Danske Bank A/S : List of excluded companies and issuers

Excluded Investments

March 2023

Funds and other investments products managed through the Danske Bank Group can be restricted by a pre-defined list of investment exclusions ensuring adherence to Group Position Statements and/or that that the respective strategies have a lower exposure towards investments with negative impact on sustainability factors. Exclusions may also safeguard principles on good governance.

Depending on the combination of exclusions, investment products that apply exclusions as binding elements in investment strategies are considered to promote environmental and/or social characteristics in the form of:

1 Adherence to UN Global Compact, principles, OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and ILO conventions and other relevant social

safeguards through the exclusion of certain activities and conducts deemed harmful to society.

Promotion of environmental safeguards through the exclusion of certain activities deemed to have significant negative climate impact . Promotion of certain ethical and social safeguards through the exclusion of certain activities deemed to be non-ethical or controversial .

The table below outlines investments excluded under exclusions captured by each exclusion category. The exact combination of applicable exclusions in a product varies depending on the investment strategy.

For specific information on whether an investment product promote any of the above listed environmental or social characteristics and information on the exclusions applied for such characteristic, please see the so-called SFDR annex to the prospectus, portfolio management agreement or other pre-contractual documentation entered with Danske Bank.

For further information on the exclusion categories, activities, criteria, scope and thresholds employed by Danske Bank, see the Exclusion Instruction at Sustainability related disclosures (danskebank.com).

Because of current market conditions as well as our duty to act in best interest of clients, certain companies/countries listed below may at the time of publication of this list still be present in portfolios, but with the aim of being divested.