Danske Bank A/S : - Investor Update - CEO

Positioned in the most attractive segments with a strong product offering

>65% of income from customers with medium or advanced needs (~50k customers)

Core relationship with 59% of Nordic Tier 1 Institutions and 40% of Nordic Large Corporates

1. Core relationship defined by Prospera as: Portion of organisations that consider a supplier as "main supplier"; 2. Customers in Advisory Banking, excluding Northern Ireland; 3. Including Business Customers in Northern Ireland; 4. Advanced needs defined by age, income and wealth thresholds; 5. Including Northern Ireland; 6. Prospera rankings in Nordic Foreign Exchange, 2022; 7. Prospera rankings in LC&I Nordic Grand Total, 2022

5