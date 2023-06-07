Advanced search
    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59:49 2023-06-06 am EDT
148.80 DKK   +0.34%
Danske Bank A/S : - Investor Update - CEO

06/07/2023 | 01:44am EDT
Focused Nordic leader with strong profitability

Investor update Copenhagen, June 7, 2023

Who we are - Our recent journey

Carsten Egeriis, Chief Executive Officer

Who we are

Nordic leader with a unique position

A strong foundation

Top 2 corporate, institutional and business bank in the Nordics1

Leading and scalable retail bank in Denmark and Finland

Positioned in the most attractive customer segments with a strong full-service offering

Customer-first focused bank - digital at the core

Corporate market share2

Retail market share2

Share of group lending3

Sweden

8% 3% 15%

Norway

Finland

7%

6%

13%

11%

9%

11%

Denmark

25% 24% 55%

1. Based on aggregated corporate lending in Nordics; 2. As of Q2 2023; 3. Share of group lending is 2018-22 averages before loan impairments - Northern Ireland and other represent delta to 100%

3

Who we are

Nordics - an attractive, stable and innovative region for banking

1 Attractive macro environment

GDP growth (index: 2013=100)1

125

120

Nordics

115

Euro area

110

105

100

2013

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

2022

Unemployment rate (%)

Public debt (%)

14

100

Euro area

12

80

10

60

8

Euro area

Nordics

6

40

Nordics

4

20

2014

16

18

20

2022

2014

16

18

20

2022

2 Digital leaders

Digital Economy and

Society Index2 (EU)

1.

Finland

5.

Ireland

2.

Denmark

6.

Malta

  1. Netherlands 7. Spain
  2. Sweden 8. Luxembourg

3 Sustainability leaders

SDR3 ranking

1.

Finland

5.

Austria

2.

Denmark

6.

Germany

3.

Sweden

7.

France

4.

Norway

8.

Switzerland

1. Sum of Nordic GDP; 2. European Commission, 2022; 3. The Sustainable Development Report, 2022

4

Who we are

Positioned in the most attractive segments with a strong product offering

Most attractive customer segments

Large Corporates & Institutions

  • Core relationship with 59% of Nordic Tier 1 Institutions and 40% of Nordic Large Corporates1
  • 2,000+ customers

Business Customers

  • >65% of income from customers with medium or advanced needs (~50k customers)2
  • 200k+ customers3

Personal Customers

  • >30% of customers with advanced needs4 or Private Banking
  • 3.1m customers5

Strong product offering and partnerships

FX and TxB6

CIB & Capital

Markets7

Asset

Management

Asset

Finance

Mortgages

Pension

Partnerships

(examples)

1. Core relationship defined by Prospera as: Portion of organisations that consider a supplier as "main supplier"; 2. Customers in Advisory Banking, excluding Northern Ireland; 3. Including Business Customers in Northern Ireland; 4. Advanced needs defined by age, income and wealth thresholds; 5. Including Northern Ireland; 6. Prospera rankings in Nordic Foreign Exchange, 2022; 7. Prospera rankings in LC&I Nordic Grand Total, 2022

5

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 05:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
