  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Danske Bank A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59:49 2023-06-06 am EDT
148.80 DKK   +0.34%
Danske Bank A/S : - Investor Update - Personal Customers

06/07/2023 | 01:44am EDT
Focused Nordic leader with strong profitability

Investor update Copenhagen, June 7, 2023

Personal Customers

A focused and personalised bank built on a common platform

Christian Bornfeld, Head of Personal Customers

Strategic priorities - Personal Customers

Pan-Nordic presence with a solid position in the most attractive segments

Top 1-3 market position

Leading full-service Retail and Private Bank with strong subsidiaries and partners

Established position with broad retail segment coverage, notably in urban areas

Top 5-6 market position

Challenger position in attractive market with strong partnerships and relationships to business owners

Challenger in market with large local competitors and different regulatory environment

Lending market share1

Deposit market share1

Norway

6%

3%

Finland

9%

8%

Sweden

3%

2%

Denmark

24% 27%

Share of

income

8%

11%

12%

69%

~20%

from

Private

Banking

1. Based on MFI reporting

3

Strategic priorities - Personal Customers

We have a strong foundation to build upon

Strongholds

Strategic journeys

Improved quality of advice

'Digitally savvy' customer base

Broad offering through product units

Stabilised customer portfolio in Denmark

Evolved and streamlined service model

Grown via partnerships outside Denmark

From 2019

To 2022

Satisfaction on advisory meetings1

8.7

9.1

Digital customers in Nordics

~90%

~90%

Income from subsidiaries in Denmark

~50%

~50%

Net customer inflow in Q4

-5k

+2k

# of FTEs in Personal Customers

5.2k

4.3k

New customers through partners

23%

52%

1. Out of 10

4

Strategic priorities - Personal Customers

We are sharpening our focus across markets, building on our strengths

Strategy

Rationale

Cement position as the bank of choice for

Broad customer base skewed

majority of customer segments in society

towards more advanced needs

and preference for holistic advice

Maintain position serving the needs across a

Broad customer base with

broad set of segments, focusing on customers

untapped potential, supported by

with advanced needs, primarily in urban areas

evolving needs and preferences

Become the premium Retail and Private Bank

High quality customer base in

large and lower concentration

for business owners and customers with

market, with strong corporate

advanced needs based on broad relationships

franchise as acquisition channel

Strategic decision to cease our Retail and

Market and position require

significant investments in order

Private Bank business, continued commitment

to provide satisfactory returns;

to Business Customers and LC&I

investment that will not be

prioritized the coming years.

Focus

Narrow Broad

Sharpened focus

Narrow Broad

Targeted Private Banking focus

Narrow Broad

Narrower retail focus and

refocus on broader relationships

Narrow Broad

Well-progressed on different options,

update provided with Q2 results

5

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 05:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 51 254 M 7 357 M 7 357 M
Net income 2023 18 292 M 2 625 M 2 625 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,97x
Yield 2023 7,67%
Capitalization 128 B 18 331 M 18 331 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,49x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 21 205
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 148,80 DKK
Average target price 176,59 DKK
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Rasch Egeriis Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Martin Blessing Chairman
Frans Woelders Group Chief Operating Officer
Satnam Lehal Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S8.38%18 331
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.89%406 461
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.22%235 491
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.75%227 440
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.29%165 210
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.07%151 777
