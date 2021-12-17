Danske Bank A/S : S&P Danske Bank Upgraded Dec-16-2021

Research Update: Denmark-Based Danske Bank Upgraded To 'A+'; Outlook Negative; Off UCO On Implementation Of Revised FI Criteria

Affirmed its debt ratings on hybrid instruments.

Removed the ratings from UCO, where they were placed on Dec. 9, 2021.

Revised the outlook to negative from stable and affirmed its 'A-' ICR and 'BBB' subordinated debt rating on Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab (Danica), a core subsidiary of Danske Bank A/S.

The outlook on all entities is negative.

Rationale

The rating actions follow a revision to our methodologies for rating banks and nonbank financial institutions and for determining a Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) (see "Criteria | Financial Institutions | General: Financial Institutions Rating Methodology," published Dec. 9, 2021 and "Criteria | Financial Institutions | Banks: Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec. 9, 2021).

We can now apply a comparative adjustment notch to determine a bank's stand-alone

creditworthiness. Through the adjustment, which could be either positive or negative and up to one notch, we aim to incorporate additional credit factors. These could be either transitional or more structural factors that we do not separately identify or capture in other parts of the analysis.

For Danske Bank, we have discontinued the previous negative notch of adjustment at the ICR

level. This adjustment reflected the uncertainties around the anti-money laundering investigations. At the same time, we are not introducing a negative CRA adjustment into the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) since we continue to consider the current 'a-' SACP consistent with that of peers.

The ICR benefits fully from the two-notchuplift from the ALAC buffer. We expect the ALAC ratio (ALAC eligible debt over S&P risk-weighted assets) to remain at a comfortable level and well above our threshold of 600 basis points in the next two years.

We raised the ratings on the senior preferred debt, but affirmed the rating on the hybrid debt

instruments. The ALAC uplift only benefits the senior unsecured (preferred) debt while the creditworthiness of the senior nonpreferred and other subordinated debt instruments is fairly reflected in the unchanged SACP, from which we notch up or down to obtain the hybrid rating.

Our ratings continue to reflect projected robust capitalization. This incorporates a potential fine and very high loss-absorbing capacity through 2023. At the same time, pressure on asset quality induced by COVID-19 fallout is gradually easing. We also expect the bank to maintain its leading franchise as the second-largest bank in the Nordic banking markets, and its dominant domestic role.

Lastly, the rating action on Danica reflects the entity's integration within the group and key role within Danske Bank's financial services offering as a market-leading life insurer in Denmark.

Since Danica is a core entity of Danske Bank, we rate it at the level of the group SACP, because we expect that it would receive support under all foreseeable circumstances if needed. However, we do not believe that it will benefit from the bank's ALAC in resolution.