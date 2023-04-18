Danske Bank A/S : NCR - Danske_Hypotek_AB_publ - Full Rating Report 18 Apr. 2023
Danske Hypotek AB (publ)
FINANCIAL INSTITUTION
Sweden
18 Apr. 2023
Full Rating Report
COVERED BOND RATING
AAA
ISSUER RATINGS
LONG-TERM RATING
A
OUTLOOK
Stable
SHORT-TERM RATING
RATING RATIONALE
Our 'AAA' issue rating on covered bonds issued by Sweden-based mortgage company Danske Hypotek AB (publ) is ultimately based on our 'A' issuer rating on the company, which in turn reflects its ownership by the Danske Bank A/S bank group (Danske Bank) and its vital funding role for the group's mortgage portfolio in Sweden. Our covered bond ratings are supported by our 'aaa' qualitative assessment and our analysis of the support available from the cover pool, which indicates 'AAA' level support for bondholders in the unlikely event that the pool were to become a standalone entity.
Figure 1. Danske Hypotek covered bond rating components
Issuer
Senior
Covered
National
Likelihood
Covered
A
A+
unsecured
+1
bond
+2
+1
of
AAA
rating
framework
bond rating
rating
hierarchy
resolution
Given the stable outlook on our issuer rating on Danske Hypotek, we expect the covered bond ratings to remain stable. This reflects our view that Danske Hypotek and Danske Bank would maintain their status as systemically important financial institutions with a very high likelihood of resolution in the event of failure, which would exclude the bail-in of covered bonds.
N2
RATING STRENGTHS:
• Issuer and group creditworthiness, reducing downgrade risk for covered bonds.
Strong national and European protections for covered bonds.
Danske Hypotek's maintenance of a clean loan book via transfers of non-performing loans to its parent.
COVERED BOND RATING DRIVERS:
Change in single point of entry resolution for Danske Bank.
Multiple-notchreduction in NCR's issuer rating on Danske Hypotek, due to a deterioration in our assessment of Danske Bank.
Reduced security in covered bond assets.
Figure 2. Danske Hypotek cover pool characteristics, Q4 2020-Q4 2022
Q4 2020
Q2 2021
Q4 2021
Q2 2022
Q4 2022
Eligible covered pool assets (SEKm)
113.8
115.8
121.3
129.1
129.5
Outstanding covered bonds (SEKm)
90.9
104.9
98.1
105.8
104.6
Legal overcollateralisation (%)
25.2
10.4
23.7
22.0
21.8
Weighted-average LTV (%)
58.0
56.0
54.0
53.0
59.0
Average loan seasoning (years)
4.2
4.3
4.7
4.7
4.9
Average bond maturity (years)
2.8
2.6
2.6
2.4
2.7
Average loan size (SEKm)
1.04
1.05
1.04
1.10
1.08
Owner-occupied share, residential (%)
96.4
96.0
97.0
97.0
96.0
Priority liens, residential (%)
98.6
99.0
99.0
99.0
99.0
>60 day past due loans (bps)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Share of commercial mortgages (%)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
0.2
Source: Danske Hypotek's European Covered Bond Council Harmonised Transparency Templates (ECBC HTT). LTV-loan to value.
Figure 3. Residential loan balance by property region (SEKbn), 31 Dec. 2022
Figure 4. Weighted residential mortgage LTV by property region (%), 31 Dec. 2022
0.3
0.4
Figure 5. Commercial and multi-family mortgage loan balance by property region (SEKbn), 31 Dec. 2022
0.0
0.0
57.8
57.2
75.5
Figure 6. Average commercial and multi-family mortgage loan per property by region (SEKm), 31 Dec. 2022
5
Qualitative assessment 'aaa'
COMPANY PROFILE
Danske Hypotek is a wholly owned Swedish subsidiary of Danske Bank and has been authorised to issue covered bonds in Sweden since 2017. The company was created to provide access to Sweden's covered bond market and to finance Danske Bank's Swedish mortgage loans in the same benchmark market as its competitors. All of the loans financed by Danske Hypotek are acquired from Danske Bank's Swedish branch, as Danske Hypotek itself does not conduct any new lending business.
Figure 7. Danske Hypotek covered bond structure
QUALITATIVE ASSESSMENT
NCR's qualitative assessment of Danske Hypotek's covered bonds is 'aaa', reflecting the issuer rating on the company and the notches of support described below. Our qualitative assessment indicates a very low likelihood that the cover pool will become a standalone entity, and a high likelihood that bondholders will receive timely coupon and principal payments.
Issuer rating of 'A'
The repayment capacity for covered bonds is linked to the credit quality of the issuer and the issuer's banking group. Our 'A' issuer rating on Danske Hypotek reflects our current 'a' credit assessment of Danske Bank and the company's role as a 'vital' entity within the group structure. Our 'a' standalone assessment of Danske Hypotek is in line with our issuer rating. The outlook on our issuer rating on Danske Hypotek is stable, reflecting our credit assessment of Danske Bank.
Senior unsecured issue rating one notch above issuer rating
As of year-end 2022, Danske Bank had DKK 77bn in senior non-preferred debt instruments with a maturity of over one year. These instruments represent 9.2% of the group's risk exposure amount (REA) and a significant portion of its minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) buffers (36.5%). We therefore believe that the senior non-preferred instruments are likely to provide a meaningful buffer for Danske Bank's senior unsecured creditors in the event of resolution and thereby benefit all group subsidiaries.
Danske Hypotek's liability structure consists primarily of covered bonds, which are already excluded from bail-in according to the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive, and loans directly from Danske Bank. We note that Danske Bank's senior loans to Danske Hypotek are subordinated to covered bond holders, giving them priority claims on all mortgage loans transferred to Danske Hypotek, whether or not such loans are eligible for the cover pool. In our view, the bail-in of senior non- preferred instruments in the event of a resolution of Danske Bank is likely to provide material additional support for Danske Hypotek, which we reflect in an additional notch above the issuer rating in our 'A+' senior unsecured rating.
We consider senior unsecured bondholders as structurally subordinated to covered bond holders, given the preferential claim of the cover pool over a majority of the company's loan assets in the event of default. As a result, NCR adds an additional notch of uplift to Danske Hypotek's covered bond ratings compared with our issue rating on the company's senior unsecured debt, even if there are no instruments outstanding. This reflects the BRRD's explicit definition of covered bonds as having priority claim over senior unsecured debt obligations in the default hierarchy of financial institutions. The directive also limits the potential for bail-in of covered bonds in instances in which covered bond
liabilities exceed eligible cover pool assets. The Swedish regulator uses independent oversight of the cover pool register to ensure that liabilities never exceed the value of pool assets.
Following Sweden's adoption of the BRRD, the creditor hierarchy for Swedish banks is as follows:
Secured or collateralised obligations, including covered bonds.
Guaranteed deposits.
Unguaranteed household and SME deposits.
Senior preferred debt and wholesale and institutional deposits.
Senior non-preferred debt.
Subordinated debt.
Tier 2 capital instruments.
Additional Tier 1 instruments.
Equity.
National regulations provide two-notch uplift to covered bond ratings
We consider the legal framework for Swedish covered bonds as supportive of the creditworthiness of covered bonds secured by standard residential and commercial mortgage loans, adding a further two notches to the rating on Danske Hypotek's covered bonds and resulting in a covered bond starting point of 'aa+'.
Figure 8. Danske Hypotek covered bond starting point
A
A+
Senior
+1
Covered bond
+2
National
aa+
Covered bond
Issuer rating
unsecured
hierarchy
regulations
starting point
rating
Swedish covered bonds are governed by the Covered Bonds Issuance Act (Lag (2003:1223) om utgivning av säkerställda obligationer) as well as the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's regulations and general guidelines (FFFS 2004:11). On 8 Jul. 2022 Sweden implemented its version of the EU's updated covered bond directive.
The revised Swedish Covered Bonds Issuance Act ensures:
the bankruptcy remoteness of the cover pool and the maintenance of an accurate register of pool assets, including derivative agreements;
covered bond investors' preferential claim to pool assets;
covered bond investors' pari passu claim with other senior creditors to additional assets;
independent monitoring of the cover pool appointed by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority;
a liquidity buffer requirement covering 180 days of net outflows using extended maturity dates for extendable maturity (soft bullet) bonds;
soft bullet bonds are only extended if approved by the Swedish regulator to avoid insolvency;
acceptance of lower-rated derivative counterparties, where necessary, to avoid counterparty concentrations;
separate bank accounts for pool-related transactions; and
the national administrator's authority to borrow and issue derivatives, as well as sell assets, if necessary to maintain a balance between incoming and outgoing cash flows.
In addition, the law sets out the following conditions for cover pool assets:
property exposures should be located in Sweden or other states of the European Economic Area;
maximum loan to value (LTV) of 80% for residential mortgages and 60% for holiday properties included as eligible security;
maximum LTV of 60% for commercial and agricultural mortgages included as eligible security, which can be increased to 70% if overcollateralisation in the cover pool exceeds 10% (agricultural mortgages are defined as either primarily residential or commercial);
maximum of 5% single-name concentration in the cover pool;
the amount of additional liquid security that can be pledged in the cover pool is 20%; and
the nominal value of eligible pool assets must exceed bond liabilities by 5%, i.e. overcollateralisation of 5%.
In addition to strong national regulations, covered bonds are a significant part of the Swedish financial fabric. They provide a material portion of Swedish bank financing with nearly SEK 2.5 trillion in outstanding covered bonds as of December 2022. This accounts for 13.1% of Sweden's monetary financial institution (MFI) liabilities and equity, making covered bonds one of the most important financing sources in the country's banking system. The share of covered bond financing fell from 15.5% at the end of 2021, driven by turbulent capital markets and an uncertain interest rate environment in 2022. During 2022, MFIs increased short-term commercial paper financing by 36% and derivative liabilities by 281% in response to rising interest rates. We expect covered bonds to remain around 15% of MFI financing over the long term.
Figure 9. Danske Hypotek liabilities, year-end 2022
Figure 10. Swedish monetary financial institutions' liabilities
and equity, Dec. 2022
Other
Other
Equity
liabilities
liabilities
4%
4%
Equity
3%
5%
Loans from
Danske Bank
Derivatives
MFI deposits
21%
11%
19%
Foreign/other
deposits
Other
11%
securities
Corporate
16%
deposits
Covered
9% Household
Covered
bonds
bonds
deposits
13%
70%
14%
Based on company data.
Source: Sweden Financial Market Statistics, Dec 2022.
High likelihood of resolution supports 'aaa' qualitative assessment
The likelihood of resolution is an important component in NCR's evaluation of the likelihood of Danske Hypotek's cover pool being run down by an administrator without the support of Danske Hypotek or Danske Bank.
We consider a single point of entry resolution for Danske Bank a near certainty under current European law, as well as the explicit identification of the group as a systemically important financial institution in Denmark. We would expect a resolution for Danske Bank to result in Danske Hypotek maintaining its current relationship with the parent as the originator, internal swap party and parent loan provider.
In our view, Danske Hypotek would also have a very high likelihood of resolution as a standalone Swedish mortgage institution. While not explicitly identified as a systemically important financial institution in Sweden, the Swedish resolution authority, the Swedish National Debt Office, has identified a specified minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities for Danske Hypotek of 4.6% of total liabilities and own funds since 1 Jan. 2022. We note that the loan from Danske Bank is included in Danske Hypotek's MREL, ensuring that Danske Hypotek is well over its regulatory MREL requirement. We also believe that default by Danske Hypotek would have a significant negative impact on the Swedish covered bond market, given over SEK 100bn outstanding covered bonds, and believe that the company's standard residential mortgage assets would be highly likely to be part of a restructuring if resolution measures were to fail.
Our evaluation of the impact of resolution compares the implicit default frequency of the covered bond starting point with the probability of the covered bonds being protected in a resolution scenario for