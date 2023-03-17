Danske Bank A/S : Remuneration Policy

Policy objectives and linkage to the Group's strategy
6 Remuneration Committee
Corporate Governance
Remuneration - all employees
Remuneration of the Board of Directors
Remuneration of the Executive Leadership Team
15 Miscellaneous
DANSKE BANK / REMUNERATION POLICY 2023
3
Introduction
Remuneration Policy 2023 has been prepared in accordance with sections 139 and 139a of the Danish Companies Act and section 77d(1) of the Danish Financial Business Act.
The Remuneration Policy 2023 sets the framework for the remuneration at the Danske Bank Group and applies to all the Group's employees. The policy outlines the principles of the total remuneration by components and how the policy supports the achievement of the Group's strategy, long-term interest and sustainability.
Remuneration Policy 2023 was submitted for approval at the annual general meeting in March 2023 and will apply until the annual general meeting in 2027, unless material amendments are proposed or the Board of Directors determines that a revised Remuneration Policy 2023 should be submitted to the vote at an earlier general meeting.
4 DANSKE BANK / REMUNERATION POLICY 2023
Policy objectives and linkage to the Group's strategy
The objectives of the Group Remuneration Policy are to
promote sustainable long-term value creation at the Group and thereby support Danske Bank's ambitions of becoming a Better Bank for all of the Group's stakeholders: customers, employees, society and shareholders
ensure alignment between the interests of management and employees and the interests of the Group and the shareholders by ensuring that remuneration packages have a clear link to the strategy
support Danske Bank's ability to attract, motivate and retain qualified and high-performing employees in a competitive international market by enabling an appropriate total remuneration package
Remuneration Policy 2023, including, in particular, the remuneration of the Executive Leadership Team, contributes to achieving the Group's ambitions and long-term interests in several ways:
The applied performance criteria (KPIs) and associated targets for the Group's incentive programmes are closely aligned with the Group's strategy and ambitions.
The distribution between bonus payments in cash and shares seeks to ensure a balance between short-term and long-term results.
The share-based incentive pay under both the Short-term Incentive Programme (STI) and the Long-term Incentive Programme (LTI) provides a strong incentive to look after the Group's long-term interests. In particular, the fact that the share-based incentive pay of the Executive Leadership Team is deferred over a five-year period (four years for other material risk takers) and further retained for a period of minimum one year (six months for other material risk takers) ensures that the Executive Leadership Team and other material risk takers are continuously exposed to the development of the Group's share price.
The Group's general incentive structure supports the its business strategy, including the risk strategy and the risk tolerance across all risk types, such as credit, market, operational, liquidity, reputational and other risks identified
by the Group. The policy and the Group's incentive structures focus on ensuring sound and effective risk management through the following:
a stringent governance structure for setting goals and communicating these goals to employees
alignment with the Group's ambitions and key priorities on a short- and longer-term basis
alignment with the principle of protection of customers, shareholders and Alternative Investment Funds managed by Alternative Investment Fund Managers ensuring prevention of conflict of interests
ensuring that the total bonus pool does not undermine or compromise the Group's capital base by including the policy and incentive structures in the capital and liquidity planning and setting
ensuring that incentives to take risk are balanced with incentives to manage risk and ensuring that remuneration is aligned with risk and actual performance.