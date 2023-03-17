Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Danske Bank A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:03:56 2023-03-17 am EDT
143.85 DKK   +2.31%
04:36aDanske Bank A/s : Remuneration Policy
PU
03/16Danske Bank A/s : Raija-Leena Hankonen-Nybom - English CV
PU
03/16Analysis-Investors stick to bets on early end to ECB hikes as uncertainty grows
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danske Bank A/S : Remuneration Policy

03/17/2023 | 04:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Remuneration Policy 2023

Danske Bank Group

Contents

  1. Introduction
  2. Policy objectives and linkage to the Group's strategy

6 Remuneration Committee

  1. Corporate Governance
  2. Remuneration - all employees
  1. Remuneration of the Board of Directors
  2. Remuneration of the Executive Leadership Team

15 Miscellaneous

DANSKE BANK / REMUNERATION POLICY 2023

3

Introduction

Remuneration Policy 2023 has been prepared in accordance with sections 139 and 139a of the Danish Companies Act and section 77d(1) of the Danish Financial Business Act.

The Remuneration Policy 2023 sets the framework for the remuneration at the Danske Bank Group and applies to all the Group's employees. The policy outlines the principles of the total remuneration by components and how the policy supports the achievement of the Group's strategy, long-term interest and sustainability.

Remuneration Policy 2023 was submitted for approval at the annual general meeting in March 2023 and will apply until the annual general meeting in 2027, unless material amendments are proposed or the Board of Directors determines that a revised Remuneration Policy 2023 should be submitted to the vote at an earlier general meeting.

4 DANSKE BANK / REMUNERATION POLICY 2023

Policy objectives and linkage to the Group's strategy

The objectives of the Group Remuneration Policy are to

  • promote sustainable long-term value creation at the Group and thereby support Danske Bank's ambitions of becoming a Better Bank for all of the Group's stakeholders: customers, employees, society and shareholders
  • ensure alignment between the interests of management and employees and the interests of the Group and the shareholders by ensuring that remuneration packages have a clear link to the strategy
  • support Danske Bank's ability to attract, motivate and retain qualified and high-performing employees in a competitive international market by enabling an appropriate total remuneration package

Remuneration Policy 2023, including, in particular, the remuneration of the Executive Leadership Team, contributes to achieving the Group's ambitions and long-term interests in several ways:

  1. The applied performance criteria (KPIs) and associated targets for the Group's incentive programmes are closely aligned with the Group's strategy and ambitions.
  2. The distribution between bonus payments in cash and shares seeks to ensure a balance between short-term and long-term results.
  3. The share-based incentive pay under both the Short-term Incentive Programme (STI) and the Long-term Incentive Programme (LTI) provides a strong incentive to look after the Group's long-term interests. In particular, the fact that the share-based incentive pay of the Executive Leadership Team is deferred over a five-year period (four years for other material risk takers) and further retained for a period of minimum one year (six months for other material risk takers) ensures that the Executive Leadership Team and other material risk takers are continuously exposed to the development of the Group's share price.

The Group's general incentive structure supports the its business strategy, including the risk strategy and the risk tolerance across all risk types, such as credit, market, operational, liquidity, reputational and other risks identified

by the Group. The policy and the Group's incentive structures focus on ensuring sound and effective risk management through the following:

  • a stringent governance structure for setting goals and communicating these goals to employees
  • alignment with the Group's ambitions and key priorities on a short- and longer-term basis
  • alignment with the principle of protection of customers, shareholders and Alternative Investment Funds managed by Alternative Investment Fund Managers ensuring prevention of conflict of interests
  • ensuring that the total bonus pool does not undermine or compromise the Group's capital base by including the policy and incentive structures in the capital and liquidity planning and setting
  • ensuring that incentives to take risk are balanced with incentives to manage risk and ensuring that remuneration is aligned with risk and actual performance.

DANSKE BANK / REMUNERATION POLICY 2023

5

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 08:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DANSKE BANK A/S
04:36aDanske Bank A/s : Remuneration Policy
PU
03/16Danske Bank A/s : Raija-Leena Hankonen-Nybom - English CV
PU
03/16Analysis-Investors stick to bets on early end to ECB hikes as uncertainty grows
RE
03/16Annual general meeting of Danske Bank 2023
GL
03/16European Central Bank's As-Expected Rate Hike Helps Stabilize Stocks
MT
03/16Correction: German Stocks Rise Following European Central Bank Rate Hike
MT
03/16German Stocks Rise Following European Central Bank Rate Hike
MT
03/16Danske Bank A/s : Chairman address - annual general meeting 2023
PU
03/15ECB rate hike plans clouded by financial turmoil
RE
03/15Markets dial down bets on big ECB rate hike as turmoil takes hold
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DANSKE BANK A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 49 543 M 7 065 M 7 065 M
Net income 2023 15 949 M 2 274 M 2 274 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,52x
Yield 2023 7,37%
Capitalization 120 B 17 061 M 17 061 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,41x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 21 022
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 140,60 DKK
Average target price 167,06 DKK
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Rasch Egeriis Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Martin Blessing Chairman
Frans Woelders Group Chief Operating Officer
Satnam Lehal Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S2.40%17 061
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.50%384 844
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.53%231 739
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%223 463
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.68%163 613
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.82%148 440