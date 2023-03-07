Advanced search
Danske Bank A/S : List of excluded companies and issuers

03/07/2023
Excluded Investments

March 2023

Funds and other investments products managed through the Danske Bank Group can be restricted by a pre-defined list of investment exclusions ensuring adherence to Group Position Statements and/or that that the respective strategies have a lower exposure towards investments with negative impact on sustainability factors. Exclusions may also safeguard principles on good governance.

Depending on the combination of exclusions, investment products that apply exclusions as binding elements in investment strategies are considered to promote environmental and/or social characteristics in the form of:

1 Adherence to UN Global Compact, principles, OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and ILO conventions and other relevant social

safeguards through the exclusion of certain activities and conducts deemed harmful to society.

  1. Promotion of environmental safeguards through the exclusion of certain activities deemed to have significant negative climate impact.
  2. Promotion of certain ethical and social safeguards through the exclusion of certain activities deemed to be non-ethicalor controversial.

The table below outlines investments excluded under exclusions captured by each exclusion category. The exact combination of applicable exclusions in a product varies depending on the investment strategy.

For specific information on whether an investment product promote any of the above listed environmental or social characteristics and information on the exclusions applied for such characteristic, please see the so-called SFDR annex to the prospectus, portfolio management agreement or other pre-contractual documentation entered with Danske Bank.

For further information on the exclusion categories, activities, criteria, scope and thresholds employed by Danske Bank, see the Exclusion Instruction at Sustainability related disclosures (danskebank.com).

Because of current market conditions as well as our duty to act in best interest of clients, certain companies/countries listed below may at the time of publication of this list still be present in portfolios, but with the aim of being divested.

March 2023

Company

Exclusion Category

Criteria

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Arrow Exploration Corp.

climate

Tar sands

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Tar sands

Athabasca Oil Corporation

climate

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Tar sands

Baytex Energy (LP) Ltd.

climate

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Tar sands

Baytex Energy Corp.

climate

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Tar sands

BlackPearl Resources, Inc.

climate

Canadian Natural Resources

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Tar sands

Limited

climate

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Tar sands

Cenovus Energy Inc.

climate

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Tar sands

Conoco Funding Co.

climate

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Tar sands

ConocoPhillips

climate

ConocoPhillips Australia

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Tar sands

Funding Co.

climate

ConocoPhillips Canada Funding

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Tar sands

Co. I

climate

ConocoPhillips Canada Funding

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Tar sands

Co. II

climate

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Tar sands

Freehold Royalties Ltd.

climate

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Tar sands

Harvest Operations Corp.

climate

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Tar sands

Husky Energy Inc.

climate

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Tar sands

Imperial Oil Limited

climate

Japan Petroleum Exploration

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Tar sands

Co., Ltd.

climate

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Tar sands

MEG Energy Corp.

climate

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Tar sands

PC Financial Partnership

climate

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Tar sands

Pengrowth Energy Corporation

climate

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Tar sands

Petroteq Energy, Inc.

climate

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Tar sands

Strata Power Corp.

climate

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Tar sands

Strathcona Resources Ltd.

climate

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Tar sands

Suncor Energy Inc.

climate

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Tar sands

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.

climate

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Tar sands

Teck Resources Limited

climate

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc.

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Aboitiz Power Corp.

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

AC Energy Corp.

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd.

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Adani Enterprises Limited

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Adani Power Limited

climate

Thermal coal

March 2023

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Adani Transmission Ltd.

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

AES Andes SA

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

AES Andres BV

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

AES Argentina Generacion SA

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

AES El Salvador Trust II

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

African Rainbow Minerals Ltd.

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

AGL Energy Limited

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Agritrade Resources Limited

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Aksa Enerji Uretim AS

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Alabama Power Company

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Alarko Holding AS

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Albioma SA

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

ALLETE, Inc.

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Alliance Holdings GP LP

climate

Thermal coal

Alliance Resource Operating

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Partners LP

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Alliance Resource Partners LP

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Alliant Energy Corporation

climate

Thermal coal

Alpha Metallurgical Resources,

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Inc.

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Altius Minerals Corporation

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Ameren Corporation

climate

Thermal coal

American Electric Power

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Company, Inc.

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

An Hui Wenergy Co., Ltd.

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Anglo Pacific Group Plc

climate

Thermal coal

Anhui Hengyuan Coal Industry

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

& Electricity Power Co., Ltd.

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Appalachian Power Co.

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Arch Resources, Inc.

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Arizona Public Service Co.

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Atlantic Power Corporation

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Avista Corporation

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Banpu Power Public Co. Ltd.

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Banpu Public Co. Ltd.

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Bathurst Resources Limited

climate

Thermal coal

Beijing Energy Investment

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Holdings Ltd.

climate

Thermal coal

March 2023

Beijing Haohua Energy

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Resource Co., Ltd.

climate

Thermal coal

Beijing Jingneng Power Co.,

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Ltd.

climate

Thermal coal

Berkshire Hathaway Energy

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Co.

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Bisichi Plc

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Black Hills Corporation

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Brickworks Ltd.

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Bulgarian Energy Holding EAD

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Bumi Investment Pte Ltd.

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Capital Power Corporation

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

CESC Ltd.

climate

Thermal coal

CGN New Energy Holdings Co.,

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Ltd.

climate

Thermal coal

China Coal Energy Company

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Limited

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

China Coal Xinji Energy Co., Ltd.

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

China Huadian Corp., Ltd.

climate

Thermal coal

China Huadian Overseas

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Development 2018 Ltd.

climate

Thermal coal

China Huadian Overseas

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Development Management Co.,

climate

Ltd.

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd.

climate

Thermal coal

China Longyuan Power Group

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Corp. Ltd.

climate

Thermal coal

China Power International

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Development Limited

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

China Qinfa Group Ltd.

climate

Thermal coal

China Resources Power

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Holdings Co. Ltd.

climate

Thermal coal

China Shenhua Energy

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Company Limited

climate

Thermal coal

China Shenhua Overseas

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Capital Co., Ltd.

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc.

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Cloud Peak Energy Inc.

climate

Thermal coal

Cloud Peak Energy Resources

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

LLC

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

CLP Holdings Ltd.

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

CMS Energy Corporation

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Coal Energy SA

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Coal India Ltd.

climate

Thermal coal

March 2023

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Colbun SA

climate

Thermal coal

Comision Federal de

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Electricidad SA de CV

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

CONSOL Energy Inc.

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Consumers Energy Company

climate

Thermal coal

Coronado Global Resources,

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Inc.

climate

Thermal coal

Datang International Power

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Generation Co., Ltd.

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

DMCI Holdings, Inc.

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Dominion Energy, Inc.

climate

Thermal coal

Dominion Resources Capital

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Trust I

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Drax Finco Plc

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Drax Group Plc

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

DTE Electric Co.

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

DTE Energy Company

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Duke Energy Carolinas LLC

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Duke Energy Corporation

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Duke Energy Florida LLC

climate

Thermal coal

Duke Energy Florida Project

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Finance LLC

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Duke Energy Ohio, Inc.

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Dynegy Finance I, Inc.

climate

Thermal coal

Electric Power Development

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Co., Ltd.

climate

Thermal coal

Electricity Generating Public

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Co., Ltd.

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Emera Incorporated

climate

Thermal coal

Empresa Electrica Angamos

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

SA

climate

Thermal coal

Empresa Electrica Guacolda

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

SA

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

ENEA SA

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Energa Finance AB

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Energa SA

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Eneva SA

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Engie Energia Chile SA

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Engro Corporation Limited

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Entergy Arkansas LLC

climate

Thermal coal

Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the

Entergy Utility Property, Inc.

climate

Thermal coal

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 07:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
