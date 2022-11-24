Advanced search
    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:52 2022-11-24 am EST
126.18 DKK   +0.02%
06:24aDanske Bank A/s : Major Execution Venues and Brokers - Danske Bank AS
PU
11/23Norsk Hydro Places $301 Million of Sustainability-Linked Bonds
MT
11/21Balder Launches Tender Offer To Repurchase Euro-denominated Notes Due 2023
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danske Bank A/S : Major Execution Venues and Brokers - Danske Bank AS

11/24/2022 | 06:24am EST
MAJOR EXECUTION VENUES AND BROKERS - NOVEMBER 2022

Danske Bank A/S · CVR -nr. 61 12 62 28 - Copenhagen

Major execution venues and brokers for Danske Bank A/S services

Major execution venues

Venues

Equities and equity-

Exchange-traded

Bonds

Structured notes

Foreign exchange

derivatives

like instruments

derivatives

Aquis Exchange Europe

X

Bloomberg Trading Facility Ltd

X

Bloomberg Trading Facility B.v.

X

CBOE Europe Equities

X

Danske Bank A/S

X

X

X

X

X

EUREX Deutschland

X

FXall Ltd (Ireland)

X

Marketaxess Europe Ltd

X

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

X

X

X

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

X

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

X

X

Nordic Growth Market

X

X

Oslo Børs ASA

X

Spotlight Stock Market

X

Tradeweb Europe Ltd

X

X

X

Turquoise Europe

X

All venues listed make up a significant part of the trading volume in the given specific asset class.

Client orders are not routed through external execution venues for the asset classes of interest rate derivatives, OTC commodity derivatives and securities financing transactions. This is described in more detail in the Order Execution Policy which is available on the Best Execution website https://danskebank.com/bestexecution

Page 1 of 3

Danske Bank, Holmens Kanal 2-12, 1092, Copenhagen. Telephone 33 44 00 00

Danske Bank A/S · CVR -nr. 61 12 62 28 - Copenhagen

MAJOR EXECUTION VENUES AND BROKERS - NOVEMBER 2022

Major brokers

Equities and

Exchange-

Structured

Foreign

Interest rate

Brokers

equity-like

traded

Bonds

exchange

notes

derivatives

instruments

derivatives

derivatives

BNP Paribas -

X

X

R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83

BofA Securities Europe SA -

X

X

X

549300FH0WJAPEHTIQ77

BofA Securities, Inc. -

X

X

549300HNu4UKV1E2R3U73

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co -

X

5493006KMX1VFTPYPW14

Citigroup Global Markets Europe

X

X

X

AG - 6TJCK1B7E7UTXP528Y04

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale -

X

0W2PZJM8XOY22M4GG883

Goldman Sachs International -

X

W22LROWP2IHZNBB6K528

HSBC BANK PLC -

X

MP6I5ZYZBEU3UXPYFY54

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc -

X

X

K6Q0W1PS1L1O4IQL9C32

J.P. Morgan SE -

X

X

X

X

549300ZK53CNGEEI6A29

Liquidnet Europe Ltd -

X

2138005N5TO2UJR67I36

MACQUARIE CAPITAL (EUROPE)

X

Ltd - 549300GX4FPMFF91RJ37

Morgan Stanley Europe SE -

X

X

X

54930056FHWP7GIWYY08

Nomura International Plc -

X

DGQCSV2PHVF7I2743539

All brokers listed make up a significant part of the trading volume in the given specific asset class.

Client orders are not routed through brokers for the asset class of OTC commodity derivatives. This is described in more detail in the Order Execution Policy which is available on the Best Execution website https://danskebank.com/bestexecution

Page 2 of 3

Danske Bank, Holmens Kanal 2-12, 1092, Copenhagen. Telephone 33 44 00 00

MAJOR EXECUTION VENUES AND BROKERS - NOVEMBER 2022

Equities and

Exchange-

Structured

Foreign

Interest rate

Brokers

equity-like

traded

Bonds

exchange

notes

derivatives

instruments

derivatives

derivatives

Nordea Bank Abp -

X

X

X

X

529900ODI3047E2LIV03

Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc. -

X

X

549300772UJAHRD6LO53

SEB AB -

X

X

X

F3JS33DEI6XQ4ZBPTN86

Swedbank AB -

X

X

M312WZV08Y7LYUC71685

UBS Europe SE -

X

X

5299007QVIQ7IO64NX37

Virtu ITG Europe Ltd -

X

X

213800EEC95PRUCEUP63

Danske Bank A/S · CVR -nr. 61 12 62 28 - Copenhagen

All brokers listed make up a significant part of the trading volume in the given specific asset class.

Client orders are not routed through brokers for the asset class of OTC commodity derivatives. This is described in more detail in the Order Execution Policy which is available on the Best Execution website https://danskebank.com/bestexecution

Page 3 of 3

Danske Bank, Holmens Kanal 2-12, 1092, Copenhagen. Telephone 33 44 00 00

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 11:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
