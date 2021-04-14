Danske Bank A/S : Fitch Danske Bank A_S - 2021-04-14

Danske Bank A/S

Key Rating Drivers

Leading Danish Bank: Danske Bank A/S's ratings reflect the bank's strong universal banking franchise in Denmark and to a growing extent across the Nordic region, providing stable revenue generation across a wide range of products. The ratings also consider Danske's solid capital buffers built to cover for potential money-laundering related fines and operational risk.

Rating Relevant Governance Assessment: Danske's ESG relevance score of '4' for Governance Structure means that legal risk of a large fine remains elevated and drives the Negative Outlook, but only together with the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Sound Revenue Generation Challenged: Despite the cyclical challenges of margin pressure in the highly competitive Nordic markets and the uncertain economic outlook, operating revenue has been resilient, benefiting from positive lending momentum outside Denmark, which is expected to be maintained. Higher funding costs, partly due to a sustained issuance of senior non-preferred instruments, and high anti-money laundering (AML)-related expenses, reduced the bank's cost-efficiency and profitability to levels below peers.

Asset Quality Is Under Pressure: We expect weakening in lending quality, although the extent will depend on the effectiveness of the government support measures and an eventual recovery in 2021. In 2020, borrower quality deteriorated only in some higher risk sectors (oil and gas), leading to a small increase in Danske's impaired loans ratio to 2.7% at end-2020. The ratio remains above most Scandinavian peers' but is in line with similarly rated banks.

Solid Capitalisation: Risk-weighted capital ratios compare well with those of international peers, with a common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 18.3% at end-2020. The management has built buffers into its stated temporary target for the CET1 ratio of at least 16%.

Healthy Wholesale Funding Access: Danske is reliant on wholesale funding, like most Nordic banks. Its well-diversified funding base has proven resilient to the negative news from the AML investigations, enabling the bank to execute its funding plan. The spread-widening on the international funding markets has increased funding costs but remains manageable.

Rating Sensitivities

Negative Outlook: The Negative Outlook reflects potential downside risks from the pandemic fallout and from the various investigations by authorities in relation to a legal case in Estonia.

Capital-DepletingFine: Fitch Ratings could downgrade Danske's ratings if it becomes likely that it will incur fines that would materially deplete its capital base, especially if we believe that this would also translate into a material loss of franchise strength or a weaker funding profile.

Economic Stress: Danske's structural earnings weaknesses are amplified by weak cost efficiency and sluggish business growth. Negative rating pressure could arise from significant asset quality deterioration that materially affects profitability and capitalisation, which could be triggered by the severe delays to economic recovery expected by Fitch.

Abating AML & Economic Risks: Fitch could revise the Outlook to Stable if the risk of a capital- depleting fine diminishes, and if the bank can put the Estonian case behind it without materially damaging its franchise or funding profile. In addition, this would require a successful execution of its cost restructuring plan together with growing business volumes and stabilised loan impairment charges. A revision of the Outlook to Stable would also depend on the bank's ability to contain the negative impact from the pandemic.