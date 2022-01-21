Log in
Danske Bank A/S : Kirsten Ebbe Brich - English CV

01/21/2022 | 09:53am EST
Kirsten Ebbe Brich

ELECTED BY THE EMPLOYEES

CHAIRMAN OF FINANSFORBUNDET I DANSKE BANK

Born

15 July 1973

Nationality

Danish

Gender

Female

Joined the Board

18 March 2014

Most recently re-elected

2018

Term expiration

2022

Committee

Conduct & Compliance Committee (member)

Competencies

Extensive experience with collective bargaining agreements and political management

Broad knowledge of sector and labour market relationships

Extensive experience with change management and processes

Experience within and knowledge of digitalisation and IT

Former employment

2017

-

Chairman, Finansforbundet i Danske Bank

2010

- 2017 Member of the Board of Danske Kreds, Finansforbundet i Danske Bank

2004

- 2010 Organisational Change Manager, Danske Bank A/S

2001

- 2004

IT-specialist, Decentral Teknik, Danske Bank A/S

1998

- 2001

Implementation Consultant, Danske Bank

1995

- 1998

IT Developer, Danske Bank

Formal training

2019 Master Class, Strategic Negotiation

2012 NLP Master

2009 Certified in Prosci ADKAR Model, Change Management

1995 Datamatiker (Academy Profession Graduate in Computer Science) IT Project Management

Directorships and other offices

Finansforbundet i Danske Banks Jubilæumsfond (chairman)

Danske Unions (transnational association of local Danske Bank Group staff unions) (member of the board of directors)

Danske Banks Pensionskasse for Førtidspensionister (member of the board of directors)

Danske Banks Velfærdsfond af 1993 (member of the board of directors)

Finansforbundet (the Financial Services Union in Denmark) (member of the executive committee)

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 14:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
