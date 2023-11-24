Transaction Update: Danske Bank A/S (Cover Pool D Mortgage Covered Bonds)

Outlook: Stable

S&P Global Ratings' stable outlook on its ratings on Danske Bank A/S' cover pool D mortgage covered bond program and related issuances of "saerligt daekkede obligationer" (SDOs) reflects our view that we would not automatically lower the ratings if we were to lower our long-term ICR on Danske Bank by up to two notches.

We would lower our ratings on the covered bonds if the credit enhancement needed to maintain the ratings were to exceed the available credit enhancement.

Rationale

We are publishing this transaction update following our periodic review of Danske Bank's cover pool D's mortgage covered bond program and related issuances.

Our covered bond ratings process follows the methodology and assumptions outlined in our "Covered Bonds Criteria," published on Dec. 9, 2014, and "Covered Bond Ratings Framework: Methodology And Assumptions," published on June 30, 2015.

From our analysis of the legal and regulatory framework for covered bonds in Denmark, we believe that the assets in the cover pool are isolated from the risk of the issuer's bankruptcy or insolvency. This asset isolation allows us to assign a higher rating to the covered bond program than the long-term ICR on Danske Bank.

Danske Bank is domiciled in Denmark, which is subject to the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD). We consider that mortgage covered bonds have a very strong systemic importance to Denmark. These factors increase the likelihood that the issuer would continue servicing its covered bonds without accessing the cover pool or receiving jurisdictional support, even following a bail-in of its senior unsecured obligations. Therefore, under our covered bonds criteria, we assess the reference rating level (RRL) as the higher of (i) two notches above the long-term ICR; and (ii) the resolution counterparty rating (RCR). Given the RCR on Danske Bank is 'AA-', the RRL is 'aa', two notches above its ICR.

Our jurisdictional support analysis determines the JRL of the covered bonds as 'aaa'. We considered the likelihood of jurisdictional support for mortgage covered bonds in Denmark, which we assess as very strong, resulting in a jurisdictional support uplift from the RRL of up to three notches. Danske Bank's covered bonds use two notches to achieve a JRL of 'aaa'.

Following the assessment of the RRL and JRL, we analyze the credit quality of the cover pool and the availability of liquidity support and committed overcollateralization to determine the maximum collateral-based uplift.

The 'AAA' ratings reflect our RRL of 'aa' and JRL of 'aaa', as well as the available overcollateralization of 10.14% as of June 30, 2023, exceeding the 3.14% credit enhancement commensurate with a 'AAA' rating, which corresponds to the coverage of 'AAA' credit risk.

Lastly, the ratings on the cover pool and related issuances are not constrained by legal, operational, counterparty risks,