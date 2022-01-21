Log in
    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/21 10:17:52 am
126.525 DKK   -1.92%
Danske Bank A/S : Stephan Engels - English CV

01/21/2022 | 10:03am EST
Stephan Engels

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Born

9 March 1962

Nationality

German

Gender

Male

Joined the Executive Leadership Team

1 April 2020

Former employment

2020-

Member of the Executive Leadership Team and Chief Financial Officer, Danske

Bank A/S

Member of the Board of Managing Directors responsible for Group Finance,

2012-2020

Group Investor Relations, Group Tax, Group Treasury and mBank, Commerzbank

AG, Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Member of the Executive Committee of the Mercedes-Benz Car Group for

2007-2012

Finance & Controlling and Head of Management Group Controlling Daimler AG,

Daimler AG, Stuttgart, Germany

2003-2007

Lastly member of the Board for Finance, Controlling, Risk Management &

Strategy, DaimlerChrysler Services AG, Berlin, Germany

2000-2003

Lastly member of the Board for Credit then CFO and IT, DaimlerChrysler Bank

AG, Stuttgart, Germany

1996-2000

Chief Financial Officer, debis AirFinance B.V., Amsterdam Schiphol, Netherlands

1993-1996

Regional controlling Europe, debis AG, Stuttgart, Germany

1988-1993

Internal Audit, since 1991 Head of Department, Daimler Benz AG, Stuttgart,

Germany

Formal training

1987

MA Business Administration, University of St. Gallen, Switzerland

Directorships and other offices

Danske Bank, Belfast (Northern Bank Limited), Northern Ireland (member of the board of directors)

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 15:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 42 186 M 6 427 M 6 427 M
Net income 2021 11 574 M 1 763 M 1 763 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,57x
Yield 2021 5,52%
Capitalization 110 B 16 763 M 16 767 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,61x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 22 027
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 129,00 DKK
Average target price 127,47 DKK
Spread / Average Target -1,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Rasch Egeriis Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Karsten Dybvad Dalsjö Chairman
Fredrik Lindstrom Group Chief Information Officer
Frans Woelders Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S14.21%16 763
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.75%434 726
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.83%369 561
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.59%254 241
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.63%213 719
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.5.46%206 976