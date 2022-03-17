Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Danske Bank A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  03/17 11:59:34 am EDT
114.9 DKK   +0.66%
06:31pDANSKE BANK A/S : - Articles of Association 17 March 2022
PU
06:21pDANSKE BANK A/S : Jan Thorsgaard Nielsen - English CV
PU
06:11pDANSKE BANK A/S : Allan Polack English CV
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danske Bank A/S : Jan Thorsgaard Nielsen - English CV

03/17/2022 | 06:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan Thorsgaard Nielsen

VICE CHAIRMAN

ELECTED BY THE GENERAL MEETING

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER (CIO), A.P. MØLLER HOLDING A/S

Born

6 June 1974

Nationality

Danish

Gender

Male

Joined the Board

7 December 2018, non-independent

Most recently re-elected

2022

Term expiration

2023

Committees

Nomination Committee (chairman)

Audit Committee (member)

Competencies

Several years of experience from the global financial sector and broad experience with board work in different lines of business

Major experience with business development and change management with a strong profile within building talent

Former employment

2018-

A.P. Møller Holding A/S, Chief Investment Officer

2011-2018

Blackstone Group Hong Kong Ltd. - Senior Managing Director, Private Equity and

COO of Blackstone Asia

2005-2011

Blackstone Group UK - Managing Director, Private Equity

2000-2005

Morgan Stanley, the UK and the US - Associate, Investment Banking

Formal training

2000

MSc in Economics and Management, University of Aarhus

Directorships and other offices

Private-sector directorships:

APMH Invest A/S (chairman or ordinary member of the board of directors in this and 22 affiliated undertakings)

LEGO A/S (member of the board of directors)

Thorsgaard Holding ApS (executive officer)

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 22:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DANSKE BANK A/S
06:31pDANSKE BANK A/S : - Articles of Association 17 March 2022
PU
06:21pDANSKE BANK A/S : Jan Thorsgaard Nielsen - English CV
PU
06:11pDANSKE BANK A/S : Allan Polack English CV
PU
03:29pAnnual general meeting of Danske Bank 2022
GL
02:41pDANSKE BANK A/S : The Board of Directors' report on the company's activities
PU
11:30aSitowise Group To Start Share Buyback Program
MT
11:11aDANSKE BANK A/S : Chairmans address 2022
PU
07:31aDANSKE BANK A/S : Code of Conduct policy
PU
06:18aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Slip After Wall Street Rally on Fed
DJ
05:03aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Struggle as Fed Takes Hawkish Stance on Inflation
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DANSKE BANK A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 43 132 M 6 439 M 6 439 M
Net income 2022 12 799 M 1 911 M 1 911 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,74x
Yield 2022 6,81%
Capitalization 98 050 M 14 638 M 14 638 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 21 754
Free-Float -
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 114,90 DKK
Average target price 131,29 DKK
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Rasch Egeriis Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Karsten Dybvad Dalsjö Chairman
Fredrik Lindstrom Group Chief Information Officer
Frans Woelders Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S1.06%14 410
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-12.60%408 669
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-3.80%345 176
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%241 981
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.54%196 162
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.37%175 523