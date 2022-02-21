Danske Bank A/S : Privacy notice for shareholders in Danske Bank AS

Some third parties that we share personal data with may be located outside the EU and the EEA, including in Australia, Canada and India. When Danske Bank transfers your personal data to third parties outside the EU and the EEA, we ensure that your personal data and data protection rights are subject to appropriate safeguarding by ensuring that there is an adequacy decision by the European Commission

using standard contracts approved by the European Commission or the Danish Data Protection Agency You can get a copy of the standard contract by contacting us (see contact details in section 12). 9. For how long do we store your personal data? We keep your data only for as long as it is needed for the purpose for which your data was registered and used. We keep information in the register of shareholders up to 5 years plus the current financial year from the date when you no longer are a shareholder. In order to prepare minutes for a general meeting, Danske Bank will process a sound recording from the general meeting. The sound recording will be deleted once the minutes are approved and published. Materials that document the history of Danske Bank, including notices and minutes of general meetings, are kept for as long as Danske Bank exists. 10. Your rights

Your rights in relation to personal data are described below. To exercise your rights, you can make a request by email to dpofunction@danskebank.com or via the InvestorPortal

contact us on our main telephone number (+45 70 12 34 56) Right to access your personal data You may request access to the personal data we process and information about where it comes from and what we use it for. You can obtain information about the period for which we store your data and about who receives data about you, to the extent that we disclose data in Denmark and abroad. Your right of access may, however, be restricted by legislation, protection of other persons' privacy and consideration for our business and practices. Our know-how, business secrets as well as internal assessments and material may also be exempt from the right of access. Right to object In certain circumstances, you have the right to object to the processing of your personal information. This is the case, for example, when the processing is based on our legitimate interests. Right to rectification of your data If data is inaccurate, you are entitled to have the data rectified. If data is incomplete, you are entitled to have the data completed, including by means of providing us with a supplementary statement. Right to erasure ('right to be forgotten') You are entitled to have your data erased, if the data is no longer necessary in relation to the purposes for which it was collected.