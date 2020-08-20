Danske Bank A/S : Scope Ratings_Realkredit Danmark Rating Report CC S and CC T_22020 Aug
18 August 2020
Covered Bonds
RealkreditDanmark A/S
Danish Covered Bonds - Performance Update on
Capital Centre S and Capital Centre T
Ratings rationale (summary)
The AAA ratings with a Stable Outlook on the Danish mortgage-covered bonds (særligt dækkede realkreditobligationer, SDROs) issued out of Realkredit Danmark A/S (Realkredit) capital centres S and T are based on the bank's issuer rating, enhanced by the programmes' fundamental credit support.
CC1
Eligible cover
Covered bonds2
Cut-off date
Cover asset type
Rating/Outlook
pool
30 Jun 2020
S
DKK 298.3bn
Residential and
DKK 277.6bn
AAA/Stable
commercial
30 Jun 2020
T
DKK 468.0bn
DKK 439.3bn
AAA/Stable
mortgage loans
1. Capital centre (CC) S & T; 2. særligt dækkede realkreditobligationer (SDROs) - Danish mortgage-covered bonds issued under the strict balance principle under the Danish Mortgage Act.
Fundamental credit support is the primary rating driver for both capital centres. It provides six notches of uplift above the issuer rating. Only four notches are needed to raise the covered bonds' ratings to the highest achievable level. Our cover pool analyses provide further stability.
Cover pool support benefits from the strong credit characteristics of both capital centres and the balance principle, almost fully eliminating market risk, particularly asset-liability mismatches.
FUNDAMENTAL
COVER
MAXIMUM RATING RATING UPLIFT
CREDIT SUPPORT
POOL SUPPORT
DISTANCE
Stable Outlook
The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds reflects the rating buffer provided by our fundamental and cover pool support analysis, shielding the covered bond ratings from a multi-notch issuer rating deterioration.
Changes since the last performance update
Since our last analysis one year ago, both the asset balance and the outstanding covered bonds of capital center S have increased by around 8%. All relevant risk characteristics have remained more or less unchanged. Capital center T balances have dropped by 4.5%. As a result, some risk characteristics have improved since our last analysis. For example, the loan to value (LTV) has dropped by around 4pp to 57.1% at present.
The Danish housing market has been relatively unaffected by Covid-19 so far. Corrections may come, but historical house price increases have been moderate compared to Nordic peers, which may soften price declines should pandemic pressure persist.
Danish Covered Bonds - Performance Update on Capital Centre S and Capital Centre T
Realkredit, a core subsidiary of the Danske Bank Group
The issuer
We have assigned A+ ratings to Realkredit Danmark A/S, the issuer of the rated mortgage-covered bonds, with a Negative Outlook. Realkredit is the second-largest Danish mortgage bank, with a market share of 25% of Danish mortgage lending. It is a core subsidiary of the Danske Bank Group, acting as the group's specialised mortgage bank in its domestic market. Realkredit's stand-alone financial profile is supported by strong asset quality, high capitalisation and its position as a major covered bond issuer in Denmark. Nevertheless, margins and market share are under pressure at a time when prudential requirements are rising.
Realkredit operates as a specialised mortgage bank, originating the majority of domestic mortgage loans within Danske Group. The loans are refinanced using SDROs, with issuances governed by the Danish Mortgage Act and supervised by Denmark's Financial Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet).
Full fundamental credit support of six notches
Fundamental credit support analysis
Ratings for the SDROs issued out of capital centres S and T are primarily supported by a six-notch credit uplift provided by the fundamental legal and resolution framework for Danish covered bonds. This enhances the ratings to their highest achievable level (AAA). Cover pool support is therefore not needed.
Two notches of credit differentiation result from our legal framework analysis. This is driven by the benefits afforded by Denmark's covered bond framework, which we consider one of Europe's strongest, particularly due to the strict 'balance principle' applicable to SDROs. Our resolution regime analysis provides an additional four-notch uplift. It reflects the programmes' preferential status and exclusion from bail-in, our view on the resolvability and likely maintenance of Realkredit in the hypothetical scenario of regulatory intervention in the bank, and the very high importance of covered bonds in Denmark, where a strong domestic stakeholder group maintains confidence in the high credit quality of the covered bonds. For more information see also related research.
Realkredit Danmark A/S
Danish Covered Bonds - Performance Update on Capital Centre S and Capital Centre T
Pool characteristics
Capital centre
S
T
Balance (DKK bn)
298.3
468.0
Residential (%)
74.7
65.8
Commercial (%)
18.4
28.1
Substitute (%)
6.9
6.1
General information
Capital centre
S
T
Cover pool analysis
The programmes' fundamental credit support of up to six notches already provides the highest ratings. It is the key rating driver and, as such, cover pool support is not needed. However, we still assess whether or not cover pool support could further stabilise the ratings. Cover pool support could stabilise the current AAA ratings even if the bank was downgraded to BBB-. Accordingly, an additional three-notch cover pool uplift is likely to be warranted for both programmes if the current level of overcollateralisation is maintained.
No. of exposures
166,829 232,428
Avg expos ('000)
1,788
2.013
Top 10 (%)
1.0
1.7
Remaining life (y)
24
22
LTV (%)
59.5
57.1
Interest rate type (%)
Capital centre
S
T
Floating
1.2
100
Cover pool composition
Both capital centres are predominantly secured by Danish commercial and residential mortgage loans denominated in Danish kroner. As of June 2020, only 0.6bps of mortgage loans in capital centre S are denominated in euros. For capital centre T, 2.7% are denominated in Swedish kroner, 1.2% in euros, and 1.2% in Norwegian kroner.
Both pools are highly granular with 166,829 mortgage loans for capital centre S and 232,428 for capital centre T as of June 2020. The top 10 borrowers account for 1.0% in capital centre S and 1.7% in capital centre T, respectively.
Fixed
98.8
0
Since our last analysis as of 30 March 2019, the asset balance of capital centre S has
increased by around 8% and decreased by 4.5% for capital centre T over the same time
Repayment type (%)
period. Furthermore, the overall LTV dropped by 3.7 percentage points down to 57.1% for
Capital Centre
S
T
capital centre T, while remaining relatively stable at 59.5% (from 60.3%) for capital centre
Bullet
25.4
51.8
S.
Amortising
74.6
48.2
The main, and most important, difference between the two capital centres is the interest rate fixing: 98.8% of the mortgage loans in capital centre S are fixed for life; all of the loans in capital centre T are floating-rate and reset loans (adjustable rate mortgages), most of which have reset periods of under five years.
The share of commercial loans in capital centre S remains lower. Residential mortgage loans account for 74.7% of the total asset balance. If we include private rental residential, cooperative housing and subsidised housing, residential accounts for only 89% of the total asset balance in capital centre S, and 65.8% and 73.7% (if private rental residential included) in capital centre T, respectively.
Figure 2: LTV distribution (capital centre S)
80%
March 2019
June 2020
60%
40%
20%
0%
Figure 3: LTV distribution (capital centre T)
80%
March 2019
June 2020
60%
40%
20%
0%
Source: Scope Ratings, Realkredit Danmark
Source: Scope Ratings, Realkredit Danmark
Asset risk analysis
The credit quality of the two granular capital centres is strong. Changes in our lifetime mean default rate of 3.9% (from 3.1%) for capital centre S and 3.2% (from 2.6%) for capital centre T, respectively, result from less credit given to historical cure rates. Stronger recovery rates for capital centre T were driven by lower LTVs, while those for capital centre S remained unchanged.
Danish Covered Bonds - Performance Update on Capital Centre S and Capital Centre T
Strong credit quality translates into mean loss rates below 1% for both programmes
Our projection of default on mortgage loans uses an inverse Gaussian distribution, based on available credit performance data provided by the bank (in particular 90+dpd vintage data) and benchmarking. While the updated vintage data did not show any material changes in the performance of the mortgage assets, we limited the benefit we gave to the historical cure rates of defaulted loans to 50% (from up to 64%). This was done to reflect a rating dependency on cure rates and to address uncertainties around default volatility driven by Covid-19.
Despite the higher share of commercial loans and exposure to interest rate movements from adjustable rate mortgage loans, capital centre T benefits from a lower lifetime default probability than capital centre S. This is driven by its higher seasoning, positively affecting lifetime defaults.
We assumed a volatility of defaults (weighted average coefficient of variation) of 50% for capital centre S and 75% for capital centre T. Assumptions for capital centre T incorporate a potential increase in borrower defaults if margins increase by up to 500bps - in the event that a covered bond's refinancing fails. Capital centre S is not exposed to refinancing risk because loans are fixed rate for life.
We estimated a weighted average recovery rate for capital centre S ranging from 92.1% (from 93.0%) for the base case to 74.7% (from 75.3%) for the most stressful scenario; for capital centre T, the respective figures are 94.7% (from 93.5%) and 77.1% (from 74.4%). This translates into a mean loss rate for capital centre S of 0.31% (from 0.22%) in the base case and 0.99% (from 0.77%) in the most stressful scenario; for capital centre T, these were unchanged at 0.17% and 0.73% (from 0.67%), respectively.
Cash flow risk analysis
The overcollateralisation supporting the AAA ratings is 0% for both pools and is based on fundamental support only. Consequently, cover pool support does not constitute a rating driver.
To test the stability of the ratings we established the overcollateralisation levels needed to support the current rating uplift. We performed a full analysis supported by the detailed data provided by Realkredit. Our analysis showed that the cover pool support could stabilise the current AAA ratings even if the bank was downgraded by up to five notches to BBB-.
The main risk driver from the cover pool is credit risk, but this remains low reflecting the strong credit quality of the two pools.
Aided by the balance principle, market risks mainly result from minimum, regulatory and voluntary overcollateralisation, but are negligible in terms of the total balance and remaining term.
Asset sales due to asset-liability mismatches from remaining hard bullet bonds do not constitute a risk driver due to their immateriality. Around 1.0% (from 3.3%) of bonds in capital centre T are grandfathered hard-bullet bonds as they were issued before the March 2014 legal amendment introducing soft bullets. Around 0.2% (from 1.2%) of bonds in capital centre S were issued as hard-bullet bonds.
Danish Covered Bonds - Performance Update on Capital Centre S and Capital Centre T
Figure 4: Amortisation profile (capital centre S)
350
bn
Cover assets
Covered bonds
300
DKK
250
200
150
100
50
0
0 3 5 8 10 13 15 18 20 23 25 28 30 Years
Source: Scope Ratings, Realkredit Danmark
Figure 5: Amortisation profile (capital centre T)
500
bn
Cover assets
Covered bonds
DKK
400
300
200
100
0
0 3 5 8 10 13 15 18 20 23 25 28 30 Years
Source: Scope Ratings, Realkredit Danmark
Availability of overcollateralisation
Realkredit's covered bond ratings are wholly supported by fundamental factors and therefore do not rely on the issuer's ability and willingness to provide overcollateralisation above the legal minimum. The current ratings would allow the provided overcollateralisation to be fully take into account, however.
Figure 6: Overcollateralisation (capital centre S)
bn
cover pool
SDRO CC-S
overcollateralisation (RHS)
320
10%
DKK
300
8%
280
260
5%
240
3%
220
200
0%
Figure 7: Overcollateralisation (capital centre T)
bn
cover pool
SDRO CC-T
overcollateralisation (RHS)
540
10%
DKK
490
8%
440
5%
390
3%
340
0%
Source: Scope Ratings, Realkredit Danmark
Source: Scope Ratings, Realkredit Danmark
Main counterparty exposure relates to Realkredit
Country risk does not affect the ratings
No direct impact from ESG
Other risk considerations
The rated covered bonds have counterparty exposures to the issuer, as well as to its parent as loan originator, servicer, bank account provider and paying agent. There are no documented replacement mechanisms that would, for example, automatically shield the covered bonds from a credit deterioration of counterparties providing bank accounts. However, we believe that the strong alignment of interests between the bank and covered bond holders would prevent a negative impact from such risks before regulatory intervention became necessary. The bank's risk management process regularly monitors accounts to ensure that remedial action can be taken early on.
Sovereign risk does not limit the ratings of Realkredit's mortgage-covered bonds. We believe the risks of an institutional framework meltdown, legal insecurity or currency- convertibility problems are currently remote.
We have not directly included ESG aspects in our rating of the covered bonds issued by Realkredit because information provided on the collateral and its performance does not allow us to determine impacts from energy efficiency or differences in recovery proceeds. However, we acknowledge the bank's green bond framework and first green covered bonds launched in 2019, opening up to a wider investor base and improving the attractivity and liquidity of covered bonds issued by Realkredit.
Danish Covered Bonds - Performance Update on Capital Centre S and Capital Centre T
Appendix: Summary of covered bond characteristics
Reporting date
30-Jun-20
31-Mar-19
30-Jun-20
31-Mar-19
Issuer name
Realkredit Danmark A/S
Capital centre
S
T
Country
Denmark
særligt dækkede realkreditobligationer (SDROs)
Covered bond name
Danish mortgage covered bonds issued under the Danish mortgage act
(Specific balance principle)
Covered bond legal framework
Danish legal covered bond framework
Cover pool type
Mortgage loans
Residential = 74.68%
Residential = 70.99%
Residential = 65.75%
Residential = 56.34%
Composition
Commercial = 18.37%6
Commercial = 22.54%
Commercial = 28.1%6
Commercial = 37.52%
Substitute = 6.95%
Substitute = 6.47%
Substitute = 6.14%
Substitute = 6.14%
Issuer rating1
A+
A+
A+
A+
Current covered bond rating
AAA/Stable
AAA/Stable
AAA/Stable
AAA/Stable
Covered bond maturity type
Hard bullets
Hard bullets
Hard bullets
Hard bullets
DKK (99.99%)
DKK (99.99%)
DKK (94.83%)
DKK (93.95%)
Cover pool currencies
EUR (0.01%)
EUR (0.01%)
EUR (1.24%)
EUR (2.09%)
SEK (2.74%)
SEK (2.96%)
NOK (1.19%)
NOK (1.01%)
DKK (99.99%)
DKK (99.99%)
DKK (94.48%)
DKK (93.47%)
Covered bond currencies
EUR (0.01%)
EUR (0.01%)
EUR (1.1%)
EUR (1.99%)
SEK (3.09%)
SEK (3.39%)
NOK (1.34%)
NOK (1.16%)
Fundamental cover pool support
6
6
6
6
Maximum achievable covered bond
9
9
9
9
uplift
Potential covered bond rating buffer
5
5
5
5
Cover pool (DKK m)
298,294
274,660
467,991
490,262
Thereof substitute assets (DKK m)
20,730
17,741
28,731
30,483
Covered bonds (DKK m)
277,564
256,919
439,260
459,779
Current overcollateralisation/ legal
7.5% / 8%
6.9% / 8%
6.5% / 8%
6.6% / 8%
minimum overcollateralisation3
Overcollateralisation to support current
not applicable
not applicable
not applicable
not applicable
rating
Overcollateralisation upon a one-notch
not applicable
not applicable
not applicable
not applicable
issuer downgrade
Cover pool supporting
overcollateralisation to support current
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
rating
Cover pool overcollateralisation upon a
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
one-notch issuer downgrade
Weighted average life of assets
24 years
24 years
22 years
23 years
Weighted average life of liabilities5
26 years
26 years
3 years
2 years
Number of exposures
166,829
168,039
232,428
252,343
Average loan size (in DKK '000s)
1,788
1,635
2,013
1,943
Top 10 residential
0.87%
0.99%
1.33%
0.74%
Top 10 commercial
4.46%
4.11%
5.78%
4.07%
Floating 1.2%
Floating 2.3%
Floating 0%
Floating 0%
Interest rate type - assets
Fixed 98.7%
Fixed 97.5%
Fixed 100%
Fixed 100%
Floating 0.1%
Floating 0.1%
Floating 25.3%
Floating 24.9%
Interest rate type - liabilities
Fixed 98.9%
Fixed 98.5%
Fixed 74.7%
Fixed 75.1%
(fixed/floating)
Other 1%
Other 1.3%
Other 0%
Other 0%
Weighted average LTV (whole loan
59.5%
60.3%
57.1%
60.8%
LTV)
Geographic split (top 3)
Denmark 100%
Denmark 99.8%
Denmark 96.8%
Denmark 97.1%
Danish Covered Bonds - Performance Update on Capital Centre S and Capital Centre T
Sweden 0.1%
Norway 0.8%
Norway 0.9%
Sweden 2.3%
Sweden 2.9%
Hovedstaden 46%
Hovedstaden 42.5%
Hovedstaden 46.5%
Hovedstaden 43.5%
Domestic region split (top 3)
Midtjylland 17.3%
Midtjylland 17.6%
Midtjylland 17%
Midtjylland 17.6%
Syddanmark 16.8%
Syddanmark 17.4%
Syddanmark 17.8%
Syddanmark 18.3%
Default measure
Inverse Gaussian/ non-parametric
Weighted average default rate
3.9%/ 0.06%
3.1%/ 0.09%
3.2%/ 0.05%
2.6%/ 0.09%
(mortgage/substitute)
Weighted average coefficient of
50%/ 1546%
50%/ 1449%
75%/ 1438%
75%/ 1686%
variation (mortgage/substitute)
Weighted average recovery assumption
92.1% / 74.7%
93.0% / 75.3%
94.7% / 77.1%
93.5% / 74.4%
(D0/D9)4
Share of loans > three months in
0.126%
0.132%
0.398%
0.400%
arrears (NPL)
Interest rate stresses (max./min.;
-1 to 10%
-1 to 10%
-1 to 10%
-1 to 10%
currency-dependent)
FX stresses (max./min.; currency-
7% / -7%
7% / -7%
32% / -33%
26% / -36%
dependent)
D91 liquidity premium
150bps/ 300bps
150bps/ 300bps
150bps/ 300bps
150bps/ 300bps
Servicing fee (mortgage)
27bps
27bps
32bps
32bps
The issuer's rating Outlook is Negative.
Covered bonds issued after 2014 can be extended if refinancing fails.
8% of legal overcollateralisation is calculated based on risk-weighted assets and effectively results in a lower overcollateralisation level as long as the risk-weighted assets are below 100% of the assets' nominal outstanding balance; Realkredit applies an internal rating-based risk weighting.
D0 or D9 denote the stresses commensurate with the rating distance between the issuer rating and the covered bond ratings.
Fixed rate bonds for capital centre T are refinanced regularly reflecting the reset cycles of the mortgage loans.
The drop in commercial assets was driven by a reclassification of 'private rental' from the commercial segment into the residential segment. Without this reclassification the commercial assets would have slightly increased
Danish Covered Bonds - Performance Update on Capital Centre S and Capital Centre T