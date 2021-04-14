Danske Bank A/S : Fitch Danske Bank A_S - 2021-04-14
Danske Bank A/S
Key Rating Drivers
Leading Danish Bank: Danske Bank A/S's ratings reflect the bank's strong universal banking franchise in Denmark and to a growing extent across the Nordic region, providing stable revenue generation across a wide range of products. The ratings also consider Danske's solid capital buffers built to cover for potential money-laundering related fines and operational risk.
Rating Relevant Governance Assessment: Danske's ESG relevance score of '4' for Governance Structure means that legal risk of a large fine remains elevated and drives the Negative Outlook, but only together with the economic fallout from the pandemic.
Sound Revenue Generation Challenged: Despite the cyclical challenges of margin pressure in the highly competitive Nordic markets and the uncertain economic outlook, operating revenue has been resilient, benefiting from positive lending momentum outside Denmark, which is expected to be maintained. Higher funding costs, partly due to a sustained issuance of senior non-preferred instruments, and high anti-money laundering (AML)-related expenses, reduced the bank's cost-efficiency and profitability to levels below peers.
Asset Quality Is Under Pressure: We expect weakening in lending quality, although the extent will depend on the effectiveness of the government support measures and an eventual recovery in 2021. In 2020, borrower quality deteriorated only in some higher risk sectors (oil and gas), leading to a small increase in Danske's impaired loans ratio to 2.7% at end-2020. The ratio remains above most Scandinavian peers' but is in line with similarly rated banks.
Solid Capitalisation: Risk-weighted capital ratios compare well with those of international peers, with a common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 18.3% at end-2020. The management has built buffers into its stated temporary target for the CET1 ratio of at least 16%.
Healthy Wholesale Funding Access: Danske is reliant on wholesale funding, like most Nordic banks. Its well-diversified funding base has proven resilient to the negative news from the AML investigations, enabling the bank to execute its funding plan. The spread-widening on the international funding markets has increased funding costs but remains manageable.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative Outlook: The Negative Outlook reflects potential downside risks from the pandemic fallout and from the various investigations by authorities in relation to a legal case in Estonia.
Capital-DepletingFine: Fitch Ratings could downgrade Danske's ratings if it becomes likely that it will incur fines that would materially deplete its capital base, especially if we believe that this would also translate into a material loss of franchise strength or a weaker funding profile.
Economic Stress: Danske's structural earnings weaknesses are amplified by weak cost efficiency and sluggish business growth. Negative rating pressure could arise from significant asset quality deterioration that materially affects profitability and capitalisation, which could be triggered by the severe delays to economic recovery expected by Fitch.
Abating AML & Economic Risks: Fitch could revise the Outlook to Stable if the risk of a capital- depleting fine diminishes, and if the bank can put the Estonian case behind it without materially damaging its franchise or funding profile. In addition, this would require a successful execution of its cost restructuring plan together with growing business volumes and stabilised loan impairment charges. A revision of the Outlook to Stable would also depend on the bank's ability to contain the negative impact from the pandemic.
Realkredit Danmark A/S (Realkredit) is Danske's largest subsidiary, primarily providing real- estate lending. Its Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are based on its standalone financial strength, despite sharing some central functions and distribution channels with its parent bank. Fitch believes that Realkredit's risk profile has been relatively unaffected by the Estonian AML issues affecting its parent. However, given that we believe that capital is to some extent fungible between Danske and Realkredit, we are likely to retain their VRs within one notch of each other.
Realkredit's IDRs and VR reflect its strong domestic franchise as the second-largest mortgage lender, its strong capitalisation and its resilient asset quality. The ratings are constrained by the bank's monoline business model. The risks associated with wholesale funding reliance are mitigated by a large, deep and liquid domestic covered bond market, and access to funding from its parent if needed. The Danish mortgage bonds market remained liquid despite the pandemic, supported by the strong demand for these bonds from Danish financial institutions, insurance companies and pension funds.
Realkredit's Support Rating of '1' reflects an extremely high probability that support would be provided by Danske, if required. In Fitch's view, Danske would have a high propensity to support Realkredit given the latter's role as the group's main domestic mortgage provider, and the significant reputational risk Danske would face in the event of a default by Realkredit. Any required support would likely be manageable relative to Danske's ability to provide it.
Debt Rating Classes - Danske Bank A/S
Rating level
Rating
Deposits
A+/F1
Senior preferred debt
A+/F1
Senior non-preferred debt
A
Tier 2 subordinated debt
BBB+
Additional and legacy Tier 1 notes
BBB-
Source: Fitch Ratings
Danske's long-term senior preferred debt and deposit ratings and Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) of 'A+(dcr)' are one notch above the bank's Long-Term IDR. This reflects the protection that could accrue to deposits and senior preferred debt from the bank's more junior bank resolution debt and equity buffers. At end-2020, this buffer was 22% of risk-weighted assets (RWAs), adjusted for Realkredit, which is excluded from Danske's resolution strategy. We expect Danske's resolution debt buffer to remain comfortably above 10% in the long-term.
The Tier 2 debt is rated two notches below Danske's VR to reflect the above-average loss severity of this type of debt. Additional and legacy Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below Danske's VR to reflect higher-than-average loss severity risk of these securities (two notches) as well as the high risk of non-performance (an additional two notches). Our assessment is based on the bank operating with a CET1 ratio comfortably above maximum distributable amount thresholds and our expectation this will continue.
Danske Bank A/S
Rating Report │ 14 April 2021
Significant Changes
Health Crisis Drags on Operating Environments
Business activity in the Nordic region has been less constrained than in most European economies because of the less restrictive lockdowns in response to the pandemic. GDP contracted by 3.7% in Denmark, 2.8% in Sweden and Finland and only 0.8% in Norway in 2020. Fitch expects a moderate rebound in 2021. We expect the economic recovery to regain momentum once restrictions ease and the deployment of vaccinations increases, but there are still significant downside risks to our forecasts.
The strong Danish public finances allowed the government to launch significant relief measures to support the economy in response to the crisis. They mostly consist of various compensation schemes for businesses with large income losses and income protection schemes for individuals. Large government support packages in the other countries in which the bank operates also mitigate the negative direct impact of the crisis.
Bar Chart Legend
Vertical bars - VR range of Rating Factor Bar Colors - Influence on final VR
Progressing Large-Scale Restructuring and Compliance Improvement
In late 2019 Danske started its multi-year transformation programme to become a "Better Bank" by 2023. The goal is to become a more competitive, nimble and consequently cost- effective organisation with stronger digital customer-centric capabilities, higher engagement by employees and better controls against financial crime and cyber risks. Danske's new financial targets aim at a return on equity of 9%-10% and a cost/income ratio in the low 50s by 2023.
In 2020 the bank appointed 4,000 employees to new positions, making its working environment more agile and innovative. Danske reduced the number of products by 25% at Banking Denmark and Banking Nordic and by more than 50% at Corporates & Institutions. From 2021 Danske simplified its organisation and reduced its business units to two: Personal & Business Customers and Large Corporates and Institutions.
In 4Q20 Danske finalised its internal AML investigation (there were no new material issues) and the US authorities cleared it of potential sanctions breaches regarding the Estonian case. The bank continued to strengthen its compliance capabilities and culture. However, the bank's progress in regaining reputation and customer trust was hamstrung by a number of legacy issues identified in 2020 that triggered negative news flow.
Brief Company Summary
Leading Domestic Universal Bank
Danske is Denmark's largest universal bank, with a growing presence in the remaining three largest Nordic countries and a small franchise in Northern Ireland. Danske's franchise has been resilient to negative AML news, despite some customer outflows. The health crisis has created opportunities for Danske, like its peers, to strengthen its customer relationships. A strategically strong focus on restoring the bank's reputation, making employees more engaged and improving customer satisfaction should support revenue generation. Danske has been losing market share in retail domestic lending since 3Q18 and only managed to modestly turn this trend around in 4Q20.
Mortgage financing is mainly carried out through Realkredit (almost 45% of group loans at end- 2020). Danske also provides investment banking and capital markets, asset management, private banking, real-estate brokerage and leasing services. It has a significant Nordic fixed income & currency business, in particular in interest-rate swaps, cash management and trade finance. Danske also owns Denmark's second-largest life insurer/pension company.
Diversified Income Streams
The bank's revenue generation has been stable over time, with the business model focused on traditional, commercial banking, and capturing a larger share of customers' wallet by also offering wealth/life insurance products. The Danish operations generate about a third of revenue, followed by Banking Nordic and Corporate & Institutions. Income at Banking Nordic was particularly resilient in 2020 due to solid contribution from Sweden and Norway, in line with the group's strategy to expand into other Nordic countries.
Conservative Risk Appetite
The substantial strengthening of the financial crime and compliance departments, including the hiring of international senior experts in financial crime and AML, serves to address past shortfalls.
Danske's underwriting standards focus on cash-flow generation and client selection. The bank has been more proactively capturing emerging risks through a more holistic risk management framework, in particular making use of portfolio analysis, stress tests and concentration limits on selected industries. We believe the bank's more conservative risk management framework over time will strengthen loan portfolio resilience to a stress scenario.
Customer lending is about half of total assets. The rest consists of securities and insurance assets (both about 15% of assets) and well-collateralised repo lending and derivatives. The cash position materially increased in 2020 as at peers.
Danske's credit exposure is dominated by safe retail lending (37% share at end-2020) of which about 90% are mortgage loans. Danske has a limited exposure to risky sectors, such as agriculture or shipping, oil and gas (which materially shrank in 2020). The rest of the corporate loan portfolio is well diversified by industry, and obligor concentration is satisfactory. Danske also benefits from good and improving geographical loan diversification.
Lending to commercial property includes residential (37% share at end-2020) and non- residential properties. The bank's focus is on steering the portfolio towards better-quality clients, and the proportion of clients with good risk classification has increased in recent years, notably with growth in Swedish residential - commercial property. Fitch expects the overall asset quality of the commercial property portfolio to remain good.
We expect loan growth to remain subdued until economic activity recovers. Danske's recent loan growth was driven by expansion in the Nordic countries (mainly in low risk retail and business lending in Sweden and Norway), while the domestic portfolio growth suffered from reputational issues and high competition.
Market Shares
End-2020
Loans Deposit s
35
30.5
25.5
20
15
9.9
11.8
7.8
6.5
10
5.4
5.1
5
0
Denmark
Finland Sweden Norway
Source: Fitch Ratings, Danske
Income by Segments
2020
(%)
Banking DK
33
Banking Nordic
25
C&Iª
25
Wealth Man.
14
Northern Ireland
4
a
Corporates & Institutions
Source: Fitch Ratings, Danske
Loans by Segments
End-2020
(%)
Denmark
51
Sweden
13
C&Iª
12
Norway
11
Finland
8
Northern Ireland
3
Other
3
a
Corporates & Institutions
Source: Fitch Ratings, Danske
Risky Exposures
End-2020
(%)
Commercial real
12.1
estate
Agriculture
2.6
Shipping,
1.6
oil and gas
Retailing
0.9
Hotels, restaurants
0.6
Transport at ion
0.6
Source: Fitch Ratings, Danske
Summary Financials and Key Ratios
31 Dec 20
31 Dec 19
31 Dec 18
31 Dec 17
Year end
Year end
Year end
Year end
Year end
(USDm)
(DKKm)
(DKKm)
(DKKm)
(DKKm)
Audited -
Audited -
Audited -
Audited - unqualified Audited - unqualified
unqualified
unqualified
unqualified
Summary income statement
Net interest and dividend income
4,599
28,118
27,892
29,022
29,863
Net fees and commissions
1,764
10,786
10,469
10,497
10,823
Other operating income
1,221
7,466
7,875
7,437
9,896
Total operating income
7,584
46,370
46,236
46,956
50,582
Operating costs
5,368
32,821
30,960
28,021
25,876
Pre-impairment operating profit
2,216
13,549
15,276
18,935
24,706
Loan and other impairment charges
1,160
7,090
1,730
-387
-1,582
Operating profit
1,056
6,459
13,546
19,322
26,288
Other non-operating items (net)
-25
-155
276
n.a.
n.a.
Tax
281
1,715
-1,250
4,460
5,388
Net income
751
4,589
15,072
14,862
20,900
Other comprehensive income
-38
-230
639
-482
-265
Fitch comprehensive income
713
4,359
15,711
14,380
20,635
Summary balance sheet
Assets
Gross loans
304,804
1,863,513
1,846,233
1,802,054
1,747,808
- Of which impaired
8,168
49,937
43,870
44,990
34,479
Loan loss allowances
3,842
23,491
19,248
19,913
20,057
Net loans
300,962
1,840,022
1,826,985
1,782,141
1,727,751
Interbank
5,145
31,453
82,040
169,258
277,661
Derivatives
62,083
379,566
293,980
244,274
256,891
Other securities and earning assets
243,548
1,489,002
1,410,811
1,240,654
1,159,405
Total earning assets
611,738
3,740,043
3,613,816
3,436,327
3,421,708
Cash and due from banks
52,455
320,702
99,035
40,997
82,817
Other assets
7,931
48,486
48,199
101,143
35,003
Total assets
672,124
4,109,231
3,761,050
3,578,467
3,539,528
Liabilities
Customer deposits
195,512
1,195,319
964,533
896,894
913,777
Interbank and other short-term funding
82,495
504,360
494,769
580,420
477,294
Other long-term funding
185,950
1,136,861
1,211,058
1,114,917
1,086,584
Trading liabilities and derivatives
60,026
366,985
299,695
240,992
400,596
Total funding
523,983
3,203,525
2,970,055
2,833,223
2,878,251
Other liabilities
119,066
727,948
610,473
572,186
488,356
Preference shares and hybrid capital
2,877
17,587
24,251
24,081
19,004
Total equity
26,198
160,171
156,271
148,977
153,917
Total liabilities and equity
672,124
4,109,231
3,761,050
3,578,467
3,539,528
Exchange rate
USD1 = DKK6.1138
USD1 = DKK6.6759
USD1 = DKK6.5194
USD1 = DKK6.2077
Source: Fitch Ratings, Fitch Solutions, Danske Bank A/S
