Danske Bank A/S : Major Execution Venues and Brokers - Danske Bank AS

Major execution venues and brokers for Danske Bank A/S services

Major execution venues

Venues Equities and equity- Exchange-traded Bonds Structured notes Foreign exchange derivatives like instruments derivatives Aquis Exchange Europe X Bloomberg Trading Facility Ltd X Bloomberg Trading Facility B.v. X CBOE Europe Equities X Danske Bank A/S X X X X X EUREX Deutschland X FXall Ltd (Ireland) X Marketaxess Europe Ltd X Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S X X X Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd X Nasdaq Stockholm AB X X Nordic Growth Market X X Oslo Børs ASA X Spotlight Stock Market X Tradeweb Europe Ltd X X X Turquoise Europe X

All venues listed make up a significant part of the trading volume in the given specific asset class.

Client orders are not routed through external execution venues for the asset classes of interest rate derivatives, OTC commodity derivatives and securities financing transactions. This is described in more detail in the Order Execution Policy which is available on the Best Execution website https://danskebank.com/bestexecution