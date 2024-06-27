Excluded Investments

June 2024

Our approach to responsible investment is based on the principle of Double Materiality meaning that we therefore consider sustainability factors from the perspective of:

Financial Materiality: Protect the value of our investments and generate attractive returns. Environmental and Societal materiality : Reduce the negative impacts and maximize the positive impacts that our investments have on society.

For the investment products, we make available, we apply three different categories of exclusions aimed to promote environmental and/or social characteristics through:

1 Adherence to UN Global Compact, principles, OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and ILO conventions and other relevant social

safeguards through the exclusion of certain activities and conducts deemed harmful to society.

Promotion of environmental safeguards through the exclusion of certain activities deemed to have significant negative climate impact . Promotion of certain ethical and social safeguards through the exclusion of certain activities deemed to be non-ethical or controversial .

For further information on the exclusion categories, activities, criteria, scope and thresholds employed by Danske Bank, see the Exclusion Instructionunder Sustainability related disclosures (danskebank.com).

Investment products applying exclusions are prevented from investing in companies or issuers that fail to meet the criteria. This Exclusion list is updated bi-annually or as needed. Due to market conditions and client interests, some listed companies/countries may still be present in portfolios but are targeted for divestment.

Exclusions covers direct investments in instruments (e.g. equity, bonds) issued by issuers that are excluded per the exclusions outlined in this Exclusion List. This also includes labelled sustainability bonds issued by excluded issuers. Affiliation to an excluded issuer does in principle not trigger an exclusion of other issuers. Sovereign based exclusions can also capture other related issuers such as state-owned enterprises. Exclusions does not apply to investments in derivatives such as index derivatives or other broad-based derivatives.

Exemptions from exclusions may be granted to certain issuers if justified by fiduciary duties and approved per internal governance. Relevant issuers are noted at the end of the document, along with information on companies identified as transition cases per the thermal coal and fossil fuel exclusions.

To learn whether an investment product applies one or more of the exclusions outlined in the Exclusion Instruction and is restricted from investing in any of the excluded investments on the Exclusion List, refer to the SFDR annex in the prospectus, portfolio management agreement, or other pre-contractual documentation provided by Danske Bank. Subject to the binding elements of a given investment product, indirect investments in issuers through underlying funds are not in scope of Exclusions.