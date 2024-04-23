Transaction Update: Realkredit Danmark A/S (Capital Center T Covered Bond Program)

Outlook

S&P Global Ratings' stable outlook on its ratings on Realkredit Danmark A/S' capital center T mortgage covered bonds reflects that we would not automatically lower our ratings on the covered bonds if we were to lower the issuer credit rating (ICR) on Danske Bank A/S, Realkredit Danmark's parent company, up to four notches as the program benefits from four unused notches of uplift (see "Covered Bonds Criteria," published on Dec. 9, 2014).

Rationale

We are publishing this transaction update as part of our review of Realkredit Danmark's capital center T mortgage covered bond program.

Our covered bond ratings process follows the methodology and assumptions outlined in our "Covered Bonds Criteria," published on Dec. 9, 2014.

From our analysis of the legal and regulatory framework for covered bonds in Denmark, we believe that Realkredit Danmark capital center T's cover pool assets are isolated from the risk of the issuer's bankruptcy or insolvency, allowing us to assign a higher rating to the covered bond program than the long-term ICR on Danske Bank. Although the covered bonds' issuer is Realkredit Danmark, we use the rating on Danske Bank, its parent bank, as the starting point of our analysis.

Danske Bank is domiciled in Denmark, which has implemented the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD). We consider that mortgage covered bonds have a very strong systemic importance in Denmark. These factors increase the likelihood that Danske Bank would continue servicing its covered bonds without accessing the cover pool or receiving jurisdictional support, even following a bail-in of its senior unsecured obligations. Therefore, under our covered bonds criteria, we assess the reference rating level (RRL) as the higher of (i) two notches above the long-term ICR; and (ii) the resolution counterparty rating (RCR). Given that the RCR on Danske Bank is 'AA-', the RRL is 'aa', which reflects the two notches of uplift from the ICR.

We consider the likelihood for the provision of jurisdictional support. Based on a very strong jurisdictional support assessment for mortgage programs in Denmark, we assign three notches of uplift from the RRL. We assess the JRL as 'aaa'.

We determine the total collateral-based uplift by analyzing the cover pool's asset credit quality, payment structure, and cash flow mechanics. As of Dec. 31, 2023, the cover pool amounts to Danish krone (DKK) 484.4 billion, comprising residential and commercial mortgages and substitute assets (commonly called a "reserve fund" in traditional Danish covered bonds).

We generally analyze the cover pool's mortgage credit quality using two key indicators: