Danske Bank A/S : Statement to the DFSA

Confidential Explanatoryaccount submitted to the Danish FSA Background and purpose On 21 September 2020, the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (the Danish FSA) issued four orders to Danske Bank A/S (the bank or Danske Bank) as a result of the bank's failure to comply with the rules on good practice and the bank's obligation to act fairly and loyally towards its customers. The orders relate to the errors identified in relation to the bank's debt collection practice. Moreover, on 26 November 2020, the Danish FSA ordered the bank to launch an impartial investigation into the bank's debt collection case in order to assess the measures taken to rectify the errors made in the bank's debt collection. The purpose of this letter is to answer the questions posed in the Danish FSA's letter of 9 July 2021, which asks for an account of a total of three items, as summarised below: The approximately 5,600 customers 1 affected by the original four root causes and subject to manual quality assurance. 2 Potential interdependencies among the 27 potential additional issues, the number of fully analysed issues and the definition of a fully analysed issue. The expected completion time of the outstanding analyses of the 27 potential additional issues as well as customer communications and compensation, including a schedule for the work to be done after 31 July 2021. The bank's account in this response reflects the current status of the analysis work and the work to remediate the errors in the customer. We are determined to ensure that the errors are rectified correctly and as quickly as possible and that affected customers receive help and information on an ongoing basis. We are determined to clarify the remaining issues correctly and as quickly as possible and to provide compensation to the affected customers. We sincerely apologise for the problems that this case has caused our customers. 1. Manual qualityassurance of approximately 5,600 customers This section answers the following questions: What characterises the about 5,600 customers and why is further quality assurance needed in relation to these customers? What types of analysis are needed in order to perform manual quality assurance? How many customer are covered by manual quality assurance, broken down by category? This is the number of customers rather than the number of customer cases as stated in our update to the Danish FSA of 28 June 2021. As described in our update to the DanishFSA of 28 June 2021, the approximately 5,600 customers constitute the remaining 3% of customers who did not receive compensation on the basis of one of the four root causes until 1 July 2021. 2

Confidential --oo0oo-- What characterises the about 5,600 customers and why is further quality assurance needed in relation to these customers? In connection with the work to rectify the four root causes of data errors in the bank's debt collection systems, manual quality assurance of approximately 5,600 customers is still outstanding. The complexity of these cases is such that we consider it necessary - for the purpose of ensuring that the customers receive correct compensation - to perform further manual quality assurance of the cases. The approximately 5,600 customers for whom manual quality assurance is outstanding are characterised by one or more of the following criteria: The customers' case history dates back to before 2004, which means that data on these customers is not easily accessible due to no data structure across the various debt collection systems.

The cash flows are complex - typically due to manual corrections already made as part of the standard case handling process, composition arrangements, special procedures related to recognised claims and other settlement.

The customer's case concerns a loan that involves complex data transmission to the

DCS collection system.

DCS collection system. Outliers have been identified in the initial balance of the customer's case, that is, the initial balance is either higher or lower than expected. The outliers are automatically identified on the basis of predefined parameters that take into account the customer's case. The identified outliers are then reviewed manually.

Outliers have been identified in the calculated overcollection amount, which means that the result is either higher or lower than expected. The outliers are automatically identified on the basis of predefined parameters that take into account the customer's case. The identified outliers are then reviewed manually.

The case involves several customers in respect of whom the limitation period may differ because of individual case history.

The digital data available in the customer's case is limited, which results in less accuracy in the calculations made by the compensation models. As a result of the above characteristics, it is often necessary to review data manually in several different systems and archives in order to verify the case history. This will enable the bank to make an accurate calculation of the compensation to be provided to the customer. The bank's remediation work started with simple, more recent cases and concluded with older, more complex cases. Due to this nature, a large portion of these cases will require quality assurance for approximately 5,600 customers as they mainly originate from the latest calculations completed in late May and June. As described in the bank's letter to the Danish FSA of 28 June 2021, the bank has performed manual quality assurance throughout the entire process of calculating potential overcollection. This quality assurance has been performed in the form of either spot checks for cases in which digital data was available and the quality of such data was sufficient and in which the calculated overcollection amount was less than DKK 10,000. For such cases, the output of the compensation models is more accurate. quality assurance of cases with lower degree of data accuracy and availability in which the overcollection amount is estimated to be above DKK 10,000. The output of the compensation models for these cases has shown to be less accurate, with potentially large deviations between the calculated and the actual overcollection amount. 3

Confidential The bank's priority is to ensure correct payment of compensation. On the basis of the above criteria, we have therefore selected specific cases for manual quality assurance in which there is statistically less accuracy in the calculations made by the compensation models. b. What types of analysis are needed in order to perform manual quality assurance? The bank defines 'types of analysis yet to be performed' as work still to be done in relation to manual quality assurance and the outcome of this work. Manual quality assurance3 is performed to ensure that the customer receives the compensation to which the customer is entitled, and quality assurance is carried out in continuation of the processing of a customer's case by one of the developed compensation models. A customer's case may be selected for manual quality assurance if it is associated with any of the complexities described above. Quality assurance consists in obtaining and validating data from our various systems, reviewing cash flows, ensuring proper coverage of balance types, and validating corrections previously made. Quality assurance is typically a manual process in which calculations are made manually. In some cases, data may be added on the basis of information available to the bank, and this allows the bank to calculate the customer's compensation solely on the basis of data. Examples of addition of data include cases in which data is derived from information contained in a letter or document from the bank's physical archives. Quality assurance consists of the above parameters regardless of the root cause that affects the individual customer. The outcome of manual quality assurance may be one of the following: Confirmation or adjustment of the original compensation estimated by the compensation models. Addition of data followed by a new calculation made by a compensation model or by manual calculation to determine whether overcollection has occurred and to which extent as a result of the four root causes The customer is not subject to overcollection as a result of the four root causes, and the customer is therefore not entitled to compensation. How many customers are covered by manual quality assurance, broken down by category? The bank defines 'broken down by category' to mean customers registered in the individual systems, the root cause(s) affecting the individual customers, and the compensation model used for processing the individual cases. Of the approximately 5,600 customer cases, about 4,600 (approximately 82%) are registered in DCS and about 1,000 (approximately 18%) in PF. Customers broken down by root cause: 3 The manual quality assurance process described is performedat the case level, which means that the process and the outcome of the process are determinedindividually for each case. Since a customer may have several cases, it is important to make it clear that qualityassurance is performed for all of the customer's cases. 4

Confidential Affected by root cause 1 and/or 2 4 : about 4,600 cases (approximately 82%)

: about 4,600 cases (approximately 82%) Affected by root cause 3: about 900 customers (approximately16%)

Affected by root cause 4: about 40 customers (below 1%)

Affected by more than one root cause: about 50 customers (below 1%) Customers broken down by compensation model: Ordinary compensation model: about 1,600 customers (approximately 28%)

Statistical model: about 2,900 customers (approximately 52%)

Handled on the basis of business decisions 5 : about 1,100 customers (some 20%) In the approximately 5,600 cases subject to manual quality assurance, customers will receive compensation on an ongoing basis, and we expect the process to be completed in the coming months and before the end of 2021. 2. Analysis of 27 potential additional issues This section answers the following questions: How many issues have currently been fully analysed? What is meant by 'fully analysed', including whether this should be understood to mean that the cause of the issue and the affected customers have been identified? How many of the 27 issues are interdependent, and how are they interdependent? --oo0o-- a. How many issues have currently been fully analysed? Of the 27 potential additional issues presently identified6, 197 have currently been fully analysed. Of this number, all of the 14 original issues from appendix 2.5 as well as five of the 13 issues later identified have been fully analysed. Appendix 1 to this letter provides a status overview of each issue. What is meant by 'fully analysed', including whether this should be understood to mean that the cause of the issue and the affected customers have been identified? 'Fully analysed' means that we have clarified (1) whether there is an issue or not, (2) whether customers are affected and therefore should receive compensation, and (3) which customers are either affected or potentially affected so that they can be informed and subsequently receive compensation, when relevant. When an issue has been fully analysed, it is handed over to the team responsible for providing compensation to customers so that the compensation work can be initiated. All completed analyses include the following elements: Identification of the cause of the issue, for example data or process errors

Discontinuation of activities that may present or do present a risk of recurrence and continuation of the error

Identification of customers who may be or are affected by the error

Identification of communication needs at the customer level The breakdown of the number of affected customers in the quality assurance process whofall under root causes one and twois shownas one because the compensation models are designed to treat these two root causes together. The business decision was definedon page 5 in the update to the Danish FSA of 28 June 2021. For more information about eachindividual issue, see Appendix 1: Overview of additional issues. Issues 1-14 and 15-19 have been fully analysed. 5

