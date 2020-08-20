Danske Bank A/S : Scope Ratings_Realkredit Danmark Rating Report CC S and CC T_22020 Aug 0 08/20/2020 | 03:17am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 18 August 2020 Covered Bonds RealkreditDanmark A/S Danish Covered Bonds - Performance Update on Capital Centre S and Capital Centre T Ratings rationale (summary) The AAA ratings with a Stable Outlook on the Danish mortgage-covered bonds (særligt dækkede realkreditobligationer, SDROs) issued out of Realkredit Danmark A/S (Realkredit) capital centres S and T are based on the bank's issuer rating, enhanced by the programmes' fundamental credit support. CC1 Eligible cover Covered bonds2 Cut-off date Cover asset type Rating/Outlook pool 30 Jun 2020 S DKK 298.3bn Residential and DKK 277.6bn AAA/Stable commercial 30 Jun 2020 T DKK 468.0bn DKK 439.3bn AAA/Stable mortgage loans 1. Capital centre (CC) S & T; 2. særligt dækkede realkreditobligationer (SDROs) - Danish mortgage-covered bonds issued under the strict balance principle under the Danish Mortgage Act. Fundamental credit support is the primary rating driver for both capital centres. It provides six notches of uplift above the issuer rating. Only four notches are needed to raise the covered bonds' ratings to the highest achievable level. Our cover pool analyses provide further stability. Cover pool support benefits from the strong credit characteristics of both capital centres and the balance principle, almost fully eliminating market risk, particularly asset-liability mismatches. FUNDAMENTAL COVER MAXIMUM RATING RATING UPLIFT CREDIT SUPPORT POOL SUPPORT DISTANCE Stable Outlook The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds reflects the rating buffer provided by our fundamental and cover pool support analysis, shielding the covered bond ratings from a multi-notch issuer rating deterioration. Changes since the last performance update Since our last analysis one year ago, both the asset balance and the outstanding covered bonds of capital center S have increased by around 8%. All relevant risk characteristics have remained more or less unchanged. Capital center T balances have dropped by 4.5%. As a result, some risk characteristics have improved since our last analysis. For example, the loan to value (LTV) has dropped by around 4pp to 57.1% at present. The Danish housing market has been relatively unaffected by Covid-19 so far. Corrections may come, but historical house price increases have been moderate compared to Nordic peers, which may soften price declines should pandemic pressure persist. Ratings & Outlook Issuer rating A+/ S-1+ Outlook Negative Last rating action Affirmed Last rating action date 18.08.2020 Covered bond rating AAA Outlook Stable Rating action Affirmed Last rating action date 18.08.2020 Rating team (covered bonds) Mathias Pleißner +49 69 6677389-39r.acar@scoperatings.com Karlo Fuchs +49 69 6677389-78k.fuchs@scoperatings.com Lead analyst (banks) Dierk Brandenburg d.brandenburg@scoperatings.com Related research Scope Ratings affirms RealkreditDanmark's A+ Issuer rating with a Negative Outlook 19 August 2020 Covered Bond Rating Report: Danish Mortgage-Covered Bonds - Capital Centre S & T - 29 August 2018 Scope Ratings GmbH Lennéstraße 5 10785 Berlin Tel. +49 30 27891-0 Fax +49 30 27891-100 info@scoperatings.com www.scoperatings.com Bloomberg: SCOP 18 August 2020 1/8 Realkredit Danmark A/S Danish Covered Bonds - Performance Update on Capital Centre S and Capital Centre T Realkredit, a core subsidiary of the Danske Bank Group The issuer We have assigned A+ ratings to Realkredit Danmark A/S, the issuer of the rated mortgage-covered bonds, with a Negative Outlook. Realkredit is the second-largest Danish mortgage bank, with a market share of 25% of Danish mortgage lending. It is a core subsidiary of the Danske Bank Group, acting as the group's specialised mortgage bank in its domestic market. Realkredit's stand-alone financial profile is supported by strong asset quality, high capitalisation and its position as a major covered bond issuer in Denmark. Nevertheless, margins and market share are under pressure at a time when prudential requirements are rising. For further details on the bank's credit analysis see www.scoperatings.com. Covered bond structure Figure 1: On-balance sheet issuance structure Source: Scope, Realkredit Danmark Realkredit operates as a specialised mortgage bank, originating the majority of domestic mortgage loans within Danske Group. The loans are refinanced using SDROs, with issuances governed by the Danish Mortgage Act and supervised by Denmark's Financial Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet). Full fundamental credit support of six notches Fundamental credit support analysis Ratings for the SDROs issued out of capital centres S and T are primarily supported by a six-notch credit uplift provided by the fundamental legal and resolution framework for Danish covered bonds. This enhances the ratings to their highest achievable level (AAA). Cover pool support is therefore not needed. Two notches of credit differentiation result from our legal framework analysis. This is driven by the benefits afforded by Denmark's covered bond framework, which we consider one of Europe's strongest, particularly due to the strict 'balance principle' applicable to SDROs. Our resolution regime analysis provides an additional four-notch uplift. It reflects the programmes' preferential status and exclusion from bail-in, our view on the resolvability and likely maintenance of Realkredit in the hypothetical scenario of regulatory intervention in the bank, and the very high importance of covered bonds in Denmark, where a strong domestic stakeholder group maintains confidence in the high credit quality of the covered bonds. For more information see also related research. 18 August 2020 2/8 Realkredit Danmark A/S Danish Covered Bonds - Performance Update on Capital Centre S and Capital Centre T Pool characteristics Capital centre S T Balance (DKK bn) 298.3 468.0 Residential (%) 74.7 65.8 Commercial (%) 18.4 28.1 Substitute (%) 6.9 6.1 General information Capital centre S T Cover pool analysis The programmes' fundamental credit support of up to six notches already provides the highest ratings. It is the key rating driver and, as such, cover pool support is not needed. However, we still assess whether or not cover pool support could further stabilise the ratings. Cover pool support could stabilise the current AAA ratings even if the bank was downgraded to BBB-. Accordingly, an additional three-notch cover pool uplift is likely to be warranted for both programmes if the current level of overcollateralisation is maintained. No. of exposures 166,829 232,428 Avg expos ('000) 1,788 2.013 Top 10 (%) 1.0 1.7 Remaining life (y) 24 22 LTV (%) 59.5 57.1 Interest rate type (%) Capital centre S T Floating 1.2 100 Cover pool composition Both capital centres are predominantly secured by Danish commercial and residential mortgage loans denominated in Danish kroner. As of June 2020, only 0.6bps of mortgage loans in capital centre S are denominated in euros. For capital centre T, 2.7% are denominated in Swedish kroner, 1.2% in euros, and 1.2% in Norwegian kroner. Both pools are highly granular with 166,829 mortgage loans for capital centre S and 232,428 for capital centre T as of June 2020. The top 10 borrowers account for 1.0% in capital centre S and 1.7% in capital centre T, respectively. Fixed 98.8 0 Since our last analysis as of 30 March 2019, the asset balance of capital centre S has increased by around 8% and decreased by 4.5% for capital centre T over the same time Repayment type (%) period. Furthermore, the overall LTV dropped by 3.7 percentage points down to 57.1% for Capital Centre S T capital centre T, while remaining relatively stable at 59.5% (from 60.3%) for capital centre Bullet 25.4 51.8 S. Amortising 74.6 48.2 The main, and most important, difference between the two capital centres is the interest rate fixing: 98.8% of the mortgage loans in capital centre S are fixed for life; all of the loans in capital centre T are floating-rate and reset loans (adjustable rate mortgages), most of which have reset periods of under five years. The share of commercial loans in capital centre S remains lower. Residential mortgage loans account for 74.7% of the total asset balance. If we include private rental residential, cooperative housing and subsidised housing, residential accounts for only 89% of the total asset balance in capital centre S, and 65.8% and 73.7% (if private rental residential included) in capital centre T, respectively. Figure 2: LTV distribution (capital centre S) 80% March 2019 June 2020 60% 40% 20% 0% Figure 3: LTV distribution (capital centre T) 80% March 2019 June 2020 60% 40% 20% 0% Source: Scope Ratings, Realkredit Danmark Source: Scope Ratings, Realkredit Danmark Asset risk analysis The credit quality of the two granular capital centres is strong. Changes in our lifetime mean default rate of 3.9% (from 3.1%) for capital centre S and 3.2% (from 2.6%) for capital centre T, respectively, result from less credit given to historical cure rates. Stronger recovery rates for capital centre T were driven by lower LTVs, while those for capital centre S remained unchanged. 18 August 2020 3/8 Realkredit Danmark A/S Danish Covered Bonds - Performance Update on Capital Centre S and Capital Centre T Strong credit quality translates into mean loss rates below 1% for both programmes Our projection of default on mortgage loans uses an inverse Gaussian distribution, based on available credit performance data provided by the bank (in particular 90+dpd vintage data) and benchmarking. While the updated vintage data did not show any material changes in the performance of the mortgage assets, we limited the benefit we gave to the historical cure rates of defaulted loans to 50% (from up to 64%). This was done to reflect a rating dependency on cure rates and to address uncertainties around default volatility driven by Covid-19. Despite the higher share of commercial loans and exposure to interest rate movements from adjustable rate mortgage loans, capital centre T benefits from a lower lifetime default probability than capital centre S. This is driven by its higher seasoning, positively affecting lifetime defaults. We assumed a volatility of defaults (weighted average coefficient of variation) of 50% for capital centre S and 75% for capital centre T. Assumptions for capital centre T incorporate a potential increase in borrower defaults if margins increase by up to 500bps - in the event that a covered bond's refinancing fails. Capital centre S is not exposed to refinancing risk because loans are fixed rate for life. We estimated a weighted average recovery rate for capital centre S ranging from 92.1% (from 93.0%) for the base case to 74.7% (from 75.3%) for the most stressful scenario; for capital centre T, the respective figures are 94.7% (from 93.5%) and 77.1% (from 74.4%). This translates into a mean loss rate for capital centre S of 0.31% (from 0.22%) in the base case and 0.99% (from 0.77%) in the most stressful scenario; for capital centre T, these were unchanged at 0.17% and 0.73% (from 0.67%), respectively. Cash flow risk analysis The overcollateralisation supporting the AAA ratings is 0% for both pools and is based on fundamental support only. Consequently, cover pool support does not constitute a rating driver. To test the stability of the ratings we established the overcollateralisation levels needed to support the current rating uplift. We performed a full analysis supported by the detailed data provided by Realkredit. Our analysis showed that the cover pool support could stabilise the current AAA ratings even if the bank was downgraded by up to five notches to BBB-. The main risk driver from the cover pool is credit risk, but this remains low reflecting the strong credit quality of the two pools. Aided by the balance principle, market risks mainly result from minimum, regulatory and voluntary overcollateralisation, but are negligible in terms of the total balance and remaining term. Asset sales due to asset-liability mismatches from remaining hard bullet bonds do not constitute a risk driver due to their immateriality. Around 1.0% (from 3.3%) of bonds in capital centre T are grandfathered hard-bullet bonds as they were issued before the March 2014 legal amendment introducing soft bullets. Around 0.2% (from 1.2%) of bonds in capital centre S were issued as hard-bullet bonds. 18 August 2020 4/8 Realkredit Danmark A/S Danish Covered Bonds - Performance Update on Capital Centre S and Capital Centre T Figure 4: Amortisation profile (capital centre S) 350 bn Cover assets Covered bonds 300 DKK 250 200 150 100 50 0 0 3 5 8 10 13 15 18 20 23 25 28 30 Years Source: Scope Ratings, Realkredit Danmark Figure 5: Amortisation profile (capital centre T) 500 bn Cover assets Covered bonds DKK 400 300 200 100 0 0 3 5 8 10 13 15 18 20 23 25 28 30 Years Source: Scope Ratings, Realkredit Danmark Availability of overcollateralisation Realkredit's covered bond ratings are wholly supported by fundamental factors and therefore do not rely on the issuer's ability and willingness to provide overcollateralisation above the legal minimum. The current ratings would allow the provided overcollateralisation to be fully take into account, however. Figure 6: Overcollateralisation (capital centre S) bn cover pool SDRO CC-S overcollateralisation (RHS) 320 10% DKK 300 8% 280 260 5% 240 3% 220 200 0% Figure 7: Overcollateralisation (capital centre T) bn cover pool SDRO CC-T overcollateralisation (RHS) 540 10% DKK 490 8% 440 5% 390 3% 340 0% Source: Scope Ratings, Realkredit Danmark Source: Scope Ratings, Realkredit Danmark Main counterparty exposure relates to Realkredit Country risk does not affect the ratings No direct impact from ESG Other risk considerations The rated covered bonds have counterparty exposures to the issuer, as well as to its parent as loan originator, servicer, bank account provider and paying agent. There are no documented replacement mechanisms that would, for example, automatically shield the covered bonds from a credit deterioration of counterparties providing bank accounts. However, we believe that the strong alignment of interests between the bank and covered bond holders would prevent a negative impact from such risks before regulatory intervention became necessary. The bank's risk management process regularly monitors accounts to ensure that remedial action can be taken early on. Sovereign risk does not limit the ratings of Realkredit's mortgage-covered bonds. We believe the risks of an institutional framework meltdown, legal insecurity or currency- convertibility problems are currently remote. We have not directly included ESG aspects in our rating of the covered bonds issued by Realkredit because information provided on the collateral and its performance does not allow us to determine impacts from energy efficiency or differences in recovery proceeds. However, we acknowledge the bank's green bond framework and first green covered bonds launched in 2019, opening up to a wider investor base and improving the attractivity and liquidity of covered bonds issued by Realkredit. 18 August 2020 5/8 Realkredit Danmark A/S Danish Covered Bonds - Performance Update on Capital Centre S and Capital Centre T Appendix: Summary of covered bond characteristics Reporting date 30-Jun-20 31-Mar-19 30-Jun-20 31-Mar-19 Issuer name Realkredit Danmark A/S Capital centre S T Country Denmark særligt dækkede realkreditobligationer (SDROs) Covered bond name Danish mortgage covered bonds issued under the Danish mortgage act (Specific balance principle) Covered bond legal framework Danish legal covered bond framework Cover pool type Mortgage loans Residential = 74.68% Residential = 70.99% Residential = 65.75% Residential = 56.34% Composition Commercial = 18.37%6 Commercial = 22.54% Commercial = 28.1%6 Commercial = 37.52% Substitute = 6.95% Substitute = 6.47% Substitute = 6.14% Substitute = 6.14% Issuer rating1 A+ A+ A+ A+ Current covered bond rating AAA/Stable AAA/Stable AAA/Stable AAA/Stable Covered bond maturity type Hard bullets Hard bullets Hard bullets Hard bullets DKK (99.99%) DKK (99.99%) DKK (94.83%) DKK (93.95%) Cover pool currencies EUR (0.01%) EUR (0.01%) EUR (1.24%) EUR (2.09%) SEK (2.74%) SEK (2.96%) NOK (1.19%) NOK (1.01%) DKK (99.99%) DKK (99.99%) DKK (94.48%) DKK (93.47%) Covered bond currencies EUR (0.01%) EUR (0.01%) EUR (1.1%) EUR (1.99%) SEK (3.09%) SEK (3.39%) NOK (1.34%) NOK (1.16%) Fundamental cover pool support 6 6 6 6 Maximum achievable covered bond 9 9 9 9 uplift Potential covered bond rating buffer 5 5 5 5 Cover pool (DKK m) 298,294 274,660 467,991 490,262 Thereof substitute assets (DKK m) 20,730 17,741 28,731 30,483 Covered bonds (DKK m) 277,564 256,919 439,260 459,779 Current overcollateralisation/ legal 7.5% / 8% 6.9% / 8% 6.5% / 8% 6.6% / 8% minimum overcollateralisation3 Overcollateralisation to support current not applicable not applicable not applicable not applicable rating Overcollateralisation upon a one-notch not applicable not applicable not applicable not applicable issuer downgrade Cover pool supporting overcollateralisation to support current 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% rating Cover pool overcollateralisation upon a 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% one-notch issuer downgrade Weighted average life of assets 24 years 24 years 22 years 23 years Weighted average life of liabilities5 26 years 26 years 3 years 2 years Number of exposures 166,829 168,039 232,428 252,343 Average loan size (in DKK '000s) 1,788 1,635 2,013 1,943 Top 10 residential 0.87% 0.99% 1.33% 0.74% Top 10 commercial 4.46% 4.11% 5.78% 4.07% Floating 1.2% Floating 2.3% Floating 0% Floating 0% Interest rate type - assets Fixed 98.7% Fixed 97.5% Fixed 100% Fixed 100% Floating 0.1% Floating 0.1% Floating 25.3% Floating 24.9% Interest rate type - liabilities Fixed 98.9% Fixed 98.5% Fixed 74.7% Fixed 75.1% (fixed/floating) Other 1% Other 1.3% Other 0% Other 0% Weighted average LTV (whole loan 59.5% 60.3% 57.1% 60.8% LTV) Geographic split (top 3) Denmark 100% Denmark 99.8% Denmark 96.8% Denmark 97.1% 18 August 2020 6/8 Realkredit Danmark A/S Danish Covered Bonds - Performance Update on Capital Centre S and Capital Centre T Sweden 0.1% Norway 0.8% Norway 0.9% Sweden 2.3% Sweden 2.9% Hovedstaden 46% Hovedstaden 42.5% Hovedstaden 46.5% Hovedstaden 43.5% Domestic region split (top 3) Midtjylland 17.3% Midtjylland 17.6% Midtjylland 17% Midtjylland 17.6% Syddanmark 16.8% Syddanmark 17.4% Syddanmark 17.8% Syddanmark 18.3% Default measure Inverse Gaussian/ non-parametric Weighted average default rate 3.9%/ 0.06% 3.1%/ 0.09% 3.2%/ 0.05% 2.6%/ 0.09% (mortgage/substitute) Weighted average coefficient of 50%/ 1546% 50%/ 1449% 75%/ 1438% 75%/ 1686% variation (mortgage/substitute) Weighted average recovery assumption 92.1% / 74.7% 93.0% / 75.3% 94.7% / 77.1% 93.5% / 74.4% (D0/D9)4 Share of loans > three months in 0.126% 0.132% 0.398% 0.400% arrears (NPL) Interest rate stresses (max./min.; -1 to 10% -1 to 10% -1 to 10% -1 to 10% currency-dependent) FX stresses (max./min.; currency- 7% / -7% 7% / -7% 32% / -33% 26% / -36% dependent) D91 liquidity premium 150bps/ 300bps 150bps/ 300bps 150bps/ 300bps 150bps/ 300bps Servicing fee (mortgage) 27bps 27bps 32bps 32bps The issuer's rating Outlook is Negative. Covered bonds issued after 2014 can be extended if refinancing fails. 8% of legal overcollateralisation is calculated based on risk-weighted assets and effectively results in a lower overcollateralisation level as long as the risk-weighted assets are below 100% of the assets' nominal outstanding balance; Realkredit applies an internal rating-based risk weighting. D0 or D9 denote the stresses commensurate with the rating distance between the issuer rating and the covered bond ratings. Fixed rate bonds for capital centre T are refinanced regularly reflecting the reset cycles of the mortgage loans. The drop in commercial assets was driven by a reclassification of 'private rental' from the commercial segment into the residential segment. Without this reclassification the commercial assets would have slightly increased 18 August 2020 7/8 Realkredit Danmark A/S Danish Covered Bonds - Performance Update on Capital Centre S and Capital Centre T Scope Ratings GmbH Headquarters Berlin Frankfurt am Main Paris Lennéstraße 5 Neue Mainzer Straße 66-68 23 Boulevard des Capucines D-10785 Berlin D-60311 Frankfurt am Main F-75002 Paris Phone +49 30 27891-0 Phone +49 69 66 77 389-0 Phone +33 1 8288 5557 London Madrid Milan 3rd Floor Edificio Torre Europa Via Paleocapa 7 111 Buckingham Palace Road Paseo de la Castellana 95 IT-20121 Milan UK-London SW1W 0SR E-28046 Madrid Phone +44 20 3457 0444 Phone +34 914 186 973 Phone +39 02 30315 814 Oslo Haakon VII's gate 6 N-0161 Oslo Phone +47 21 62 31 42 info@scoperatings.com www.scoperatings.com Disclaimer © 2020 Scope SE & Co. KGaA and all its subsidiaries including Scope Ratings GmbH, Scope Analysis GmbH, Scope Investor Services GmbH and Scope Risk Solutions GmbH (collectively, Scope). All rights reserved. The information and data supporting Scope's ratings, rating reports, rating opinions and related research and credit opinions originate from sources Scope considers to be reliable and accurate. Scope does not, however, independently verify the reliability and accuracy of the information and data. Scope's ratings, rating reports, rating opinions, or related research and credit opinions are provided 'as is' without any representation or warranty of any kind. In no circumstance shall Scope or its directors, officers, employees and other representatives be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental or other damages, expenses of any kind, or losses arising from any use of Scope's ratings, rating reports, rating opinions, related research or credit opinions. Ratings and other related credit opinions issued by Scope are, and have to be viewed by any party as, opinions on relative credit risk and not a statement of fact or recommendation to purchase, hold or sell securities. Past performance does not necessarily predict future results. Any report issued by Scope is not a prospectus or similar document related to a debt security or issuing entity. Scope issues credit ratings and related research and opinions with the understanding and expectation that parties using them will assess independently the suitability of each security for investment or transaction purposes. Scope's credit ratings address relative credit risk, they do not address other risks such as market, liquidity, legal, or volatility. The information and data included herein is protected by copyright and other laws. To reproduce, transmit, transfer, disseminate, translate, resell, or store for subsequent use for any such purpose the information and data contained herein, contact Scope Ratings GmbH at Lennéstraße 5 D-10785 Berlin. Scope Ratings GmbH, Lennéstraße 5, 10785 Berlin, District Court for Berlin (Charlottenburg) HRB 192993 B, Managing Director: Guillaume Jolivet. 18 August 2020 8/8 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Danske Bank A/S published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 07:16:09 UTC 0 All news about DANSKE BANK A/S 03:17a DANSKE BANK A/S : Scope Rating Affirmation _RD_S _T PU 03:17a DANSKE BANK A/S : Scope Ratings_Realkredit Danmark Rating Report CC S and CC T_2.. PU 08/17 DANSKE-COPENHAGEN PRIDE WEEK : We celebrate diversity - all year round AQ 08/17 Dollar edges lower as markets eye U.S. politics, Fed minutes RE 08/13 DANSKE BANK A/S : credit-linked structured notes AQ 08/12 DANSKE-FIGHTING FINANCIAL CRIME : collaboration needed to make the entire system.. AQ 08/12 DANSKE BANK A/S : Successful issuance of Additional Tier 1 capital AQ 08/12 DANSKE BANK A/S : transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilitie.. AQ 08/11 DANSKE BANK A/S : Contemplated issuance of additional Tier 1 capital AQ 08/05 Sampo Oyj Sampo Group's Results For January -- -3- DJ