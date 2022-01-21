Danske Bank A/S : Stephan Engels - English CV
Stephan Engels
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Born
9 March 1962
Nationality
German
Gender
Male
Joined the Executive Leadership Team
1 April 2020
Former employment
2020-
Member of the Executive Leadership Team and Chief Financial Officer, Danske
Bank A/S
Member of the Board of Managing Directors responsible for Group Finance,
2012-2020
Group Investor Relations, Group Tax, Group Treasury and mBank, Commerzbank
AG, Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Member of the Executive Committee of the Mercedes-Benz Car Group for
2007-2012
Finance & Controlling and Head of Management Group Controlling Daimler AG,
Daimler AG, Stuttgart, Germany
2003-2007
Lastly member of the Board for Finance, Controlling, Risk Management &
Strategy, DaimlerChrysler Services AG, Berlin, Germany
2000-2003
Lastly member of the Board for Credit then CFO and IT, DaimlerChrysler Bank
AG, Stuttgart, Germany
1996-2000
Chief Financial Officer, debis AirFinance B.V., Amsterdam Schiphol, Netherlands
1993-1996
Regional controlling Europe, debis AG, Stuttgart, Germany
1988-1993
Internal Audit, since 1991 Head of Department, Daimler Benz AG, Stuttgart,
Germany
Formal training
1987
MA Business Administration, University of St. Gallen, Switzerland
Directorships and other offices
Danske Bank, Belfast (Northern Bank Limited), Northern Ireland (member of the board of directors)
Disclaimer
Danske Bank A/S published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 15:02:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about DANSKE BANK A/S
Analyst Recommendations on DANSKE BANK A/S
Sales 2021
42 186 M
6 427 M
6 427 M
Net income 2021
11 574 M
1 763 M
1 763 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
9,57x
Yield 2021
5,52%
Capitalization
110 B
16 763 M
16 767 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
2,61x
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,58x
Nbr of Employees
22 027
Free-Float
-
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
129,00 DKK
Average target price
127,47 DKK
Spread / Average Target
-1,18%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.