Danske Bank A/S : Statement on principal adverse impacts of investment and insurance advice on sustainability factors

Statement on principal adverse impacts of investment and insurance advice on sustainability factors

DECEMBER 2022

VERSION 2.0

Purpose

Pursuant to Article 4(5) of Regulation (EU) 2019/2088 on sustainability-related disclosures in the financial services sector ("SFDR"), as further described in Article 11 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2022/1288 ("SFDR Delegated Regulation"), this statement provides information on how Danske Bank A/S ("Danske Bank") considers principal adverse impacts of investment and insurance advice on sustainability factors.

Description of principal adverse impacts

SFDR describes principal adverse impact as the negative, material or likely to be material effects on sustainability factors caused, compounded by or directly linked to investments, with sustainability factors referring to environmental, social and employee matters, respects for human rights, anti-corruption and anti-bribery matters.

SFDR requires, among other, manufacturers of financial products to disclosure whether, and if so, how they consider principal adverse impacts of investment decisions on sustainability factors, and also whether, as if so, how their financial products consider principal adverse impacts on sustainability factors. The SFDR Delegated Regulation defines 18 mandatory principal adverse impact indicators and a number of additional voluntary indicators that manufacturers are required to report on, when considering principal adverse impacts of investment decisions on sustainability factors. These indicators can be used, in whole or in part, to measure the principal adverse impacts of investments in financial products on sustainability factors.

Consideration of principal adverse impacts

Danske Bank provides investment advice on selected Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). Danske Bank also provides insurance advice on selected Investment Based Insurance Products (IBIPs). For the purpose of this statement, UCITS, AIFs and IBIPs are collectively referred to as financial products.

Danske Bank considers the principal adverse impacts of investment and insurance advice on sustainability factors, when selecting financial products for our advisory portfolios. The consideration is based on the information made available by manufacturers, including in particular, the pre-contractual and periodic disclosures prescribed by SFDR for financial products that promote environmental or social characteristics (the so-called Article 8 products) and financial products that have sustainable investment as their objective (the so-called Article 9 products).

Danske Bank is committed to minimising the negative impact on society and the environment that investments may have. As such, we require that the manufacturers of the financial products, that are included in our advisory portfolios, meet certain minimum criteria, as well as the financial products themselves. We expect that all manufacturers and financial products within Danske Bank's advisory portfolio meet the following minimum criteria:

Minimum criteria for manufacturers:

The manufacturer is a signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI) or has implemented a Responsible Investment Policy that meets the corresponding requirements.

Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI) or has implemented a Responsible Investment Policy that meets the corresponding requirements. The manufacturer has committed to a net-zero climate target and participates in other climate initiatives such as Climate Action 100+. If such a commitment is not made, we require a clear plan to be shared with Danske Bank on how the manufacturer intends to achieve the overall goal of net zero.

net-zero climate target and participates in other climate initiatives such as Climate Action 100+. If such a commitment is not made, we require a clear plan to be shared with Danske Bank on how the manufacturer intends to achieve the overall goal of net zero. The manufacturer has a well-defined monitoring set-up in place to assess sustainability risk and clear documentation of how sustainability risk is integrated into the investment analyses and decision-making processes.

well-defined monitoring set-up in place to assess sustainability risk and clear documentation of how sustainability risk is integrated into the investment analyses and decision-making processes. The manufacturer is an active owner and engages with investee companies to manage and improve sustainability performance and protect the value of the investments.

