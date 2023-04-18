Danske Bank A/S : NCR - Danske_Hypotek_AB_publ - Full Rating Report 18 Apr. 2023

COMPANY PROFILE

Danske Hypotek is a wholly owned Swedish subsidiary of Danske Bank and has been authorised to issue covered bonds in Sweden since 2017. The company was created to provide access to Sweden's covered bond market and to finance Danske Bank's Swedish mortgage loans in the same benchmark market as its competitors. All of the loans financed by Danske Hypotek are acquired from Danske Bank's Swedish branch, as Danske Hypotek itself does not conduct any new lending business.

Figure 7. Danske Hypotek covered bond structure

QUALITATIVE ASSESSMENT

NCR's qualitative assessment of Danske Hypotek's covered bonds is 'aaa', reflecting the issuer rating on the company and the notches of support described below. Our qualitative assessment indicates a very low likelihood that the cover pool will become a standalone entity, and a high likelihood that bondholders will receive timely coupon and principal payments.

Issuer rating of 'A'

The repayment capacity for covered bonds is linked to the credit quality of the issuer and the issuer's banking group. Our 'A' issuer rating on Danske Hypotek reflects our current 'a' credit assessment of Danske Bank and the company's role as a 'vital' entity within the group structure. Our 'a' standalone assessment of Danske Hypotek is in line with our issuer rating. The outlook on our issuer rating on Danske Hypotek is stable, reflecting our credit assessment of Danske Bank.

Senior unsecured issue rating one notch above issuer rating

As of year-end 2022, Danske Bank had DKK 77bn in senior non-preferred debt instruments with a maturity of over one year. These instruments represent 9.2% of the group's risk exposure amount (REA) and a significant portion of its minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) buffers (36.5%). We therefore believe that the senior non-preferred instruments are likely to provide a meaningful buffer for Danske Bank's senior unsecured creditors in the event of resolution and thereby benefit all group subsidiaries.

Danske Hypotek's liability structure consists primarily of covered bonds, which are already excluded from bail-in according to the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive, and loans directly from Danske Bank. We note that Danske Bank's senior loans to Danske Hypotek are subordinated to covered bond holders, giving them priority claims on all mortgage loans transferred to Danske Hypotek, whether or not such loans are eligible for the cover pool. In our view, the bail-in of senior non- preferred instruments in the event of a resolution of Danske Bank is likely to provide material additional support for Danske Hypotek, which we reflect in an additional notch above the issuer rating in our 'A+' senior unsecured rating.

We consider senior unsecured bondholders as structurally subordinated to covered bond holders, given the preferential claim of the cover pool over a majority of the company's loan assets in the event of default. As a result, NCR adds an additional notch of uplift to Danske Hypotek's covered bond ratings compared with our issue rating on the company's senior unsecured debt, even if there are no instruments outstanding. This reflects the BRRD's explicit definition of covered bonds as having priority claim over senior unsecured debt obligations in the default hierarchy of financial institutions. The directive also limits the potential for bail-in of covered bonds in instances in which covered bond

