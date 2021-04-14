Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq Copenhagen  >  Danske Bank A/S    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
Danske Bank A/S : Fitch Danske Bank A_S - 2021-04-14

04/14/2021 | 10:27am EDT
Danske Bank A/S

Key Rating Drivers

Leading Danish Bank: Danske Bank A/S's ratings reflect the bank's strong universal banking franchise in Denmark and to a growing extent across the Nordic region, providing stable revenue generation across a wide range of products. The ratings also consider Danske's solid capital buffers built to cover for potential money-laundering related fines and operational risk.

Rating Relevant Governance Assessment: Danske's ESG relevance score of '4' for Governance Structure means that legal risk of a large fine remains elevated and drives the Negative Outlook, but only together with the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Sound Revenue Generation Challenged: Despite the cyclical challenges of margin pressure in the highly competitive Nordic markets and the uncertain economic outlook, operating revenue has been resilient, benefiting from positive lending momentum outside Denmark, which is expected to be maintained. Higher funding costs, partly due to a sustained issuance of senior non-preferred instruments, and high anti-money laundering (AML)-related expenses, reduced the bank's cost-efficiency and profitability to levels below peers.

Asset Quality Is Under Pressure: We expect weakening in lending quality, although the extent will depend on the effectiveness of the government support measures and an eventual recovery in 2021. In 2020, borrower quality deteriorated only in some higher risk sectors (oil and gas), leading to a small increase in Danske's impaired loans ratio to 2.7% at end-2020. The ratio remains above most Scandinavian peers' but is in line with similarly rated banks.

Solid Capitalisation: Risk-weighted capital ratios compare well with those of international peers, with a common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 18.3% at end-2020. The management has built buffers into its stated temporary target for the CET1 ratio of at least 16%.

Healthy Wholesale Funding Access: Danske is reliant on wholesale funding, like most Nordic banks. Its well-diversified funding base has proven resilient to the negative news from the AML investigations, enabling the bank to execute its funding plan. The spread-widening on the international funding markets has increased funding costs but remains manageable.

Rating Sensitivities

Negative Outlook: The Negative Outlook reflects potential downside risks from the pandemic fallout and from the various investigations by authorities in relation to a legal case in Estonia.

Capital-DepletingFine: Fitch Ratings could downgrade Danske's ratings if it becomes likely that it will incur fines that would materially deplete its capital base, especially if we believe that this would also translate into a material loss of franchise strength or a weaker funding profile.

Economic Stress: Danske's structural earnings weaknesses are amplified by weak cost efficiency and sluggish business growth. Negative rating pressure could arise from significant asset quality deterioration that materially affects profitability and capitalisation, which could be triggered by the severe delays to economic recovery expected by Fitch.

Abating AML & Economic Risks: Fitch could revise the Outlook to Stable if the risk of a capital- depleting fine diminishes, and if the bank can put the Estonian case behind it without materially damaging its franchise or funding profile. In addition, this would require a successful execution of its cost restructuring plan together with growing business volumes and stabilised loan impairment charges. A revision of the Outlook to Stable would also depend on the bank's ability to contain the negative impact from the pandemic.

Banks

Universal Commercial Banks

Denmark

Ratings

Foreign Currency

Long-Term IDR

A

Short-Term IDR

F1

Derivative Counterparty Rating

A+(dcr)

Viability Rating

a

Support Rating

5

Support Rating Floor

NF

Sovereign Risk

Long-Term Foreign- and Local-

AAA

Currency IDRs

Country Ceiling

AAA

Outlooks

Long-TermForeign-Currency

Negative

IDR

Sovereign Long-Term Foreign-

Stable

and Local-Currency IDRs

Applicable Criteria

Bank Rating Criteria (February 2020)

Related Research

Fitch Ratings 2021 Outlook: Western

European Banks (December 2020)

Global Economic Outlook (March 2021)

Fitch Affirms Danske Bank at 'A' Negative

Outlook (June 2020)

Analysts

Perney, Olivia

+33 1 44 29 91 74 olivia.perney@fitchratings.com

Bryks, Michal, FCCA +48 22 338 6293 michal.bryks@fitchratings.com

Rating Report │ 14 April 2021

fitchratings.com

1

Banks

Universal Commercial Banks

Denmark

Realkredit Danmark A/S

Rating level

Rating

Long-Term IDR

A

Short-Term IDR

F1

Viability Rating

a

Support Rating

1

Outlook

Stable

Source: Fitch Ratings

Realkredit Danmark A/S (Realkredit) is Danske's largest subsidiary, primarily providing real- estate lending. Its Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are based on its standalone financial strength, despite sharing some central functions and distribution channels with its parent bank. Fitch believes that Realkredit's risk profile has been relatively unaffected by the Estonian AML issues affecting its parent. However, given that we believe that capital is to some extent fungible between Danske and Realkredit, we are likely to retain their VRs within one notch of each other.

Realkredit's IDRs and VR reflect its strong domestic franchise as the second-largest mortgage lender, its strong capitalisation and its resilient asset quality. The ratings are constrained by the bank's monoline business model. The risks associated with wholesale funding reliance are mitigated by a large, deep and liquid domestic covered bond market, and access to funding from its parent if needed. The Danish mortgage bonds market remained liquid despite the pandemic, supported by the strong demand for these bonds from Danish financial institutions, insurance companies and pension funds.

Realkredit's Support Rating of '1' reflects an extremely high probability that support would be provided by Danske, if required. In Fitch's view, Danske would have a high propensity to support Realkredit given the latter's role as the group's main domestic mortgage provider, and the significant reputational risk Danske would face in the event of a default by Realkredit. Any required support would likely be manageable relative to Danske's ability to provide it.

Debt Rating Classes - Danske Bank A/S

Rating level

Rating

Deposits

A+/F1

Senior preferred debt

A+/F1

Senior non-preferred debt

A

Tier 2 subordinated debt

BBB+

Additional and legacy Tier 1 notes

BBB-

Source: Fitch Ratings

Danske's long-term senior preferred debt and deposit ratings and Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) of 'A+(dcr)' are one notch above the bank's Long-Term IDR. This reflects the protection that could accrue to deposits and senior preferred debt from the bank's more junior bank resolution debt and equity buffers. At end-2020, this buffer was 22% of risk-weighted assets (RWAs), adjusted for Realkredit, which is excluded from Danske's resolution strategy. We expect Danske's resolution debt buffer to remain comfortably above 10% in the long-term.

The Tier 2 debt is rated two notches below Danske's VR to reflect the above-average loss severity of this type of debt. Additional and legacy Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below Danske's VR to reflect higher-than-average loss severity risk of these securities (two notches) as well as the high risk of non-performance (an additional two notches). Our assessment is based on the bank operating with a CET1 ratio comfortably above maximum distributable amount thresholds and our expectation this will continue.

Danske Bank A/S

Rating Report │ 14 April 2021

fitchratings.com

2

Banks

Universal Commercial Banks

Denmark

Ratings Navigator

Danske Bank A/S

ESG Relevance:

Banks

Ratings Navigator

Operating

Management &

Financial Profile

Support Rating

Issuer Default

Peer Ratings

Company Profile

Risk Appetite

Earnings &

Capitalisation &

Funding &

Viability Rating

Environment

Strategy

Asset Quality

Floor

Rating

Profitability

Leverage

Liquidity

aaa

aaa

AAA

AAA

Negative

aa+

aa+

AA+

AA+

Negative

aa

aa

AA

AA

Negative

aa-

aa-

AA-

AA-

Negative

a+

a+

A+

A+

Negative

a

a

A

A

Negative

a-

a-

A-

A-

Negative

bbb+

bbb+

BBB+

BBB+

Negative

bbb

bbb

BBB

BBB

Negative

bbb-

bbb-

BBB-

BBB-

Negative

bb+

bb+

BB+

BB+

Negative

bb

bb

BB

BB

Negative

bb-

bb-

BB-

BB-

Negative

b+

b+

B+

B+

Negative

b

b

B

B

Negative

b-

b-

B-

B-

Negative

ccc+

ccc+

CCC+

CCC+

Negative

ccc

ccc

CCC

CCC

Negative

ccc-

ccc-

CCC-

CCC-

Negative

cc

cc

CC

CC

Negative

c

c

C

C

Negative

f

f

NF

D or RD Negative

Significant Changes

Health Crisis Drags on Operating Environments

Business activity in the Nordic region has been less constrained than in most European economies because of the less restrictive lockdowns in response to the pandemic. GDP contracted by 3.7% in Denmark, 2.8% in Sweden and Finland and only 0.8% in Norway in 2020. Fitch expects a moderate rebound in 2021. We expect the economic recovery to regain momentum once restrictions ease and the deployment of vaccinations increases, but there are still significant downside risks to our forecasts.

The strong Danish public finances allowed the government to launch significant relief measures to support the economy in response to the crisis. They mostly consist of various compensation schemes for businesses with large income losses and income protection schemes for individuals. Large government support packages in the other countries in which the bank operates also mitigate the negative direct impact of the crisis.

Bar Chart Legend

Vertical bars - VR range of Rating Factor Bar Colors - Influence on final VR

Higher influence Moderate influence Lower influence

Bar Arrows - Rating Factor Outlook

Positive

Negative

Evolving

Stable

Progressing Large-Scale Restructuring and Compliance Improvement

In late 2019 Danske started its multi-year transformation programme to become a "Better Bank" by 2023. The goal is to become a more competitive, nimble and consequently cost- effective organisation with stronger digital customer-centric capabilities, higher engagement by employees and better controls against financial crime and cyber risks. Danske's new financial targets aim at a return on equity of 9%-10% and a cost/income ratio in the low 50s by 2023.

In 2020 the bank appointed 4,000 employees to new positions, making its working environment more agile and innovative. Danske reduced the number of products by 25% at Banking Denmark and Banking Nordic and by more than 50% at Corporates & Institutions. From 2021 Danske simplified its organisation and reduced its business units to two: Personal & Business Customers and Large Corporates and Institutions.

In 4Q20 Danske finalised its internal AML investigation (there were no new material issues) and the US authorities cleared it of potential sanctions breaches regarding the Estonian case. The bank continued to strengthen its compliance capabilities and culture. However, the bank's progress in regaining reputation and customer trust was hamstrung by a number of legacy issues identified in 2020 that triggered negative news flow.

Danske Bank A/S

Rating Report │ 14 April 2021

fitchratings.com

3

Brief Company Summary

Leading Domestic Universal Bank

Danske is Denmark's largest universal bank, with a growing presence in the remaining three largest Nordic countries and a small franchise in Northern Ireland. Danske's franchise has been resilient to negative AML news, despite some customer outflows. The health crisis has created opportunities for Danske, like its peers, to strengthen its customer relationships. A strategically strong focus on restoring the bank's reputation, making employees more engaged and improving customer satisfaction should support revenue generation. Danske has been losing market share in retail domestic lending since 3Q18 and only managed to modestly turn this trend around in 4Q20.

Mortgage financing is mainly carried out through Realkredit (almost 45% of group loans at end- 2020). Danske also provides investment banking and capital markets, asset management, private banking, real-estate brokerage and leasing services. It has a significant Nordic fixed income & currency business, in particular in interest-rate swaps, cash management and trade finance. Danske also owns Denmark's second-largest life insurer/pension company.

Diversified Income Streams

The bank's revenue generation has been stable over time, with the business model focused on traditional, commercial banking, and capturing a larger share of customers' wallet by also offering wealth/life insurance products. The Danish operations generate about a third of revenue, followed by Banking Nordic and Corporate & Institutions. Income at Banking Nordic was particularly resilient in 2020 due to solid contribution from Sweden and Norway, in line with the group's strategy to expand into other Nordic countries.

Conservative Risk Appetite

The substantial strengthening of the financial crime and compliance departments, including the hiring of international senior experts in financial crime and AML, serves to address past shortfalls.

Danske's underwriting standards focus on cash-flow generation and client selection. The bank has been more proactively capturing emerging risks through a more holistic risk management framework, in particular making use of portfolio analysis, stress tests and concentration limits on selected industries. We believe the bank's more conservative risk management framework over time will strengthen loan portfolio resilience to a stress scenario.

Customer lending is about half of total assets. The rest consists of securities and insurance assets (both about 15% of assets) and well-collateralised repo lending and derivatives. The cash position materially increased in 2020 as at peers.

Danske's credit exposure is dominated by safe retail lending (37% share at end-2020) of which about 90% are mortgage loans. Danske has a limited exposure to risky sectors, such as agriculture or shipping, oil and gas (which materially shrank in 2020). The rest of the corporate loan portfolio is well diversified by industry, and obligor concentration is satisfactory. Danske also benefits from good and improving geographical loan diversification.

Lending to commercial property includes residential (37% share at end-2020) and non- residential properties. The bank's focus is on steering the portfolio towards better-quality clients, and the proportion of clients with good risk classification has increased in recent years, notably with growth in Swedish residential - commercial property. Fitch expects the overall asset quality of the commercial property portfolio to remain good.

We expect loan growth to remain subdued until economic activity recovers. Danske's recent loan growth was driven by expansion in the Nordic countries (mainly in low risk retail and business lending in Sweden and Norway), while the domestic portfolio growth suffered from reputational issues and high competition.

Banks

Universal Commercial Banks

Denmark

Market Shares

End-2020

  1. Loans Deposit s

35

30.5

  1. 25.5

20

15

9.9

11.8

7.8

6.5

10

5.4

5.1

5

0

Denmark

Finland Sweden Norway

Source: Fitch Ratings, Danske

Income by Segments

2020

(%)

Banking DK

33

Banking Nordic

25

C&Iª

25

Wealth Man.

14

Northern Ireland

4

a

Corporates & Institutions

Source: Fitch Ratings, Danske

Loans by Segments

End-2020

(%)

Denmark

51

Sweden

13

C&Iª

12

Norway

11

Finland

8

Northern Ireland

3

Other

3

a

Corporates & Institutions

Source: Fitch Ratings, Danske

Risky Exposures

End-2020

(%)

Commercial real

12.1

estate

Agriculture

2.6

Shipping,

1.6

oil and gas

Retailing

0.9

Hotels, restaurants

0.6

Transport at ion

0.6

Source: Fitch Ratings, Danske

Danske Bank A/S

Rating Report │ 14 April 2021

fitchratings.com

4

Banks

Universal Commercial Banks

Denmark

Summary Financials and Key Ratios

31 Dec 20

31 Dec 19

31 Dec 18

31 Dec 17

Year end

Year end

Year end

Year end

Year end

(USDm)

(DKKm)

(DKKm)

(DKKm)

(DKKm)

Audited -

Audited -

Audited -

Audited - unqualified Audited - unqualified

unqualified

unqualified

unqualified

Summary income statement

Net interest and dividend income

4,599

28,118

27,892

29,022

29,863

Net fees and commissions

1,764

10,786

10,469

10,497

10,823

Other operating income

1,221

7,466

7,875

7,437

9,896

Total operating income

7,584

46,370

46,236

46,956

50,582

Operating costs

5,368

32,821

30,960

28,021

25,876

Pre-impairment operating profit

2,216

13,549

15,276

18,935

24,706

Loan and other impairment charges

1,160

7,090

1,730

-387

-1,582

Operating profit

1,056

6,459

13,546

19,322

26,288

Other non-operating items (net)

-25

-155

276

n.a.

n.a.

Tax

281

1,715

-1,250

4,460

5,388

Net income

751

4,589

15,072

14,862

20,900

Other comprehensive income

-38

-230

639

-482

-265

Fitch comprehensive income

713

4,359

15,711

14,380

20,635

Summary balance sheet

Assets

Gross loans

304,804

1,863,513

1,846,233

1,802,054

1,747,808

- Of which impaired

8,168

49,937

43,870

44,990

34,479

Loan loss allowances

3,842

23,491

19,248

19,913

20,057

Net loans

300,962

1,840,022

1,826,985

1,782,141

1,727,751

Interbank

5,145

31,453

82,040

169,258

277,661

Derivatives

62,083

379,566

293,980

244,274

256,891

Other securities and earning assets

243,548

1,489,002

1,410,811

1,240,654

1,159,405

Total earning assets

611,738

3,740,043

3,613,816

3,436,327

3,421,708

Cash and due from banks

52,455

320,702

99,035

40,997

82,817

Other assets

7,931

48,486

48,199

101,143

35,003

Total assets

672,124

4,109,231

3,761,050

3,578,467

3,539,528

Liabilities

Customer deposits

195,512

1,195,319

964,533

896,894

913,777

Interbank and other short-term funding

82,495

504,360

494,769

580,420

477,294

Other long-term funding

185,950

1,136,861

1,211,058

1,114,917

1,086,584

Trading liabilities and derivatives

60,026

366,985

299,695

240,992

400,596

Total funding

523,983

3,203,525

2,970,055

2,833,223

2,878,251

Other liabilities

119,066

727,948

610,473

572,186

488,356

Preference shares and hybrid capital

2,877

17,587

24,251

24,081

19,004

Total equity

26,198

160,171

156,271

148,977

153,917

Total liabilities and equity

672,124

4,109,231

3,761,050

3,578,467

3,539,528

Exchange rate

USD1 = DKK6.1138

USD1 = DKK6.6759

USD1 = DKK6.5194

USD1 = DKK6.2077

Source: Fitch Ratings, Fitch Solutions, Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S

Rating Report │ 14 April 2021

fitchratings.com

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 41 936 M 6 745 M 6 745 M
Net income 2021 9 416 M 1 515 M 1 515 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 4,88%
Capitalization 104 B 16 712 M 16 759 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,48x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 22 376
Free-Float 78,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chris Vogelzang Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Karsten Dybvad Dalsjö Chairman
Fredrik Lindstrom Group Chief Information Officer
Frans Woelders Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S21.26%16 712
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.26%467 218
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.73%339 224
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.15%288 341
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.54%213 947
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.49%193 965
