Danske Bank A/S : Jan Thorsgaard Nielsen - English CV

Jan Thorsgaard Nielsen

VICE CHAIRMAN

ELECTED BY THE GENERAL MEETING

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER (CIO), A.P. MØLLER HOLDING A/S

Born 6 June 1974 Nationality Danish Gender Male Joined the Board 7 December 2018, non-independent Most recently re-elected 2022 Term expiration 2023 Committees Nomination Committee (chairman) Audit Committee (member)

Competencies

Several years of experience from the global financial sector and broad experience with board work in different lines of business

Major experience with business development and change management with a strong profile within building talent

Former employment

2018- A.P. Møller Holding A/S, Chief Investment Officer 2011-2018 Blackstone Group Hong Kong Ltd. - Senior Managing Director, Private Equity and COO of Blackstone Asia 2005-2011 Blackstone Group UK - Managing Director, Private Equity 2000-2005 Morgan Stanley, the UK and the US - Associate, Investment Banking

Formal training

2000 MSc in Economics and Management, University of Aarhus

Directorships and other offices

Private-sector directorships:

APMH Invest A/S (chairman or ordinary member of the board of directors in this and 22 affiliated undertakings)

LEGO A/S (member of the board of directors)

Thorsgaard Holding ApS (executive officer)