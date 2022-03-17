Danske Bank A/S : Jan Thorsgaard Nielsen - English CV

Jan Thorsgaard Nielsen
VICE CHAIRMAN
ELECTED BY THE GENERAL MEETING
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER (CIO), A.P. MØLLER HOLDING A/S
|
Born
|
6 June 1974
|
Nationality
|
Danish
|
Gender
|
Male
|
Joined the Board
|
7 December 2018, non-independent
|
Most recently re-elected
|
2022
|
Term expiration
|
2023
|
Committees
|
Nomination Committee (chairman)
|
|
Audit Committee (member)
Competencies
Several years of experience from the global financial sector and broad experience with board work in different lines of business
Major experience with business development and change management with a strong profile within building talent
Former employment
|
2018-
|
A.P. Møller Holding A/S, Chief Investment Officer
|
|
|
2011-2018
|
Blackstone Group Hong Kong Ltd. - Senior Managing Director, Private Equity and
|
COO of Blackstone Asia
|
|
|
|
2005-2011
|
Blackstone Group UK - Managing Director, Private Equity
|
|
|
2000-2005
|
Morgan Stanley, the UK and the US - Associate, Investment Banking
Formal training
|
2000
|
MSc in Economics and Management, University of Aarhus
Directorships and other offices
Private-sector directorships:
APMH Invest A/S (chairman or ordinary member of the board of directors in this and 22 affiliated undertakings)
LEGO A/S (member of the board of directors)
Thorsgaard Holding ApS (executive officer)
