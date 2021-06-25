Danske Bank A/S : faces preliminary charges related to market abuse

COPENHAGEN, June 25 (Reuters) - Danske Bank said on Friday
it had been charged with violating rules related to market
abuse, after a criminal complaint filed by the Danish Financial
Supervisory Authority (FSA) a year ago.
The FSA had said Danske, which has been embroiled in a
separate money-laundering scandal, had misinformed the market by
facilitating "wash trades," in which the same person sells and
buys securities, between Aug. 12, 2016 and Feb. 22, 2019. Such
trades can create misleading prices for securities.
Danske said the preliminary charges were "for two potential
violations of the Market Abuse Regulation on the basis of
inadequate monitoring of transactions in financial instruments
and market manipulation as a result of certain self-matching
trades."
The charges were brought by the Danish State Prosecutor for
Serious Economic and International Crime.
Danske's chief compliance officer, Philippe Vollot, said:
"The bank did not have adequate market monitoring in place, and
we have therefore since 2019 made significant investments to
strengthen our trade surveillance, our systems and controls and
have also implemented strengthened pre-trade controls."
Vollot said the bank, which was ready to cooperate with the
prosecutor, had "not seen any indication of intentional
wrongdoing or any harm to customers or market participants."
The violations can be punished by fines.
Separately, Danske is being investigated by authorities in
several countries after more than 200 billion euros ($239
billion) in suspicious transactions flowed through its Estonian
branch from 2007 to 2015, in one of the world's biggest
money-laundering cases.
($1 = 0.8375 euros)
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Edmund Blair)