Danske Bank A/S : Kirsten Ebbe Brich - English CV

Kirsten Ebbe Brich
ELECTED BY THE EMPLOYEES
CHAIRMAN OF FINANSFORBUNDET I DANSKE BANK
|
Born
|
15 July 1973
|
Nationality
|
Danish
|
Gender
|
Female
|
Joined the Board
|
18 March 2014
|
Most recently re-elected
|
2018
|
Term expiration
|
2022
|
Committee
|
Conduct & Compliance Committee (member)
Competencies
Extensive experience with collective bargaining agreements and political management
Broad knowledge of sector and labour market relationships
Extensive experience with change management and processes
Experience within and knowledge of digitalisation and IT
Former employment
|
2017
|
-
|
Chairman, Finansforbundet i Danske Bank
|
|
|
2010
|
- 2017 Member of the Board of Danske Kreds, Finansforbundet i Danske Bank
|
|
|
2004
|
- 2010 Organisational Change Manager, Danske Bank A/S
|
|
|
|
2001
|
- 2004
|
IT-specialist, Decentral Teknik, Danske Bank A/S
|
|
|
|
1998
|
- 2001
|
Implementation Consultant, Danske Bank
|
|
|
|
1995
|
- 1998
|
IT Developer, Danske Bank
Formal training
2019 Master Class, Strategic Negotiation
2012 NLP Master
2009 Certified in Prosci ADKAR Model, Change Management
1995 Datamatiker (Academy Profession Graduate in Computer Science) IT Project Management
Directorships and other offices
Finansforbundet i Danske Banks Jubilæumsfond (chairman)
Danske Unions (transnational association of local Danske Bank Group staff unions) (member of the board of directors)
Danske Banks Pensionskasse for Førtidspensionister (member of the board of directors)
Danske Banks Velfærdsfond af 1993 (member of the board of directors)
Finansforbundet (the Financial Services Union in Denmark) (member of the executive committee)