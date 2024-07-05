7/4/24, 4:44 PM PageOne - Main page

Scope affirms and publishes covered bonds issued by Danske Bank from pools C and D at AAA/Stable

The issuer rating of A+ enhanced by up to six notches of governance-support based uplift results in the highest achievable ratings for the mortgage-covered bonds issued out of Pool C and D. Cover pool support can provide additional rating stability.

Rating action

Scope Ratings GmbH (Scope) has today afrmed the ratings assigned to the Danish mortgage-covered bonds (særligt dækkede obligationer - SDO) issued by Danske Bank A/S out of registers (pools) C and D at AAA. All ratings have a Stable Outlook.

Rating rationale

Solid issuer rating (positive)1. Danske Bank A/S has a solid issuer rating of A+. The assessment refects the broad diversifcation of its resilient universal business model, which includes retail and corporate banking, capital market activities, insurance and asset management. In all of these areas, the bank has a strong franchise in Denmark and other Nordic markets. The ratings also consider Danske Bank A/S's robust asset quality metrices and an operating performance that provides a solid buffer against potentially increasing cost of risk. Conservative capital buffers and stable and diversifed funding and liquidity also add to the rating.

Governance support (positive)2. Governance support is the primary rating driver for the SDOs issued under cover pool C and D and is based on Scope's view on: i) Denmark's strong legal covered bond framework; and ii) the resolution regime and systemic importance of Danske Bank A/S and its covered bonds in the country. Governance support provides the covered bonds with up to six notches of uplift above the issuer rating. Only four notches are needed to raise the covered bonds ratings to the highest achievable level. (ESG factor)

The legal framework, together with common market practices, ensures i) the cover pool would be segregated from the issuer's insolvency estate; ii) bond payments can continue after insolvency; and iii) identifed risks can be mitigated by overcollateralisation, which remains available after insolvency. Danish covered bonds also beneft from specifc regulatory oversight and the unique balance principle (general) which largely mitigates liquidity and other market risks allowing for two notches of uplift from our legal framework assessment.

The additional four notches of resolution-regime uplift refect Scope's assessment of the Danish resolution regime and systemic importance considerations. These include: i) the implementation of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and the exemption of covered bonds from bail-in; ii) incentives that prevent regulatory intervention in the issuer affecting the covered bonds' credit quality and performance; iii) product-, issuer- and country-specifc aspects relevant to the systemic importance of covered bonds in Denmark; and iv) a pro-active domestic stakeholder community.

One or more key drivers of the credit rating action are considered an ESG factor.

Rating-change drivers

Scope's Stable Outlooks on the covered bonds refect the rating on the issuer, governance support and the strong cover pools. The ratings may be downgraded upon: i) an issuer rating downgrade by more than fve notches, ii) a deterioration in Scope's view on governance support factors relevant to the issuer and Danish covered bonds in general and on the interplay between complexity and transparency, and/or iii) the inability of the cover pools to provide an additional uplift in case the issuer rating is downgraded by more than two notches.

Quantitative analysis and assumptions

Scope performed a cover pool analysis to assess the cover pool's ability to provide additional support should the issuer be downgraded by more than two notches.

Cover pool support3. For Pool C and D the cover pool analysis supports additional rating stability. This is refected by:

Cover Pool Complexity Score (positive). For both programmes Scope has assigned a Cover Pool Complexity category of 'Low' to the issuer's management of the interplay between complexity and the transparency provided to investors. This allows for an additional uplift of three notches on top of the governance uplift. (ESG Driver). Over-collateralisation (positive). As of 31 March 2024, Pool D benefts from 6.9% and Pool C from 20.3% of over-collateralisation. The current level of over- collateralisation can shield the AAA/ Stable ratings against an issuer downgrade of up to fve notches. Sound credit quality (positive). The cover pools comprise Danish residential (Pool D), as well as Swedish and Norwegian commercial mortgage loans (Pool C). They beneft from a low average indexed loan-to-value ratio of about 52.0% for Pool D and 47.8% for Pool C. Market risks (positive). Market risks are hedged and further aided by the Danish (general) balance principle.

Scope's projection of default for Pool D and C were made assuming an inverse Gaussian distribution. Scope derived an effective weighted-average lifetime mean default rate of 5.3% for Pool D and 2.0% for Pool C with a coefcient of variation of 50% and 60% based on the issuers performance data also taking into account market performance and benchmarking.

Scope applied rating distance and location-dependent total security-value haircuts (including liquidation costs) for the properties securing the Danish mortgage loans. Scope assumed haircuts of 30% in its base scenario. Under a stressed scenario 42.5%-55.0% for Pool D (private residential) and for Pool C, 65% for multi- family and 75% for other commercial property, respectively. Taking into account the loan specifc characteristics, asset-recovery rates for Pool D range between 98.4% in the base scenario and 66.8%in the stressed scenario. For Pool C between 99.5% and 57.2%, respectively.

Scope used the resulting loss distributions and default timings to project the covered bond programmes' losses and refect their amortisation structures. The analysis also incorporated the impact of rating-distance-dependentinterest-rate and foreign exchange rate stresses as well as different prepayment scenarios. Scope tested for low (1%) and high (up to 25%) prepayments to stress the programmes' sensitivity to unscheduled repayments. Scope applied foreign exchange stresses ranging between -35% and +55%.

Recovery lag assumptions were 18 months for residential loans and 24 months for commercial loans. Scope assumed an annual average servicing fee of 25bp for residential and 50bp for commercial mortgage loans.

For Pool D and C Scope calculated the cover pools' net present value in the event of an asset sale. A refnancing premium of 150bp for residential mortgage loans and 300bp for commercial mortgage loans was added to the rating-distance and scenario-dependent discount curve.