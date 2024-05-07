Lieve Mostrey

ELECTED BY THE GENERAL MEETING

Born

September 1960

Nationality

Belgian

Gender

Female

Joined the Board

22 March 2024, Independent

Term expiration

2025

Committees

Conduct & Compliance Committee (member)

Risk Committee (member)

Competencies

  • Extensive executive level experience from large financial institutions including as CEO of systemically important financial market infrastructure (FMI)
  • Strong business acumen, solid universal banking and general management experience, deep knowledge of IT and operations as well as knowledge of finance, audit, risk and people management
  • Accustomed to operating in an international, regulated business environment
  • Board experience from the financial sector (market infrastructure and payments)

Former employment

2017-2024 Chief Executive Officer, Euroclear, Belgium

2010 - 2016 Chief Technology and Services Officer, Euroclear, Belgium

2009 - 2010 Head, Operations and IT, BNP Paribas Fortis, Belgium

2008 - 2009 Chief Operating Officer, BNP Paribas Fortis, Belgium

2008 - 2008 Chief Operating Officer, Fortis Bank, Belgium

2006 - 2008 Manager, Fortis Bank, Belgium

2002 - 2006

1997 - 2002

Head, Operations management, International General manager, Securities

Handling, Generale Bank, Belgium

General Manager, Securities, Belgium and Cross-BorderBack-Office Operations,

Generale Bank, Belgium

1983 - 1997 Head, IT Development Securities and Insurance, Generale Bank, Belgium

Formal training

1988

PG, Economics, Vrije University, Brussels, Belgium

1983

MSc, Civil Engineering, Material Science, Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium

Directorships and other offices

Private-sector directorships

N/A

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S published this content on 07 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2024 17:51:03 UTC.