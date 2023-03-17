Danske Bank A/S : Remuneration Policy

DANSKE BANK / REMUNERATION POLICY 2023 3

Introduction

Remuneration Policy 2023 has been prepared in accordance with sections 139 and 139a of the Danish Companies Act and section 77d(1) of the Danish Financial Business Act.

The Remuneration Policy 2023 sets the framework for the remuneration at the Danske Bank Group and applies to all the Group's employees. The policy outlines the principles of the total remuneration by components and how the policy supports the achievement of the Group's strategy, long-term interest and sustainability.

Remuneration Policy 2023 was submitted for approval at the annual general meeting in March 2023 and will apply until the annual general meeting in 2027, unless material amendments are proposed or the Board of Directors determines that a revised Remuneration Policy 2023 should be submitted to the vote at an earlier general meeting.