Danske Bank A/S : Major Execution Venues and Brokers - Danske Bank AS
11/24/2022 | 06:24am EST
MAJOR EXECUTION VENUES AND BROKERS - NOVEMBER 2022
Danske Bank A/S · CVR -nr. 61 12 62 28 - Copenhagen
Major execution venues and brokers for Danske Bank A/S services
Major execution venues
Venues
Equities and equity-
Exchange-traded
Bonds
Structured notes
Foreign exchange
derivatives
like instruments
derivatives
Aquis Exchange Europe
X
Bloomberg Trading Facility Ltd
X
Bloomberg Trading Facility B.v.
X
CBOE Europe Equities
X
Danske Bank A/S
X
X
X
X
X
EUREX Deutschland
X
FXall Ltd (Ireland)
X
Marketaxess Europe Ltd
X
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
X
X
X
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
X
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
X
X
Nordic Growth Market
X
X
Oslo Børs ASA
X
Spotlight Stock Market
X
Tradeweb Europe Ltd
X
X
X
Turquoise Europe
X
All venues listed make up a significant part of the trading volume in the given specific asset class.
Client orders are not routed through external execution venues for the asset classes of interest rate derivatives, OTC commodity derivatives and securities financing transactions. This is described in more detail in the Order Execution Policy which is available on the Best Execution website https://danskebank.com/bestexecution
Page 1 of 3
Danske Bank, Holmens Kanal 2-12, 1092, Copenhagen. Telephone 33 44 00 00
Danske Bank A/S · CVR -nr. 61 12 62 28 - Copenhagen
MAJOR EXECUTION VENUES AND BROKERS - NOVEMBER 2022
Major brokers
Equities and
Exchange-
Structured
Foreign
Interest rate
Brokers
equity-like
traded
Bonds
exchange
notes
derivatives
instruments
derivatives
derivatives
BNP Paribas -
X
X
R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
BofA Securities Europe SA -
X
X
X
549300FH0WJAPEHTIQ77
BofA Securities, Inc. -
X
X
549300HNu4UKV1E2R3U73
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co -
X
5493006KMX1VFTPYPW14
Citigroup Global Markets Europe
X
X
X
AG - 6TJCK1B7E7UTXP528Y04
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale -
X
0W2PZJM8XOY22M4GG883
Goldman Sachs International -
X
W22LROWP2IHZNBB6K528
HSBC BANK PLC -
X
MP6I5ZYZBEU3UXPYFY54
J.P. Morgan Securities Plc -
X
X
K6Q0W1PS1L1O4IQL9C32
J.P. Morgan SE -
X
X
X
X
549300ZK53CNGEEI6A29
Liquidnet Europe Ltd -
X
2138005N5TO2UJR67I36
MACQUARIE CAPITAL (EUROPE)
X
Ltd - 549300GX4FPMFF91RJ37
Morgan Stanley Europe SE -
X
X
X
54930056FHWP7GIWYY08
Nomura International Plc -
X
DGQCSV2PHVF7I2743539
All brokers listed make up a significant part of the trading volume in the given specific asset class.
Client orders are not routed through brokers for the asset class of OTC commodity derivatives. This is described in more detail in the Order Execution Policy which is available on the Best Execution website https://danskebank.com/bestexecution
Page 2 of 3
Danske Bank, Holmens Kanal 2-12, 1092, Copenhagen. Telephone 33 44 00 00
MAJOR EXECUTION VENUES AND BROKERS - NOVEMBER 2022
Equities and
Exchange-
Structured
Foreign
Interest rate
Brokers
equity-like
traded
Bonds
exchange
notes
derivatives
instruments
derivatives
derivatives
Nordea Bank Abp -
X
X
X
X
529900ODI3047E2LIV03
Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc. -
X
X
549300772UJAHRD6LO53
SEB AB -
X
X
X
F3JS33DEI6XQ4ZBPTN86
Swedbank AB -
X
X
M312WZV08Y7LYUC71685
UBS Europe SE -
X
X
5299007QVIQ7IO64NX37
Virtu ITG Europe Ltd -
X
X
213800EEC95PRUCEUP63
Danske Bank A/S · CVR -nr. 61 12 62 28 - Copenhagen
All brokers listed make up a significant part of the trading volume in the given specific asset class.
Client orders are not routed through brokers for the asset class of OTC commodity derivatives. This is described in more detail in the Order Execution Policy which is available on the Best Execution website https://danskebank.com/bestexecution
Page 3 of 3
Danske Bank, Holmens Kanal 2-12, 1092, Copenhagen. Telephone 33 44 00 00
Danske Bank A/S published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 11:23:10 UTC.