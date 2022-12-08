Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Danske Bank A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:40 2022-12-08 am EST
127.60 DKK   -0.62%
03:33aDanske Bank A/s : commits to increased focus on biodiversity
PU
12/07Danske Bank A/s : Christian Bornfeld - English CV
PU
12/07European Midday Briefing: Shares Extend Losses on Economic Worries
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danske Bank A/S : commits to increased focus on biodiversity

12/08/2022 | 03:33am EST
The threat to biodiversity is not just a threat to the planet, animals, plants and humankind. Companies, too, may experience major challenges if they do not integrate biodiversity considerations into their approach.

In fact, this is precisely where many companies are seriously lagging, according to a new report from Danske Bank and Danica Pension, which has mapped the work - or lack of same - of 99 Nordic companies on biodiversity.

Among other findings, the report shows that 71% of surveyed companies are exposed to biodiversity risk, while less than 15% of companies have set a target for reducing their negative impact on nature or defined how they will contribute to restoring biodiversity.

"The report makes abundantly clear that many companies overlook biodiversity and its associated risks and opportunities. Companies that use nature's resources in one way or another must set objectives for how they can integrate biodiversity into their approach. Not only will this contribute to futureproofing the company, it will, not least, help to reduce biodiversity loss," says Mads Steinmüller, Head of Active Ownership at Danske Bank and Danica Pension, who adds:

"Biodiversity in crisis and the transition to an economy that preserves and restores biodiversity can affect a company's value, business model and growth potential. We have only one Mother Nature, and for many companies she is their most important supplier, so we all have a vital role to play in terms of preserving biodiversity and ensuring that both companies and investors contribute to increasing biodiversity," he says.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 08:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on DANSKE BANK A/S
Financials
Sales 2022 40 552 M 5 720 M 5 720 M
Net income 2022 -5 398 M -761 M -761 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -20,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 109 B 15 407 M 15 407 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 21 528
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 128,40 DKK
Average target price 147,06 DKK
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Rasch Egeriis Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Martin Blessing Chairman
Frans Woelders Group Chief Operating Officer
Satnam Lehal Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S13.68%15 407
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.90%385 716
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.41%262 654
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.64%208 245
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.55%161 755
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.52%151 890