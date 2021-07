COPENHAGEN, July 8 (Reuters) - Danske Bank on Thursday raised its net profit guidance for this year after lower-than-expected loan impairment charges and higher customer activity.

Denmark's biggest lender now expects a net profit of more than 12 billion Danish crowns ($1.9 billion) in 2021, up from previous guidance of 9 to 11 billion crowns.

($1 = 6.3020 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen Editing by Mark Potter)