Danske Bank A/S : NCR - Danske Hypotek AB publ cover pool overview Q2 2022
09/20/2022 | 06:20am EDT
ISSUER COMMENT
20 Sep. 2022
Danske Hypotek AB (publ) cover pool overview Q2 2022
This commentary does not constitute a rating action.
Nordic Credit Rating's (NCR's) 'A' issuer rating and 'AAA' covered bond ratings on Danske Hypotek AB (publ)are unchanged following the publication of its mid-2022 results and receipt of updated cover pool details. The company added multi-family housing and commercial mortgages to the cover pool during the first half, which is reflected throughout this report. The following is a bi-annual summary of the cover pool. Our latest full report explaining the components of the covered bond ratings (see Figure 1) is available here.
Figure 1. Danske Hypotek covered bond rating components
Issuer
Senior
Covered
National
Likelihood
Covered
A
A+
unsecured
+1
bond
+2
+1
of
AAA
bond
rating
framework
rating
hierarchy
resolution
rating
Figure 2. Danske Hypotek cover pool characteristics, Q2 2020-Q2 2022
Q2 2020
Q4 2020
Q2 2021
Q4 2021
Q2 2022
Eligible covered pool assets (SEKm)
107.3
113.8
115.8
121.3
129.1
Outstanding covered bonds (SEKm)
89.5
90.9
104.9
98.1
105.8
Legal overcollateralisation (%)
19.8
25.2
10.4
23.7
22.0
Weighted-average LTV (%)
59.1
58.0
56.0
54.0
53.0
Average loan seasoning (years)
3.9
4.2
4.3
4.7
4.7
Average bond maturity (years)
3.2
2.8
2.6
2.6
2.4
Average loan size (SEKm)
1.04
1.04
1.05
1.04
1.10
Owner-occupied share, residential (%)
96.3
96.4
96.0
97.0
97.0
Priority liens, residential (%)
98.6
98.6
99.0
99.0
99.0
>60 day past due loans (bps)
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
Source: Danske Hypotek's European Covered Bond Council Harmonised Transparency Templates (ECBC HTT). LTV-loan to value.
Figure 3. Share of pool by borrower-level LTV, last five
Figure 4. Share of pool by property type, last five quarters
quarters
100%
100%
90%
24.5%
22.4%
22.6%
17.8%
18.9%
90%
80%
80%
19.6%
18.7%
70%
70%
20.7%
19.4%
19.1%
60%
60%
20.8%
20.3%
50%
50%
19.3%
19.6%
18.8%
40%
40%
18.2%
19.0%
18.8%
30%
30%
18.0%
17.0%
20%
20%
10%
21.3%
22.8%
23.3%
10%
18.6%
20.6%
0%
0%
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Single-family houses
Tenant-owned apartments
Summer houses
0-40%
40-50%
50-60%
60-70%
70-75%
Multi-family housing
Other commercial
Source: company.
Source: company. Entire eligible loan amount in respective bucket based on borrowers'
LTV.
1/5
Figure 5. Residential mortgage loan balance by property region (SEKbn), 30 June 2022
Figure 6. Weighted residential mortgage LTV by borrower region (%), 30 June 2022
55.5
5.00.3
50.8
53.4
54.6
0.3
Source: company.
Figure 7. Commercial and multi-family mortgage loan balance by property region (SEKbn), 30 June 2022
0.0
0.7
0.0
Source: company.
61.5
Source: company.
Figure 8. Average commercial and multi-family mortgage loan per property by region (SEKm), 30 June 2022.
30
5
Source: company.
2/5
Figure 9. Share of pool by loan seasoning, last five quarters
Figure 10. Share of pool by loan size (SEK), last five quarters
100%
100%
4.2%
4.3%
4.2%
2.3%
1.5%
90%
95%
30.0%
31.3%
5.3%
5.1%
80%
33.2%
32.6%
33.4%
90%
70%
85%
23.7%
23.9%
23.8%
60%
80%
23.8%
23.6%
24.4%
24.4%
24.8%
23.1%
22.9%
50%
75%
40%
70%
15.9%
13.6%
11.8%
12.5%
13.7%
30%
65%
16.8%
17.2%
17.8%
17.9%
72.0%
71.7%
71.8%
20%
19.9%
60%
67.1%
67.9%
10%
55%
13.7%
13.5%
12.8%
10.2%
11.9%
0%
50%
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Up to 12months
12-24 months
24-36 months
36-60 months
>60 months
Source: company.
Up to 2m
2-5m
5-20m
20m-50m
50m-100m
>100m
Source: company.
Figure 11. Share of pool by payment profile, last five quarters
100%
90%
80%
70%
60.0%
74.0%
73.0%
74.2%
75.0%
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
40.0%
26.0%
27.0%
25.8%
25.0%
10%
0%
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Source: ECBC HTT.
Bullet/interest only
Amortising
Figure 13. Share of pool by interest rate, last five quarters
100%
90%
80%
55.2%
51.2%
50.1%
53.4%
54.6%
70%
60%
50%
40%
30%
44.8%
48.8%
49.9%
46.6%
45.4%
20%
10%
0%
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Fixed rate, >1 year fixing
Floating rate, <1 year fixing
Source: company.
Figure 12. Share of pool by maturity, last five quarters
100.0%
0.2%
0.2%
0.2%
1.9%
1.3%
1.3%
1.3%
3.0%
98.0%
1.5%
96.0%
2.0%
1.1%
94.0%
1.5%
1.2%
1.2%
92.0%
98.0%
97.9%
97.9%
90.0%
93.6%
91.6%
88.0%
86.0%
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
10+ Y
5-10 Y
4-5 Y
3-4 Y
2-3 Y
1-2 Y
0-1 Y
Source: company.
Figure 14. Share of pool by priority claims, last five quarters
100.0%
99.5%
1.4%
1.4%
1.4%
99.0%
1.8%
2.2%
98.5%
98.0%
98.6%
98.6%
98.6%
97.5%
98.2%
97.0%
97.8%
96.5%
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Source: company.
No priority claims
Other priority claims
Figure 15. Region class and property type, 30 June 2022
(SEKbn)
60
50
notional
40
30
Outstanding
20
10
0
Major cities
Large/mid-sizeMid-size/small
Rural
Remote
cities
cities
Tenant-owned apartments
Single-family houses
Summer houses
Multi-family housing
Other commercial
Source: company, NCR region definitions.
Figure 16. Region class, last five quarters
100%
3.1%
3.3%
3.3%
3.8%
3.7%
90%
28.4%
28.9%
28.7%
29.9%
80%
30.5%
70%
60%
26.8%
26.8%
27.1%
26.2%
26.8%
50%
40%
30%
41.1%
20%
40.4%
40.3%
38.8%
38.8%
10%
0%
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Major cities
Large/mid-size cities
Mid-size/small cities
Rural
Remote
Source: company, NCR region definitions.
3/5
CREDIT RISK STRESS TEST
NCR's credit risk stress testing begins with standard assumptions as defined in our criteria. We then make adjustments to default assumptions based on the concentration of the portfolio and to stressed property valuations based on the region class of the specific property.
The resulting one-year and multi-year credit losses in the stress scenarios are compared with the expected loss of the portfolio using Danske Hypotek's own default probabilities, which have normalised in 2022 (see Figure 18), and contributed to higher expected loss levels (Figure 17). In our five stressed scenarios, we assume property value declines of 25-45% (assuming market values of 5- 15pp above the annual compound growth rate). Recent declines in housing prices have yet to affect the overall loan-to-value in Danske Hypotek's portfolio (see Figure 18), but are likely to increase loss given default (LGD) as property valuations are updated.
Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2021 our concentration adjustment is 6% (from 7% previously), reflecting a reduction in the relative geographic concentration of Danske Hypotek's loan assets compared with larger Swedish peers' cover pools.
Figure 17. Expected loss as a share of cover pool loans, based on actual portfolio composition and NCR stress test, last five quarters
10
9
8
7
bps
6
5
4
3
2
1
0
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
25% fall
30% fall
35% fall
40% fall
45% fall
Based on NCR analysis of company data.
Figure 18. Weighted-average probability of default (PD) and LGD of cover pool, last five quarters
75
25.0
50
16.7
bps
%
25
8.3
0
0.0
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Weighted average PD
Weighted average LGD (rhs)
Based on NCR analysis of company data.
Figure 19. One-year credit loss as a share of cover pool loans, based on actual portfolio composition and NCR stress test, last five quarters
90
80
70
60
bps
50
40
30
20
10
-
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Figure 20. Multi-year credit loss as a share of cover pool loans, based on actual portfolio composition and NCR stress test, last five quarters
400
350
300
250
bps
200
150
100
50
-
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
25% fall 30% fall 35% fall 40% fall 45% fall Based on NCR analysis of company data.
25% fall 30% fall 35% fall 40% fall 45% fall Based on NCR analysis of company data.
