Danske Bank A/S : S&P Published_TU_Realkredit Danmark CC S_Oct 2022

Transaction Update: Realkredit Danmark A/S (Capital Center S Mortgage Covered Bond Program)

Outlook

S&P Global Ratings' stable outlook on its ratings on Realkredit Danmark A/S' Capital Center S mortgage covered bonds reflects the fact that we would not automatically lower our ratings on the covered bonds if we were to lower the ICR on Danske Bank A/S, Realkredit Danmark's parent company, up to four notches. This is because the program benefits from four unused notches of uplift (see "Covered Bonds Criteria," published on Dec. 9, 2014).

Rationale

We are publishing this transaction update as part of our review of Realkredit Danmark's Capital Center S mortgage covered bond program.

Our covered bonds ratings process follows the methodology and assumptions outlined in our covered bonds criteria.

From our analysis of the legal and regulatory framework for covered bonds in Denmark, we believe that the assets in Realkredit Danmark Capital Center S cover pool are isolated from the risk of the issuer's bankruptcy or insolvency. This asset isolation allows us to assign a higher rating to the covered bond program than the long-term ICR on Danske Bank. Although the issuer of the covered bonds is Realkredit Danmark, we use the rating on Danske Bank A/S as the starting point of our analysis. This is because we consider Realkredit Danmark to be a core entity of Danske Bank.

On Dec. 16, 2021, we raised the long-term ICR on Danske Bank to 'A+' from 'A' and revised the outlook to negative from stable (see "Denmark-Based Danske Bank Upgraded To 'A+'; Outlook Negative; Off UCO On Implementation Of Revised FI Criteria"). This upgrade led to one further unused notch of uplift as the program now needs only two notches to reach the JRL of 'aaa' instead of the three it needed previously.

Danske Bank is domiciled in Denmark, which has implemented the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD). We consider that mortgage covered bonds have a very strong systemic importance in Denmark. These factors increase the likelihood that Danske would continue servicing its covered bonds without accessing the cover pool or receiving jurisdictional support, even following a bail-in of its senior unsecured obligations. Therefore, under our covered bonds criteria, we assess the RRL as the higher of (i) two notches above the long-term ICR; and (ii) the resolution counterparty rating (RCR). As our long-term ICR on Danske Bank is 'A+', the RRL is 'aa', which reflects two notches of uplift.

We consider the likelihood for the provision of jurisdictional support. Based on very strong jurisdictional support assessment for mortgage programs in Denmark, we assign three notches of uplift from the RRL. We assess the jurisdiction-supported rating level (JRL) as 'aaa'.

We determine the total collateral-based uplift by analyzing the cover pool's asset credit quality, payment structure, and cash flow mechanics. As of March 31, 2022, the cover pool amounts to Danish krone (DKK) 335.7 billion, made up of residential and commercial mortgages, public housing loans, and substitute assets (commonly called a "reserve fund" in traditional Danish covered bonds).