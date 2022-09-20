Advanced search
    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:52 2022-09-20 am EDT
104.10 DKK   +1.07%
Danske Bank A/S : NCR - Danske Hypotek AB publ cover pool overview Q2 2022

09/20/2022 | 06:20am EDT
ISSUER COMMENT

20 Sep. 2022

Danske Hypotek AB (publ) cover pool overview Q2 2022

PRIMARY ANALYST

Sean Cotten +46735600337

sean.cotten@nordiccreditrating.com

SECONDARY ANALYST

Gustav Nilsson +46735420446

gustav.nilsson@nordiccreditrating.com

This commentary does not constitute a rating action.

Nordic Credit Rating's (NCR's) 'A' issuer rating and 'AAA' covered bond ratings on Danske Hypotek AB (publ)are unchanged following the publication of its mid-2022 results and receipt of updated cover pool details. The company added multi-family housing and commercial mortgages to the cover pool during the first half, which is reflected throughout this report. The following is a bi-annual summary of the cover pool. Our latest full report explaining the components of the covered bond ratings (see Figure 1) is available here.

Figure 1. Danske Hypotek covered bond rating components

Issuer

Senior

Covered

National

Likelihood

Covered

A

A+

unsecured

+1

bond

+2

+1

of

AAA

bond

rating

framework

rating

hierarchy

resolution

rating

Figure 2. Danske Hypotek cover pool characteristics, Q2 2020-Q2 2022

Q2 2020

Q4 2020

Q2 2021

Q4 2021

Q2 2022

Eligible covered pool assets (SEKm)

107.3

113.8

115.8

121.3

129.1

Outstanding covered bonds (SEKm)

89.5

90.9

104.9

98.1

105.8

Legal overcollateralisation (%)

19.8

25.2

10.4

23.7

22.0

Weighted-average LTV (%)

59.1

58.0

56.0

54.0

53.0

Average loan seasoning (years)

3.9

4.2

4.3

4.7

4.7

Average bond maturity (years)

3.2

2.8

2.6

2.6

2.4

Average loan size (SEKm)

1.04

1.04

1.05

1.04

1.10

Owner-occupied share, residential (%)

96.3

96.4

96.0

97.0

97.0

Priority liens, residential (%)

98.6

98.6

99.0

99.0

99.0

>60 day past due loans (bps)

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Source: Danske Hypotek's European Covered Bond Council Harmonised Transparency Templates (ECBC HTT). LTV-loan to value.

Figure 3. Share of pool by borrower-level LTV, last five

Figure 4. Share of pool by property type, last five quarters

quarters

100%

100%

90%

24.5%

22.4%

22.6%

17.8%

18.9%

90%

80%

80%

19.6%

18.7%

70%

70%

20.7%

19.4%

19.1%

60%

60%

20.8%

20.3%

50%

50%

19.3%

19.6%

18.8%

40%

40%

18.2%

19.0%

18.8%

30%

30%

18.0%

17.0%

20%

20%

10%

21.3%

22.8%

23.3%

10%

18.6%

20.6%

0%

0%

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Single-family houses

Tenant-owned apartments

Summer houses

0-40%

40-50%

50-60%

60-70%

70-75%

Multi-family housing

Other commercial

Source: company.

Source: company. Entire eligible loan amount in respective bucket based on borrowers'

LTV.

1/5

Figure 5. Residential mortgage loan balance by property region (SEKbn), 30 June 2022

Figure 6. Weighted residential mortgage LTV by borrower region (%), 30 June 2022

55.5

5.00.3

50.8

53.4

54.6

0.3

Source: company.

Figure 7. Commercial and multi-family mortgage loan balance by property region (SEKbn), 30 June 2022

0.0

0.7

0.0

Source: company.

61.5

Source: company.

Figure 8. Average commercial and multi-family mortgage loan per property by region (SEKm), 30 June 2022.

30

5

Source: company.

2/5

Figure 9. Share of pool by loan seasoning, last five quarters

Figure 10. Share of pool by loan size (SEK), last five quarters

100%

100%

4.2%

4.3%

4.2%

2.3%

1.5%

90%

95%

30.0%

31.3%

5.3%

5.1%

80%

33.2%

32.6%

33.4%

90%

70%

85%

23.7%

23.9%

23.8%

60%

80%

23.8%

23.6%

24.4%

24.4%

24.8%

23.1%

22.9%

50%

75%

40%

70%

15.9%

13.6%

11.8%

12.5%

13.7%

30%

65%

16.8%

17.2%

17.8%

17.9%

72.0%

71.7%

71.8%

20%

19.9%

60%

67.1%

67.9%

10%

55%

13.7%

13.5%

12.8%

10.2%

11.9%

0%

50%

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Up to 12months

12-24 months

24-36 months

36-60 months

>60 months

Source: company.

Up to 2m

2-5m

5-20m

20m-50m

50m-100m

>100m

Source: company.

Figure 11. Share of pool by payment profile, last five quarters

100%

90%

80%

70%

60.0%

74.0%

73.0%

74.2%

75.0%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

40.0%

26.0%

27.0%

25.8%

25.0%

10%

0%

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Source: ECBC HTT.

Bullet/interest only

Amortising

Figure 13. Share of pool by interest rate, last five quarters

100%

90%

80%

55.2%

51.2%

50.1%

53.4%

54.6%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

44.8%

48.8%

49.9%

46.6%

45.4%

20%

10%

0%

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Fixed rate, >1 year fixing

Floating rate, <1 year fixing

Source: company.

Figure 12. Share of pool by maturity, last five quarters

100.0%

0.2%

0.2%

0.2%

1.9%

1.3%

1.3%

1.3%

3.0%

98.0%

1.5%

96.0%

2.0%

1.1%

94.0%

1.5%

1.2%

1.2%

92.0%

98.0%

97.9%

97.9%

90.0%

93.6%

91.6%

88.0%

86.0%

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

10+ Y

5-10 Y

4-5 Y

3-4 Y

2-3 Y

1-2 Y

0-1 Y

Source: company.

Figure 14. Share of pool by priority claims, last five quarters

100.0%

99.5%

1.4%

1.4%

1.4%

99.0%

1.8%

2.2%

98.5%

98.0%

98.6%

98.6%

98.6%

97.5%

98.2%

97.0%

97.8%

96.5%

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Source: company.

No priority claims

Other priority claims

Figure 15. Region class and property type, 30 June 2022

(SEKbn)

60

50

notional

40

30

Outstanding

20

10

0

Major cities

Large/mid-sizeMid-size/small

Rural

Remote

cities

cities

Tenant-owned apartments

Single-family houses

Summer houses

Multi-family housing

Other commercial

Source: company, NCR region definitions.

Figure 16. Region class, last five quarters

100%

3.1%

3.3%

3.3%

3.8%

3.7%

90%

28.4%

28.9%

28.7%

29.9%

80%

30.5%

70%

60%

26.8%

26.8%

27.1%

26.2%

26.8%

50%

40%

30%

41.1%

20%

40.4%

40.3%

38.8%

38.8%

10%

0%

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Major cities

Large/mid-size cities

Mid-size/small cities

Rural

Remote

Source: company, NCR region definitions.

3/5

CREDIT RISK STRESS TEST

NCR's credit risk stress testing begins with standard assumptions as defined in our criteria. We then make adjustments to default assumptions based on the concentration of the portfolio and to stressed property valuations based on the region class of the specific property.

The resulting one-year and multi-year credit losses in the stress scenarios are compared with the expected loss of the portfolio using Danske Hypotek's own default probabilities, which have normalised in 2022 (see Figure 18), and contributed to higher expected loss levels (Figure 17). In our five stressed scenarios, we assume property value declines of 25-45% (assuming market values of 5- 15pp above the annual compound growth rate). Recent declines in housing prices have yet to affect the overall loan-to-value in Danske Hypotek's portfolio (see Figure 18), but are likely to increase loss given default (LGD) as property valuations are updated.

Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2021 our concentration adjustment is 6% (from 7% previously), reflecting a reduction in the relative geographic concentration of Danske Hypotek's loan assets compared with larger Swedish peers' cover pools.

Figure 17. Expected loss as a share of cover pool loans, based on actual portfolio composition and NCR stress test, last five quarters

10

9

8

7

bps

6

5

4

3

2

1

0

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

25% fall

30% fall

35% fall

40% fall

45% fall

Based on NCR analysis of company data.

Figure 18. Weighted-average probability of default (PD) and LGD of cover pool, last five quarters

75

25.0

50

16.7

bps

%

25

8.3

0

0.0

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Weighted average PD

Weighted average LGD (rhs)

Based on NCR analysis of company data.

Figure 19. One-year credit loss as a share of cover pool loans, based on actual portfolio composition and NCR stress test, last five quarters

90

80

70

60

bps

50

40

30

20

10

-

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Figure 20. Multi-year credit loss as a share of cover pool loans, based on actual portfolio composition and NCR stress test, last five quarters

400

350

300

250

bps

200

150

100

50

-

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

25% fall 30% fall 35% fall 40% fall 45% fall Based on NCR analysis of company data.

25% fall 30% fall 35% fall 40% fall 45% fall Based on NCR analysis of company data.

4/5

DISCLAIMER

Disclaimer © 2022 Nordic Credit Rating AS (NCR, the agency). All rights reserved. All information and data used by NCR in its analytical activities come from sources the agency considers accurate and reliable. All material relating to NCR's analytical activities is provided on an "as is" basis. The agency does not conduct audits or similar warranty validations of any information used in its analytical activities and related material. NCR advises all users of its services to carry out individual assessments for their own specific use or purpose when using any information or material provided by the agency. Analytical material provided by NCR constitutes only an opinion on relative credit risk and does not address other forms of risk such as volatility or market risk and should not be considered to contain facts of any kind for the purpose of assessing an issuer's or an issue's historical, current or future performance. Analytical material provided by NCR may include certain forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of an entity and/or the industry in which it operates. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts, sometimes identified by the words "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "projects", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "foresees", "anticipates", "targets", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in any analytical material provided by NCR, including assumptions, opinions and views either of the agency or cited from third-party sources are solely opinions and forecasts which are subject to risk, uncertainty and other factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from anticipated events. NCR and its personnel and any related third parties provide no assurance that the assumptions underlying any statements in analytical material provided by the agency are free from error, nor are they liable to any party, either directly or indirectly, for any damages, losses or similar, arising from use of NCR's analytical material or the agency's analytical activities. No representation or warranty (express or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed upon, any information, including projections, estimates, targets and opinions, contained in any analytical material provided by NCR, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained in any analytical material provided by the agency. Users of analytical material provided by NCR are solely responsible for making their own assessment of the market and the market position of any relevant entity, conducting their own investigations and analysis, and forming their own view of the future performance of any relevant entity's business and current and future financial situation. NCR is independent of any third party, and any information and/or material resulting from the agency's analytical activities should not be considered as marketing or a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any financial instruments or similar. Relating to NCR's analytical activities, historical development and past performance does not safeguard or guarantee any future results or outcome. All information herein is the sole property of NCR and is protected by copyright and applicable laws. The information herein, and any other information provided by NCR, may not be reproduced, copied, stored, sold, or distributed without NCR's written permission.

NORDIC CREDIT RATING AS

nordiccreditrating.com

5/5

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 10:19:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
