology
|
|
Frans Woelders
|
|
|
11:00 - 11:10
|
Concluding remarks
|
|
Carsten Egeriis
|
|
|
11:10 - 12:00
|
Q&A
Who we are - Our recent journey
Carsten Egeriis, Chief Executive Officer
Who we are
Nordic leader with a unique position
A strong foundation
Top 2 corporate, institutional and business bank in the Nordics1
Leading and scalable retail bank in Denmark and Finland
Positioned in the most attractive customer segments with a strong full-service offering
Customer-first focused bank - digital at the core
Corporate market share2
Retail market share2
Share of group lending3
Sweden
8% 3% 15%
|
Norway
|
|
Finland
|
|
7%
|
6%
|
13%
|
11%
|
9%
|
11%
Denmark
25% 24% 55%
1. Based on aggregated corporate lending in Nordics; 2. As of Q2 2023; 3. Share of group lending is 2018-22 averages before loan impairments - Northern Ireland and other represent delta to 100%
4
Who we are
Nordics - an attractive, stable and innovative region for banking
1 Attractive macro environment
GDP growth (index: 2013=100)1
|
125
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nordics
|
115
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Euro area
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2013
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
21
|
2022
|
Unemployment rate (%)
|
Public debt (%)
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
Euro area
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Euro area
|
|
|
|
|
Nordics
|
6
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nordics
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
16
|
18
|
20
|
2022
|
2014
|
16
|
18
|
20
|
2022
2 Digital leaders
Digital Economy and
Society Index2 (EU)
|
1.
|
Finland
|
5.
|
Ireland
|
2.
|
Denmark
|
6.
|
Malta
-
Netherlands 7. Spain
-
Sweden 8. Luxembourg
3 Sustainability leaders
SDR3 ranking
|
1.
|
Finland
|
5.
|
Austria
|
2.
|
Denmark
|
6.
|
Germany
|
3.
|
Sweden
|
7.
|
France
|
4.
|
Norway
|
8.
|
Switzerland
1. Sum of Nordic GDP; 2. European Commission, 2022; 3. The Sustainable Development Report, 2022
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
