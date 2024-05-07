Lieve Mostrey
ELECTED BY THE GENERAL MEETING
Born
September 1960
Nationality
Belgian
Gender
Female
Joined the Board
22 March 2024, Independent
Term expiration
2025
Committees
Conduct & Compliance Committee (member)
Risk Committee (member)
Competencies
- Extensive executive level experience from large financial institutions including as CEO of systemically important financial market infrastructure (FMI)
- Strong business acumen, solid universal banking and general management experience, deep knowledge of IT and operations as well as knowledge of finance, audit, risk and people management
- Accustomed to operating in an international, regulated business environment
- Board experience from the financial sector (market infrastructure and payments)
Former employment
2017-2024 Chief Executive Officer, Euroclear, Belgium
2010 - 2016 Chief Technology and Services Officer, Euroclear, Belgium
2009 - 2010 Head, Operations and IT, BNP Paribas Fortis, Belgium
2008 - 2009 Chief Operating Officer, BNP Paribas Fortis, Belgium
2008 - 2008 Chief Operating Officer, Fortis Bank, Belgium
2006 - 2008 Manager, Fortis Bank, Belgium
2002 - 2006
1997 - 2002
Head, Operations management, International General manager, Securities
Handling, Generale Bank, Belgium
General Manager, Securities, Belgium and Cross-BorderBack-Office Operations,
Generale Bank, Belgium
1983 - 1997 Head, IT Development Securities and Insurance, Generale Bank, Belgium
Formal training
1988
PG, Economics, Vrije University, Brussels, Belgium
1983
MSc, Civil Engineering, Material Science, Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium
Directorships and other offices
Private-sector directorships
N/A
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Danske Bank A/S published this content on 07 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2024 17:51:03 UTC.