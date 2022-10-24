Danske Bank A/S : S&P Published_TU_Realkredit Danmark CC S_Oct 2022
10/24/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Transaction Update: Realkredit
Danmark A/S (Capital Center S
Mortgage Covered Bond Program)
Primary Credit Analyst:
Andreas M Hofmann, Frankfurt + 49 693 399 9314; andreas.hofmann@spglobal.com
Research Contributor:
Ashlesha N Raikar, CRISIL Global Analytical Center, an S&P affiliate, Mumbai
Table Of Contents
Major Rating Factors
Outlook
Rationale
Program Description
Rating Analysis
Environmental, Social, And Governance (ESG)
Related Criteria
Related Research
Transaction Update: Realkredit Danmark A/S
(Capital Center S Mortgage Covered Bond
Program)
Ratings Detail
*In our analysis, we uplift the rating from the issuer credit rating on the parent Danske Bank A/S.
Major Rating Factors
Strengths
Jurisdiction-supportedrating level (JRL) of 'aaa', resulting in a relatively low level of overcollateralization required to maintain the 'AAA' long- and 'A-1+'short-term ratings.
The capital center's match-funded structure eliminates asset-liability mismatch and helps to mitigate liquidity risk.
The program benefits from four unused notches, which would act as buffer on a downward revision in the issuer credit rating (ICR) on the parent bank.
Weakness
Aside from the legislative minimum, there is no other commitment regarding available overcollateralization in the cover pool.
Transaction Update: Realkredit Danmark A/S (Capital Center S Mortgage Covered Bond Program)
Outlook
S&P Global Ratings' stable outlook on its ratings on Realkredit Danmark A/S' Capital Center S mortgage covered bonds reflects the fact that we would not automatically lower our ratings on the covered bonds if we were to lower the ICR on Danske Bank A/S, Realkredit Danmark's parent company, up to four notches. This is because the program benefits from four unused notches of uplift (see "Covered Bonds Criteria," published on Dec. 9, 2014).
Rationale
We are publishing this transaction update as part of our review of Realkredit Danmark's Capital Center S mortgage covered bond program.
Our covered bonds ratings process follows the methodology and assumptions outlined in our covered bonds criteria.
From our analysis of the legal and regulatory framework for covered bonds in Denmark, we believe that the assets in Realkredit Danmark Capital Center S cover pool are isolated from the risk of the issuer's bankruptcy or insolvency. This asset isolation allows us to assign a higher rating to the covered bond program than the long-term ICR on Danske Bank. Although the issuer of the covered bonds is Realkredit Danmark, we use the rating on Danske Bank A/S as the starting point of our analysis. This is because we consider Realkredit Danmark to be a core entity of Danske Bank.
On Dec. 16, 2021, we raised the long-term ICR on Danske Bank to 'A+' from 'A' and revised the outlook to negative from stable (see "Denmark-Based Danske Bank Upgraded To 'A+'; Outlook Negative; Off UCO On Implementation Of Revised FI Criteria"). This upgrade led to one further unused notch of uplift as the program now needs only two notches to reach the JRL of 'aaa' instead of the three it needed previously.
Danske Bank is domiciled in Denmark, which has implemented the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD). We consider that mortgage covered bonds have a very strong systemic importance in Denmark. These factors increase the likelihood that Danske would continue servicing its covered bonds without accessing the cover pool or receiving jurisdictional support, even following a bail-in of its senior unsecured obligations. Therefore, under our covered bonds criteria, we assess the RRL as the higher of (i) two notches above the long-term ICR; and (ii) the resolution counterparty rating (RCR). As our long-term ICR on Danske Bank is 'A+', the RRL is 'aa', which reflects two notches of uplift.
We consider the likelihood for the provision of jurisdictional support. Based on very strong jurisdictional support assessment for mortgage programs in Denmark, we assign three notches of uplift from the RRL. We assess the jurisdiction-supported rating level (JRL) as 'aaa'.
We determine the total collateral-based uplift by analyzing the cover pool's asset credit quality, payment structure, and cash flow mechanics. As of March 31, 2022, the cover pool amounts to Danish krone (DKK) 335.7 billion, made up of residential and commercial mortgages, public housing loans, and substitute assets (commonly called a "reserve fund" in traditional Danish covered bonds).
We generally analyze the cover pool's mortgage credit quality with the help of two key indicators:
The weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF), which reflects the expected default rate; and
The weighted-average loss severity (WALS), which describes the expected loss given default.
As of March 31, 2022, the available credit enhancement is 5.1%. This is greater than the 2.50% credit enhancement commensurate with a 'AAA' rating, which corresponds in this instance with the coverage of 'AAA' credit risk.
As part of our analysis, we reviewed Realkredit Danmark's origination, underwriting, collection, and default management procedures. We believe satisfactory policies are in place to support our ratings on the covered bonds. As there are no further legal, counterparty, or sovereign risk constraints on our rating, we have affirmed our 'AAA' rating on the program.
As of July 31, 2022, there were no section 15 covered bonds outstanding from capital center S. However, if there were any section 15 bonds to be issued out of this capital center, our ratings would reflect the RRL of the senior covered bonds. This is because, according to our criteria interpretation, we consider the section 15 bonds to have the same protection as senior covered bonds if there is a bank resolution. This also reflects that section 15 bonds are not subject to a payment deferral if the issuer becomes insolvent.
The purpose of section 15 bonds does not warrant the assignment of any jurisdictional support uplift as typically contemplated for traditional covered bonds under our criteria. Furthermore, we do not consider any collateral-based uplift because we do not believe that the issuers of section 15 bonds will manage their overcollateralization levels in the same way we typically expect for covered bonds (see "Ratings Raised On Danish Section 15 Bonds From Six Capital Centers Following Clarification On Bank Resolution," published on Dec. 11, 2015).
Program Description
Table 1
Program Overview*
Jurisdiction
Denmark
Year of first issuance
2007
Covered bond type
Legislation-enabled
Outstanding covered bonds (bil. DKK)
319.16
Redemption profile
Mixed
Underlying assets
Residential and commercial mortgages
Jurisdictional support uplift
2
Unused notches for jurisdictional support
1
Target credit enhancement (%)§
3.53
Credit enhancement commensurate with rating (%)
2.50
Available credit enhancement (%)
5.08
Collateral support uplift
3
Unused notches for collateral support
3
Total unused notches
4
Table 1
Program Overview* (cont.)
*Based on data as of March 31, 2022. §Level of credit enhancement corresponding to 100% of refinancing costs.
Realkredit Danmark is a wholly owned subsidiary of Danske Bank and is a specialist mortgage bank in Denmark, second in size to Nykredit Realkredit A/S. Realkredit Danmark is an established issuer of Danish mortgage covered bonds, "realkreditobligationer" (ROs), and "særligt dækkede realkreditobligationer" (SDROs).
Capital center S is currently actively issuing SDRO covered bonds, which includes mortgage assets--backed by both residential and commercial properties--as well as a reserve fund consisting primarily of Danish covered bonds.
Danske Bank acts as the main bank account provider. To mitigate counterparty risk, the issuer has replacement language in place, which is in line with our current counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework: Methodology And Assumptions," published on March 8, 2019).
The cover pool assets would be ring-fenced if Realkredit Danmark were to become insolvent under the respective Danish legislative framework. SDRO covered bondholders have a primary secured claim against all assets in the cover pool.
