Danske Bank A/S : List of excluded companies and issuers
03/07/2023 | 02:43am EST
Excluded Investments
March 2023
Funds and other investments products managed through the Danske Bank Group can be restricted by a pre-defined list of investment exclusions ensuring adherence to Group Position Statements and/or that that the respective strategies have a lower exposure towards investments with negative impact on sustainability factors. Exclusions may also safeguard principles on good governance.
Depending on the combination of exclusions, investment products that apply exclusions as binding elements in investment strategies are considered to promote environmental and/or social characteristics in the form of:
1 Adherence to UN Global Compact, principles, OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and ILO conventions and other relevant social
safeguards through the exclusion of certain activities and conducts deemed harmful to society.
Promotion of environmental safeguards through the exclusion ofcertain activities deemed to have significant negative climate impact.
Promotion of certain ethical and social safeguards through the exclusion ofcertain activities deemed to benon-ethicalor controversial.
The table below outlines investments excluded under exclusions captured by each exclusion category. The exact combination of applicable exclusions in a product varies depending on the investment strategy.
For specific information on whether an investment product promote any of the above listed environmental or social characteristics and information on the exclusions applied for such characteristic, please see the so-called SFDR annex to the prospectus, portfolio management agreement or other pre-contractual documentation entered with Danske Bank.
Because of current market conditions as well as our duty to act in best interest of clients, certain companies/countries listed below may at the time of publication of this list still be present in portfolios, but with the aim of being divested.
March 2023
Company
Exclusion Category
Criteria
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Arrow Exploration Corp.
climate
Tar sands
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Tar sands
Athabasca Oil Corporation
climate
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Tar sands
Baytex Energy (LP) Ltd.
climate
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Tar sands
Baytex Energy Corp.
climate
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Tar sands
BlackPearl Resources, Inc.
climate
Canadian Natural Resources
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Tar sands
Limited
climate
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Tar sands
Cenovus Energy Inc.
climate
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Tar sands
Conoco Funding Co.
climate
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Tar sands
ConocoPhillips
climate
ConocoPhillips Australia
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Tar sands
Funding Co.
climate
ConocoPhillips Canada Funding
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Tar sands
Co. I
climate
ConocoPhillips Canada Funding
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Tar sands
Co. II
climate
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Tar sands
Freehold Royalties Ltd.
climate
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Tar sands
Harvest Operations Corp.
climate
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Tar sands
Husky Energy Inc.
climate
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Tar sands
Imperial Oil Limited
climate
Japan Petroleum Exploration
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Tar sands
Co., Ltd.
climate
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Tar sands
MEG Energy Corp.
climate
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Tar sands
PC Financial Partnership
climate
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Tar sands
Pengrowth Energy Corporation
climate
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Tar sands
Petroteq Energy, Inc.
climate
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Tar sands
Strata Power Corp.
climate
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Tar sands
Strathcona Resources Ltd.
climate
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Tar sands
Suncor Energy Inc.
climate
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Tar sands
Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.
climate
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Tar sands
Teck Resources Limited
climate
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc.
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Aboitiz Power Corp.
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
AC Energy Corp.
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd.
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Adani Enterprises Limited
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Adani Power Limited
climate
Thermal coal
March 2023
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Adani Transmission Ltd.
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
AES Andes SA
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
AES Andres BV
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
AES Argentina Generacion SA
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
AES El Salvador Trust II
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
African Rainbow Minerals Ltd.
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
AGL Energy Limited
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Agritrade Resources Limited
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Aksa Enerji Uretim AS
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Alabama Power Company
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Alarko Holding AS
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Albioma SA
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
ALLETE, Inc.
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Alliance Holdings GP LP
climate
Thermal coal
Alliance Resource Operating
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Partners LP
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Alliance Resource Partners LP
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Alliant Energy Corporation
climate
Thermal coal
Alpha Metallurgical Resources,
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Inc.
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Altius Minerals Corporation
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Ameren Corporation
climate
Thermal coal
American Electric Power
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Company, Inc.
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
An Hui Wenergy Co., Ltd.
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Anglo Pacific Group Plc
climate
Thermal coal
Anhui Hengyuan Coal Industry
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
& Electricity Power Co., Ltd.
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Appalachian Power Co.
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Arch Resources, Inc.
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Arizona Public Service Co.
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Atlantic Power Corporation
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Avista Corporation
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Banpu Power Public Co. Ltd.
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Banpu Public Co. Ltd.
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Bathurst Resources Limited
climate
Thermal coal
Beijing Energy Investment
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Holdings Ltd.
climate
Thermal coal
March 2023
Beijing Haohua Energy
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Resource Co., Ltd.
climate
Thermal coal
Beijing Jingneng Power Co.,
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Ltd.
climate
Thermal coal
Berkshire Hathaway Energy
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Co.
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Bisichi Plc
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Black Hills Corporation
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Brickworks Ltd.
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Bulgarian Energy Holding EAD
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Bumi Investment Pte Ltd.
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Capital Power Corporation
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
CenterPoint Energy, Inc.
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
CESC Ltd.
climate
Thermal coal
CGN New Energy Holdings Co.,
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Ltd.
climate
Thermal coal
China Coal Energy Company
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Limited
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
China Coal Xinji Energy Co., Ltd.
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
China Huadian Corp., Ltd.
climate
Thermal coal
China Huadian Overseas
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Development 2018 Ltd.
climate
Thermal coal
China Huadian Overseas
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Development Management Co.,
climate
Ltd.
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd.
climate
Thermal coal
China Longyuan Power Group
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Corp. Ltd.
climate
Thermal coal
China Power International
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Development Limited
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
China Qinfa Group Ltd.
climate
Thermal coal
China Resources Power
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Holdings Co. Ltd.
climate
Thermal coal
China Shenhua Energy
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Company Limited
climate
Thermal coal
China Shenhua Overseas
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Capital Co., Ltd.
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc.
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Cloud Peak Energy Inc.
climate
Thermal coal
Cloud Peak Energy Resources
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
LLC
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
CLP Holdings Ltd.
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
CMS Energy Corporation
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Coal Energy SA
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Coal India Ltd.
climate
Thermal coal
March 2023
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Colbun SA
climate
Thermal coal
Comision Federal de
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Electricidad SA de CV
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
CONSOL Energy Inc.
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Consumers Energy Company
climate
Thermal coal
Coronado Global Resources,
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Inc.
climate
Thermal coal
Datang International Power
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Generation Co., Ltd.
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
DMCI Holdings, Inc.
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Dominion Energy, Inc.
climate
Thermal coal
Dominion Resources Capital
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Trust I
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Drax Finco Plc
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Drax Group Plc
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
DTE Electric Co.
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
DTE Energy Company
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Duke Energy Carolinas LLC
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Duke Energy Corporation
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Duke Energy Florida LLC
climate
Thermal coal
Duke Energy Florida Project
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Finance LLC
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Duke Energy Ohio, Inc.
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Dynegy Finance I, Inc.
climate
Thermal coal
Electric Power Development
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Co., Ltd.
climate
Thermal coal
Electricity Generating Public
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Co., Ltd.
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Emera Incorporated
climate
Thermal coal
Empresa Electrica Angamos
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
SA
climate
Thermal coal
Empresa Electrica Guacolda
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
SA
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
ENEA SA
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Energa Finance AB
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Energa SA
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Eneva SA
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
ENGIE Brasil Energia SA
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Engie Energia Chile SA
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Engro Corporation Limited
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the
Entergy Arkansas LLC
climate
Thermal coal
Activities resulting in significant negative impact on the