Danske Bank A/S : Kirsten Ebbe Brich - English CV

- 2017 Member of the Board of Danske Kreds, Finansforbundet i Danske Bank

Experience within and knowledge of digitalisation and IT

Extensive experience with change management and processes

Broad knowledge of sector and labour market relationships

Extensive experience with collective bargaining agreements and political management

ELECTED BY THE EMPLOYEES

2009 Certified in Prosci ADKAR Model, Change Management

1995 Datamatiker (Academy Profession Graduate in Computer Science) IT Project Management

Directorships and other offices

Finansforbundet i Danske Banks Jubilæumsfond (chairman)

Danske Unions (transnational association of local Danske Bank Group staff unions) (member of the board of directors)

Danske Banks Pensionskasse for Førtidspensionister (member of the board of directors)

Danske Banks Velfærdsfond af 1993 (member of the board of directors)

Finansforbundet (the Financial Services Union in Denmark) (member of the executive committee)