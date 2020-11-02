Danske Bank A/S : S&P Transaction Update_Realkredit Danmark AS CC S_28-10-2020

Transaction Update: Realkredit Danmark A/S (Capital Center S Mortgage Covered Bond Program)

Ratings Detail

*In our analysis, we uplift the rating from the issuer credit rating on the parent Danske Bank A/S.

Major Rating Factors

Strengths

• Jurisdiction-supported rating level (JRL) of 'aaa', resulting in a relatively low level of overcollateralization required to maintain the 'AAA' long- and 'A-1+' short-term ratings.

• The capital center's match-funded structure eliminates asset-liability mismatch and helps to mitigate liquidity risk.

Weakness

• Aside from the legislative minimum, there is no other commitment regarding available overcollateralization in the cover pool.

Outlook

S&P Global Ratings' stable outlook on its ratings on Realkredit Danmark A/S' Capital Center S mortgage covered bonds reflects the fact that we would not automatically lower our ratings on the covered bonds if we were to lower the issuer credit rating (ICR) on Danske Bank A/S, Realkredit Danmark's parent company, up to three notches. This is because the program benefits from three unused notches of uplift (see "Covered Bonds Criteria," published on Dec. 9, 2014).

Rationale

We are publishing this transaction update as part of our review of Realkredit Danmark's Capital Center S mortgage covered bond program.

Our covered bonds ratings process follows the methodology and assumptions outlined in our covered bonds criteria.

From our analysis of the legal and regulatory framework for covered bonds in Denmark, we believe that the assets in Realkredit Danmark Capital Center S cover pool are isolated from the risk of the issuer's bankruptcy or insolvency. This asset isolation allows us to assign a higher rating to the covered bond program than the long-term ICR on Danske Bank. Although the issuer of the covered bonds is Realkredit Danmark, we use the rating on Danske Bank A/S as the starting point of our analysis. This is because we consider Realkredit Danmark to be a core entity of Danske Bank.

Danske Bank is domiciled in Denmark, which has implemented the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD). We consider that mortgage covered bonds have a very strong systemic importance in Denmark. These factors increase the likelihood that Danske would continue servicing its covered bonds without accessing the cover pool or receiving jurisdictional support, even following a bail-in of its senior unsecured obligations. Therefore, under our covered bonds criteria, we assess the RRL as the higher of (i) two notches above the long-term ICR; and (ii) the resolution counterparty rating (RCR). Given that the assigned RCR for Danske Bank is 'A+', the RRL is 'aa-', which reflects the two notches of uplift from the ICR.

We consider the likelihood for the provision of jurisdictional support. Based on very strong jurisdictional support assessment for mortgage programs in Denmark, we assign three notches of uplift from the RRL. We assess the jurisdiction-supported rating level (JRL) as 'aaa'.

We determine the total collateral-based uplift by analyzing the cover pool's asset credit quality, payment structure, and cash flow mechanics. As of March 31, 2020, the cover pool amounts to Danish krone (DKK) 294.35 billion, made up of residential and commercial mortgages, public housing loans, and substitute assets (commonly called a "reserve fund" in traditional Danish covered bonds).

We generally analyze the cover pool's mortgage credit quality with the help of two key indicators:

• The weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF), which reflects the expected default rate; and

• The weighted-average loss severity (WALS), which describes the expected loss given default.

As of June 30, 2020, the available credit enhancement is 7.47%. This is greater than the 2.50% credit enhancement commensurate with a 'AAA' rating, which corresponds in this instance with the coverage of 'AAA' credit risk.

As part of our analysis, we reviewed Realkredit Danmark's origination, underwriting, collection, and default management procedures. We believe satisfactory policies are in place to support our ratings on the covered bonds. As there are no further legal, counterparty, or country risk constraints on our rating, we have affirmed our 'AAA' rating on the program.

As of Sept. 30, 2020, there were no section 15 covered bonds outstanding from capital center S. However, if there were any section 15 bonds to be issued out of this capital center, our ratings would reflect the RRL of the senior covered bonds. This is because, according to our criteria interpretation, we consider the section 15 bonds to have the same protection as senior covered bonds if there is a bank resolution. This also reflects that section 15 bonds are not subject to a payment deferral if the issuer becomes insolvent.

The purpose of section 15 bonds does not warrant the assignment of any jurisdictional support uplift as typically contemplated for traditional covered bonds under our criteria. Furthermore, we do not consider any collateral-based uplift because we do not believe that the issuers of section 15 bonds will manage their overcollateralization levels in the same way we typically expect for covered bonds (see "Ratings Raised On Danish Section 15 Bonds From Six Capital Centers Following Clarification On Bank Resolution," published on Dec. 11, 2015).

Program Description

Table 1

Program Overview*

Jurisdiction Denmark Year of first issuance 2007 Covered bond type Legislation-enabled Outstanding covered bonds (bil. DKK) 277.6 Redemption profile Mixed Underlying assets Residential and commercial mortgages Jurisdictional support uplift 3 Unused notches for jurisdictional support 0 Target credit enhancement (%)§ 3.37 Credit enhancement commensurate with rating (%) 2.50 Available credit enhancement (%) 7.47 Collateral support uplift 3 Unused notches for collateral support 3 Total unused notches 3

*Based on data as of June 30, 2020. §Level of credit enhancement corresponding to 100% of refinancing costs.

Realkredit Danmark is a wholly owned subsidiary of Danske Bank and is a specialist mortgage bank in Denmark, second in size to Nykredit Realkredit A/S. Realkredit Danmark is an established issuer of Danish mortgage covered bonds, "realkreditobligationer" (ROs), and "særligt dækkede realkreditobligationer" (SDROs).